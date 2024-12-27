Princess Margaret’s grandson Samuel Chatto was allowed to bring his girlfriend to Norfolk

As I looked through the “royal Christmas” photos of the Windsors’ walk to church, I was slightly surprised to see the Snowdons and Chattos included. The current Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, went to Sandringham for Christmas, as did Samuel Chatto, the 28-year-old grandson of the late Princess Margaret. While King Charles is reportedly close to his first cousins (David Armstrong-Jones and Sarah Chatto), I didn’t realize that he was close enough to their children to extend invitations to Sandringham. Not only that, but Samuel Chatto was “allowed” to bring his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, to royal Christmas as well. It’s the first time a girlfriend/partner has been included since… Meghan Markle in 2017.
The Duchess of Sussex was missing from Sandringham, but there was one member of the Royal Family who benefited from a tradition that was broken for the American former actress. Princess Margaret’s grandson Samuel Chatto was allowed to invite his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, to stay at the Norfolk retreat.
She was able to do so after King Charles followed the example of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who permitted Meghan Markle to join the festive gathering in 2017, five months before she exchanged vows with Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Meghan was the first person to be allowed to spend Christmas at Sandringham before marrying into the Royal Family.
Kate Middleton, for example, had to wait until after she became the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie Rhys-Jones did not stay before she married Prince Edward and received the Countess of Wessex title.
‘This is a clear sign that there will be a royal wedding in the new year,’ remarks an excited observer of the Windsors.
I disclosed in 2021 that Sam, 28, had started going out with Eleanor, who’s an artist and also 28.
Not only had Edinburgh University graduate Sam struck up a romance with the London-based painter, but he had also become her muse. Eleanor told me at the time: ‘We are a couple.’
Inspired by her new love, the arts professor’s daughter had started depicting Sam in her work. Eton-educated ceramicist Sam comes from an arty family himself: his mother, the King’s cousin Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, often submits her artworks for the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition, and his father is the actor-turned-artist Daniel Chatto.
It’s interesting that the extended Armstrong-Jones clan is so artsy! Tony Armstrong-Jones, the first Earl of Snowdon, was a famous and talented photographer. Princess Margaret was very musical too, and she had the dramatic flair of an actress. Their children got involved in the art world, and their children are artsy too. That being said, Samuel’s younger brother Arthur is in the Royal Marines. Maybe he paints or sculpts though, you never know. As for a potential engagement in the new year… it’s likely, given the girlfriend’s inclusion at Sandringham. The Windsors need those kinds of events too, family weddings and youth.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Will sam get a big royal wedding
Descendent of George VI prob midsize, something like lady Gabriella Windsor’s perhaps.
He looks younger than her!
He looks fifteen! I was shocked when I read his age. I guess I’m getting old, because everyone looks like kids to me these days.
Both of them look to be in their late teens especially him with his foppish head of hair.
Initially I thought he was a teenager and that was his (youthful looking) mother!
Am I hopelessly ancient, or do these cute young people look about 15?
No, I agree that he looks like he’s about 14! I assumed it was a teenage GF not a possible engagement next year lol. Let’s go with that rather than the alternative that we’re ancient.
Glad to hear I wasn’t the only one who thought he was a teenager 😅 !
No it’s not just you, he looks more like he’s Edward and Sophie’s sons peer and she does as well. I was shocked to read their ages because it seemed creepy to me at first that they were talking about an engagement that had to be coming because of how young they looked. I wonder though if this inclusion means that Charles is going to go back on his balcony restrictions. Because the balcony has been looking mighty lean the last 2 years.
I had to re-read the article and check! 28 but yes they look so young! I was like engagement are we sure? But they’re 28. Cutees.
Adorable! He looks happy. Nice to see!
I am 41 and lately I have been doing full on double takes when I’ve seen a bunch of 12 year olds driving around town. I mean, I’m assuming they’re 16. Or 17. Or 21. But they look sooo young.
I imagine that Chaz has lots of affection for the grandchildren of his beloved aunt, his mother was absent so much in his “early years” and from photographs I’ve seen online Princess Margaret was very tactile with him. That closeness probably extended to his cousins and now their children. Too bad he can’t find it in himself to be a good grandfather to Harry’s kids.
I’m so cynical because I don’t think it was any other reason than to try to boost numbers and probably send some message to Harry about “look what you’re missing, this could have been you.”
I don’t think Chuckles has any affection for anyone but himself and his mistress queen.
Could it also be that he knows William won’t be including any of Margaret’s relations in the future so he’s letting them enjoy the perks of their birthright while he can?
But I agree he also wants to boost the numbers with non-problematic people of royal pedigree.
Harry s and Meghan s kids. Charles treated all of them so shamefully
Wasn’t Edo also invited to Sandringham as a fiance? Why wasn’t he mentioned in this piece? Smh
She’s giving me Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend vibes. Tall, interesting face.
And he looks like a young Matthew Broderick.
They look very happy and I wish them well but short kings need clothes that fit them.
Who’s the hottie at the back right?