Donald Trump threatened to take Greenland & the Panama Canal by force

Donald Trump gave a particularly senile press conference on Tuesday, in which he rambled on and on about international affairs. I saw some political journalists had the audacity to act like the press conference was a referendum on American voters alone, like the entirety of the American media didn’t spend the past four years doing everything they could to ensure that Trump got back into office. First off, Trump claimed that he has the authority to rename the Gulf of Mexico, which is the body of water shared by the US, Mexico and Cuba.
Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and the president-elect seemed to tie the prospective renaming to his long-standing grievances with Mexico’s handling of immigration, drug trafficking and trade.
“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Trump said at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. “ … What a beautiful name, and it’s appropriate.”
The president-elect subsequently decried the Mexican government for allowing migrants to “pour” into the United States, saying Mexico “can stop them and we’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada because Canada, they come through Canada, too.”
News outlets are now busying themselves with trying to figure out if Trump could actually rename it. What’s worse is that I’m sure many people halfway understand his reasoning, but no one cares that much about it to actually make the change. While this was spectacularly unhinged part of his rant, he also doubled-down on his threats to take Greenland and the Panama Canal by force.
President-elect Donald J. Trump refused on Tuesday to rule out the use of military or economic coercion to force Panama to give up control of the canal that America built more than a century ago and to push Denmark to sell Greenland to the United States.
In a rambling, hourlong news conference, Mr. Trump repeatedly returned to the theme of American sacrifice in building the canal and accused China, falsely, of operating it today. When pressed on the question of whether he might order the military to force Panama to give it up — in violation of treaties and other agreements reached during the Carter administration — or to do the same with Greenland, he said: “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two.”
“We need them for economic security — the Panama Canal was built for our military,” he said. Asked again if he would rule out the use of military force, he said: “I’m not going to commit to that. You might have to do something.”
Mr. Trump’s statements propelled his repeated calls for expanding American territory to a new level, one that is bound to roil three American allies — Panama; Denmark, which handles Greenland’s foreign and security affairs; and Canada, which he has mocked as America’s “51st State.” On Tuesday he made clear, though, that he was not joking, suggesting that if Canada remained a sovereign state the financial cost to its trading relationship with the United States could be crushing.
I really feel like this man’s brain is Swiss cheese at this point. Something’s got to give, right? Will JD Vance’s handlers allow Trump to “operate” like this for much longer? That was always the conspiracy theory, that wealthy Republican fascists used Trump to attain power, then as soon as he won, they would dispatch with him quickly. Anyway, I’m sure Putin is smiling this week.
Well, Putin has his own troubles because someone like this can’t be relied on to help you and your own goals. That said I’m sure all the people who voted for him because of all the inflationary issues and totally not the bigotry, are super pleased he’s prioritizing the issues impacting them the most.
They don’t care. They’ll defend absolutely anything and everything he does and shift the goal posts or deflect when called out.
I think the people that voted for him are so invested that their entire sense of self is predicated on Trump being this mythical man, this great change-making president, this Big Powerful Dealmaker, this American king or whatever the fuck they’ve convinced himself that he is. It’s essentially sunk cost fallacy at this stage and no amount of reality can change their perception of him.
This, perfectly said.
@Megan below: it’s weak sauce, but Carter’s last gift to the American people is that the flag will be flown at half mast during Trump’s inauguration.
A lot of MAGA were mad about Musk and his stance on highly skilled immigrants (that he can pay lower salaries than he would have to pay Americans).
I think that is the one thing that could turn MAGA away from Musk and Trump.
I find it so repulsive that he will be at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Decency vs. indecency. The difference could not be more stark.
I’m saddened by that too. I cannot help but think that I am relieved President Carter passed before Trump took office, because Trump would have removed him in a cardboard box. President Biden gave President Carter the respect he deserved.
I give it 6 months after inauguration. They’ll let him out for increasingly unhinged rants, and then replace him for “health reasons” and give him a pardon at the same time.
What I’m not sure about is how long Musk is allowed to last before either he’s booted out of his companies, out of Doge (hehe – the memes will be great), or ketamine gets the better of him/he tries something stronger and conveniently scrambles his brain. I can’t see the Koch’s and co wanting him around for too long.
