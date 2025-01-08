Prince William wants to take Kate on a ‘second honeymoon’ to Kenya this year??

Sometimes, I really do believe that the Princess of Wales and the Middleton family have Prince William over a barrel. He’s stuck in some sense. Stuck in a miserable marriage because (in my opinion) the Middletons hold too much kompromat on him. Then again, they always say that however William feels about Kate nowadays, he likes that he has a wholesome family-man image and he enjoys lording it over his father that his first marriage hasn’t ended in divorce. All that being said, I’m not sure many people are buying these attempts to hard-sell the public on the Waleses’ rosy marriage. “Being stuck with one another” does not equal happiness and success. Still, they keep trying. The latest is a report that William plans to take Kate away on a vacation without their kids. I’m sure William goes on vacations without the kids, I’m just not sure Kate is there. There’s also a suggestion that William and Kate might renew their vows.
Following a ‘brutal’ year for the Royal Family, a source has claimed that Prince William is planning a ‘second honeymoon’ and may even renew his wedding vows with Kate Middleton.
The family also joined together on Christmas Day for the annual Sandringham Church Service and now, as the Royal Family pull together more than ever, insiders say Prince William, who recently described this year as the ‘hardest’ of his life, is determined that the New Year rings in a new chapter for Kate by whisking her off her feet for a second romantic ‘honeymoon’. As reported by Closer, a source recognised that the last year has left them “closer than ever”.
The source said: “Wills is ever the romantic – Kate values their alone time, nothing is more special than having her prince to herself. So he’s planning a romantic getaway – just the two of them – Wills has set the wheels in motion to whisk Kate away.”
Not only this, but the source claimed that a vow renewal wouldn’t come as a surprise too, as they added: “And those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if the royal couple took this time out to reaffirm their wedding vows in a private blessing.”
The source continued: “This has been a tough year for Kate and Wills and a complete emotional rollercoaster. He’s confided to friends that everything has been thrown in their path, but he is proud of how they have weathered the storm. However, he has watched on as Kate has had to operate on autopilot this year to put on a normal show for the children and to get by – so an MOT for the soul is much needed for them both to reconnect.”
And while the family spent this Christmas at Anmer Hall, their home close to a secluded beach in Norfolk, the insider revealed how Africa could be just the place for William and Kate to unwind as a couple. Subsequently, the source recognised: “They want to go somewhere secluded – Wills has employed a trusted family friend in assisting with this very special private getaway to a place of extreme importance – Africa and the wildlife reserves are a love for them both. To have their wedding blessed there after 14 years would be really special.”
[From The Sun]
The vow renewal…lol. The whole thing is absurd – William will what? Drop the kids off with Carole Middleton, then take Kate down to Jecca Craig’s estate in Kenya, where they’ll do vow renewal? Absolutely none of that will happen. It’s far more likely that William would go solo to Kenya for some rest-and-relaxation without Kate and the kids, and that no one will be informed of it until after the fact. I don’t even think Mustique is in the cards these days – the Middletons are too broke-ass, and William doesn’t want to go on vacation with them anyway.
This just made me LOL!
Why do I feel that Kenya is not Kate’s favorite place? 🤣🤣🤣
Absolutely LOL. I was like .. and where’s Kate going to stay??
IF Willy wants to go see Jecca and her kids, IF Willy has not got the balls to face criticism about leaving his “cancer free” estranged wife, he might actually WANT to take her for appearances’ take. The question is, would she feel safe enough to go with her bully of a husband to another country where anything can happen to her? I am not sure she would want to go.
I feel like the subtext of this article is really “William is longing for times past, and is going to Kenya to stare over the fence at Jecca while he wonders where his life went so phenomenally wrong”.
Love that for him, if that’s the case.
@Where’sMyTiara says:
“William is ………….longing for times past, and is going to Kenya to stare over the fence at Jecca………”
Kikikikikikikikikikikikikikkikikikikikikkikkikikikikikikikikikiikkiiiiiiiiii
I think his mistresses have all thrown him over because they have no interest in joining the firm. William finally realizes he has to be nicer to Kate because she is quite literally the only women who is willing to marry him.
