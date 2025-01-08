Duchess Meghan announces the passing of her first beagle, Guy Markle

The Duchess of Sussex posted another Instagram, her third video. This one is depressing as hell though. Back when Meghan was working on Suits and living in Canada, she adopted a beagle from a rescue. She named him Guy Markle. Guy came with her to England when she moved there to marry Prince Harry. Guy also made the move to California in 2020. Guy was the biggest brother to Archie, Lili, Pula and Mamma Mia. Well, Guy passed away recently. Meghan posted this emotional tribute to Guy, plus a video of never-before-seen photos and private videos of Guy hanging out with his family.
In Memory of Guy
In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.
They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.
If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him – and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.
He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.
I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so.
Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.
I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.
Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know ❤️🩹
As ever,
Meghan
#adoptdontshop
I swear I started humming Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” as I read this. But then I did get choked up as I watched the video. It’s especially sweet to see Guy as his mom’s main man, then Guy falling for Harry in those early days, then Guy helping Meghan with Archie and Lili, and the kids looking after him too. I feel like so many of those photos of Meghan with Archie were taken by Harry too. *sob*
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I feel so badly for Meghan and the whole clan. That’s the thing with pet ownership/family member it tears you up bad when they pass away. I got pretty emotional when Meg and Lily were singing their sweet duet to Guy. I appreciate Meghan sharing about Guy’s passing along with some personal memories.
R.I.P. Guy. Xxoo
It is so sad when anyone loses a beloved pet but I felt especially sad seeing this video because she and Guy were there for each other through so much! I hope Guy is at a peaceful rest and my thoughts are with the family who must be grieving deeply right now.
I have lost a few beloved pets and it is just horrible. That they won’t physically be there with you anymore to love and hug and care for and be loved unconditionally by them is heartbreaking. I wish her and her family well during this time and as time goes by the tears will stop and all the memories will bring them some comfort of having had such a wonderful companion. Unfortunately I read the People article and the comments last night were just awful! Hurting someone whose beloved pet has passed. RIP Guy.
Crying @Susan Collins. The passing of previous pets hit us hard. Our current cat, Queen of Everythiveng, is older now. She doesn’t want to be picked up (didn’t like it when she was healthy and young), I’ve been clipping off clumping of her hairs (which she doesn’t like either), going through the thing where you take the pet to vet to solve things but might create more distress).
Love & hugs to the Sussexes with loss of Guy. A good boy.
He’s not alone. There was someone, who’s been patiently waiting, on his arrival.
https://twitter.com/MadAboutMeghan/status/997500093342371840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
R.I.P. Guy
One day, I came home and found my good boy, Neymar, frothing from the mouth. He died when I got to him. I bawled all night! That was about 7 years ago.
I’m so sorry for your loss, Meghan.
This is very sad and their other dogs will feel the loss, too. They’re going to need extra cuddles as their pack changes.
RIP Guy & much love to his family.
Having been thru this so many times…the most recent mid Nov 2024…I feel so bad for M&H A&L. Hopefully they can find some peace and comfort. May Guy’s sweet little soul rest in light.
RIP you sweet little Guy. 😢💔
My heart goes out to Meghan and the rest of her family. Meghan went through hell and back and Guy was by her side the whole time. This is a devastating loss.
Yes, exactly, when you consider everything she went through and Guy was always by her side.
It’s such an incredibly beautiful reel. Meghan has a brilliant talent. So well done, even though it’s so sad. Meghan is just a great person and I thank her so much for drawing attention to #adoptdontshop.
RIP to a beautiful, loyal, good boy.
Heart tugging. The loss of a beloved pet touches your soul. May Guy rest peacefully in doggie heaven. Sympathy to the Sussexes family
This made me cry – over a dog I’ve obviously never met. But putting our dogs to sleep was probably the hardest decision I ever made (even though for both it was clearly time) and now with our second generation of dogs as we call them, I look at them and can’t imagine not having them. (I also cry every time I watch GoodBoyOllie on IG because I have a chocolate lab and Ollie is getting old and it makes me so upset.)