Is Musk a majority shareholder in his companies? I don’t understand why boards of directors haven’t ousted him yet. I guess as long as stock prices rise, who cares about democracy.
If Vance somehow becomes President, who would he nominate for VP? Musk? Would Congress approve Musk (only need a majority)? The prospect of who would become VP is just as scary as Vance becoming Potus.
Musk can’t be VP, he is foreign born. Though the Supreme Court might set that aside.
But… but…”peace President”! Jesus Christ, what a stupid fucking country this is.
I’m to the point of actually hoping that Vance and/or his handlers take over sooner rather than later. We Americans are absolutely fucked no matter what, but Vance is probably less of a danger to the rest of the world.
I have to disagree there, Miranda. Vance is probably more of a threat since he’s not cognitively impaired. He’s just as dangerous because all evidence is he’s as morally impaired as Trump.
My thinking is that, while Vance is awful in literally every way, he does still seem to align more with what has become the mainstream GOP. As terrifyingly far-right and nationalistic as the current mainstream is, I don’t think I’ve heard a single Republican other than Trump so much as mention Greenland and the Panama Canal. It appears to be exclusive to him, and I don’t see that it’s gaining any traction with them just because he keeps talking about it. Their focus, for now, appears to be on dismantling the rights of their own citizens, and letting Trump rant like this provides a magnificent distraction while they sort out the logistics of that.
That said, I realize that the GOP’s entire platform these days is just “be evil and stupid”, so no matter how low they sink, my reaction will be, “yeah, sounds about right”.
Vance is bad news, for he’s a fanatic. He would have no problem implementing Project 2025. And I suspect having him take over has been the plan all along.
He wants to be like Putin or Hitler, his role models. He needs to be impeached before he even takes office. I think the military can move faster now than by route of the Panama Canal; they could perhaps fly somewhere in a faster, more efficient way. (s) What an idiot.
Yes! The military hasn’t needed the Panama Canal for decades. And our shipping interests have no problem gaining access to it. This is a totally invented pretext to just seize sovereign territory.
I wouldn’t be all that sure that replacing Trump, addled as he clearly is, with Vance would stifle these territorial threats. Military aggression is usually a feature, not a bug, of fascist regimes. And fascism is clearly where we are heading. One can only hope that all those voters who were so riled up about the price of eggs are happy now that he’s told them it’s very hard to do anything to tame inflation. But, hey, Greenland!
The pre-compliance of Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg, ABC, etc., is literally how fascism starts. Things are going to change in major ways.
(Plus, the price of eggs specifically is also tied to avian flu outbreaks, which will be even harder to stop as the GOP keeps deregulating food production in the country)
I started reading, but honestly, it’s causing me too much rage and anxiety, so I don’t know if he also included Canada or not this time. *inwardly screaming* This is not okay!!!!
He did mention Canada, though not in a “send in the military” way. (It made the news here and I sighed…this orange bag of dog-doo is the next president??) Basically he says he would wreck Canada financially via tarriffs so that we’d have no choice but to become the 51st state, or something like that.
I wonder who in his inner circle told him that threatening military intervention in Canada was a bridge too far? Because I’m pretty sure he’d love to do that instead of attempting to control Canada through economic force, which is slower and more difficult.
Donald The Dove, guys!
Canadian woman here: I’ll see him and his brownshirts at the border.
The unusual thing about Canada is that it is a net oil exporter. As in, it exports more oil than it imports. We have the third largest oil reserves in the world and 98% of our exports go to the United States; Canada alone makes up slightly less than half of the US’s total oil imports.
So, idk, what do you think happens when those imports get slapped with tariffs? What do you think that does to the price of energy/fuel in the United States? Anyone? Anyone who took Grade 8 economics?
Please don’t forget about your Canadian neighbours who are literally trying to figure out if we are going to be invaded or just economically destroyed. Fun times!
@Tina
I’m sorry. The only questionable “comfort” I can offer is that he seems to be intent on destroying us – Americans – even more than you, so he might not get to you for a while because he’s going to be destroying half of his own citizens.
“I don’t know about that- you may have to do that.” Sounds like he’s saying if the military isn’t able to act on taking it then his regular followers should give it a go. Just like the insurrection.