“stare over the fance at Jecca” hahahha ☠️☠️
Don’t you think the writer of this fluff piece is laying the Wails’ love too thickly? I think Camilla has something to do with this so Willy can’t divorce his estranged wife – a way of getting one over Willy. Kamikaze mistress does not want Willy happy so she is doing everything to keep her tied up to his wife and making sure eternal unhappiness for the two m malicious Wails.
The news are coming pretty fast this week. This is like the last voyage before he wont be able to anything because he will be king soon. In a rush to say Harry’s name, tending an olive branch to meg, not coming back to work as before, going to africa to renew vows and rekindle the relationship? Hmmm very suspicious
This is Disney level wishing by someone.
Where has this romantic side been hiding? His other getaways have been without Kate, as a family or time with friends spent dancing with other women.
I remember their engagement interview, during which Kate awkwardly patted Williams’s shoulder and said, “There’s a true romantic in here.” Even then, I thought, “Who is she kidding?” Also, William may find Kenya romantic because of Jecca Craig, but I believe Kate finds it less. She likes tropical vacations. These two can go on a romantic break to Kenya but can’t tour the country or any other African country.
Kenya is located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn; therefore it IS “tropical”.
Kenya is stunningly beautiful. And, if you splash out a lot of money, it has the most incredible resorts.
Well they have tried the Sussexes are divorcing and that hasn’t worked so let’s try Peg wants to renew his vows with Can’t and whisk her away just the two of them. Now that’s a fairytale lol.
But who will do the sacred school run when they’re away? Not that I think they’re going anywhere together willingly!
If they can leave the children to go on a romantic holiday, they can leave the the children to do a royal tour for King and country. No more excuses for not doing them. Not 5 months as the late Queen did but 4 or 5 days would be perfectly acceptable.
“Wills is ever the romantic – Kate values their alone time, nothing is more special than having her prince to herself.”
Willy, ever the romantic who got a cursed second hand ring for his girlfriend he kept at bay for years before popping the question. Yes. “Wills” ever the romantic.
I thought the Kenya proposal story was debunked. Didn’t he copy that from Tiger Woods and Elon or something like that?
Seeing as the rota lies for them it will never be truly debunked but kate in an interview stated they called to tell her parents from Scotland which makes no sense. Plus that has probably been scrubbed by now.
William also lied in the statement relating to the queens death about Kate known her for 20 years, when it was known she only met the queen at Peter Philip’s wedding and they had not been married 20 years. Plus William, Mr romantic was off to see Jecca’s brother get married in Kenya so Kate was left on her own to meet the queen.
The Kenya proposal was done first by one of their friends. I think one of the van straubanzee boys. Even Harry in Spare basically states he had been in Africa with William around that time and had no idea about the proposal.
I mean this romantic thing should be accompanied with all the photos of William walking miles ahead of her or just plain ignoring her. He doesn’t buy her jewelry either. Even Charles isn’t stingy about that as he bought jewelry for Diana and Camilla.
Yeah, he’s so romantic that he doesn’t miss an opportunity to get away from her: remember the sole dancing in Switzerland, the sole trips to Spain (the last one very recently, in December, if I’m not mistaken), to Kenya etc. This marriage was a marriage of convenience from the beginning and it became even more obvious when the real thing came along with H and M. At best, they were friends in the beginning… they are merely colleagues now…probably hostile and competitive colleagues.
William could be unromantic and cheap at the same time, and when it comes to Kate, I think both are true. Yet, he thinks nothing of buying himself sports cars and trips across the globe to watch football games. All without Kate!
Also, spending time alone with William is the most special thing in her life?
WHAT ABOUT THE SCHOOL RUN!?!?!?!?!
And as for the rest of this – I’m interpreting it as William is going to Kenya, and if it leaks we’re seeing the spin beforehand – he’s there with Kate to renew their vows (but without their children, who have never been to Kenya even though its so special for him.)
Okay, I just tried to look up MOT and it means a test to make sure a vehicle is still in good condition. Is that the right meaning? So the Sun is saying Kate was on autopilot and the couple needs to reconnect with a MOT trip or something? Their marriage is like a car that needs to be tested to make sure it’s running healthily? Geez.
Yes, it’s an annual car service, but is often used to mean a general check-up to make sure everything’s working.
Huh. I don’t know feels more like a warning to the Wales. Check in and make sure y’all are fine capiche!
