Duchess Meghan held ‘constructive conversations’ with Meta executives

The British royalists were already riled up about the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account, and then they completely lost their sh-t when Netflix dropped the trailer for Meghan’s show. The past week has been a real vibe – Sussex fans have been incandescent with happiness that the Sussexes will be extremely visible this year. It’s my hope that Meghan remains active on Instagram throughout the year too – I hope she posts more in the coming weeks, previews of the Netflix show or behind-the-scenes photos or maybe an announcement of a forthcoming cookbook?? But some people were wondering what’s changed, and why Meghan feels comfortable coming back on social media NOW, with so many social media platforms turning into Nazi cesspools. As it turns out, Meghan and Harry actually sat down with senior executives at Meta:
The [Archewell] spokesperson said the duchess intends to use the new account to share updates on her work and personal life, and hopes she can “lead by example to show the positive impact that social media can create”.
The couple said the duchess has in recent years held “constructive conversations” with senior executives at Meta about “creating safer and healthier online environments”, the spokesperson added.
In 2023, she and Harry urged social media platforms to strengthen content-moderation policies, saying that some apps could damage the mental health of young people.
Meghan now wishes to promote “a joyful and thoughtful approach to online engagement – one that fosters meaningful connections and inspires positivity in today’s digital space”, according to the spokesperson.
They added: “While there is still work to be done, she feels confident that by returning to Instagram, she can amplify the progress made so far and lead by example in demonstrating the potential for social media to bring joy and positive connection. By stepping back into this space, the duchess hopes to authentically share moments of joy and inspiration from her life while continuing to advocate for safer, more positive online experiences-particularly for young people and families.”
This might be an unpopular theory, but Meghan’s “solution” of turning off her Instagram comments has been around for a while, so she could have been promoting her projects and bringing joy for years already. So why the delay? It’s not like Meta promised her anything specific, it’s not like her account is different from anyone else’s account. I think she came back to Instagram specifically to promote her Netflix show, and the timing suggests that this might have even been something Netflix encouraged/ordered.
Over the last couple of years…the way that I interact on line has CHANGED DRAMATICALLY due to me taking H&M’s social media philosophy in hand…There was a time when I would jump in and stir the pot…or clap back with A QUICKNESS😡 because my mouth is a WMD…but who does that serve and WHO am I serving? Now each time I enter something on social media…I am doing it from a place of thoughtfulness and grace…on and offline…
Given today’s announcement that Meta, the owner of Instagram is dumping its fact-checking apparatus and aims to promote more “political” (read: pro-Trump) content, this is pretty bad timing….
And I’m with you Kaiser 100%, Meghan needs to promote this with everything she’s got, for two reasons. One, get that positive narrative out there. Two, prove to Hollywood execs (and back up Ted Sarandos) that she’s willing to get out there no matter the flack involved to sell her projects. It’s just good business. Remember before the pandemic she had late night slots planned, she had the interview with NY Mag which was supposed to be followed up by more print interviews, etc etc…I hope there is a big blast come Jan 15. This is no time to be shy, this is the moment to “let that little light of mine shine” as her wedding said…Where’s her Vogue cover?
She can take a break in the spring once the ARO launch, Harry’s court case and Winter Inviticus are over!
I dumped FB after 2016 and X after this last election…I think people who care about democracy and decency know that Meta & X are handmaidens of the 😈 and treat it appropriately…if I need political news…I do Meidas etc. on YouTube and if I want to engage on social media…I do BlueSky…
Exactly this.
Zuckerberg, et. al. capitulating to the MAGAts is all I need to know to avoid anything they are associated with to the best of my ability. We don’t have any other options now other than showing our resistance through our actions.
There are no more guardrails in the government anymore, we are on our own. All we are left with is whatever little else we can do.
Came to address the same issue. Zuck just went full-on toxic maga today. The tech bros only care about money and power.
I wish she would do a major interview on January 19th so she gets the front pages on January 20th.