Trump approach politics like a businessman looking for a bargain .
More like a mob boss.
So…we’re going to steal land and resources by going to war with Canada, Panama, and Denmark? I’ve never been so proud of being American like I am today. I could just vomit. Where are those warring annihilating space aliens when you need them?
I halfway expect them to show up just before Inauguration! And I would welcome them.
I’m just…🤦♀️
Its just the firehose of bull to distract. Ignore it, fpcus on what they do not what they say.
It might be that or it might not be. That’s the problem with Trump: you never know if he’s actually going to do what he says or if he’s trying to distract.
Most of us remember Season 1 of this shit show where everyone was telling us that he’d never move to overturn Roe, that we were all being hysterical and paranoid and welp….
This is where I am going back and forth. On the one hand, I think this is just Trump rambling because he’s a wannabe-dictator to begin with and he thinks that as POTUS he’s entitled to whatever country or land he wants and then factor in dementia or whatever cognitive decline is going on with him and its just a whole different level of crazy ramblings.
And I feel like many in his team probably like this because when “all” they do is impose “some” tariffs, people will say “well that wasn’t so bad! he didn’t even attack Denmark!!”
But then again……this is Trump and his ramblings sometimes actually happen so I’m not “not” worried about this, you know?
Spot on Kitten. He is in full cognitive decline and has dementia, so he keeps accidentally leaking the plan. It’s just like when he was rambling he didn’t need the votes and the election is rigged and him and the Speaker have a little secret. He isn’t supposed to say those things out loud but he does – they cannot control him. He is completely unhinged.
He is going to do whatever the hell Putin wants. If Putin says invade Canada in 6 months he will do it. I remember telling people if Trump was elected we would be at war with our allies and everyone telling me it was hyperbole. Same with Roe. Same with the pandemic response. What is it going to take for people to start taking him at his word? Is he going to have to actually shoot someone on 5th Avenue? And then we will be gaslit – he didn’t mean for the bullet to actually hit the guy. He thought the gun wasn’t loaded.
I believe everything he says because he is following Putin’s directives. Why the fuck else would he be concerned about Greenland or Canada right now instead of the housing crisis, jobs, automation taking jobs away, increasing minimum wage, the cost of groceries, etc in the US.
It is still embarrassing to have the future US president rant and threaten allies. And it affects the morale of those allies, as well as, that of US citizens with any sort of empathy.
i’ve heard this is designed to get us kicked out of nato at the request of our new russian overlords. but i’ve heard a lot of things so who knows.
Whoever is pulling the strings for whatever reason, but threatening *two* founding members of the NATO — Canada and Denmark — is a very bad idea, and it surely will endear the CiC to the top brass in the military organizations. Same goes for the nations that are allied to the US.
Dane here – I’d like to add that the Russian navy and air force is being rather aggressive in the Baltic sea rn, and has been for a while. Russia is seen as a major national security threat here, so Putin’s lackey suddenly talking about invading Greenland is worrying despite Trump’s obvious cognitive decline. Also, Greenland has been on the radar of US politicians for a while because they want a larger foothold in the Arctic. US annexing Greenland may not just be a Trump thing, it may very well be a larger issue in the Republican party.
Being bullied by two nuclear super powers at the same time is not fun.
Given the fact that he is a bully, the international community should isolate him. Its the only way to take his power away.
Would love to see Trump and Musk iced out internationally. No X, no trade, no invitations to the G7.
Strongly agree.
I’m from a country that has been a long time ally of the US. We need to acknowledge now that we can no longer trust the US and start to build alliances that exclude and isolate the US.
Every “what went wrong” article I read blames Biden, Harris, or the Democratic Party.
The blame lies with Trump voters. The MAGA cult. The Christians who somehow believe God chose Trump. The fool-me-twice voters who disregarded what he did in his first term and why he lost then, as well as disregarded what the Democrats have done for the country to recover from Trump and for them to improve their lives.
Yes, @Miranda, it seems like a stupid effing country. I’ve always heard, “You can’t fix stupid,” but apparently that’s what Harris was expected to do.