Cackling…good catch, this is hilarious wording. They’re like an old car that needs some grease, maybe an oil change, maybe a change of spark plugs in order to pass the annual certificate for license registration? Soooo romantic!
I think the kids are old enough and to make the RRs happy, they’re due to do a ski trip during the sacred weeks off for school holidays, with loads of photos just like Diana and Charles used to do…
and if William and Kate go to Mustique it’s with Carole, Pippa and the extended family. William even had friends tag along at their first honeymoon in the Seychelles (or Maldives? I always forget) so I can’t imagine a new Mustique trip would be any different? They seem allergic to being alone unless it’s a trip to the Carribean where they can drink crack babies and scuba on the taxpayer’s dime…
Yes that was a huge red flag that they brought friends to their honeymoon. The media skimmed over that one too.
Right? The wording belies the whole article’s aim to be uber romantique. And I did not know or forgot about the friends on the honeymoon thing. Lordy.
They brought his friends on their honeymoon!!!! That is just damn weird.
It’s as if that recent Bad Will Hunting getaway to Spain didn’t happen.
Or Kate’s very well known aversion to melanin.
So yeah, Lewa it is then, as we all recall how Kate has always shunned any event with e.g. the Tusk Trust that Jecca Craig is associated with. Or JC’s brother’s wedding that Bulliam attended on his own…
This is what I don’t understand about the potential long-term success of their marriage if they despise each other as much as it seems. Yes, the Middletons may have a lot of damaging information on him, and yes he also may enjoy the fact that he can sell himself as the guy that married his college sweetheart and had three kids opposed to his father, but they don’t seem to be in agreement about portraying themselves as happy. At least for the Queen and Philip there was an underlying sense of respect there that he wouldn’t behave as if he despised her in public. Everyone knew about his affairs but they seemed to reach a business arrangement point with each other that those rumors could just seem like rumors to those not paying close attention. William looks like he hates Kate sometimes and she does as well! How are they going to last 30-35 more years?
This is always my thought as well. Every pic of them together in public is so painful to watch. The carriage rides, the way he couldn’t even look at her as she was speaking with the families at the Southport event….its just hard to watch. They can’t even fake it for short periods of time???
I’ve always wondered that but at this point I think they might be good just looking distant forever and having the BM just tell us how in love they are with festive glances and what not. If the BM will play ball, maybe they’re just hoping that’s how it will be? Sure some people will see through it but as long as the masses don’t what do they care?
They won’t. And people need to read up on Caroline of Brunswick. She was technically queen but George IV hated her and excluded from everything. As king William will be questioned even less by the media and they already say little.
Kate hiding away will only last so long because the British public send them billions to do nothing and while Charles is giving it the old college try, William and Kate are even bothering.
But if as king, William will be questioned even less, then doesn’t that mean he can stay married and not be questioned on the coldness in pictures and events? If that’s what he wants anyways.
He and she will need to step up with the work though. Charles is meeting his terms of the bargain with the media but William is not.
That’s an interesting point about the Queen and Philip. They looked like they enjoyed being together, whatever arrangement they had come to regarding their marriage. Whereas PW looks like he loathes his wife, and it seems mutual.
I agree. Philip’s wandering eye was well-known no matter how much the diehard royalists pretend otherwise. However, despite this, there always seemed to be love and respect between them and they appeared cordial in public, unlike W & K.
At the end of the day, QEII and Phillip seemed to actually like each other – whether one was more in love than the other or whatever – they seemed to actually like each other, they built a life around mutual interests, etc.
Charles and Camilla seem to genuinely like each other, everything else aside. There certainly isn’t that strain or tension between them in public that we see with W&K.
W&K can’t hide the strain and they don’t have that sense of companionship that could cover up any cracks in the marriage. They also dont seem to have mutual interests besides Kate trying to cosplay an aristo or Meghan or whoever.
I think the early days were rougher for Liz and Phil but the media protected them mostly like the time the queen threw a shoe. But as they got older they figured out and accepted their situation.
William and Kate have gotten worse over the years not better.
Oh God NO. I’m Kenyan, and our current (morally corrupt, sociopathic) president, who is violently cracking down on dissent and abducting and murdering those who disagree with him, would see this as a stamp of approval on his regime. Also, I refuse to breathe the same air as Egg and Keen.
