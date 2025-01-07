Princess Kate is ‘ready to let it go’ and reach out to the Sussexes

Death, taxes and princess feuds – the only things we can count on anymore. By all accounts, the Duchess of Sussex has not spoken in person to Prince William and Kate since September 2022, during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral period. Meghan left that island and she’s never come back. Reportedly, she’s possibly spoken on the phone with King Charles but that’s probably the only communication she’s had with anyone in the family in over two years. Royal sources are constantly raging about how Prince William would never “allow” Harry and Meghan to do this or that, and how Kate feels the same way. But now there’s a report that Kate would like to bury some hatchets in the new year.

Kate and Meghan Markle will never be friends but the Princess of Wales is considering reaching out to the Duchess of Sussex, according to a source. Kate now wants to heal the feud between her husband Prince William and Prince Harry as well as her own rift with Meghan, a source has claimed. An insider told Closer: “With all the water under the bridge and everything she’s been through this past year, she’s come to a place where she wants peace in every aspect of her life. Not just for herself, but for the sake of William and Harry, she’s very worried about what this long-running feud is doing to the both of them.” A second source said: “This isn’t so much about wanting to be friends with Meghan – that’s never going to happen.” They added: “A lot of people still think Kate would be justified to hang onto a grudge after the way Meghan has behaved, but she has no interest in that. Sure, there were hurt feelings a while ago but she’s ready to let it go – time has been a great healer.” Meghan Markle has not travelled to the UK since September 2022 when she attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex opted not to attend King Charles’s Coronation in May 2023. Prince Harry has frequently returned to the UK over the last two years during solo appearances without his wife.

[From GB News]

“A lot of people still think Kate would be justified to hang onto a grudge after the way Meghan has behaved.” Meghan hasn’t done sh-t to that woman. Meghan only corrected the record after Kate and her terrible mother spread racist lies about Meghan for years. Notice that even in this keen fantasy, it’s more about Kate wanting to see or speak to Harry more than anything else. She wants to bury the hatchet with Harry and once again try to convince him to abandon his wife and children so he can be his brother’s scapegoat. They’re still going to be doing versions of this story when William is king, you know.