Anyway……emotions aside (lol), a few thoughts went through my head with this. First, so Meghan IS going to use her IG as more than just a tool to promote her work and she is going to post some personal stuff as well. Second, I love that a lot of the pictures in this are from the docuseries or ones that we’ve seen before, but there are also a LOT that are new, and I love that she shared them even knowing the British press is going to pause the video every 2 seconds to analyze every aspect of this. She really is just over them and their hate campaign and I love that for her. She’s going to live her best life.
And for some reason the clip of Harry driving with Pula in the front seat and everyone else in the back just cracked me up.
And Lili thinking Guy is going to fall.
I think that was Archie was afraid Guy would fall. You could see his little shoes abd at one point his hand on Guy. I think Lili and Meghan were singing at the end.
yes, i think it was archie, but it tugged at my heart
Had to do the same last september. Devastating… Have we ever heard any details about Guy’s terrible accident and his recovery in Surrey? Don’t remember anything but the fact itself.
She said in the IG comment that the accident occurred shortly before she moved to the UK – which at first I took to mean it happened in Canada but then why was he recovering in Surrey? Maybe it happened in the UK but before she officially moved there?
Was he injured when he was in the car with QEII driving through Windsor?
I think Harry mentioned it in his book, the Guy was with a dog-walker I think? They got spooked by the paps and he ran off and got into an accident.
Harry mentioned in Spare that the accident happened in Canada
She references the Queen West Animal Hospital which is in Toronto. (Across from Trinity Bellwoods park for the ones familiar with the area)
One of the articles I read said she was going to use it as an example of how social media can be used positively. I took it at the time it would be for her personal use not her business. I think she may highlight others the way Oprah does or other causes.
So sad to lose a pet companion – they’re so loving and trusting. My heart goes out.
Awww. May Guy’s furry memory be a blessing.
This is going to hit close to home for a lot of people *wipes tears*. I hope the kids and other dogs are coping, and H&M as well. She and Guy were lucky to have found each other. I am bracing myself for the horrible people who will call Meghan’s post sympathy/attention-seeking.
RIP Guy
Man this hit me right in the chest this morning. Losing a pet is so hard, even if you know intellectually it’s coming. And after all they went through I’m sure Meghan and Harry felt like they were losing someone that was there for it all for them. My heart goes out to the entire Sussex family and especially the kids as this may be their first experience with a loss like this.
This clip and her words just made me cry. It’s devastating losing a loving pet. Mt heart goes to them all… and Meghan being Meghan didn’t forget to pass a message to the world even during this difficult time : #adoptdontshop….she’s the embodiment of all that’s good and thoughtful.
She also makes a point to thank the medical team that helped Guy.
Queen West Animal Hospital is in Toronto and the other hospital was in the UK. Pretty wild how Meghan can thank the medical team for her dog when… ok we all know who didn’t.
Knowing Dr Noel Fitzpatrick and his team’s work from The Supervet, I’m even more impressed by how well he was looked after and what dedicated dog parents Meghan and Harry were to him.
Rest well, Guy. There’s a few cats at the Rainbow Bridge who’ll be giving you a sniff just about now.
It was a wonderful tribute to an important part of their family. Guy has been there for them through everything. In family photos and videos, he was never too far behind. Always there as support for all of them as their family grew. Harry talking about loving him because she loved him so much. Seeing Archie holding his leash in videos. His sweet little voice concerned about Guy possibly falling while in the car ride. Meghan and Lilibet singing at the end. Guy was an intricate part of their family and he will be deeply missed by all of them. My heartfelt condolences to Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet. May Guy Rest in Peace and watch over them from the Heavenly floral fields in Heaven.
That is so sad, but it makes me happy that Meghan gave him a good and long life.
January is such a miserable time to lose someone you love. It’s dark and gloomy to begin with, the festivities are over, and it feels like everything is grey and cheerless. It was nice seeing Guy sprinkled in the pictures on social medis Meghan shared with us. You realize how much he was loved and how happy he was living with the Sussexes. RIP Guy.
