“Why did Michelle Obama skip Jimmy Carter’s funeral?” links

Why did Michelle Obama skip Jimmy Carter’s state funeral? Her office cited a “scheduling conflict,” but she’s apparently still on vacation in Hawaii. I mean, it’s not some huge mystery – she did not want to interact with the Trumps. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway for Oscar de la Renta to a Bulgari event. [RCFA]
Robert Pattinson was jazzed to meet Adrien Brody. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Lopez was circulating on the awards circuit last weekend, and there was a Maid In Manhattan reunion with Ralph Fiennes. [LaineyGossip]
You could not pay me to reveal some of these things. [Pajiba]
Photos from the New York Critics Circle Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
I could never live like this (in a Victorian). [OMG Blog]
Pamela Anderson reveals that she barely talks to Tommy Lee these days. [Just Jared]
Hollywood Squares has been delayed because of the fires. [Seriously OMG]
Happy birthday to Renee Rapp. [Hollywood Life]
Another example of Michelle Obama being the smartest person in American politics. She knew what her seat assignment would have been and said — Jimmy Carter, of all people, would understand me sitting this one out. pic.twitter.com/XDt9qAIA9X
— Tim Smith (@tsmith32) January 9, 2025
Michelle Obama said “not today” pic.twitter.com/B6H1Ji56va
— mistergeezy.bksy.social (@mistergeezy) January 9, 2025
Trump called her “a hater,” in response to her comments saying he had displayed “erratic behavior” and “obvious mental decline.” He also referred to her as “nasty” and that she “made a big mistake” after her completely true criticisms. He was warned by his aides not to go after her but we all know his hatred knows no bounds. No wonder she didn’t attend the funeral.
I think you do a great disservice to Michelle Obama to suggest her actions are dictated in anyway by trump. She could be sick, have a conflict, on a much needed respite or maybe just maybe cant deal with a funeral less than a year after her mother’s death.
Michelle is an adult not a child. As an adult you are forced to interact with people you don’t necessarily like so I doubt she did not attend due to Trump being there. If VP Harris and Barak can attend that’s not a reason to not go to the funeral. We can all be professional and cordial. Barak and Trump both seemed friendly to one another
Michelle Obama’s reasons are her reasons. She paid her respects in her own way. For me, if I felt it was necessary to attend the funeral, the orange menace would not deter me. I would not let him keep me away from what I wanted to do. But then, I’m not a public figure who would be scrutinized.
Michelle wasn’t President. Her husband was. Can ANYONE think Jimmy Carter would not understand if she didn’t want to have to close to Trump? Nope, I can’t see it. For all we know, he was cheering her on.
Pretty sure her husband didn’t wanna be there either and not because he didn’t want to honor President Jimmy Carter. The way people react to Trump is a consequence and product of his own shitty behavior and terrible personality. Imagine being forced into a conversation with this man? “I scored 90 on the golf course last week–you wouldn’t believe it! They say that I might have the best score ever..they’re saying that, you know? Nobody’s ever seen someone as good as me! Women, Americans, everyone–they all LOVE me! The fake news doesn’t tell you that! We’re gonna solve inflation, make Canada our bitch, and strike the best trade deal ever with Chiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiina!!!!”
Ugh the dude is so effin insufferable–OF COURSE everyone avoids him, even his own fucking wife.
No woman should have to sit next to another woman’s rapist.
THIS!!!!!!! so well stated
EXACTLY! THANK YOU!
When she had to sit next to that monster at his first inauguration, she wrote that she refused to smile or play the political wife. She was in fact no longer a political wife, nor is she now, and I absolutely agree that Jimmy Carter would have understood.
But let’s talk about Obama running interference for Kamala. Doug too. It was like a football play watching Doug scoot in front of her and then Obama distracting the menace so he’d stop glaring at her.
Why should she be forced to sit next to someone who’s just going to harass her? We all know how he treats women. They should changed the seating arrangement so no woman had to sit next to him.
No woman, except Melania. Girl signed a deal with the devil.
Cheers to Michelle for avoiding the racist POS who deliberately made her family’s lives harder. She would have had to sit at ground zero next to the guy trying to make it all about himself with no boundaries. The Daily show did a mini powerpoint of the %$# this group said or did to each other, kind of like a greatest hits recap. A shorter version is on twitter but it’s in the first 2 minutes here if you want to be amused.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SboyOdc_F1Y
It’s a cute video, but the reason Kamala looked over at that moment was to confirm that Obama had distracted felon from glaring at her, and maybe try to signal her appreciation to him.
Pamela Anderson’s sons are grown and she doesn’t have to continue a relationship with a man who treated her horrifically in the past. She deserves kuddos for breaking free from past behavior by facing her trauma. (I liked her autobiography). She has grown into a very interesting woman who seems to be taking care of herself and isn’t lowering herself just to be in any relationship. The Kid Rock and Tommy Lee years are behind her.
I adore that photo of Michelle at Trump’s inauguration. That’s exactly what I meant when I said in another thread that she has no poker face anymore with regard to Trump. She’s the best.
I admire her even more now because I believe that she chose to protect her peace.
Can we all take a moment to ogle Rob’s hands? they’re beautiful.
She’s booked, busy and had some other engagements and probably didn’t wanna run into DT. Or maybe she had a cold.
It is heartening to read of other people’s really embarrassing moments. Some of them are just I can’t believe they would even reveal them anonymously online. It just shows though that everyone has experienced something so embarrassment shouldn’t come so easily to you.
Luckily my friends are as warped as I am and my most embarrassing moments (including vomiting on my new boss) are just stories that we still laugh hysterically about. As a matter of fact, many of my now close friends were either part of the puke story or puke story adjacent and how we all dealt with the situation was how we became such good friends
Jimmy Carter would have definitely understood and approved. If she had wanted to read him the riot act, I think he would have approved of that too. I remember his remarks at Corettta Scott King’s funeral. I was just hoping he wouldn’t show up. Good for Obama running interference; he’s the politician.