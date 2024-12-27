Princess Kate spent a lot of time greeting her biggest fans on Christmas morning

On Christmas Day, the Princess of Wales looked like she was feeding on the attention she got by being center stage on the church walk. Kate apparently lingered with the crowd, shaking hands and taking photos and accepting gifts. Prince William left her behind, taking the kids ahead and waiting a distance away. Kate was the last royal left on the “walkabout.” I’m of two minds about that – one, it’s telling that William and the kids weren’t also greeting people at the same time and the visual of William and the kids leaving her behind is pretty interesting. On the other side, it’s a sort of royal fan-service and more people in that family should chat longer with their fans. And the people who come out to see the Windsors on Christmas Day really are the biggest die-hard royalists out there. People Magazine had an exclusive with comments from some of the people who met Kate:
Her presence on Christmas Day, alongside Prince William and their children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — was both comforting and uplifting as she warmly interacted with well-wishers, receiving hugs, handshakes and heartfelt Christmas wishes. Kate’s connection with the public was palpable, as she engaged with each person. There was a clear sense of joy and relief in her demeanor — her face lighting up as she smiled and chatted with the crowd.
“I think I’ve lost my family!” she quipped at one point to the crowd as she realized that she was the last royal family member left on the walkabout. William and their children were several yards away, waiting for Kate to finish so they could return to Sandringham for their Christmas lunch. It was a moment that harkened back to Kate’s signature style — always happy to linger with the people who come out to see her, even when it means she’s the last to leave.
One of the many who benefitted from Kate’s personal touch on Christmas was Louis Beauchamp, a teacher from Paris who had traveled to Sandringham specifically to see Kate. Beauchamp had met Kate for the first time in May 2023 ahead of the King’s coronation, when she and Prince William visited a pub for a walkabout.
“I had an unforgettable interaction with Catherine,” Beauchamp tells PEOPLE. “She told me she was trying to get her kids to speak more French and urged me to keep up the hard work with my students. Unfortunately, when she announced she was suffering from cancer, I knew we would not be seeing her in public for a very long time,” he continues. “Sandringham was the best opportunity for me. So, I booked a trip and went there to show I was still there to support her and always will.”
Beauchamp, who teaches English in France and has been inspired by the princess’s Early Years work, had a special gift for Kate — a scarf he had made for in Morocco, along with a heartfelt letter about the “positive impact she has had on my life over the years,” he says. When he handed it to her, Kate thanked him for his kindness.
“She thanked me very much and said it was wonderful and so kind of me to have come again,” he shares. “She was as genuine and close to people as I remembered. She seemed so happy to be with us again. You could tell she was truly touched.”
Another well-wisher, 73-year-old Karen Maclean, who has endured cancer for over 20 years, shared a heartfelt exchange with both Kate and King Charles.
“We just had a little talk about cancer,” she told Sky News, noting the warm connection she shared with the Princess of Wales. Kate gave Maclean a hug as she learned the woman had traveled all the way from North Lincolnshire for the occasion. She noted that both Kate and King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, appeared “very well actually, considering what they’re going through.” As for her embrace from the princess, she added, “What a privilege.”
I honestly can’t imagine doing this much to see any royal. It’s very much a dedicated fanbase, like Taylor Swift’s Swifties or Beyonce’s Beyhive. Kate is their “queen” and they’ll book their trip from France to Norfolk on Christmas Day just for a glimpse of Kate. Anyway, Kate’s appearance and demeanor in Sandringham this year sort of made me believe that the Windsors are actively benching her, as opposed to “Kate doesn’t WANT to do anything, so she isn’t.” Kate probably wanted to go to those tiara-events but she was told to stay home. She was probably also told she could only go to Wimbledon for one day. And Buckingham Palace probably didn’t know anything about that fakakta “cancer-free” video before it dropped.
Booking trips to catch a glimpse of Kate. Such fanaticism. Some in media canonized Kate. She is still a mean girl who let a lie aboit meghan stay in the press.Her fans are the type that send presents to her. That wig she is wearing is so much like a thick veil that hangs on her. That French teacher described should pay more attention to being a teachet.
One thing I’ve noticed over the years is how she grabs/holds a chunk of hair to move it. Instead of just flicking it back. I wonder if that has anything to do with it being an extension/weave/fall?
Mr Beauchamp gives Kate way too much credit. He needs to realize there are scholars and experts who have degrees and contribute books and papers on the topic. Kate just says early years are important
Wtf kind of small animal did William shoot to make her wig? Even the Queens here in San Quentin have better weaves than hers! She’s the future Queen! Do better Ma Midds!
