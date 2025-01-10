Tom Holland and Zendaya got matching tattoos ahead of their engagement



Like most of you, I was delighted to hear the news that Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged over the holidays. I love those two and wish them nothing but the absolute best. It’s been a nice palate cleanser to see all of the video clips people have put together of the two of them throughout the years. I will never get tired of watching clips of Tom’s Umbrella dance from Lip Sync Battle. Well, the adorableness doesn’t stop there. Tom and Zendaya also got matching tattoos! A tattoo artist confirmed that T&Z visited her tattoo parlor in Boston on the night before Thanksgiving to get ink of each other’s initials.

Tom Holland and Zendaya made their mark on one another before getting engaged. The celebrity couple, both 28, got matching tattoos of each other’s initials Nov. 27 at Boston Tattoo Company on Newbury Street, and the artist who did the custom designs had nothing but wonderful things to say about the pair.

“They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun!” Lily Jarnryd tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Zendaya got a small “t” tattoo just underneath her armpit, while her fiancé went with an equally discreet “z” on top of his ribcage.

The pair, who first starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, went public with their relationship in 2021. On Jan. 6, PEOPLE confirmed Holland and the Dune: Part Two actress were engaged. TMZ was first to report the news, adding that the Uncharted actor proposed at the home of one of Zendaya’s family members between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Challengers star cheekily debuted her engagement while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture musical or comedy. At the event, she stunned in a strapless Louis Vuitton custom burnt orange satin dress paired with matching pointed-toe pumps. Zendaya accessorized with what appeared to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack, listed in the engagement section on the jewelry brand’s website, on her ring finger.

“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” a source told PEOPLE of Holland proposing to the Euphoria star.

“Tom’s always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it’s official — she really is!” the insider added.

The couple’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Marisa Tomei also congratulated them, writing “Congrats you two, xoxo 😘,” over a photo of Holland and Zendaya at one of the film’s premieres on her Instagram Stories.

Speaking to GQ in November 2021, Holland and Zendaya explained why they keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland said.

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” Zendaya added.