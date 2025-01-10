Barack Obama & Donald Trump sat together at Jimmy Carter’s funeral

President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral was held on Thursday in Washington DC. All of the living former presidents and the current president were in attendance. Barack Obama drew the short straw and got seated next to Donald Trump’s rancid ass. Hilariously, almost no one else acknowledged Donald Trump’s presence, and absolutely everyone blanked on Melania Trump, who made a very rare public appearance alongside her husband. I don’t think George W. Bush even said hello to Trump. Kamala Harris seemed to give him a perfunctory nod. The Clintons also avoided the Trumps. Michelle Obama didn’t even go to the funeral – people said she stayed in Hawaii, which was a wise choice.
Mike Pence and his wife, Mother Pence (I never learned her real name) were also in attendance. It was possibly the first time Pence and Trump came face to face since January 2021 – they shook hands, and Mother Pence didn’t even stand up or acknowledge Trump in any way. Remember, Mother and the Pence daughters were with Mike Pence at the Capitol on January 6th. I think the MAGA mob would have tried to string up the women alongside Mike Pence, don’t you?
There were so many GIFs and notable clips of all of the interactions. I’m including some of my favorites below. I’m curious about what Trump said which made Obama laugh – I strongly suspect it was probably something about golf or maybe something about JD Vance. One of the funniest moments was George W. Bush greeting Obama with a quick belly tap. Dubya doesn’t get nearly enough sh-t for what he did in office, but I’ve always enjoyed the fact that he seems to have great relationships with the Clintons and Obamas.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Barack Obama, Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend arrive ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump speak ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Barack Obama, Donald J Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, George W. Bush, Laura Bush
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Former President George W. Bush greets Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton as they join Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump at the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter held at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. on January 9, 2025.
Featuring: George W. Bush, Donald J Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 9: Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Al Gore, Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Jill Biden, Laura Bush
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 9: Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Barak Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Doug Emhoff, Donald J. Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 9: Grandson Jason Carter prepares to speak during state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Jason Carter
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States President Joe Biden eulogizes former President Jimmy Carter during his state funeral at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC on January 9, 2024
Featuring: Joe Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
Funnily enough, Mother Pence’s name is Karen.
Thank you God I will take anything I can get.
Mother Pence was like “Sit your bitch ass down. You’re breathing my air, Tang.”
I don’t find Dubya’s belly tap funny. I watched it several times. It seems immature, like the overgrown frat boy came to claim his seat. He shook other folks’ hands, but backhand smacks the Black pres in the belly? Nope. Not funny or cute or charming.
🎯
Looking at the seating arrangements it looks like it went president-wife, which means Michelle would have had to sit directly next to Donald Trump. Would have been a hard pass for me too. Barack ran for office she didn’t, I wouldn’t have dealt with sitting next to that dude. I’m sure she expressed her condolences in private to the Carter family.
Same, I suspected Mrs Obama politely declined not wanting to be sat next to the orange bafoon. President Obama had to represent but we still could have done without the video of him and Trump looking like “pals” But I respect President Obama is always the diplomat. I hope Mrs Obama sits out the Inauguration too, why give that man any respect when he’s given none. He didn’t show up for Biden’s four years 5 years ago.
Trump forced the chatting like the bull in a china shop that he is. He was seated first, in lowest priority. Then he became well aware that he was being completely ignored by the former presidents and their wives. He needed to chat in a vain attempt to look like he knows these people, they’re friendly, and that he belongs. (Wrong, wrong, and wrong) He also couldn’t behave with the dignity of the setting, he has no dignity, and the dude has never had manners!
Michelle was wise to skip, the Carter family understands very well.
I haven’t seen any other commentary on this, but in past affairs of state the presidents have sat in reverse chronological order, so here, Trump would have been seated behind Biden, then melania, then GW bush (it’s where we’ve gotten those great shots of him and MO).
So my guess is that Trump refused to sit behind Biden; didn’t want anybody in front of him. so they went the reverse order than typical with Clinton, getting the highest protocol seat in tow (next to aisle), sitting behind Biden. And then this put Michelle next to Trump and she understandably passed.
He should never have been invited, in the first place.
He’s a fucking clown. He will never belong there and when he finally kicks the bucket no one will have anything nice to say about him except maybe his kids because they’re obligated.
Mother Pence…Hilarious!
Michelle Obama was like: nope, I am good over here!
And allegedly 🍊 smells like 💩 too so yeah that would have been a hard pass for me.
So far, my favorite caption for that moment when Bush tapped Obama is: “Don’t inhale bro.”
