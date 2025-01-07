Blake Lively’s lawyer: This is not a he said/she said situation or a feud

On December 20th, Blake Lively filed her bombshell complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and waging a “social manipulation” campaign to destroy her. Her team provided emails and texts to the NYT, communications between Baldoni’s publicist and crisis manager, to authenticate Blake’s claims. Baldoni was also dropped by WME and his publicist. On New Year’s Eve, Baldoni and his team responded by suing the New York Times for $250 million. They’ve also promised to countersue Blake and release all of the texts & communications between Blake and Baldoni, but that hasn’t happened yet. Alongside all of these legal issues, there’s been a large-scale PR war happening across the trade papers, news outlets and beyond as regular gossip-watchers try to follow the ins and outs of the situation. Both Blake and Justin have fully engaged in the PR war. But according to a new statement from Blake’s legal team, Justin’s side needs to stop?
Blake Lively’s legal team is condemning what they call “more attacks” from Justin Baldoni. On Dec. 20, Lively, 37, who starred in Baldoni’s film It Ends with Us, filed a complaint against Baldoni and others, including his producing partners and publicists, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign to tarnish her reputation. Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman called the claims “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious,” and on Dec. 31, the actor-director also filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over the newspaper’s Dec. 21 article about Lively’s complaint, alleging it was the actress “who engaged in a calculated smear campaign.”
On Monday, Jan. 6, Lively’s legal team told PEOPLE in a statement that her “serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation” are “backed by concrete facts.”
“This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” her lawyers’ statement read. “As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer [Studios] and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set. And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing.”
The statement continued: “Sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and in every industry. A classic tactic to distract from allegations of this type of misconduct is to ‘blame the victim’ by suggesting that they invited the conduct, brought it on themselves, misunderstood the intentions, or even lied. Another classic tactic is to reverse the victim and offender, and suggest that the offender is actually the victim. These concepts normalize and trivialize allegations of serious misconduct.”
“Most importantly, media statements are not a defense to Ms. Lively’s legal claims,” Lively’s legal team wrote. “We will continue to prosecute her claims in federal court, where the rule of law determines who prevails, not hyperbole and threats.”
It’s true that Baldoni’s lawyer issuing briefings and threats is not a countersuit. It’s true that Baldoni’s team is trying to muddy the waters and cast doubt on certain aspects of Blake’s claims. But it’s also true that Justin Baldoni has every right to fight back and sue and wage a battle in the court of public opinion, just as Blake is doing. Did Blake think Baldoni was just going to roll over? Did she think that he would have no power to fight back? From what I’ve seen, there are absolutely issues that need to be dealt with in court, with both sides providing evidence and receipts.
If he has facts on his side and didn’t do anything wrong, then he should be countersuing her, in court. But he’s not.
Well his lawyer has promised a counter suit and has promised in it to release every single text and email and letter between the two so I’m waiting for that. Until they depose others who were around the both of them under oath a lot of this IS he said she said like most sexual harrassment or assault claims. That’s the nature of them
The texts that JB’s team has released so far providing “further context” really don’t erase the receipts that she’s shown IMO. She (along with other cast members) was made to feel deeply uncomfortable during the making of this film. According to the timeline and materials provided, she made that known many times. JB was not blindsided in any way– he just continually minimized her concerns.
I guess it’s going to play out in court? Good. Evidence will be brought. It’ll be interesting to see if the pr games continue during the trial seeing as pr games are actually part of the trial.
I’m not on either side. I’ll wait and see how this plays out in court. However, people keep saying things like “He’s obviously guilty, because he hasn’t counter sued her yet.”
It’s only been 1 week since Lively officially sued Baldoni. (Previously, she had filed a complaint but not a lawsuit) In some cases, you’re legally required to wait a certain period before suing someone. Courts want to see that you made a good faith effort to try to resolve the issue before filing a lawsuit. So, I don’t view it as a red flag that he hasn’t sued yet.
We need to hear the full story. Lead actors can’t just walk away after signing a contract. Kim Bassinger did and she was sued for an insane amount of money. If Blake was bossy and seized control from these poor men, that is one thing. But I am more inclined to believe that she went to the studio to complain about their criminal behavior, and asked to be released from her contract, and they granted her power.
Pretty sure if this was how things played out, Baldoni wouldn’t have lost the support of every female member of the cast and his podcast co-host wouldn’t have abruptly resigned. You can call Blake a liar but I’m pretty sure if that was reality at least ONE female cast member would stick her neck out for him. The silence is absolutely deafening.
There is absolutely ZERO incentive to come out against Blake on this thing,especially when her husband is one of the most powerful and well connected people in Hollywood.
That said, once everything goes to court, we’ll find out who had their ducks in a row.
To be clear I am not saying this didn’t happen, but believing that someone would stick their neck out for this relative “nobody”, even if it were the right thing to do, is completely naive.
“Poor men”? Seriously?
It’s obviously sarcasm.
Countdown to JB saying some stuff back about how these allegations are false and the evidence will show that, blah blah blah. It will likely take forever to completely play out but in the mean time, I don’t think anyone is winning any battles in the court of public opinion. He can also just start making the sequel w/o her (?) so idk why the back and forth is helpful
I’m a bit confused by the “both sides probably suck and there’s more to this story!!” angle that I keep seeing on this site. If you read the whole NYT story, which I recommend, it’s extremely obvious that Baldoni sexually harassed Lively and then tried to ruin her when she spoke up. The evidence is there. The NYT published the receipts, and they don’t f*ck around. They employ actual fact-checkers over there.
Lively was sexually harassed in the workplace by a man who then hired a PR firm to successfully ruin her reputation. It’s appalling. Why would we be concerned with Baldoni’s “right” to “fight back”?
You are making his case that the NYT piece and ‘leaking’ the civil rights complaint were intended to do so much damage pushing her side that he would be deprived of his chance to reply. They apparently succeeded with you, and if Baldoni did not have deep pockets willing to support him fighting back that would have been the end of it, and his career.
I am looking forward to all the evidence and testimony being brought out in court.
@Hannah1, neither he nor his legal team refuted the sexual harassment claims and Blake has paperwork regarding this issue.
because Blake Lively is hard to like and even harder to root for and when she first dropped this bombshell there was a collective gasp and oh man, if this could happen to her, with her connections what does that say….then we promptly started looking for reasons to back down on supporting her.
Thank you for this neutral/fair post and not taking one side over the other. We will see the evidence and how this legally plays out.
I agree. However, I believe Blake. It also seems like something that could take months or years and millions to litigate… it will probably drag on for quite some time.