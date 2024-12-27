Princess Margaret’s grandson Samuel Chatto was allowed to bring his girlfriend to Norfolk

As I looked through the “royal Christmas” photos of the Windsors’ walk to church, I was slightly surprised to see the Snowdons and Chattos included. The current Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, went to Sandringham for Christmas, as did Samuel Chatto, the 28-year-old grandson of the late Princess Margaret. While King Charles is reportedly close to his first cousins (David Armstrong-Jones and Sarah Chatto), I didn’t realize that he was close enough to their children to extend invitations to Sandringham. Not only that, but Samuel Chatto was “allowed” to bring his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, to royal Christmas as well. It’s the first time a girlfriend/partner has been included since… Meghan Markle in 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex was missing from Sandringham, but there was one member of the Royal Family who benefited from a tradition that was broken for the American former actress. Princess Margaret’s grandson Samuel Chatto was allowed to invite his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, to stay at the Norfolk retreat.

She was able to do so after King Charles followed the example of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who permitted Meghan Markle to join the festive gathering in 2017, five months before she exchanged vows with Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Meghan was the first person to be allowed to spend Christmas at Sandringham before marrying into the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton, for example, had to wait until after she became the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie Rhys-Jones did not stay before she married Prince Edward and received the Countess of Wessex title.

‘This is a clear sign that there will be a royal wedding in the new year,’ remarks an excited observer of the Windsors.

I disclosed in 2021 that Sam, 28, had started going out with Eleanor, who’s an artist and also 28.

Not only had Edinburgh University graduate Sam struck up a romance with the London-based painter, but he had also become her muse. Eleanor told me at the time: ‘We are a couple.’

Inspired by her new love, the arts professor’s daughter had started depicting Sam in her work. Eton-educated ceramicist Sam comes from an arty family himself: his mother, the King’s cousin Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, often submits her artworks for the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition, and his father is the actor-turned-artist Daniel Chatto.