I’m so sorry to hear that! So we’re not the only ones with an unhinged president…
I wish these people could hear themselves. I really could. This is worse than fantasy, it’s delusion.
Lol, I thought nothing was more special to Kate than being with her children, now it’s having alone time with her prince? So, which is it?
I am so confused! Or I would be, if I gave any thought to these people.
My celebrity gossip brain sees “vow renewal” and “hardest year” and, uh, yeah, “romantic!” is definitely not the word I would use. As always, I will root for the funniest possible outcome, which would be that the “family friend” is Jecca, and he’ll be romantically whisking Kate away to stay with his ex and her family’s wildlife conservancy.
@Jay, MY celebrity brain sees “vow renewal” and starts calculating potential mean time to marriage failure.
So … a holiday? Another one.
How marvellous for them. What a complete waste of space these two are.
I hollered when I saw this headline! 🤣😂😃😂🤣 The rota rats are desperately trying to make fetch happen. Or just distract from an impending separation announcement. Anyone with eyes and 3 working neurons can see that there is no love or affection between Peg and KKKhate. But we’re supposed to believe there’ll be a vow renewal? Bwahahahahahahahahahahaha!
As reported by Closer means that this story is not true.
That reminds me of Heidi Klum renewing her Wedding to seal every year…. guess who is married now to somebody else?
These puff pieces are generated just to keep their names out there and create the illusion that they’re actually living together and planning things. I expect negotiations have taken place, but not of the romantic holiday kind.
This was always a one sided relationship. Kate really was in love with him and for him, she was a convenient and obedient baby maker. He won’t divorce her because he wants to “one up” his father and stay married, if only for appearances. They have already worked out a plan to be married in public, single in private; my opinion only based on all the wacky lovey -dovey fluff pieces we’ve been given, this being one of them.
Kate in love with the next by one King.
Without even reading the piece? I will never stop laughing.
Classic signs of an abuser.
Color me amused and skeptical. Umm…not skeptical. I downright don’t believe that pompous ass has a romantic bone in his body and if he did, it certainly isn’t directed at Kate. I mean we’ve watched them. We’ve seen him leave her in the rain, to navigate stairs pregnant and in heels. We know damn well this man is a cad.
He is more chivalrous to Sophie, his aunt, than Kate. The tension he has around Kate isn’t there when he’s on his own or with women who aren’t Kate.
Meghan’s Insta post of Guy’s passing inspired this drivel. It was a montage of a loving family. The Waleses don’t want talk of a business arrangement of a marriage which is theirs.
Huevo is not whisking keen anywhere.
@Dee(2). Maybe The Crown covered this, but I’ve read that Andrew was a fix to the press claiming that Liz & Phil’s marriage was in big trouble. Phil was rarely home, often on a ship on the other side of the world. Then a decade after Anne’s birth, there’s a new baby, thus proving that the marriage is still intimate after all. That Andrew grew up to resemble Porchey rather than Phillip was not a royal rota concern. Nor was Edward’s resemblance to Baron Plunket.
So in the slow season at my job between Christmas and New years I downloaded Kitty Kelly’s the royals to listen to since most meetings were canceled and they covered the ” convenience” of Andrews conception and birth and how Phillip had to fire his friend who went on the trip with him because of adultery issues. She just went over in her last chapter an interview that Phillip did in the 80s where he was flat out asked about the rumors that he wasn’t Andrew’s father and how he just stared coldly at the interviewer until they moved on.
History doesn’t repeat exactly, but it rhymes… Andrew is to Liz & Phil’s marriage, what Louis is to WanK’s.
Recall the articles following Charlotte’s birth, where Willy was proclaiming he only wanted two kids, and articles from Camp Middleton saying she always wanted three?
After William embarrassed his grandmother the Queen by getting caught “Dad Dancing” with waitresses in Verbier (among other rumored shenanigans involving mislaid cellphones), Her Maj summoned Willy for a come-to-Jesus mtg. I’m pretty sure her advice to him was “Keep her happy and on side – and if that means having another child, just do it”.
I don’t know how many months transpired before she was pregnant with Louis exactly, but it seemed to definitely come on the heels of the Verbier scandal.
If she isn’t “well enough” to do simple work events she sure isn’t “well enough” to go on vacation.
This is deranged fanfiction.
