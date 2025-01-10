Barack Obama & Donald Trump sat together at Jimmy Carter’s funeral

President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral was held on Thursday in Washington DC. All of the living former presidents and the current president were in attendance. Barack Obama drew the short straw and got seated next to Donald Trump’s rancid ass. Hilariously, almost no one else acknowledged Donald Trump’s presence, and absolutely everyone blanked on Melania Trump, who made a very rare public appearance alongside her husband. I don’t think George W. Bush even said hello to Trump. Kamala Harris seemed to give him a perfunctory nod. The Clintons also avoided the Trumps. Michelle Obama didn’t even go to the funeral – people said she stayed in Hawaii, which was a wise choice.

Mike Pence and his wife, Mother Pence (I never learned her real name) were also in attendance. It was possibly the first time Pence and Trump came face to face since January 2021 – they shook hands, and Mother Pence didn’t even stand up or acknowledge Trump in any way. Remember, Mother and the Pence daughters were with Mike Pence at the Capitol on January 6th. I think the MAGA mob would have tried to string up the women alongside Mike Pence, don’t you?

There were so many GIFs and notable clips of all of the interactions. I’m including some of my favorites below. I’m curious about what Trump said which made Obama laugh – I strongly suspect it was probably something about golf or maybe something about JD Vance. One of the funniest moments was George W. Bush greeting Obama with a quick belly tap. Dubya doesn’t get nearly enough sh-t for what he did in office, but I’ve always enjoyed the fact that he seems to have great relationships with the Clintons and Obamas.

The belly tap is remarkable

Trump and Obama continue their extended conversation

pic.twitter.com/vTB1aHY6D8