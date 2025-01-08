The Waleses ‘have no interest’ in ‘background character’ Meghan’s Netflix show

Five years later, it feels like Sussex supporters and old-guard royalists are actually in agreement on one thing: the monarchy needs to move on from Prince Harry and Meghan and stop centering the Sussexes in royal stories and royal gossip. Easier said than done for the Windsors and courtiers. Last summer, when the Sussexes visited Colombia, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace openly issued talking pointsabout the trip, talking points which were eagerly amplified by bored royal reporters. It keeps happening, and it will continue this year, especially with how much Harry and Meghan have on their plate these days. I think we can expect a huge tantrum from the palace comms offices this coming weekend in advance of the debut of Meghan’s Netflix show. But right now, the line is that the left-behind Windsors are not paying attention to Meghan or her little show.
Meghan Markle is back – but not everyone is welcoming the Duchess of Sussex with open arms. The former American actress kicked off the new year by making a return to social media. She’s also launching her Netflix lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” which is set to premiere on Jan. 15. The mother of two serves as both host and executive producer. While both critics and fans will be tuning in, several experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the British royal family won’t be among them.
“I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan’s future projects,” Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, claimed about Prince William and Kate Middleton. “A palace source told me, ‘Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed.’ Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate.”
“The palace plans to assign someone of lower rank to sit through the show, so the communications office has a heads up if there is something to brace for,” Schofield continued. “Netflix is not giving the palace, or anyone, screeners so they will see it in real-time with the audience. Regarding the vapid celebrity-focused theme, courtiers are just grateful that Meghan’s taken a break from attacking the institution.”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the royals simply “couldn’t give a damn.”
“Meghan does still make news, and the Sussex brand still fascinates,” he said. “But… [the series] looked pretty superficial to me. I wondered where the Kardashians were.”
The Kardashians reference is a big tell that the palaces are already speaking to reporters (probably in the royal-reporter WhatsApp) about Meghan’s show. Prince William and his staff have made Kardashian references before with regards to the Sussexes. William clearly thinks that comparing the Sussexes to self-made billionaire reality stars is some kind of hurtful insult. While Kinsey is a lunatic, I absolutely believe that she got those lines from palace sources – “Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed” is what these people say with a straight face as they obsess over every single thing the Sussexes do.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, sporting a beard, speaks with serving graduats following the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, near Sleaford, eastern England, on September 12, 2024. Cadets have undergone up to 24 weeks of intensive training, which prepares them with the skills and knowledge required to set the foundations for a successful career in the RAF.,Image: 907014653, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: OLI SCARFF / Avalon
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919121397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919252435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
Britain’s Prince William talks with young people next to Seyi Obakin, Chief Executive of Centrepoint at the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.,Image: 921992599, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Hollie Adams / Avalon
Britain’s Prince William attends the Centrepoint Awards, in London, Britain October 16, 2024.,Image: 922011910, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Hollie Adams / Avalon
The Prince of Wales meets with parade executives after attending Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of King Charles III, at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
William, The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign’s Parade on behalf of His Majesty The King at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell United Kingdom
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cranwell, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales listens to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Oh please Meg lives rent free in all there empty heads. They think of her 24/7 and how to try to make her life miserable. They are pissed because she is rising above all the crap they send her way and she is succeeding very well. The jealousy never ends with that bunch.
“A palace source told me, ‘Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed.’ Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate.”
If so, why does EVERY ARTICLE about the Left-behinds has to have H&M in the lede or body for clicks? Why are there never less than 1/2 doz. articles about them on any given day?
Me thinks they doth protest WAY too much.
@Jan90067 … Exactly! It also appears that Kensington Palace requested an advanced screening of the show. No, they’re not interested at all.
I listened to an interview with Nick Davies the other day (be broke the tabloid phone hacking scandal) and he said the tabs do something called “monstering” where they collectively attack someone often with misleading or fake reporting. They have been “monstering” Meghan for years. I’m sure they never expected she would just walk away from their bullsh*t and they just can’t let it go.
Never seen a background character receive so many dedicated column inches. You know someone at KP is gonna watch it so they can feed the press.
Don’t know why they bother, The Daily Mail will tell the world what was in it.
Background characters. That’s why WanK are so mad. They thought the Sussexes were going to be background characters but stole the whole show.
LOL right? They were “supposed” to be the background characters is what this “source” means.
