The Waleses ‘have no interest’ in ‘background character’ Meghan’s Netflix show

Five years later, it feels like Sussex supporters and old-guard royalists are actually in agreement on one thing: the monarchy needs to move on from Prince Harry and Meghan and stop centering the Sussexes in royal stories and royal gossip. Easier said than done for the Windsors and courtiers. Last summer, when the Sussexes visited Colombia, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace openly issued talking points about the trip, talking points which were eagerly amplified by bored royal reporters. It keeps happening, and it will continue this year, especially with how much Harry and Meghan have on their plate these days. I think we can expect a huge tantrum from the palace comms offices this coming weekend in advance of the debut of Meghan’s Netflix show. But right now, the line is that the left-behind Windsors are not paying attention to Meghan or her little show.

Meghan Markle is back – but not everyone is welcoming the Duchess of Sussex with open arms. The former American actress kicked off the new year by making a return to social media. She’s also launching her Netflix lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” which is set to premiere on Jan. 15. The mother of two serves as both host and executive producer. While both critics and fans will be tuning in, several experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the British royal family won’t be among them. “I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan’s future projects,” Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, claimed about Prince William and Kate Middleton. “A palace source told me, ‘Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed.’ Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate.” “The palace plans to assign someone of lower rank to sit through the show, so the communications office has a heads up if there is something to brace for,” Schofield continued. “Netflix is not giving the palace, or anyone, screeners so they will see it in real-time with the audience. Regarding the vapid celebrity-focused theme, courtiers are just grateful that Meghan’s taken a break from attacking the institution.” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the royals simply “couldn’t give a damn.” “Meghan does still make news, and the Sussex brand still fascinates,” he said. “But… [the series] looked pretty superficial to me. I wondered where the Kardashians were.”

[From Fox News]

The Kardashians reference is a big tell that the palaces are already speaking to reporters (probably in the royal-reporter WhatsApp) about Meghan’s show. Prince William and his staff have made Kardashian references before with regards to the Sussexes. William clearly thinks that comparing the Sussexes to self-made billionaire reality stars is some kind of hurtful insult. While Kinsey is a lunatic, I absolutely believe that she got those lines from palace sources – “Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed” is what these people say with a straight face as they obsess over every single thing the Sussexes do.