Puck: NGN’s lawyers will try to destroy Prince Harry in cross-examination

In a few weeks, Prince Harry’s lawsuit against News Group Newspapers moves to trial. NGN is the Murdoch family’s British media arm, which publishes the Times of London and The Sun, although the hacking claims against NGN put News of the World out of business more than a decade ago. While gossip blogs have been covering the ins and outs of Harry’s lawsuits for years, it’s worth remembering that pretty much all of the American and British media will be watching this trial closely. I didn’t know this, but it’s the first time someone has accused NGN of hacking and unlawful activity and taken it all the way to trial. Hundreds of hacking victims have sued NGN, and NGN has managed to settle with them before their cases have gone to trial. According to Puck News, the Murdochs have spent hundreds of millions of dollars/pounds settling these cases. Puck News spoke to a British lawyer, Mark Stephens, about what to expect from Harry’s trial, and I found all of this fascinating. You can read the full Puck piece here. Some highlights:
What is Harry’s legal claim? “The claim is essentially that there was an unlawful acquisition of information by the newspaper—sometimes by hacking, but sometimes by deception. Given that in previous cases, judges have made findings about particular journalists being involved with particular private detectives who got information unlawfully, the question is: How did they get information [about Harry] which wasn’t in the public domain? And the inability to demonstrate where the information comes from creates an inference of hacking.”
A deal with Prince William: “The first question is whether this is time-barred, and here there is an additional layer of complexity because it’s asserted that [Murdoch’s company] did a deal with Buckingham Palace to give Prince William good publicity. And as a consequence of that, members of the royal family—William and Harry—[agreed they] wouldn’t sue. So there becomes the question of first, did Harry know about the claim, and second, did he know about the compromise of the claim?
An alleged secret deal: “The trial is going to delve into some of the backroom deals that Harry says were done, and are probably more embarrassing, both for the newspaper and the palace. Was there a secret deal for the newspaper to give good publicity to the royal family, and in return, they undertook not to sue? The judge has to make that determination first. If the newspaper loses the time-bar issue, I think it’s almost certain that Harry will win at least some of the unlawful acquisition of information claims. The time-bar issue is really important, which is why the newspaper is bringing in a very eminent king’s counsel to cross-examine Harry.
Harry’s four-day cross-examination: “They’re going to try and destroy him in cross-examination, because Harry’s case is pretty straightforward. Harry says, “There may have been people in the palace who knew about this unlawful intrusion, but I didn’t know, and therefore I wasn’t able to exercise my rights.” The newspaper, on the other hand, says, “Well, of course you knew, and you had every opportunity to bring your claim, and you just missed the time.”
What kind of damages Harry needs to win: “I think the answer is that this is not an economic case. Harry has made it clear that he’s not in it to either cover or make his cost. He wants accountability. He feels that his life has been intruded upon, that it’s had an impact on his relationships with others. And then you layer on top of that, the way in which the media treated Princess Diana, his mother. And of course, you start to understand why this is such an issue of principle for Harry.
The Will Lewis issue: “Here, it’s the position from claimants—not just Harry, but all of them—that Will Lewis oversaw the hiding of information, the deletion of emails. That’s part of the discomfort he’s been experiencing these last few months….There’s basically three phases of what happened you can categorize. First, pretty much industrial-level unlawful newsgathering. Then, the stage when they decided to stop it. Finally, what they did about evidence of past wrongdoings. And that’s where Harry says they deleted internal emails in a way that was non-retrievable. Not only deleted them off the local servers, but also backup servers. And you’ll understand just how unusual that is. That is going to be an interesting area at this trial, because, of course, when you’re dealing with an inferential case where there’s no smoking gun, you’re having to piece information together. So the question becomes: Is that the action of an entirely innocent news organization that they delete all historic emails from particular mailboxes? The judge will have to make an assessment.
Whether Will Lewis will testify: “I don’t think he will be testifying, but he will be mentioned in the dispatches, in the evidence. And the allegations made against him—that he oversaw a cover-up or a clean-up, whatever you call it—is something, whether the newspaper wins or loses, that’s going to raise more questions after the trial.
When a decision/verdict might come: “I would think it’s going to take a while, because it’s an inferential case, so the judgment will be reserved. [Ed. note: The trial is scheduled to last two months, and the outcome won’t come immediately.] It’s going to be quite a long case, and so I would think it’ll take a month or so before the judge gives his judgment.”