Oh please! If this was really true, they wouldn’t have bothered to comment at all. Cue the stories of Kate cooking away in the kitchen while dealing with her “cancer” in 1,2,3…..
Still loving the Squad for re-sharing the pics of Kate’s very uniquely shaped pancake and Bulliam’s attempt of cooking on an unlit gas stove, stirring the pot, so to speak — hence reminding everyone of the Wailses’ level of culinary skills
Cue how the kids love keen cooking and keen does all the cooking
But but but Keen made Chutney and gave them out as Christmas gift one year, so Meghan must be copying her! Keen invented cooking! Willy invented eating!
Their entire operations for the past five years ( exactly) can be framed by the below quote.
“The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”.
All they have to do is nothing. Just quietly go about their business and leave Harry and Meghan to go about theirs. It would be the dignified, adult approach.
But they don’t seem able to do it. They just keep right on stirring the pot.
Palace sources talking to Kinsey Schofield?
The one who photoshopped her face into the engagement photo? That one?
Could they sink any lower?
She’s no expert, she just wants to disassociate herself from anything related to Sean Combs.
And Fitzwilliams is still trying to make people forget the part he played in that video analyses about the Oprah interview that had not yet aired. Dickie F., Thee Expert.
Yes, Kinsey is a lunatic. I’m going to guess that her source is some producer at TalkTV. As for the Kardashians line, I think Richard Fitzwilliams is just parroting what he’s read in the papers. Both of these people are not afraid to make up quotes and stories.
Regarding Kinsey Schofield, real palace sources say she’s seen as an utter joke and they wouldn’t give her the time of day. As for Richard Fitzwilliams, ‘pompous ass’ is a term regularly used. The kind of rabid, unprincipled monarchist who’s actually doing The Firm no favours.
Meghan had a mansion in their heads before she moved in one in real life. Meghan been the star of the Windsor show from the moment it was revealed she was dating Harry. They go out of their way to fly to California a couple of times of year to interview old rich people who lives around them.
LOL perfectly said. She does have a mansion in their heads (and in real life.) The line about how she’s not worth the mental real estate when the entire windsor establishment is laser focused on her every move is laughable.
Megan is such a background character. Why does the royal family and the palace couriers keep looking in the book? Why don’t they just walk away and leave it alone?
The briefing to Kinsey the Stalker proves William and KP care. William looks like picked a lightweight for a wife and queen consort. Kate makes William look bad. Worse, William looks obsessed with his brother’s wife and Kate looks jealous and insecure.
We only need to pull out the dozens of comments of romantic William saying that Kate can cook as a reminder that Meghan is superior in the homemaking skills and it burns Kate and Carole’s ass.
There will definitely be something in the show that kate will copy in about 9 months. As it is they claim Meghan is coming the beekeeping because of a short clip in the trailer.
And 20 years older than what she really is. She needs to lay off the smokes and booze and start drinking more water.
Spot on. Just the act of briefing this proves how much they do care and how much she is in the foreground of their minds, living rent-free.
Perhaps William was looking for someone bland so he wouldn’t be overshadowed. She has more than done her duty, the heir and two spares. As Queen consort she doesn’t have many duties, dishing out the jewellery is probably the most important job.
That pancake Unable butchered was making the rounds on X.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The full video is worth a rewatch because the faces the chefs next to her are making but trying to hide are hilarious. They cannot believe she’s that bad. It’s clear she never made crepes before.
The miserable Waleses and the desperate rota rats will watch EVERY MOMENT, some scenes even in slow motion. Gorgeous Meghan is under their skin, behind their eyes, boiling their blood, in their daydreams, and vexing their very spirits.
You can bet your sweet ass the Waleses and the Windsors will be on the edge of their seats, glued to Netflix screens.
Agreed, they won’t be able to help themselves.
Kate and William will be watching the whole series.
Who cares what the keens think.
🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭
Ah yes, she is clearly such a background character which is why there are so many obsessive articles about her in the UK. I’m sorry but this is sending me🤭🤭🤭
What’s even more weird is that Meghan hasn’t said a word about the RF in years, but they make a point of insulting her every day.
And in doing so, the BRF left behind has basically conceded to the world that Meghan is the star, Harry is the star, and that the BRF themselves… are the background characters.
If the Rota wants perceptions to shift on that front in favour of their sugars, then they need to stop writing about H&M period, and focus their pens on the BRF’s doings.
Of course they won’t do that, they’re only focused on the hate b/c that’s what feeds them apparently.