Harris ran an incredible campaign especially given how quickly she had to rev it up. The convention was flawless, she killed the debate, she went to every swing state over and over and was tireless. It makes my blood boil to think that people would blame her. No, there was nothing more or better she could have done. And that includes about the war in Gaza, where she was in a no win situation. The party lost votes among both Muslims and Jews, the latter of which have been voting largely Democratic for generations at this point.
It’s not a ‘war’, it’s a genocide which the US is aiding and abetting. There’s plenty she could have done. How about not inviting Clinton to speak in Michigan where he basically said that Palestinians deserve to be slaughtered.
Now look at the dumb s*** we have to deal with. Not everyone’s lives revolve around what’s going on in the Middle East. Way to go people. Now we have a felon threatening other counties, surely this won’t cause even more misery and death😒
I wonder how much these threats about annexing Canada and Greenland have to do with his buddy Putin. Not a coincidence they are geographically advantageous for Russia.
As a Canadian, I am really angry. I am angry at legacy media and social media owners, and everyone else who normalized this fascist. I am angry at Harper and the IDU who opened the door to right wing nut jobs in Canada. These aren’t jokes – Trump is testing the waters to see how far he can push things without resistance.
I am happy to hear the EU is taking the threat Musk poses seriously and considering starting a military alliance that excludes the US.
I firmly believe that, because of the Mercator projection, he thinks Greenland is this massive country looming over the top of the world. (He’s ALSO too stupid to know that, despite the name, it’s nearly all ice/snow.) God, what an embarrassment.
WTH. So what about it WaPo, still think it was the right thing to not endorse Harris for fear of being biased? I guess these oligarchs think starting a war with our allies has something in it for them.
Yeah, it’s called military contracts. Which Musk now has in spades. I have 2 boys just hitting military age, and I cus every military recruiter that calls. I read them for filth.
Elon Musk has paid for the Puppet Pres Trump . Both are ranting like lunatics. What are they deflecting ? How bad is the American debt ? Taking over Canada , Good god stay the fuc* home and clean up your country .
Here we go with the Trumpublicans’ unleashing this lunatic and his loony ideas to distract from them continuing to rob everyone else for the sake of their billionaire overlords. That’s what this has always been. And the g-d stupid media falling over themselves to decipher the rants instead of focusing on what’s really happening.
we, the nations of the world, are screwed. I know that some of the people who voted for him did so because they didn’t understand what he was really promising and/or because they were manipulated by the media, but honestly, I hate everyone who did that more and more. And I hate those who voted for him twice especially. Because of these people, this world falling apart before our eyes has become even worse.
I agree with all who said that this was only possible because of the rat fink “legacy media” that serves and has always served the GOP. Issues have, for as long as I can remember, been framed for the benefit of the GOP. Real news has not been reported on, people have been made dumber and dumber and dumber (and angrier to match).
Part of the way out of this is an actual, reality-based media arising out of somewhere. Actually, most of the way out of this is a functioning media instead of one that thinks this kind of crap is cute and funny and OMG he’s So CrAzY.
If we want to counter fascism in our country, we good people need to work together and pull in the opposite direction. I do not yet know exactly how that looks like but I know I am one of those people who is the opposite of a natural leader (if anything, I turn people off).
This is what happens when good men do nothing. If they sabotaged or jailed him right at the beginning of his campaign instead of postponing his court cases, this shit show would not have been happening. You would have a nice female president.
Isn’t saying you’re going to annex another country (canada) really an act of war?
We could never be “one state” anyway…. Each province is as different as each state.
Do you think he knows there are provinces?
He doesn’t know there are provinces, I’m guessing — and definitely doesn’t know some are French-speaking.
He’s doing Putin’s bidding by trying to destabilize NATO. It’s appalling.
Do you think he has any idea just how empty our country is, lol? Any idea of the massive volume of infrastructure that still needs to be built? Any idea that American actors can’t break into Canadian supply chains because they’re all dominated by actors who do things one way and one way only…and they’ve been doing it that way forever and if you want to do it another way, you’ll have to erect your own nation-wide infrastructure?
This could be fun.
What an Ass!