The thing that struck me, as I read this, is that Harry and his lawyers have spent years getting their ducks in a row, and once they prove that there’s no statute of limitations on his claims, it’s pretty likely that he’ll win at least part of his case. The fact that Harry seemingly doesn’t care about the money is interesting too – I mean, we knew that, and we knew that even if he wins, it’s likely he won’t even break even financially. He really is standing on principle, and even more than that, he wants to burn the whole thing down and expose the rot within Britain’s tabloid media and the compromised royal institution. The thing is, say he wins or has a partial win here, but the damages don’t even come close to ensuring that he breaks even. THAT is how it will be reported in the British media and probably the American media too – they’ll be focused on the money, not necessarily the legal victory.
Harry is doing a huge public service. He’s probably as well prepared as one can be for that cross examination. Will be cheering him on from Flyover Country.
You have to admire this man for going it alone against the gutter media enterprises in the UK. May he be blessed while he navigates this quagmire..
When Harry wins will the press no longer be bound to provide positive-only coverage of the royals? It will be interesting to see if the press takes their ire out on the royal family, specifically the king and WandK. The press has been sitting on years of truth about the various members of the royal family, it’s about time that the truth comes out.
I’m going to predict that the press will just continue to retaliate against Harry and Meghan. Charles, William and Kate are on the press’ side so I don’t see their relationship with the press changing after the case ends.
This piece has cemented why as an African citizen of the commonwealth of nations, I no longer like Britain.
Intimidation is such a normal part of life that, they are not prepared to hear legitimate grievances.
And the most ridiculous part of all thus, is that the public will not care, will not hear, will side with Murdoch, just because Harry is the plaintiff.
And of course, they will disregard him, just because he married a Black woman.
Not all of us will side with Murdoch. I’m British and admire Harry’s bravery. What he is doing is so important. I hope he succeeds.
Unfortunately, yours is not among the very loud voices that will be heard.
This is why the British media machine has been working so hard to tarnish and discredit Harry’s reputation. They’ve been trying to make people believe that Harry is a traitor not only to his “family “, but to his country and the people of the UK. They’ve pushed the idea that he is greedy and it’s all about the money.
However, in the Deal Book interview, Harry made the statement that he is aware that he could take a significant financial hit, but it will be worth it to get the media’s dirty dealings in the open..
Go Harry! God and anyone who stands for good and truth, is on your side.
Closure, which can be incredibly painful, is very, very important. If you cannot get an answer to simething that hurts and eats at your soul, that is mentally and emotionally frustrating and draining.
Hopefully those claims are not past their due date. Possibly my faith in humanity is running a bit low at the moment, but I’m afraid that if anyone connected to this case is susceptible to corruption, Harry will have fought a rock.
Presuming the judge does grant him the fight or not, I hope that NGN, the royals, the staff who work for the royals, and the reporters involved all get named publicly. Lewis should have to leave WaPo due to what comes out.
And…I just made the realization (I’m a bit slow) that the invisible contract is more or less the same thing that’s at work with the Justin Baldoni–Blake Lively IEWU story in the news. A PR battle based on who gets to look good or bad to the public, how to destroy someone for decent press, and how access to PR shapes good and bad reputations. Abusers get white washed and innocent people can be destroyed.
Win or lose the judgement, the financial consequences will be very significant for Harry; on a positive note, “Spare” just being released in China might mitigate any hits to his bank balance 😁
It’s the job of a defense attorney to “destroy” a complaining witness on the stand. I am positive Harry will be beyond well prepped by his lawyers. Team Ginger.
People have been “trying to destroy” Harry for decades and he’s still standing, I believe that he’s well prepared for this.
When I read the title I thought “way to state the obvious.” But yeah, I think he’s well prepared. I think that was part of the importance of Spare. There’s no skeletons the closet for them to try to use against them.
At least Mark Stephens was straight down the middle and honest in his assessment. When he talks to the British press he’s sounds unhinged. He said Meghan was going to lose her case. Just reading this piece you can see that this is the real reason that Charles has not been in contact with Harry. It’s important to remember that Charles made the deal with Rebecca Brooks regarding the story about Harry’s drug use.
Yes, this more then the security case is likely the real reason for the lack of contact.
This really does explain a lot about why Harry is now getting the cold shoulder from his father. I remember how in SPARE Harry talked about the pressure from his father and brother not to bring these cases. This is probably why William is so permanently incandescent with rage at Harry more so than anything he wrote about Kate.
