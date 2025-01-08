Prince William wants to take Kate on a ‘second honeymoon’ to Kenya this year??

Sometimes, I really do believe that the Princess of Wales and the Middleton family have Prince William over a barrel. He’s stuck in some sense. Stuck in a miserable marriage because (in my opinion) the Middletons hold too much kompromat on him. Then again, they always say that however William feels about Kate nowadays, he likes that he has a wholesome family-man image and he enjoys lording it over his father that his first marriage hasn’t ended in divorce. All that being said, I’m not sure many people are buying these attempts to hard-sell the public on the Waleses’ rosy marriage. “Being stuck with one another” does not equal happiness and success. Still, they keep trying. The latest is a report that William plans to take Kate away on a vacation without their kids. I’m sure William goes on vacations without the kids, I’m just not sure Kate is there. There’s also a suggestion that William and Kate might renew their vows.

Following a ‘brutal’ year for the Royal Family, a source has claimed that Prince William is planning a ‘second honeymoon’ and may even renew his wedding vows with Kate Middleton. The family also joined together on Christmas Day for the annual Sandringham Church Service and now, as the Royal Family pull together more than ever, insiders say Prince William, who recently described this year as the ‘hardest’ of his life, is determined that the New Year rings in a new chapter for Kate by whisking her off her feet for a second romantic ‘honeymoon’. As reported by Closer, a source recognised that the last year has left them “closer than ever”. The source said: “Wills is ever the romantic – Kate values their alone time, nothing is more special than having her prince to herself. So he’s planning a romantic getaway – just the two of them – Wills has set the wheels in motion to whisk Kate away.” Not only this, but the source claimed that a vow renewal wouldn’t come as a surprise too, as they added: “And those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if the royal couple took this time out to reaffirm their wedding vows in a private blessing.” The source continued: “This has been a tough year for Kate and Wills and a complete emotional rollercoaster. He’s confided to friends that everything has been thrown in their path, but he is proud of how they have weathered the storm. However, he has watched on as Kate has had to operate on autopilot this year to put on a normal show for the children and to get by – so an MOT for the soul is much needed for them both to reconnect.” And while the family spent this Christmas at Anmer Hall, their home close to a secluded beach in Norfolk, the insider revealed how Africa could be just the place for William and Kate to unwind as a couple. Subsequently, the source recognised: “They want to go somewhere secluded – Wills has employed a trusted family friend in assisting with this very special private getaway to a place of extreme importance – Africa and the wildlife reserves are a love for them both. To have their wedding blessed there after 14 years would be really special.”

The vow renewal…lol. The whole thing is absurd – William will what? Drop the kids off with Carole Middleton, then take Kate down to Jecca Craig’s estate in Kenya, where they’ll do vow renewal? Absolutely none of that will happen. It’s far more likely that William would go solo to Kenya for some rest-and-relaxation without Kate and the kids, and that no one will be informed of it until after the fact. I don’t even think Mustique is in the cards these days – the Middletons are too broke-ass, and William doesn’t want to go on vacation with them anyway.