I’m Canadian, part of my job requires contact with Americans, a vendor tried to joke with me yesterday that we wouldn’t have all this cross border nonsense to deal with much longer… he was genuinely shocked I didn’t think Trump “just talking” was hilarious. Yeah, your future President is threatening to invade several nations, it’s not funny. I don’t think an American would find a “joke” about being forced to become just another “state” of another country funny. Just because we don’t perform patriotism like Americans doesn’t me we don’t love our country or that we would accept an invasion with a shrug.
Surprised he’s not naming it Trump Golf of America.
Don’t give him ideas!
LOL. That was great, MY3CENTS.
And ya, please don’t give him any ideas.
Remember all the things Trump said he would the first time he ran for President and we all laughed because they were so ridiculous and he wasn’t going to be elected anyway? Well, he did all of them. Doesn’t matter if he accomplished anything, he caused chaos, disaster, and trauma. And this time, he isn’t stopping at our borders. I am so mad and embarrassed that I live in this country.
Y’all, think of this as geo-political monopoly, shaded by climate change. Sometime, somewhere, someone smarter than he is told him that the next profit frontier is going to be the soon-to-be navigable polar route. The sea ice is melting, and sooner rather than later there will be shipping lanes along the northern coasts of…Canada and Greenland. Add in the possibility of mining rare earth minerals and oil exploration in newly accessible areas and you see where this is going. Panama is part of this because traffic at the canal is already starting to bottleneck, due to falling water levels in the lake that fills it. If they gain control of it they can either shut it down entirely or limit the free flow of goods. It will put the U.S. in a position to control all the shipping lanes in the western hemisphere.
Good Lord, I sound like the QAnon nutters. But there is some strategy at play here. It’s not just some senile ramblings of a wannabe strongman. That is just the distraction. If we roll our eyes at the dotty old man, and dismiss it all as dumb-f*ckery, we ignore a very real danger that he will actually try to do what he’s talking about.
I saw this on TYT a “progressive” network and Ana and Cenk were normalizing all of this even suggesting taking over Greenland might be a good idea
A dangerous f**king idiot used as a pawn for some seriously dangerous puppet masters to repeat the worst of history’s past.
Could we flip the script and ask Denmark to buy the US? King Frederick X and Queen Mary seem lovely.
Welp, Canada only needs to survive 4 years and that’ll be the end of the Great Orange Idiot’s dictatorship. And it managed to avoid the massive mess of the Global Financial Crisis created in the United States, so I imagine that it’ll side step the economic devastation by striking a few more bilateral trade agreements with Europe and hey! Maybe even China. Byeeeeeeee NAFTA!
The Mad Melon strikes again! Spewing nonsense! For the first time I am grateful that my son is disabled and won be able to be drafted to fight a war for a lunatic! He is the new Hitler! Maybe the anti Christ! Who knows! He is dangerous!
When I hear about him saying these things, I ask myself, ” what is he distracting us from?” That’s really what’s going on here. What doesn’t he want us to be paying attention to?
Did anyone see the NEW royal coat of arms the Danish King is going to have? He added a polar bear for Greenland and a ram for the Faroe Islands. Makes it pretty clear that they are both under Denmark’s protection. I’m pleased that the royal coat of arms now includes them.
The orange f*** looks out of it in that pic. I remember when Trumpers were bragging about him not starting any wars, and now him and his evil minions are practically threatening half the world.
the best part of this whole load of asshattery from Trump is the folks on Fox trying to make it seem not only like it’s something we should legitimately do but that libs look like idiots for crapping on the idea because a Democratic POTUS, Harry Truman, tried to buy Greenland for $100M – in 1867!
I haven’t linked to the article, but Harry Truman wasn’t even born in 1867 & LBJ was president in 1967. Gah! Now I’m going to have to link just to see how stoopid they are.
OK, just watched it. After that woman said it, they all just sat there & mmmd. Nobody challenged her or said don’t you mean so & so or in this or that year? 🤦♀️
Canada has WATER as well as oil. Of course he wants Canada. And of course Putin is cheering. I used to be alarmed and appalled on behalf of my American friends and the world. Now I am seriously horrified by the explicit version that the US will invade Canada b0oth economically and, if they deem timely, militarily. Exactly what do the American voters think of this? What does the world? And you know, let’s not forgetMusk, who is much smarter, much richer, and equally if not more unhinged. This is Caligula unleashed.