On another note, Meta’s pre-compliance with Trump is truly the definition of fascism.
don’t forget Meta’s rollout of AI accounts that can not only post but comment as well, and those accounts are problematic (many of them pretending to be Black/LGTBQ and commenting on “their experience” as such)
Well, she did promote her projects through the Archewell site. It’s just that those project announcements didn’t arrive on a continuous schedule. There’s not much use in an IG account if you’re only posting once every couple of months. You have to have continuous and consistent content to keep people coming back and that takes a lot of work and commitment. Perhaps she wasn’t ready to do that before, but producing the Netflix show would have been a template for organizing her thoughts and determining direction.
I don’t understand why Archewell doesn’t do email updates. There is a place on the website to subscribe for “news”. Everything they do should be sent to those who subscribe. I’ve never received one email from Archewell.
I posted on this lovely website weeks ago that when Meghan is ready to launch…she’s gonna come out full throttle…she knows how the game is played and how to play it successfully…we saw THAT with “Suits”…and I’m confident she will do that and more for her OWN show❣️
I have so much confidence that her limited series will be a runaway success and will open the door to more projects. It’s time people see Meghan for themselves, rather than through the toxic narratives of the hateful, racist British/Australian media. I’m so ready for the bigots and haters to be called out on their relentless abuse.
In addition to no longer fact checking, MAGA jerk Dana White is now on the Meta board.
I’m not sure what conversations were had with the Sussex’s but I’m sorry to say they will amount to nothing.
I have no doubt Meghan had conversations with Meta. Whatever the content of those discussions, it’s obvious Meghan feels comfortable going back on social media. She has been away a long time for her own reasons. Also, I think she waited until she had the kind of content she wanted to put out. Many people have pointed out that the lifestyle series is the Tig reinvented. I know she has tons of supporters offering her advice on how to handle her social media but I would think that she is thoughtful about when and how to re-engage and that she has the right kind of energy for the relaunch.
Considering that the account has been in existence since 2022 it’s clear that Meghan has been thinking about returning to social media for a long time. I think there at least two reasons why she’s started posting now. She’s launching her show and she and Harry launched the Parent’s Network last year. There are a lot tips on their website for using social media and I think she felt it was right to return to instagram before that.
Anonymous it seems as if you are happy to assign the blame on how Kate is treated or talked about by others on Meghan but refuse to pass the blame on Kate, William, Charles or Camilla for the on how their friends in the media (Royal Rota, Tatler, Camilla Tominey, Piers Morgan, Dan Wooton and others) treat or talk about Meghan, Harry, Archie or Lilibet. Meghan doesn’t have an agreement with CB or any of the Sussex Squad platforms to voice how they should or shouldn’t talk about the other royals. The other royals however have an agreement with the Royal Rota and have confirmed friendships with many of the media that attack Harry and Meghan daily, even though they left years ago. Your desire to attack only those who support them and not those who condemn them, even in the most racists and vengeful ways, says that you condone the actions of their abusers and aren’t concerned with doing away with abuse of all people, which Meghan and Harry’s actions is all about. Them wanting to put features on social media platforms to protect others is to protect all people, including the ones you obviously support.
I believe it’s yesterday that when searching ‘with love Meghan’ on IG a post calling her sexual predator would appear. Meta corrected this really really fast. This is a positive change I believe. Maybe also, they modified the algorithm which may make it more positive around her account. Of course, it’s a good marketing strategy to use IG for her show. But, I don’t see why they would tell such a story about meta if it was not true. What is lacking is the ‘how’.
I don’t believe that Meghan’s return has anything to do with her being forced or encouraged to return by Netflix or anyone else. I also don’t think it has to do with her trying to promote the new show. I think if that were the case she would have returned sooner for any of the other projects she’s had with Netflix or anyone else. I think this has to do with her comfort level and finally feeling comfortable to return to a space that she was able to be free and comfortable in for a long time prior to meeting Harry. I think that she was almost to that point prior to the Queen’s death, but that time of mourning hell set her back. Turning off comments has always been an option but finally feeling comfortable and back to her true self hasn’t.
Probably shouldn’t speculate M, the DOS’ Instagram absence. There may be many reasons.