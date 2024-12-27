“Happy 29th birthday to Capricorn king Timothee Chalamet” links
  • December 27, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Photos

Happy 29th birthday to Capricorn king Timothee Chalamet. [Hollywood Life]
Jay-Z’s accuser will remain unidentified publicly. [JustJared]
Young Ralph Fiennes! [GFY]
Matt Gaetz’s insane texts. [Jezebel]
A rave review of Babygirl. [Pajiba]
Amanda Bynes made a rare public appearance. [Socialite Life]
Jeopardy had a “cinematic vampires” category. [Seriously OMG]
Jared Leto was cast as Skeletor?? [OMG Blog]

2 Responses to ““Happy 29th birthday to Capricorn king Timothee Chalamet” links”

  1. Lucía says:
    December 27, 2024 at 10:04 am

    Happy birthday, Timmy! May you audition for any and all roles Jared Leto goes for so that you beat him every single time and we never have to see him again!

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 27, 2024 at 10:30 am

    Look at superstar Timme knocking on 30’s door. I may go see Babygirl this weekend. That Buzzfeed story is ridiculous…that man does not respect his girlfriend and she should Move. ON from the relationship. Matt Graetz is a predator and needs to be pay for his crimes. Amanda looks good and seems to have a loving support system around her now.

    Reply

