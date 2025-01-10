Tom Holland and Zendaya got matching tattoos ahead of their engagement

Like most of you, I was delighted to hear the news that Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged over the holidays. I love those two and wish them nothing but the absolute best. It’s been a nice palate cleanser to see all of the video clips people have put together of the two of them throughout the years. I will never get tired of watching clips of Tom’s Umbrella dance from Lip Sync Battle. Well, the adorableness doesn’t stop there. Tom and Zendaya also got matching tattoos! A tattoo artist confirmed that T&Z visited her tattoo parlor in Boston on the night before Thanksgiving to get ink of each other’s initials.
Tom Holland and Zendaya made their mark on one another before getting engaged. The celebrity couple, both 28, got matching tattoos of each other’s initials Nov. 27 at Boston Tattoo Company on Newbury Street, and the artist who did the custom designs had nothing but wonderful things to say about the pair.
“They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun!” Lily Jarnryd tells PEOPLE exclusively.
Zendaya got a small “t” tattoo just underneath her armpit, while her fiancé went with an equally discreet “z” on top of his ribcage.
The pair, who first starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, went public with their relationship in 2021. On Jan. 6, PEOPLE confirmed Holland and the Dune: Part Two actress were engaged. TMZ was first to report the news, adding that the Uncharted actor proposed at the home of one of Zendaya’s family members between the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The Challengers star cheekily debuted her engagement while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture musical or comedy. At the event, she stunned in a strapless Louis Vuitton custom burnt orange satin dress paired with matching pointed-toe pumps. Zendaya accessorized with what appeared to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack, listed in the engagement section on the jewelry brand’s website, on her ring finger.
“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” a source told PEOPLE of Holland proposing to the Euphoria star.
“Tom’s always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it’s official — she really is!” the insider added.
The couple’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Marisa Tomei also congratulated them, writing “Congrats you two, xoxo 😘,” over a photo of Holland and Zendaya at one of the film’s premieres on her Instagram Stories.
Speaking to GQ in November 2021, Holland and Zendaya explained why they keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland said.
“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” Zendaya added.
All together now: Awwwwwww!!! This is really sweet and I love that they got small, subtle tattoos with just their first initials rather than something big and elaborate. It fits their lowkey vibes. There’s a picture from the Golden Globes that gives us a peak of Zendaya’s “T” tattoo under her armpit, on her upper left rib cage. It is discreet. I wouldn’t have noticed it if it hadn’t been pointed out to me. Speaking of their lowkey vibes, I totally understand their reasoning for keeping their relationship private and having their own moments without the public getting all up in their business. I get the feeling that they’re going to have a private, traditional wedding sometime next year that we won’t find out about until we see pictures of Zendaya’s sure to be gorgeous dress on an exclusive cover of People.
Photos credit: IMAGO/Jennifer Bloc/Avalon, Backgrid
That is the luckiest man in the world, and it’s a good thing he knows it!
I love these two together.
The whole family has an unwritten rule: whenever someone shares Tom’s Umbrella into our timeline, it gets shared with the rest of us.
So to say I’ve watched this countless times is a slight understatement, and, as a former dancer, I’m impressed.
I really wish all the best for these two kids. They worked hard to get where they are, and both were raised well. I love that T doesn’t care about the height difference when Z is in heels, and it’s great to see how he wants to be a stay-at-home dad, with the occasional bit of golfing and a large swig of his non-alcoholic beer whenever he feels like it.
Looking forward to seeing Z’s dress eventually.
You’d have to sedate me for a week in order to even touch my armpit, let alone tattoo it. I’m way too ticklish to even have a hand touch me there, let alone needles.
I got my armpits waxed once before my wedding. Would never do it again!!!!
I hope they enjoy their engagement for as long as they see fit but I’m also eager to see how Law Roach styles a wedding dress.