The pics of Guy are so freaking cute. It makes me want a little beagle and I know nothing about beagles. It’s nice that Meghan is on insta now and could share this sweet video of Guy. From what she wrote, it sounds like he will be making a few appearances in the new series which will make it bittersweet. My cat passed over the holidays and it was devastating. Adopted her off the street in Brooklyn where we lived for years and years and then traveled together on the long drive down to GA. She was not a fan of the Holland Tunnel😂. RIP to all the sweet pets out there.
We went to Ohio one Christmas and the weather was terrible, got diverted to Detroit airport.
My niece had her cat and it was so nervous, that was it shedding like crazy.
Beagles can howl like crazy.
My parents rescued a beagle a few years ago (They are lab people, but this one was part of a bonded pair with a yellow lab, both were around 9 years old.)
This dog is the craziest thing but its okay because he’s little, LOL. If you’re trying to leave the house and he doesn’t want you to go, he lays on his back with all four legs up in the air in front of the door. It cracks me up to see my 70-something parents arguing with this dog to get him to move and he just.won’t.budge. And the shedding!!!! My mom came over for Christmas and was wearing a black sweater and I was like “oh I like this white part, is it supposed to be from black to white” and she was like no, that’s the dog hair.
I’m sorry about your cat 🙁 That’s a rough time to lose a pet.
We have a beagle, and he is the sweetest, most ornery, most mischievous, most loving, most loyal companion. He loves to snuggle under blankets, and he loves us so fiercely — we are his pack. But he’s sooooo stubborn and he simply cannot control any of his impulses around food. When my husband was on strike, he took the beagle to the picket line, and when his colleague bent down to pet him, he grabbed her muffin right out of her hand. He has also learned to open zippers so no backpack is safe! Ours isn’t too noisy, but his howl is beautiful when he lets it out.
I wish the whole family peace as they deal with this loss.
my first dog was a beagle and she absolutely stole my heart.
was going through a really rough spell – she needed me and I needed her
they are really tend to have quite a personality.
absolutely devastated when we lost her.
Wow, beagles sound like a trip. I’m intrigued. Cute and messy and full of personality. Maybe one day?! Thank u for the kind words on my cat😊. She was something else in the way only a cat can be but she’ll be missed❤️.
Meghan and Guy have been through so much together. There will be a big hole in her heart. I hav3 had dogs through the years and loved them all. When you lose them you feel more emotional than you thought possible. I wish I was still able to have a dog but my health prevents. Dogs are non judgemental, listen to you ,watch you cry and are happy when you are. Love you children. So I can feel the pain Meghan is going through.❤️
I cry everytime I watch this video and read the message.I imagine that guy must have snuggled her through so much pain and heartbreak. Loosing her baby , getting viciously attacked daily by the uk media and that family. And then loving the heck and protecting the other loves of her life , Harry , Archie, Lili. May he rest in peace.
Guy came to her life with love. He lived a life full of giving and receiving love. He left when it was time with love. He was ready to say goodbye. He left his mom in good hands. His mission on earth accomplished and back with the angels. He will send other angels to visit the family and I am sure of that. Like I am always all our love ones who are gone send us other angels if we let them in.
Idk if Guy is Meghan’s first dog but I recently got my first puppy and the thought of him growing up and suddenly not being by my side had me tearing up while I watched the video. Guy was with M through some of the highest and lowest parts of her life. I can only hope he went in peace knowing she’d be okay without him. Rest in peace Guy!
I am not sure, it seems like Doria always had dogs.
It’s so hard to lose a pet. I saw this post on IG yesterday and was a mess by the end. I have 2 senior dogs who are my heart and soul. I’ve been through pet passings before and it is devastating. The only thing that helps me is to remember that they gave me a million times more joy than the heartbreak I feel when they’re gone.
Grief is the price we pay for love. We cannot have one without the other eventually. I pay that price over and over because I cannot imagine living without a dog or 11. Obviously I’m not the only one.
I cringe to think how nasty the BM will be about this, but I love that Meghan is sharing her life on her own terms. So many people can relate to losing a pet (and how ghoulish will the BM be when they rag on a dog of all things–hopefully their nastiness will get the pushback it deserves).