With that belly tap, W said “Thanks for takin’ one for the team O.” He was not trying shake DT or Melanie’s hand. But PBO didn’t either. As soon as Pres sat down Dumpy started talking to him like they were at a damn cafe. I’m not as gracious as PBO and I’m grateful I don’t have to be.
Where did they seat Edward, in an annex? Behind a pillar? Something something special relationship…
Hah! It looked like he was sat next to Trudeau.
He didn’t really get a mention in news outlet. Love to see it!
As they were panning the crowd, the announcer said “There is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.” I noticed Edward sitting next to him, but Edward did not register with the announcers on TV. LOL!
There was some kind of seating to the left of where the presidents were seated. At the end of the service, Biden and Dr. Jill stood up, started walking to the left, and are seen shaking hands. Recognized Trudeau from his hair, and Edward when his face slightly turned. Not sure who the others were in that area as it was a very quick glimpse, and the camera view was from behind them. Don’t recall seeing any view of the foreign dignitaries during the funeral – the money shots were what was going on among the people in the presidential seating area.
Hooray for Mrs. Pence and Michelle. This is how to treat someone so odious.
True, true, true. Doug Emhoff also has really good ‘ignore game.’ He sat in the front, ramrod straight and kept his eyes glued forward as if his life depended on it. He is an affable relaxed guy but he definitely wasn’t yesterday.
Good for Mother. I would be feral sitting next to Trump. Someone explain how does President Obama sit next to him and joke about anything? The venomous hatred he directed at President Obama, the fact that he is a convicted felon, a rapist, a treasonous traitor. Make it make sense.
I agree. I understand that there’s a time and place for certain behaviors, and I understand Obama’s desire to be magnanimous and take the high road, but at a certain point you’re just helping to normalize that man’s evil garbage. EVERYONE needs to stop acting like Trump is worthy of anything but the utmost disdain, regardless of the circumstances. He and his ilk are not welcome and not deserving of politeness. Period.
It’s not about Trump. It’s about dignity. It’s about honoring Carter. It’s about respect for Carter’s family. “We wear the mask…”.
Expecting Obama to appear as anything other than his cool, calm, and public self would actually be centering their public interaction around Trump — something that the putrid wretch does not deserve.
What Blithe said–this is a funeral. Time and place, guys.
And you know what? AMERICANS normalized Trump. We did that by bestowing upon him the popular vote win and giving him a second chance at the presidency after he orchestrated an attempted coop. I’m rather tired of people putting anything on Obama given what we have done. He’s one person and he’s simply observing basic social decorum here. Let him be,
Plenty of people unfortunately have to navigate situations where they have to grin and bear it with people they don’t like because they know all the attention is on them. I strongly suspect that’s why MO didn’t come. If you know that you won’t be able to be cordial in the situation where the world’s press is going to be focused on your face, I wouldn’t go either and make something like someone’s funeral end up being about me. And given all the media coverage of their interaction I don’t blame her for not wanting to spend two hours worried about her facial expressions. He’s had to deal with open disrespect way more in his job, he can clearly disassociate that in the way that she can’t ( and shouldn’t).
@Joan What did you expect him to do? Ignore him? If he didn’t speak to him there would be 20 articles about how disrespectful he was. Obama always has to walk a fine line and he knows he’s going to get scrutinized more for his behavior. You’ve never been at a party where you had to make conversation with someone you didn’t like? You do the tight smile and light laugh and go on with your day. Obama did what he needed to do.
I’m sure President Obama is thinking that Trump is going to F everything up and there will be no accolades for him at his funeral except from the red hat gang. But it looks like they seat the Presidents in order of their administration so Obama and Biden will be stuck sitting next to Orange Demon as long as he’s alive.
I’m sure Obama was acting out of respect for Jimmy Carter and his family to keep the proceedings peaceful. I do respect Michelle for not going to avoid him and Mrs Pence for blanking him though.
Someone knew that President Obama is diplomatic enough to handle a seat next to Trump and make it look that easy, and share a joke with him too. What a man!
He needs to show respect to the event; its a funeral, and a televised presidential one at that. I would think less of him if he actually acted unfavorably in a place where they are celebrating and commemorating a passed loved one.
Frankly, Trump should not have been invited. Just like Biden should not have invited him to the White House after the election. The normalization of a treasonous, bigoted, misogynistic adjudicated rapist needs to stop.
🎯
Apparently Mother has bigger balls than Father. Melania looks like she’s dead inside.