William pegged as a romantic? As if.
“Pegged” 🤣🤣🤣
Whatever ever agreement the Queen and Philip had about their private life, you always got the impression that they were a team and in public they were always “on.” It seems after initially rebelling, P came to terms with his life and his role and worked out things in a way accepted by them as a couple. At least P was faithfully by the Queen’s side, and as far as I can see, never disrespected her in public. I think Philip protected the Queen as well, because things seem to fall apart after he died. I don’t think Charles would have pulled some of the stunts he did if his father were still alive- such as making the Queen sign off on Camilla as Queen Consort. Remember, the Queen deferred to P domestically, or so the story went. I believe it though.
I agree, Tamsin. I just see similarities in Liz’s having another child to suggest that she was happily married, and William’s rumoured second honeymoon to suggest that he is happily married. (Can’t recall Chuck doing anything at all to make his marriage look better after he got his heir & spare.)
“Africa and the wildlife reserves are a love for them both.” For them both? Really? She hasn’t set a foot in Africa since the weding proposal.
Exactly. And he proposed to her at jecca Craig’s family reserve. This is just a mish mash of different narratives. There were whispers William wanted to introduce his kids to Kenya. Now it’s they might renew their vows there (I’m guessing inspired by the revelation in spare that Harry and Meghan had wanted to elope to Botswana). William has never been romantic. He left his wife and kids at home to go skiing and dancing with the boys and some Australian models. We all saw his hand in her waist. The Wales’s just like that their mediocre love story which for years was written as the story of a social climber who seduced and then wore down a prince who was at least enchanted by her middle classness, has now been written into a sweeping grand romance. Hey Alexa, play Taylor Swift Wildest Dreams. All these stories are only ever royal reporters wishful thinking.
Prince William has obvious opportunities but he can never become a Hollywood actor or musician unless he chooses to give his current position up. There are limits to what he can actually willingly pursue in terms of a career. The man is filthy rich but that’s the extent of the comparison I can see between him and Brooklyn Beckham. The latter can be whatever he wants to be but for some reason he’s not good at anything that matches the skill of other nepo-babies like Gwyneth Paltrow or Jamie Lee Curtis.
Oops, wrong thread. My bad.
I never believed the divorce rumors and I don’t believe the vow renewals… how very Hollywood of them.
If I were her… I wouldn’t go walking alone into the bush by myself….
I thought private blessings were lies? At least with Harry and Meghan that’s what the right wing press claimed when they said they did it before the official ceremony. Officially there are no “second vows” or is that just for Wales? The Sussexes are 1000 times more innocent and honest than anyone else in this family.
It was supposed to be a practice session, but Meghan said that it was when she felt truly married to Harry, not the big public wedding. I understand that. It was a private occasion just them and the Archbishop. Newspapers have just twisted everything to try and make Meghan look bad, One of my sons did something similar, a legal wedding in a register office followed by their own personal non legal wedding conducted by a friend where they were able to invite all of their large family.
But but but – they can’t do the school run if they are on holiday! How will they possibly look after the children on a solo trip to Africa? The children of course need them every second of every day.
This reads like a thought bubble above KP: “Well Meghan’s dreams are about to come true, and Harry has his court case in January and Invictus in February, so let’s get ahead of all that with something about William and Kate…. What, we have nothing because they’re on permanent vacation? Then let’s just slap a next-level romantic fantasy on whatever vacation they take next that involves the two of them leaving the country.”
Man, that picture of them in the car, whew! That’s the occasion she hiked her skirt exiting the car.
Poor William. No current sidepiece and he has likely been trying without success to secure a new one. Was there one in the past who dumped him? He is just so unappealing. So now he looks at the wife (once again Waity is the last one standing) with a renewed sense of….something. Resignation – again?
He was most likely hung over or still drunk the first time he did the vows so it should seem fresh and new this time around, eh? I have a vision the vow renewal will be like his coronation pledge to his father – not looking her in the eye and reading off his notes. Kate honey, absolutely no woman wishes she was you.
I think William has a,side piece or he is playing the field.
Willy’s going to Kenya because “Africa is his!” (foot stomp)
Okay, my guess here is that he’s going to Kenya and Kate is going to Mustique. I know you say the Middletons are broke, but surely her sister can pony up the money.