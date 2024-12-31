Prince Harry & Meghan will make more ‘royal-lite’ trips overseas in 2025?

Maybe there will be more to come in the next few days, but it feels like the British media has been subdued about the Sussexes at the end of 2024. They’ve tried to fabricate some negativity which was barely amplified, and they’ve been dropping Prince Harry and Meghan’s names constantly, in almost positive ways. It feels like the British media is sad that they don’t have more to talk about, but let me put something out there – I’m guessing that they’re saving the “state of the Sussexes” thinkpieces for the five-year anniversary of the Sussexit in early January. Meanwhile, Richard Palmer wrote a review of the Sussexes’ year and he had absolutely no new information. Some highlights from his i News piece:
The Sussexes could have been reflecting on the Windsors over Christmas: The Sussexes could also be forgiven for wondering why they were not allowed to be half in and half out of the Firm, making their own money, while supporting the monarch as they wished. After all, Uncle Andrew was doing private commercial deals and making money on his international Dragon’s Den-style Pitch@Palace project, introducing entrepreneurs to investors while overseas on taxpayer-funded official royal duties, before he was forced to step down due to his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. If he was doing that with the apparent support of British diplomats, why was it not possible for Harry and Meghan to mix commercial enterprises with their royal duties?
Calm Harry: What the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may see as a two-tier approach by the Royal Household still rankles, but after venting his spleen about his family in his memoir Spare and in a Netflix series, Harry seems calmer in public these days despite the rift with his father, stepmother, brother and sister-in-law that shows no sign of healing. Settled in the couple’s £11m home in Montecito, California, the fifth in line to the throne now lists himself as a US resident officially and has thought about applying for US citizenship.
Their 2025 plans: Almost five years after their dramatic decision to quit their official lives, the couple are now working more independently from each other, ostensibly in an effort to maximise their earnings and promote their own causes. But their separate professional paths do not herald a split in their marriage, according to friends who describe reports hinting at divorce as “nonsense”. Harry and Meghan, they insist, will still do joint public appearances in future and are planning further overseas trips similar to the quasi-royal or “royal lite” visits to Nigeria and Colombia this year. They are expected to be in Vancouver and Whistler on the west coast of Canada in early February – for the latest version of Harry’s Invictus Games for wounded military personnel – as well as further visits to Africa, where their personal stock is high, are likely.
Their Netflix deal: The couple’s luxurious lifestyle has been partly funded by a multi-year deal, said to be worth $100m, to produce content for Netflix. A cookery and gardening show featuring Meghan is understood to be in the works and further projects through their company Archewell Productions are in the pipeline, even though their current Netflix series, Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the rich people’s sport, has been panned by critics and, perhaps unsurprisingly, failed to make the streaming service’s top 10 viewed shows after its release.
A grand plan? Mark Borkowski, the PR agent, has some sympathy for the couple and the negativity they have experienced. But he believes they are in danger of exhausting the good will shown to them by their US business partners after failing to secure commercial successes to match Spare and their initial Netflix series about their own lives. “I think they need a Hail Mary. They need to do something,” he said. “They do need a grand plan for 2025.”
Harry’s lawsuit against News Group Newspapers: Harry, who is expected to give evidence in the witness box over four days, will likely have to pay both sides’ legal fees, estimated to be between £10m and £15m, after he and the former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson became the last two people among 1,300 original claimants to reject an out-of-court settlement with Rupert Murdoch’s company. Any damages he wins, even if he is successful, will be dwarfed by the legal bill. “100 times over even if or when we win,” he told the DealBook summit. “I’m still liable for the legal costs of both sides.”
Is Harry getting financial backing? After his newspaper and police protection battles, Harry has suggested the big tech companies will be next in his sights, as he pushes for regulation of social media to counter misinformation. Some royal insiders wonder if he is getting financial backing from some of the wealthier claimants who settled their disputes with newspapers. But the royal biographer Ingrid Seward suggested that the costs will not trouble him. “Harry is a very rich and privileged young man but he still hasn’t really achieved everything he wanted to do,” she said.
Some smaller pieces of information which we still don’t know: what settlement offers has NGN made to Harry, and did any of the offers reach eight figures? When will Meghan’s cooking show drop and WTF is going on with American Riviera Orchard? Will the Heritage Foundation continue their bonkers harassment campaign against Harry when Trump is in office? Will Meghan travel with Harry if he makes another visit to Lesotho or South Africa? Oh and did they really buy a place in Portugal?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Let’s highlight Andrew, but every one of them, up to and including the monarch, do personal deals to take in money. Harry “lists himself as a US resident”? No, he is a US resident, because he lives in the US. How stupid can you sound. I hope the more trips part is true and that all sorts of countries are inviting them to visit.