Melania looks like a fancy pilgrim zombie. WTF is that collar?
It was a Valentino coat that has a “kiss print” collar (a couple passionately kissing). Perfectly appropriate for a funeral – NOT!
https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/melania-trump-dress-jimmy-carter-funeral-1236797951/
Melania looked absolutely bedraggled and miserable. And that awful outfit—it was difficult to tell whether she just got off the Mayflower or was about to enter the convent.
@PunkyMomma, she’s completely miserable and has aged quite a bit within such a short time. I don’t think Melania expected to go back to the Whitehouse, she’s probably started counting down and can’t wait for the 4 years are over. Their relationship and body language with each other remind me of Will and Kate, cold, aloof, disengaged, distanced and miserable.
She looked very unkempt, harsh & uncomfortable…maybe annoyed? But, I think it was the anniversary of her Mother’s death so maybe that was the reason.
She’s not going back to the WH from what I’ve read. She’ll be there occasionally, no doubt expecting payment each time. And the “family values” crowd will be just fine with it.
From the pictures I’ve seen the ugliness inside melania is coming to roost in her face. Oof!!!
Someone online suggested Obama was the designated “blocker” to keep the Cheeto distracted so he didn’t disrupt. You can see that. mpre.clearly with VP.Harris comes on and it looks like Cheeto. Is leaning over.to.engage I her and Obama makes a comment and distracts him..
I’m 100% with Michelle Obama having “scheduling conflicts.”
I remember Michelle saying that due to protocol Dubya was forever her seat buddy. Looks like the protocol was changed since Barack was seated next to Laura Bush. I vividly remember Melania seating next to Barack during the first orange reign of terror at some event cracking the first real smile we’d ever seen since tRump’s inauguration. Dubya was right – that stomach tap was “thanks for taking one for the team!”
I completely forgot Dan Quayle ever existed until seeing him there. Other than Trudeau did any foreign leaders attend? Why did Melania look so unhinged? Pity Doug Emhoff having to sit in the front row for all the Xian mumbo jumbo… I know Carter was super religious so I guess it’s what he would have wanted, but I had to turn it off after the first few minutes of Bible talk.
I’m sure the Second Gentleman was familiar with the rituals since his wife comes from a different religious background.
You also missed the part where Stuart Eizenstat mentioned that Carter came to Eizenstat’s house for a Passover seder, was the first president to light a Hanukkah menorah – and created the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Agree about Dan Quayle, and didn’t even realize he was there.
I hope Michelle stays home for the inauguration too. I don’t blame her. This country is exhausting.
And Trump was leering at Kamala at one point. Gross MF.
Obama saw it too and was distracting Trump a lot.
Oh my god, not only did Mother not get up, Melania put out her hand to shake and Mother just straight ignored it. She’s not putting on the niceties, even at a funeral. Good for her, honestly.
Some of the comments are giving “Thanks, Obama”.
Obama is not responsible for the mess we’re currently in, guys. PBO never forgot the 8 years of his presidency during which his behavior and attitude, the way he talks, the way he dresses, his name, his religion, even his choice of fucking condiment were all endlessly scrutinized by the Right and legacy media alike.
So in addition to this being Obama’s authentic, naturally-relaxed demeanor, this is also his calculated way of denying the media and the Right the rage-bait they thrive on.
Honestly, I hate that this clip has become a thing because it’s just another opportunity to drag Obama for acting in a way that almost every single one of us would in that same situation.
Yep. Doing the exact same thing the media did, holding him to ridiculous standards and making whatever choice he made be the wrong one. Unfortunately we live too much now in a shade and clap back type of society, where people act like publicly snubbing people is something to aspire to. Don’t want to talk to him at a Mets game, cool. At the state funeral for one of the less than 50 people that has held a job that they both share, not the time and place.
💯 agree that PBO was denying the right any rage bait.
Trump isn’t a funny guy but Barack can be amused by Trump’s inappropriateness and handle T like he does with crying babies. Barack was babysitting the guy who makes EVERYTHING about him. Of course Trump was trying to “main character” Jimmy Carter and the Carter family.
President Obama showed everyone what a true statesman is. His personal feelings do not overcome the obligation to behave with dignity at the funeral service for a former president. The service was about honouring Jimmy Carter. Anyone’s feeling about the orange lump had to be put to the side. President Obama will always show exemplary behaviour during any circumstances. For all we loved Karen Pence’s pettiness, it was out of place at a funeral. It put the focus on her and the orange lump rather than the memorial for Jimmy Carter. Personally, I say “go Karen” but it was inappropriate for the setting.