She must be exhausted hauling all of that around on her head.
I get the feeling that the children dislike public appearances, and I think it’s good that they weren’t meant to linger.
1. She did what the royals traditionally do (the others zipped by), which is good in theory.
2. She wanted attention, because they keep her on a short leash.
It could be a bit of both, and in any case, I expect her to go low contact for months. And for C&C to try to grab as many headlines and wn as much public affection as they can.
Yeah, the kids didn’t need to linger as long to greet the crowds so it’s good they went ahead with William. I’m sure those fans were thrilled she did spend that much time. And I’d imagine she appreciated their love for her.
It’s interesting to me that George seems particularly uncomfortable and awkward. Maybe it is his age. Or, maybe it is the Windsor history of the heir being awkward and the spares being more natural at it all.
I can’t imagine standing in the cold for hours to give someone leaving their literal Mansion gifts, but you do you. I can definitely see being excited if you were already out and about, or we’re already visiting Sandringham for the historical value and they just so happened to be walking to church, or drove past or came out of the store and you stopped to take pictures, plenty of people who are fans of celebrities will do that. I think the difference between this sort of fan base and Swifties or Beyhive is that Taylor and Beyoncé are producing something tangible that you can enjoy. Presumably you enjoy listening to 1989 or Lemonade and going to the Eras or Renaissance tour. What has she done that you can look back on and say that was worth my time and effort to acquire or attend and I’ll remember forever?
She has done nothing except give birth to 3 children. Which is why she will quickly be forgotten, just like Elizabeth, Phillip and the Queen mother were quickly forgotten. They didn’t do anything tangible except be there to smile and wave. So when they were no longer there people moved on. Diana made a profound mark on the culture and will be remembered forever. That’s the difference.
You are correct that even the late Queen is forgotten.
The Swifties and Beyhive get actual entertainment value from their idols. All Kate fans get are banal words.
I’m just not buying it. Kate’s known for staying minimal time at engagements and not really saying very much at all. An example? How about that function at the National Portrait Gallery to launch Vogue’s 100 years (100 years of covers? Something like that) where that cover of her cosplaying Jecca was meant to be the main feature? I read the book by the editor of UK Vogue at the time and that evening was discussed. Kate arrived late and left early. Afterwards they realised she didn’t make a comment about the photo, or anything else really. Now, post Meghan’s arrival in the royal family, Kate’s miss chatty wanting to talk to and hug everyone. But you have to balance that up against the fact that she held everyone else up? It also holds up the security people/ police working that day. They go from church back to Sandringham for lunch. Kate holds everyone up by chatting which pushes serving lunch up back which means the staff in the kitchen and waiting to serve don’t get away to have Christmas lunch with their families either. But hey, Kate gets some good photos? Part of noblesse oblige is being considerate of others, something that seems to have passed Kate by?
A couple of those pictures seem to show exactly just how unhappy she and Peg are together. There were no fake smiles just him seeming to be angry with her.
He does seem angry but why? Was this before or after she lapped up all the attention from her “fans”? He’s chewing her out for something it appears.
He stopped hiding his disdain of her in public not long after the Oprah interview. We are heading to year four of William not being able to hide his dislike of her in front of cameras.
Do I think Kate is lazy AF ? Yes I do.
I also think she loves the attention she get. Of course.
In this case I think that Charles and Camilla are two massive drama Queens who want to be the centre of the stage, and Camilla who made all that tiara mess for the coronation, doesn’t want Kate around.
Kate is a mean girl, but Camilla is a next level mean.
So I get that Camilla is next level but why didn’t William stand up and say no my wife is going to the tiara event too.
That is something a man who loves his wife would do.
I am not sure about the state of that marriage.
Personally I don’t have pity or simpathy for any of them.
Also must we ignore Harry’s own words? It’s clear he knows William and Kate did the most damage to his wife in public. He tells us so in Spare.
Kate is being excluded because William is 100% fine with it.
Kate. Deserved that treatment after the way she treated meghan.
Kate set up a fake crying story that years later is still the centrepiece of the smear campaign against Meghan. Camilla did help break up a marriage but Diana is no longer here. Kate has done the most damage to people who are currently alive to still experience it.
Photos 3&4. When the mask slips…
Well spotted! Photo 3 – both when the mask slipped and also when she wasn’t photoshopped to her usual standards. On a wider note – There’s always one image of Kate looking over her shoulder. There’s one in this series, where she’s walking up through the crowd. I’m sure these over the shoulder photos are prearranged with her photographer – they happen in all her car photos and also whenever she gets near to the door of a venue: she looks round, over her shoulder, and the photo is then massively filtered.
