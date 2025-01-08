Duchess Meghan announces the passing of her first beagle, Guy Markle

The Duchess of Sussex posted another Instagram, her third video. This one is depressing as hell though. Back when Meghan was working on Suits and living in Canada, she adopted a beagle from a rescue. She named him Guy Markle. Guy came with her to England when she moved there to marry Prince Harry. Guy also made the move to California in 2020. Guy was the biggest brother to Archie, Lili, Pula and Mamma Mia. Well, Guy passed away recently. Meghan posted this emotional tribute to Guy, plus a video of never-before-seen photos and private videos of Guy hanging out with his family.

In Memory of Guy

In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.

They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.

If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him – and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.

He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so.

Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.

I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know ❤️‍🩹