I disagree. He tried to kill her husband and showed no remorse. I know he had to be there because Protocol, but all rules of decency scream against his presence. She didn’t make a scene or clap back, she just ignored him. It was fine.
I don’t want to sound sexist but I know how I (and the women I know) feel about things like this. You effed with MY beloved?!? You tried to hurt my man? You sent a mob to kill my husband? Aw hell no. I can’t blame Mother for going to her internal happy place when the king of unhappy places walked past her.
He didn’t have to be there. There’s no good reason for his invitation.
That orange thing sent his goons to publicly execute her husband. She and her daughters were there. They all had to hide lest they get murdered. You would be nice to someone who did that to your family?
My girl Michelle had the right idea because she knew she’d have to sit next to that diaper wearing 🍊 💩 stain of a person. She needs to take the same approach with the installment of he who shall not be named, especially it’s on MLK day.
Also, I was surprised that the people sitting closest to him weren’t offered masks, febreeze, and barf bags because you KNOW he is one stinky MF.
Stinky MF is a great new name for him!
I believe Kamala was supposed to be sitting directly in front of Obama. When she came in, she was like, Yeah, no. I’m not sitting there. She motioned Doug to sit in the seat much closer to the rapist. He too was like, Yeah, no. You’re not sitting inches away from the rapist. Still, Trump kept staring (literally leering at her) for much of the time. People upset with Obama for his interactions with Trump should know that he was doing a lot of buffering and distracting when he saw how Trump kept looking at Kamala most of the time. He and Doug are heroes for acting as Kamala’s buffers against Trump the adjudicated rapist and sex offender.
It could be that someone put them close together by design, because they wanted Obama’s nice, easy going, sophisticated, diplomatic aura to rub on Donald Trump.
“Let’s place bets on which one of us goes next”.
I originally thought to myself “Good for Michelle for avoiding that man” but then I realized I was angry that Orange Hitler was there. Mrs. Obama should have felt comfortable going. I would do exactly the same thing if I knew I was going to have to sit in the same vicinity as him let alone right next to him. Would you want to have to sit next to a r*pist?
Good for Karen P. God, if I were Mike Pence I would not have even acknowledged the man who tried to have me publicly hanged.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown was sitting directly behind Prince Edward. Gordon Brown has written a tribute to Jimmy Carter in The Guardian published 30th December. (I tried to copy a link but it hasn’t worked) He and his wife knew the Carters personally and visited them at their home. From his tribute:
‘ He is, and will be, mourned in every country and continent where civil liberties are valued and peace has proved elusive; revered as the leader who stood with all those who faced imprisonment, torture or persecution for defending democracy and human rights. Carter gave oppressed people hope. I was proud to learn from him and to count him and his wonderful wife Rosalynn – who was also his closest adviser – as friends. ‘
Look at the Mango Menace. He’s so desperate to be liked. You can tell by his face that he’s in his happy place when Obama talks to him. I didn’t watch it, but I read that when praises were heaped on President Carter Mango’s traditional ill-tempered scowl returned to his orange face.
Michelle Obama no longer has any poker face where Trump is concerned and I love her for this.
She did her part when she had to welcome that monster into the White House on his first inauguration day, and I’m sure that both she and Barack knew she had nothing left in her ample reserves of politeness.
And good for Karen Pence (a sentence I never thought I’d write).
Melania has destroyed her hair with extensions.
I did wonder why Michelle was missing than realized from other commenters she would have had to sit next to Trump. I think she made it pretty clear in her book Becoming how she felt about Trump, she literally said she would never forgive him. “What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this, I’d never forgive him” (during the whole birther conspiracy thing) So I can’t blame her for skipping any event where she would have to sit next to him. She never wants to be near him ever again. Her husband took one for the team.
Interestingly I’ve also been reading things were tense between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden who sat right next to each other. I guess things have been tense with the Bidens and Harris/Emhoff since Harris became the Democratic nominee and replaced Biden after he dropped out? I really didn’t think about how that might affect the dynamic between the two couples at all and I guess it shouldn’t be surprising things aren’t great right now. Luckily they only have a few more days and they can all go their separate ways. But it’s sad to see them end Biden’s presidency with such frosty relations.
I think given what Trump did to her and her family, Mother was justified in not acknowledging the Trumps. Compare that to the senator’s husband that wouldn’t shake Harris’ hand at the swearing in and that is a different ballgame. He doesn’t agree with Harris’ beliefs. She didn’t condone him being unalived though nor would she ever.