In the nextflix doc- Tyler Perry is the person who finally says- the institution was abusing them both, doing what a batterer would do to get them to comply and come back.
Cut off money, cut off access, cut off security. To get them to shut up and shut down their case against the media.
And i think later it was stated plainly that Charles did all that- so they would drop their case against the press. Because he and william (what a mess that poor sap is) have a deal with the media.
Charles works for the “media”. He cannot sue them/say anything against them due to their relationship to provide him with positive coverage, and not cover news that he does not want made public.
We have to start funding media with no state or billionaire input.
So I’m sure they’ll spin the money loss but it could backfire. Harry’s willing to lose money for the greater good. Makes him look even better.
It was always clear that this is about principles for Harry and not money.
NGN owned News of the World which was disbanded after it was proved that they were involved in the hacking scandal. This is about the Sun which is also owned by NGN. The Sun has never admitted officially its involvement in phone hacking or other illegal information gathering. The Sun settled all of the cases out of court without admitting liability, beside of Harry’s and Tom Watson’s cases.
I am not surprised if the settlement between William and the Sun included positive press and exclusive stories fed to the Sun by Kensington palace. The Sun suppressed the story about William’s affair and you can see the positive coverage of William and Kate in the Sun every day. It appears that Harry and Meghan were not part of the deal and used to deflect from negative stories about the left behind royal family and getting the clicks to survive. You can bet that the negative stories about Harry and Meghan will pick up in the coming weeks.
I would say there is good reason to pray for Harry staying safe.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Whether he wins or not I agree with Interested Gawker sunlight is the best disinfectant. Expose the snakes in the press and in the palace.
I remember something about Harry’s army days and the interrogation training he had, I think it got pretty brutal. Maybe it was in Spare? Anyhoo, this might stand him in good stead temperament wise and like others I think he’ll be well prepared case wise.
The British system seems quite prohibitive and loaded towards the big boys. I really hope Harry puts a big crack in that by winning as much of his case as possible.
If the Washington Post owner had any integrity Will Jones would be out of there.
I love that this article from Puck talked about Will Lewis’s “discomfort” as the case goes on, as though he’d eaten a dodgy sandwich instead of, you know, knowingly participated in illegal activities, illicit deals, and an ongoing coverup. Not to mention his disastrous turn at the helm of the WaPo with high profile people leaving and loudly citing him as the reason and literally decimating the subscriber base.
And yet he still has a job, uncomfortable though it may be!
If Harry has a win or a partial win, that would mean at least some of the rot will have been exposed. So, I don’t think the US media would be only focused on Harry’s legal bills. Certainly, social media won’t ignore the rot and we know that, in these days, whatever floods social media becomes news. Also, there’ll be about a billion calls for Harry to give an interview – we’ll see.
I think the UK and US press will focus on the financial loss, saying was it all worth it. Look at ABC News in the US; it forked over 15M to Trump because George Stephanopoulos said rape instead of assault. It’s set for no own is to question the establishment or face the consequences. But it’s posturing. Harry has the emails and that’s what scares them.
If Harry does still have a book deal or wants a new one, I’d love him to write his cases from beginning to end. I would be fascinated by the legal ins and outs plus the emotional aspect from Harry. Plus, I think it will sell well and maybe help make up that financial loss.
Honestly, I want a book and a full on movie with Harry taking on the entire Murdoch empire!
Will there be court transcripts or video of the proceedings? I don’t want to rely on the media coverage
1. Of course the KC is going to go all out to destroy Harry that’s his frigging job! How stupid do they take us all for? Harry knows this as does his legal team. They will do their job and prepare him for the onslaught (they did it before and they will no doubt have done it again.) As others have mentioned up thread his brutal interrogation training will help him to keep his cool and answer all the questions asked of him.
2. I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again. SHAME on every single government minister who allowed the second part of the Leveson enquiry to be shut down. It’s the newspaper owners who should be in the dock. The same newspapers who want to get rid of our human rights but, ran straight to the ECHR when it looked as if the names of their unscrupulous journalists was about to be revealed. The cowardice and fear of our gutless MPs has meant that an exiled prince is doing the job of Parliament and holding the whole of the fourth estate to account. If Harry wins this case it will make their lives a lot easier yet, not one of those spineless ministers will have lifted a hand to help. SHAME on the whole frigging lot of them.
#GogetthemHarry!