Excited to see what’s coming up for them. And while it’s low key right now the court case is starting up in a few weeks and the papers will be able to make so many stories out of the information that comes out and Harry’s cross-examination. And they’ll of course twist it to make Harry look bad even if it doesn’t. So I kinda see this as the calm before the storm. Along with the regret that he’s not coming back fully and won’t unless his security is there. And with the spectre of future king William floating around it’s unlikely that will happen. So yeah, that’s some FAFO regret.
Richard Palmer has become less bonkers in his commentary since he lost his job at the Express and his place in the royal rota. Maybe he hopes a more measured approach will get him access to the Sussexes and info from their team. Maybe he is hoping for an invite to Invictus and a Christmas card since the other royals aren’t doing much?
Wait, Richard Palmer no longer works at the Express?!
I chuckle heartily. Karma, baby.
There were a lot of redundancies at the beginning of the year. Palmer never admitted that he was made redundant but said he was no longer working for them so most people assumed he lost his job🙂
Palmolive could set himself up for retirement if he wrote what he really knows. He is covering for the royals and it does not benefit him at this point. He has never been a fan of W and K and he certainly provides hints about how they are operating, but if he was the first to break open the real story he could dine on that forever.
Subdued? Tens of articles were written about Harry and Meghan in 48 hours during Christmas.
Some of us are even concerned that the media is trying to have Meghan unalived.
And let’s not forget the broadcasters, gleeful prediction of divorce and financial ruin in 2025.
The UK media hasn’t let up on the racism, threats and stalking of this couple.
I think Kaiser is correct. It has been subdued. The articles you are referring to are the usual tabloid nonsense that has not been amplified so has limited reach (the public aren’t interested in hearing the same old stories again). I’m in the UK and outside the tabloids, GB News and the nonsense royal YouTube shows I have not seen much discussion of Harry and Meghan. A lot of the stuff shared on social media by Sussex supporters is really not mainstream (most people aren’t watching Palace Confidential, Talk TV, GB News or the Sun YouTube show). It’s not like they are being discussed on serious shows like Newsnight or Question Time (they have been in the past but not this year).
They weren’t discussed on Newsnight or questiontime when Meghan had 250k articles written about her either.
There is a clear attempt right now to harass and incite hatred, and it ratched up during Christmas.
The negativity comes from Charles and William. And the media people who criticized them since 2016
Richard Palmer was on twitter pretending like he had the inside scoop but reading this piece it’s clear that he doesn’t know anything and just summarized other pieces. It’s interesting to see Palmer write these pieces now that he’s freelance. Only Harry and Meghan can help these journalists make a good living.
Palmer wrote a fishing narrative because he really knows nothing. He just took all the narratives he came across and rewrote it as if this nonsense was truth. The gutter rats in the UK media would rather write about the Sussexes because as Harry stated in the Deal Book Summit they know it would be difficult to sue because they write it in such a manner that if a small portion of what they write is truth, it would be difficult to sue. While Andrew sits there with all the documented evidence against him, no one cares enough about him to engage with what they write. Far too profitable for them to write about the Sussexes. I too am hopeful they do more overseas visits. Based solely on their 2024 working calendar they were pretty busy.
This reads like throat-clearing for the 5-years Sussexit Retrospective.
The refusal of the “half in, half out” proposal was honestly the best thing that could have happened for them. Can you imagine them having to carry out those ridiculous pageants for Charles-or William? They (H&M) have all the power here.
“But the royal biographer Ingrid Seward suggested that the costs will not trouble him. “Harry is a very rich and privileged young man but he still hasn’t really achieved everything he wanted to do,” she said.”
Invictus? Meghan’s mental health and safety for her and their kids? Mental health in general? The Oprah interview where Harry dropped “invisible contract” like a bomb into the public consciousness? Suing the press and not accepting settlements to get information about shady practices public? Continuing Diana’s legacy?
It’s so wild that they can erase all of his accomplishment. Invictus alone would be a worthy legacy. Add in sentebele, Travalyst and the impact Archewell will have as it grows. Add in he likely wrote one of the most successful memoirs in history.
The guy is 40 (barely), not 80. He has a little time to achieve “everything he wanted to do”. However, I’d add the court cases to the above list. He “wanted” to hold the UK media accountable, and refused to settle; now he has two cases on the court schedule, one primed to start in just a couple of weeks. If he wins one, or both, even better, but just the fact he’s continued to pursue this over the last several years, to the point where the first one is now actually about to be heard, and despite the many efforts to discourage him, is impressive to me.
He has more guts to put things right than his elder brother.
And the infantilising ‘young man’ comment. How offensive. He did more in his 20s than any of them have done.
The tone of RR writing when not venomous, is resentful, patronizing, even fatuous. They can’t help themselves. They live under a rock and cannot expand their horizons and therefore not their thinking. Otherwise, one would have to conclude that they are knowingly vile and immoral.
Harry is such a warrior.