It’s pretty obvious Barack drew the short stick and had to be trump’s babysitter for the funeral. (I don’t blame Michelle one bit for not wanting to be anywhere near trump).
Why doesn’t the media focus on the fact trump’’s wife clearly wants nothing to do with him and had already said she won’t be living with him in the WH. Can you imagine any other past president being treated with such deference? (answer: hell no).
With all the attention on the belly tap (I interpreted it to be President Bush saying, hey bud thanks for sitting next to that dude and acting as a buffer – I owe you a beer later) people forget that President Bush just straight up ignored Trump like bruh you don’t even exist.
W has always been super casual and comfortable around the Obamas. He genuinely likes them. Everyone else gets formalities, they get a different side of him. And President Bush adores Michelle. They have genuine affection for one another. Totally unrelated I added a “now watch this drive” after that belly tap. It’s sort of what comes to mind whenever I see him. When he was in office I disliked him immensely, what I wouldn’t give to have President Bush be taking office instead of Trump. The whole world is in so much trouble on Jan. 21st.
If someone tried to have my husband lynched I’d straight up ignore them and that’s the civilized approach. Honestly, I’m pissed Pence stood up to greet him. I never thought Mother and I would agree on anything and here we are. I loved her boss move. Yeah it’s a funeral, but these are unprecedented times no one should be expected to greet the person who tried to murder their husband (and let’s face it their whole family including their children had the mob had its way) with any civility. Mother’s Husband should have stayed seated. There’s decorum, and then there’s being spineless. Sorry not sorry.
Lastly what a class act President Obama is. And I think he was trying to protect VP Harris from Trump’s creepy staring and leering. His survival instincts kicked in and he stepped in to protect someone else. Thank goodness he was there. I don’t blame Mrs. Obama for staying away. I am at an age where I also cannot fix my face around certain people and I avoid any and all situations where they are around including weddings and funerals.
Karen Pence not standing up when the President/ Future President, whatever we’re calling him shook her husband’s hand is probably about the biggest FU she could conceive, ever, and she did it. Amazing. I’d do the same. It’s one thing to come at me, but come after my family and you are written off forever.
Everyone knows that our Forever POTUS Obama took one for the team. He’s a class act 💗
The display of camaraderie reminded me of Gramsci‘s quote: “The historical unity of the ruling classes is realized in the state.” Whatever these people are, they are the ruling class; and they have much more in common with each other than they do with any of us.
Can’t believe I’m with Mother Pence, on this one.
God Melania looks grim. She probably added another $1million to her post-nup to attend the funeral and it shows on her sullen face. The Donald probably took another few hits from people utterly ignoring him and his smelly orange a$$.
She always looked forward to these events, where she got to sit and talk to Barack, which appeared to make her incredibly happy–laughing, smiling, tilting her neck, etc. even at funerals. (In a very different, less creepy, way, Michelle Obama and GWB developed a kind of endearing relationship based on always being seated together at these things, too.) As I note in my comment, I suspect Trump thinking he should be first (and refusing to sit behind Biden) — if not just being insecure about Melania’s enthusiasm for seeing Obama — drove this unusual seating arrangement, and that certainly wasn’t good for Melania.
There were lots of insider reports during Trump’s first term that the biggest objector to Pence taking the VP role had always been Karen Pence. She may be a white nationalist Christian fundamentalist but she never stomached Trump and had protracted disputes with Mike about him agreeing to be his lap dog. She had always distanced herself from Trump and the family. I begrudgingly respect her always sticking to her guns, unlike all the other spineless Republicans who end up compromising themselves in fealty.
President Barack Obama is a class act.
I’ve never seen this seating arrangement before and I wonder if it had to do with Trump’s various tantrums. He probably, as the incoming President, refused to be seated behind Biden, which required a reconfiguration. In the traditional configuration, his wife always sat next to Obama (and appeared to be delighted and happy, even at funerals, to be doing so) and that always got under his skin, so that could have been an issue, too. Either way, in this unusual way of doing things, Michelle would have had to sit next to Trump, as already noted, and the answer to that is a hard no, which I can understand and even respect, given the way he has talked about her, her husband, and her family. Mother Pence had the option to “nope” him, Michelle would have not.
In the future, he’ll be first (for the next four years) and it will put Biden next to Melania, and Michelle will go back next to GWB (who is a great friend of hers) so this will all be moot, but Trump continues to be a man-child who demands his way or makes everything about him, so I have no doubt — no matter the official explanation — his typical mess drove this somehow.