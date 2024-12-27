King Charles didn’t reference or mention the Sussexes at all over Christmas

This year, King Charles delivered his Christmas speech at Fitzrovia Chapel, a former London hospital chapel. Royal commentators theorized that Charles chose the location so that people wouldn’t analyze the family photos on display on one of his desks, because usually the Christmas speeches are staged in one of palaces or castles. Charles apparently chose the location because it was associated with a hospital, and because the Windsors have had a lot of medical and health crises in 2024. Charles said, in part: “From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed.” I saw people talking about how it was notable that Charles didn’t mention Kate by name, but it’s possible that he wanted to be more general about it because of Princess Anne’s head injury and hospitalization. Meanwhile, all of the royal commentators are talking about how there was no mention of the Sussexes as well.
King Charles crucially left Prince Harry and Prince Andrew out of his Christmas Day speech. While his annual message featured snippets of Prince William and the wider Royal Family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and his disgraced brother Prince Andrew, were not mentioned at all. According to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, the omission was a sign that the King had ‘clearly made up his mind’.
Analysing the King’s speech, Tessa told The Mirror: “Lest we are in any doubt, the clever film that accompanied this speech, underscored the importance of the King’s royal A-Team, on hand to deliver what Charles considers to be an alternative to global killing: a listening and understanding mission that leads to actions for the good of all.”
“As well as a replay of the King’s famous hug with the New Zealand women’s rugby team, there was footage of Kate at Trooping the Colour, Camilla in Scotland and Australia, William serving food to the homeless and, of course, those royal stalwarts, Princess Anne and the Edinburghs.”
Tessa noted: “Crucially, also-rans Princes Andrew and Harry were nowhere to be seen. The King has clearly made up his mind about how to ‘act for the good of all’, choosing to focus on family strengths, not weaknesses, to shore up a nation (and a world) for a difficult year ahead.”
It has been years since Harry and Andrew featured in the royal monarch’s Christmas speech, with the late Queen Elizabeth notably missing the pair from her message in 2019. The King has since ditched the tradition altogether.
The thing is, I don’t really care if Charles failed to mention or reference his son or one of his brothers in a Christmas speech. I get the idea that this is always supposed to be a more general speech, rather than a laundry list of grievances or a roll call of family members. The thing that bugs me is that Charles publicly ignoring one of his sons (not to mention a daughter-in-law and two of his grandkids) reflects how Charles treats the Sussexes privately, with zero interest or care or warmth. It simply doesn’t reflect well on Charles as a king or a father that he’s allowed this estrangement to metastasize to this point. Which was also what Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast said about the Christmas morning walk in his piece, “Royals’ Walk to Christmas Service Reveals Deep Family Dysfunction.”
The annual walk to the Church of St, Mary Magdalene is supposed to exude an impression of unity, stability, and conventional family values. Despite a rapturous reception by a crowd estimated at over 1,000 at this year’s promenade, it exposed deep fractures within the family.
While Kate and William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis were the stars of the show, there was zero public acknowledgement of the king’s other son, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are in self-imposed exile in California.
I’m not sure how there could have been an “acknowledgement” of the Sussexes at the walk to church, but perhaps Charles and his courtiers could have NOT briefed the media that no invitations were extended to the Sussexes and that Charles does not give a sh-t about one of his sons and two of his grandkids?
Shame on petty Prince Charles. How can he expect people to look up to and respect him as head of the church?definitely NOT my role model!
Once again the left-behind royals are in a rush to point out how petty and bitter they truly are.
All that color around his lip looking like SHEIN Dracula. Lol…Raggedy-ass hater.
Good! I’d prefer that he kept their names out of his mouth.
Same JanetDr. We see enough performative nonsense from those folks. Allow the Sussexes to enjoy their family and Christmas in peace
I think there are times when it’s better to just acknowledge there’s a rift and stop making a token gesture here and there. As an Anglophile I am sorry that Harry’s kids won’t grow up to follow English Premier League, have a team, enjoy village and pub life, and know something of their father’s homeland. But here we are.
I too am glad that KC didn’t mention the Sussexes. He played the aggrieved father/grandfather card until Harry’s willingness to fly across the world to attend the coronation, and then just to sit with his ailing father for 45 minutes, made that ploy impossible to sustain.
There is a wound and rather than picking at it, let it heal over.
The speech has ALWAYS focused on the so-called “working” royals (aka the ones on the public dole). The only times that QE’s other grandchildren got a mention was for something like a birth or wedding. It irked me because the year QE went on and on about Will and Charles at COP, Eugenie had attended more and done more.
I wonder what the ratings were for his Speech? With Betty the ratings were near rock bottom.
The Christmas Carol show ratings for Unable were less than last year, how long will ITV carry this show, that get less viewers than the news.
It came third in the ratings after a popular sitcom, and a Wallace and Gromit cartoon. It’s a tradition in some households but more and more people are choosing not to watch.
Are the ratings in the UK any more trustworthy than all the surveys put out about royal popularity?
WOW. Wow wow wow. I can’t even process this statement. For all the slagging William and Kate get for their non-impactful activities, this insane statement about Charle’s address takes the cake on delusional. I really can’t believe anyone would in all seriousness suggest that KC’s address was so brilliant that it presented an alternative to “global killing”. What are these people on. That’s wild
Yes, I had to go back and contemplate that for a while – could she seriously be saying that hugging the rugby team is an alternative to global killing?
He might have also meant to include Princess Michael’s fall and two broken wrists. That plus Anne’s head injury, and two cancer patients, this has NOT been a great year for them.
And that’s not even touching their PR nonsense!
The UK rota are inserting false information about the speech pretending that Kate was specifically referenced. She was not. He said other family members dealing with illness, which applied as much to Anne and ofmichael as it does to Kate.
He has in the past specifically referenced William and Kate in speeches but that’s not what happened this year.
Did he mention his sister
Could even have been a sly way of mentioning family members that have had treatments that weren’t publicized.
Ha. The selfless Drs he’s talking about are in the Private Hospital system and NOT the NHS. The top dollar they get paid is reflected in their ‘selfless’ service. Whereas in the NHS the staff are selfless because they want to be. Also funny how he didnt name Kate or anyone else. Made it ALL about himself as usual.
He’s an adulterer who is the head of the CoE. He married the whorse he cheated on his sons mother with. He has remained silent for eight years of racists abuse and threats against his son, DIL and biracial grandchildren. He went against their agreement and took away their security at a time where they were at their most vulnerable with a small child. He evicted them so that they cannot return safely to the UK where majority of the threats originate from. There isn’t anything he could say or should say about them in any speech because it would all be lies and hypocritical. He didn’t deserve them when they were in the UK and he doesn’t deserve to speak of them now that they are in the US.
Have Charles or Elizabeth ever before done a little vignette film of their activities over the year? It sounds awfully like the film version of H&M’s Christmas card.
And for me, at this point, it’s just a given that Charles is a cold-hearted SOB. At every critical moment of his life, he’s always chosen himself.
Didn’t mention the Sussexes? Okay.
That is not news. That is everyday shit.