I am not sure about Kate’s strategy. I feel that Kate makes herself rare so that when she makes an appearance she gets all the attention and sucks the oxygen from the rest of the royal family.
She got attention for disappearing and then sending a fake photo. Once she made her return it was always going to be diminishing returns. This walk didn’t get international attention at all.
Knowing how nasty she was to Meghan all because she’s not close to Meghan’s level and never will be and because “How dare this Black woman outshine me in EVERY way?” every time I see her lazy ass I’m repulsed.
She’s so vain, dim, arrogant and so very tacky. What an absolute failure.
The walk did get picked up in US media but I just generally ignore it. After what they done to Meghan I don’t care unless a big scandal on William and/or Kate breaks.
Being English, I’m never not surprised by people in our land who watch other people go to church. Even giving them presents. Can you imagine doing your shopping and thinking “must get Louis, some child I’ve never met and who is far richer than I can ever imagine, a bag of sweets”?! The subservience is amazing to me; almost like something from centuries gone by. On the issue of Kate. The comments in the DM are becoming noisier in the negative. People are bored of this adulation. Some are even questioning whether she’s been severely ill. This will become a motif from hereon: she’s known to be lazy, she’s taken a year off, this is made up. So for Kate it’s ‘welcome to the world of people who believe Meghan and Harry have fake kids’. In Kate’s case, however, the myth is reality: she’s strung out what’s happened to give herself a year off, hence not telling people the truth of her illness, and lots of UK people see this as resonant with her long standing laziness. I do actually think she had bowel surgery and pre cancerous cells were found. Why not be matter of fact rather than using it all as time off. Kind of answered my own question there!!
The comments piece is interesting, thank you for taking one for the team and checking in on what’s happening there.
I can (mostly) understand a general unthinking ‘ah the royals aren’t they great’ attitude, waving from balconies and someone’s face on the money and stamps but I don’t get how you move beyond that to true fandom for someone who really doesn’t do anything.
I’m still not sure she’s been benched but I do believe she made demands for changes in her working life. And here we are. It wouldn’t surprise me if she was blamed by the rest of the family for Harry leaving and after she was exposed as one of the racists she decided she wouldn’t put herself out for the family anymore.
There were signs that Kate is workshy from the time she did not work for years waiting for the ring. It is par for the course. She seems though to be excluded more from tiara events and tours.
There is deep, deep regret at the way the Harry situation was handled and the family would know that, on their side, it was the Kate/Wm jealousy at the core. Ergo: the correction of the “made Kate cry” story as the shot across the bow in the O interview. W was sick with worry and was actually relieved that other stuff wasn’t said out loud.
On the press side..the ones who did the dirty work on RF behalf..it was the WanK marriage crisis/affairs and the jealousy by the Wales that provided the endless drip drip of hatred and gave the press the leverage they needed to be fed tea.
So yes the family, a shell of what is was in 2018 and pathetic to look at, knows full well that “all roads lead to Kand W.” And WandK know it too. I think how they both acted put the final nail in their marriage. And they know that.
Agree, Hamilton. The press was ramped up to nasty on purpose, with huge access to the Middletons to ensure a steady stream of bile. I think it was immediate fear of how popular Meghan could become. Her looks and ability. There were also affairs to cover up, possibly. The jealousy was foremost, however, and it lasted throughout. Does anyone remember Meghan in blue, on the farewell, and the next day Kate snapped, standing outside a book shop (please), in a coat of the exact same colour. There was and remains a lot of envy. On a related note. It makes me smile when DM readers in particular say how jealous Meghan must be when Kate attends these events. Seriously, I’d be overjoyed not to be put through the mill of events expected of the BRF.
Kate wore such a similar lewk as Camilla, including the hat and bag. We know Camilla loves attention more than Kate, and Charles demands she have it so there’s no way C&C would allow Kate to essentially wear the same outfit as the Queen. Due to this, we can deduce a conclusion: Kate is so out of the loop that she no longer get’s any briefings about what the King and Queen are doing or wearing.
Camilla outranks kate.
Among the hundreds – if not thousands- of photos is there one of this Beauchamp guy and his Moroccan scarf? Because if there isn’t I’d bet he’s fictitious.
If he’s real, he sounds incredibly creepy.
Either way, it’s bizarre….
That teacher made Kate a scarf and traveled from France to catch a moment with her on Christmas Day? That is deranged! And sad that he must have so little else in his life.
Quelle tragique!