Imagine referring to a family member as a “background character”. Lovely.
@MISSMILLIE sadly W and K dismiss everybody who is not them or their children as “background characters.” Everybody else is just a courtier or audience, we exist to serve and applaud them! Well this UK taxpayer doesn’t feel blessed to have these bozos represent UK at home and abroad whilst deluding themselves about their “superiority!”
I suspect that William will be watching the hell out of her shows because he *wanted* her.
They could try doing what other monarchies manage to do when family members do work outside the royal umbrella: wish them well, treat them like members of the family still. Even in the BRF, they don’t find it necessary to constantly malign whatever Bea and Eugenie or Zara and her brother do.
Perhaps William is so bitter about his little brother getting the woman that he fancied he can no longer think rationally, if he ever could, telling his brother to pretend not to know him at Eton must have made William look most odd.
Whatever. In the UK, W&K are something. In the US, W&K are nothing, not even background characters.
Imagine talking about another human as “background character”. These people really live in their own world and they are supposed to advocate for mental health.
“Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate.”
Someone should alert the British media, because they are obsessed with Meghan.
The term ‘real estate’ is not generally used here in the UK. Probably (yet again) something Schofield’s made up.
Meghan is such a background character that William and Kate feel the need to brief and react to her every move!!! LMFAO😂😂😂
A simple, “We wish her well.” would be so much more…mature.
Kingsley bitter field is just another deranged, hateful, jealous white woman who can’t get over the fact that Harry was never ever going to want her . Stay mad Betty , stay mad .
Why in the world would the palace think Netflix should give them an advance copy of the show? Why do they need to screen it for any bombs that might be there? Do they honestly think that Meghan is giving them one thought?
What this tells me is that someone (or many) wants to watch the show. It’s great advertisement by the way.
I saw a weird rumor over the weekend on social media (literally just the rumor, nothing to back it up) that the royals offered to do a documentary or other things like that for Netflix if they would cancel the Sussexes contract. Netflix not only said no but the CEO was baffled by the offer.
I mean that literally could have just come from the mind of the person who shared it, but it stuck in my head bc it seems like something the royals would do. “if you want, you can air William’s homeless documentary!!! Just drop Meghan!!!”
And it also fits in with the idea that Netflix would give them an advance screening lol.
These same people thought they could ask Anderson Cooper for an advance copy of a broadcast and were somehow shocked when an American reporter turned them down. So I could totally see them expecting Netflix to give them an advance copy, much as they probably expected Harry’s publisher to give them an advance copy of his book. Their level of entitlement is in the next galaxy.
They forget that they lost the right to dictate to Americans after 1787.
I mean, we had to remind them again in 1812, so…
So I guess they aren’t really ready to “let it go” and “reach out to the Sussexes”
LMAO Meghan is such a background character you make your future queen dress like her?? You spend millions purchasing bots and trolls to attack everything she does and have your pet press constantly poll her popularity?? Everything with these people is always opposite day.
WTF! Were they even invited?
Superficial…huh? I don’t care I’m still watching. I love watching these kinds of shows then reach for the phone and order take out. I can’t cook a lick, but I will definitely watch Meghan.
I will tune in to watch her open an envelope.
Wouldn’t it have been kind of Khate to simply wish her BIL’s wife well with her new project?
It would never occur to her, I’m afraid. The one-sided competition with her sister-in-law continues…while Meghan just gets on with her fabulous life.
It’s a pity there’s no app that can tell who is watching Netflix at any given time. I can bet certain royal properties would be lit up like a Christmas tree.
The whole article reminds me of DM commenters who only say ‘Who cares?’. Well obv you do care if you are bothering to comment/write an entire article.
Imagine how much better their skin would look if they had managed to keep that background character in their life? Honestly, William must have the worst skin I’ve ever seen on an early 40s, wealthy man. Ick. She could have given them some good tips.
I saw the same rumor. It’s laughable but may be some truth. They gave the Netflix CEO an OBE. He not only continues the contract but advertised Duchess Meghan lifestyle show on his own Instagram page.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Wait, just yesterday Kate wanted to heal the fued and “let it go”, but today Meghan is a “background character in a chapter that’s already closed”. I guess time hasn’t been a great healer after all.
If they were truly unbothered, KP wouldn’t have commented whatsoever.
Say what you will about Kris Jenner and the Kardashians, but they would do a much better job running KPs communications offìce. Because all this does is make Kate sound basic, petty, jealous and bitter rather than the future Queen.