The glimpses we get of their life are great–this is the first time we hear Lili’s voice (cue the whining and “vocal experts” about her accent). This isn’t a performance; it’s glimpses of the life of a family with a beloved dog.
I do cackle at the gnashing of teeth over it British Dystopian Media Land. The huge paychecks they could have been earning had they treated the Sussexes with respect–I hope it hurts, especially in a collapsing media landscape. This video shows that they would have been willing to share some of their lives with the public as royal family members. Their charisma and charm is lost forever to the royal family and it’s the royal’s own stupidity to blame. Imagine the articles they could have written–everyone can relate to losing a much loved pet. I love that the ratchets are on the outside looking in and always will be.
And what I remember about having to put down my 16 year old cat 6 years ago–O’Higgins had 16 years of a beautiful life where he was loved, cherished, comfy, and fussed over. Guy the beagle had an incredible life for a dog, and Meghan gave him a beautiful tribute.
Let them try. I don’t think they are that lowly or stupid but you never know.
They might be waiting a bit for the dust to settle, but in this case I actually hope they do try and get a harsh clapback.
Life is strange. The haters are/were spewing their viles against her in the new year. Her, she was busy grieving for Guy qith her family without a thought or room for them. Your hate means nothing and it will boomerang soon or later.
In a reply to an Instagram post by an account that I follow, someone said that Guy could leave safe in the knowledge that Meg was finally happy and safe again; that had me bawling. I still have my MoMo’s collar in a drawer in my bedside table and take it out now and again to feel close to her. Man, dogs are so special.
I didn’t watch this video because l knew what my reaction would be. I just lost my big beautiful cat last month who literally collapsed and died in my arms with no prior warning. He wasn’t even two years old. I’m still living in a daze and feel that l can’t move forward. And this isn’t my first pet passing but one that has left the deepest impact. Our fur companions are so deep a part of us and impact our lives on so many levels. But having them in our lives makes their departure worth the pain and devastation of their loss.
Very sad…sending you lots of sympathy!
I’m so sorry for the loss of your sweet cat.
This one touched me. We lost our 8 year old shih tzu, Lily to cancer last summer. Not a day goes by where my heart doesn’t break. She was there when my husband and I found out we were expecting, and was my little one’s best friend. Wishing Meghan, Harry, Archie & Lilli peace knowing that Guy is in doggie heaven.
The Sussexes, but especially the kids, must be devastated.
Guy was such a huge part of all of their lives, and we all caught sweet glimpses of him over the years, either on The Tig, or, much later, on the H&M on Netflix series and in pics.
But everyone will probably remember his funniest moment in public, the iconic photo of Guy riding in the Bentley with QEII just before the wedding.
I’m sad for Meghan and I was just thinking about how she has to navigate not only her own grief, but also the kids first heartbreak as well. RIP Guy.
Anyone who has lost a pet, especially a lifelong one knows this heartbreak 💔.. rip little guy.
I hope Meghan and rest of the family find comfort in the happy memories that they were able to have with Guy.
Meghan’s tribute to Guy was beautiful. He was such a wonderful dog. May he rest in peace
I have a dog, Archie, (he was Prince Archie before the actual Prince Archie was born) who was hit by a car and lost a leg and nearly lost the other one. Knowing how hard his recovery was, I can’t believe they went through that while also having to deal with alllll the other shit the royal family and the British media put through at the same time. From my little Kentucky rescue dog to theirs I’m sending them all the love. Ugh. I don’t even want to think about what a wreck I’m going to be when Archie goes.
Aw the Archie pup, wish u many more days and years.
Ooph…Its hard to lose the family pet. Poor Meghan she and Guy were inseparable. My heart aches for the kids. In the reel you can hear them caring for Guy in his old age.
I am so sad for them. RIP Guy.
So sad, I remember when we had to put our cat down, it was devastating. She lived with us for 14 years so she grew up with my kids. Lots of love to Meghan and the family on the loss of Guy.
