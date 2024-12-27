Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez a signed Marlon Brando book for Christmas

For the past five months or so, Ben Affleck and his publicist give monthly updates on how well he’s doing. The updates always feel so utterly random too, they’re always variations of “Ben Affleck is doing great these days, he’s looking forward to spending time with his kids for [insert holiday].” Well, People Magazine got another update just before Christmas – Ben wants us to know that he is “healthy, single and enjoying life,” according to a source, who also said that Ben “is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break.” Ben keeps insisting that he’s single and that he spends his free time with his kids, and I simply don’t believe it. I still wonder what went down with Kick Kennedy and whether they’re still dealing with each other, and whether that was one of the bigger reasons why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce. Speaking of J.Lo, Ben apparently gave her a book for Christmas.
Ben Affleck put some thought into his Christmas gift for Jennifer Lopez this year despite their ongoing divorce. The “Batman” star, 52, “purchased an autographed Marlon Brando book” for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, before the estranged couple exchanged presents Sunday, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
Mystery Pier Books owner Louis Jason tells us Affleck bought “a few books” from his West Hollywood, Calif., store located on Sunset Blvd. The Oscar winner picked up the meaningful item before heading to meet the “Hustlers” actress for lunch at the members-only Soho House.
“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source tells Page Six. “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well. It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”
As we previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.
“Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate when it involves their kids,” a source recently shared with us.
I actually looked up the Marlon Brando-inspired costume for her Halftime performance, and it’s real. Jennifer really did base one of her Halftime costumes on a 1991 Vogue photoshoot with Brando. The more you know! Yeah, I didn’t realize that J.Lo enjoys Brando that much. It feels a bit weird to me that Ben and J.Lo met one-on-one to exchange gifts, but he didn’t personally give his gifts to Emme & Max? He was their stepfather, he spent a lot of time with them and now he didn’t even see them for the holidays? Hm. Also: J.Lo and her kids were in Aspen for Christmas (photos below), so that explains why she and Ben met days before Christmas.
I hope this isn’t the start of another love bombing cycle! Jennifer….don’t fall for it!!
😬Same reaction, HeatherC. He speaks JLo’s love language, but he doesn’t act it.
Maybe the kids were with their dad or they did not want to be with Ben?
And, no issues hearing about his kids or if he is/n’t single, but maybe don’t update us on a present to your ex and step kids after this past year’s relationship events?
Marc Anthony spending time with the twins, now that would be a surprise to them.
THIS.
Run girl.
Omg that thing on her head.
Looks like a giant caterpillar. I’ll take that sweater though.
Certainly looked better on the animal.
Meeting one on one without the babies? I hope she’s not fcucking him again. Because that only keeps the feelings crackling and fool will screw her over again. He only cares about his needs when it comes to romantic relationships.
Frankly, I doubt they even met. They were in the same building but she was having a party with her team and he was meeting his publicist (obviously to ensure we are aware how happy and single he is). They might as well have exchanged gifts, but I don’t believe she was actually alone with him. I think she’s handling it better than he thought she would, his ego isn’t doing so well. A million exclusive updates on his happiness and singleness… ok.
I was hoping to see a picture of the Brandon inspired costume.
Same, or a link to it. Off to Google!
…and how does page 6 have this info about Ben’s thoughtful gift? 🤔
Exactly. I don’t think it was Ben who alerted the media.
Did I miss something? In these photos, he has a bandaged hand and a cut beneath his eye. Was he in a bar fight? Did he punch a wall and it punched him back?
Really doesn’t look like he’s doing all that well. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
the pics are from a break from filming, he was probably in makeup & costume
👍 Thanks for the clarification, Kaiser.
Neither one of them gave their former stepchildren their gifts directly and I don’t see anything odd about that at all. The JLo & Ben saga has run its course. However they define their relationship moving forward is on both of them. She’s not a tender naive flower and he’s not a love-bombing asshat. They deserve each other and both/neither get the blame.