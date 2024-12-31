Stephen Mangan: ‘I’m not bowing down in front of King Charles’

Stephen Mangan is a 56-year-old British actor and writer. He’s really well-known in the UK for his long history on British television, but he’s also done a lot of stage work and some film work. Plus, he’s a regular on chat shows because he’s so charming and funny, and I recognize him from his multiple appearances on Graham Norton’s show. While he’s described everywhere as “English,” it turns out that his parents were Irish republicans and their republicanism affects him even now. Mangan was profiled by the Times of London, and they asked him if he would accept one of those British “honors” like an OBE or CBE. Some highlights from the Times:

He became a first-time father at 39: “Before that, being settled didn’t feel like a goal in my work or private life, but I look at friends who have children now in their twenties and think it must have been nice having kids when you were younger. I’ve an eight-year-old. I’m not quite in Mick Jagger or Al Pacino territory but .. I had a great time in my twenties and thirties, so it’s all worked out. It keeps you young hanging out with the parents of other eight-year-olds. I have to keep reminding myself a lot of them are twenty years younger than me, so if I start talking about Bagpuss they’re, like, ‘What? Sorry?’ ” America isn’t for him. “LA’s such a tense town. Everyone measures each other’s status on an hourly basis. Who’s up, who’s down, who’s important, who’s not — it’s so tedious. I know I could probably have earned more money or been more famous or been in bigger jobs if I’d stayed, but the variety of what I do now fills me with joy. I suppose I feel I’m catching lots of little fish, instead of going out there to catch one big fish.” His parents’ early deaths. He runs — “I’m addicted” — eats healthily and has virtually quit alcohol. His ageing role model is his 91-year-old Portrait Artist co-presenter and Primrose Hill neighbour Joan Bakewell. “When I was cast I went round to her house and explained that I’d lived in the area for 25 years, and she said, ‘Yes, it’s not been the same since Ted and Sylvia left.’ ” She was referring to Hughes and Plath. “I was, like, ‘OK, you win.’ ” On the possibility of an honor: “I wouldn’t do any of that. I’m from an Irish republican family. I’m not bowing down in front of King Charles.” Has he been offered something? He arches an eyebrow. “I wouldn’t be at liberty to say.”

[From The Times]

I always like when British actors do this, announce that they’re not interested in playing games and sucking up to the Windsors or the establishment. Even though I love Emma Thompson, I’m constantly disappointed in how much she sucks up to King Charles and Prince William. Judi Dench as well. The honors/honours have very little to do with achievements at this point, especially when the Tory leaders made sure to give themselves knighthoods as they were all leaving. Not to mention, Charles passed out knighthoods to anyone who handed him a bag full of cash. It’s cool that Mangan is like… yeah, I would never bow to these people. Good for him.