What a moving tribute to a beloved pet. Appearing in so many photos with Meghan, I think Guy endeared himself to all people of good heart. He was a loyal, loving dog who obviously gave the whole Sussex family a lot of joy. He was quite a character, and lived quite a life. Hope he had a good long beagle life. Meghan and her family with Harry gave him a great life. I too choked up when I saw the video yesterday. As well, it’s always sad when children first encounter death.
Her post made me cry. I lost my Lulu in September. The holidays have been particularly hard. Miss her so much. Shoot I’m tearing up writing this. So I totally get Meghan heartbreak over losing Guy. He was there before, during and after the monumental changes in her life. Having that constant presence suddenly gone is a lot. Sending love and hugs to the Sussexes. Guy was blessed to have them and they were blessed to have him in their lives.
I’ve been snuggling my rescue dog even more than I usually do (and I do it A LOT). I feel awful for Meghan and Harry and the kids.
I just want to echo Meghan’s plea to adopt, rather than shop, if at all possible. There are so many dogs — and cats — waiting for loving homes. I know some families need hypoallergenic dogs, but please check with your local shelters first. You might be surprised.
Our rescue pup completed our family, and we’re so grateful every day for her.
A beautiful message and video tribute. She’s sharing this with all of us who truly KNOW the profound love and endless gifts given so freely by our non-human family members, and fawk, we sure do it feel it down to the bone. I’m super glad to have a full week to process this news so that I can see him in her series without feeling this devastated. RIP sweet little boy ❤️
Something so many of us have in common — the loss of a beloved companion.
We know when we give them our hearts that they won’t live as long as we want them to, but we love them no less, with every moment shared, every cuddle, every eyeroll, every frustration, every delight.
They are no less a presence in our lives than any loved one: the fact that we can’t speak their language never stops us from communicating, or them from speaking to us from the heart every day.
May Guy’s memory be for a blessing for all who love him. May those who remain here in body with Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet comfort them in this loss. 💔🌺🌿
Guy’s been with her through everything. I am so glad he went to rest when the family was in their chapter of joy. This is such a sad thing to go through in any time, but I am glad she can grieve him properly
Having recently lost my own Good Boy of 17 and a half years, my heart goes out to meghan and her family. Her little ones must be heartbroken.
Guy, I have two gorgeous girls you can cavort with in the canine afterlife, Molly Moo (doberman mix) and Gabs (a black mouth cur). Look them up. My condolences to your humans who love you so much.
Ugh. Don’t know if I’ll even be able to watch this – pet deaths are so devastating. Guy seemed like such a little sweetie.
Guy lived a perfect life with Meghan and her family.
It’s so heartbreaking though….
😭😭😭
I lost my sweet boy at 9.5 years this past weekend, somewhat unexpectedly, and it has been so very hard. My heart goes out to them, especially with the kids having grown up with Guy in their whole lives. Rescue dogs are beautiful souls who just need a chance to flourish.
So sorry for your loss BettyD, lots of sympathy!
I”m so sorry @BettyD.
So sorry. The relationship we have with animals is so special. Be gentle with yourself as you grieve. 🐾
It really is such a tough loss. Best wishes for all, including those here who’ve endured losing loyal friends.
So sorry for her loss. Throughout the good and bad times Meghan (and Harry) have been through in the past several years, Guy was the constant. Beautiful tribute to him.
So sorry for the loss of Guy. He was a good boy. By her side through it all. Rest now, pup. 🐾
Does anyone know how old Guy was? I ask because I had to put my senior dog down October 2023—he was 16 1/2. He was my everything and I had him since he was a puppy. Thankfully, they came to the house and it was a peaceful end. I know I did what was right for him and didn’t want him to suffer a moment longer, but no one tells you they may fight the sedative and not go to sleep(nothing scary, he just wasn’t going to sleep). They had to give him 3x the normal dose to get him to go to sleep. They said our bond was so strong that he fought to stay with me. As hard as that was, it also meant a lot that he loved me so much. I am so grateful for the time we had together and will forever miss my little buddy.
My heart goes out to Meghan and her family. It is never easy to lose a family member, especially a fur family member.