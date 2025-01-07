Adrian Lipscombe clapped back on Eater for mocking Duchess Meghan’s show

I’m really happy about the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix cooking/entertaining show, With Love, Meghan. The trailer was released last week and it already has millions of views on YouTube and social media. It remains to be seen if Meghan will actually do some press to promote the show, or if she’ll just let word-of-mouth do its thing. Once again, I will say this… I would enjoy seeing Meghan do some interviews and some media around the show. The lack of any promotion around Polo was disappointing and it played into the worst and most toxic narratives. Granted, those toxic narratives are going to happen anyway… which is why Meghan and Harry should be proactive. As for that toxicity… a lot of outlets in the UK and even some in America have published pieces mocking Meghan and the idea of Meghan doing a cooking show. Eater was one of those sites rolling their eyes at Meghan. But something interesting happened – Texas chef Adrian Lipscombe posted a fascinating clapback:

So this has been going around for a minute, and I have to say, @eater—what are y’all thinking? I get it—sensationalism gets clicks, but shame on you. I’m really trying to be nicer in 2025, but this? This isn’t it.

How are you going to criticize someone or judge a TV show before it has even aired? @eater, there was a time we looked to you for thoughtful reporting, a pulse on food trends, and some real insight into the food world. But now? This feels like a step down.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting @meghan over food, and let me tell you, she and her well-known significant other are some of the most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. We talked about our families (mostly about our daughters being in their princess phase and the movies they love) and, of course, about food. She didn’t rush the conversation, even though I was taking up her time. She was gracious, engaged, and kind.

What frustrates me most about this piece is how easily it falls in line with the tabloid noise surrounding her. Instead of offering a professional critique, interviewing her, or asking thoughtful questions, you’ve chosen to sensationalize for clicks. That’s not the journalism or standard many of us want from you.

And let’s talk about the bigger picture here—where are the Black female-led shows and roles in the food world? Representation is already so scarce, and now, a show that has the potential to spotlight food, culture, and storytelling is being torn apart before it even has a chance. This isn’t just about Meghan Markle. It’s about a systemic issue in media and entertainment that continues to dismiss or belittle efforts by women, especially women of color, to create something meaningful.

I really hope you’ll consider retracting this piece and, more importantly, taking a moment to reflect on the impact of this type of writing. Take the time to get to know the people you’re covering, their intentions, and the context behind their projects. The food world deserves better. Meghan deserves better. And frankly, we all do.