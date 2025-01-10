Eden: The Windsors want Duchess Meghan’s Netflix show to be a success

As I said earlier this week, it absolutely feels like both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have already handed out some talking points about the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. “Palace sources” apparently insisted that Meghan “was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed” and “Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate.” There was also some mention of the Waleses think Meghan’s show looks “pretty superficial” and Kardashian-esque, a favorite insult from one Peggy insider. It’s not hard to believe that Prince William and Kate seethe and rage constantly whenever Harry and Meghan do anything. But what does King Charles think? According to Richard Eden at the Mail, Buckingham Palace hopes Meghan’s show is a success… mostly because they don’t want her to write her memoir.
Now, I bring news of the reaction [to the ‘With Love, Meghan’ trailer] from the Palace – and it might surprise you. Courtiers tell me that members of the Royal Family actually hope the American duchess’s eight-part series will be a hit when it is released next Wednesday.
‘Everyone wants it to be a success,’ a Palace source tells me. ‘And that’s because, if it is, she and Harry won’t need to exploit their royal connections again.’
Referring to Harry’s tawdry memoir, the source adds: ‘The last thing anyone wants is another Spare, this time from Meghan.’
The courtier’s comment echoes a magnanimous remark from Harry’s father in his first address to the nation as monarch in 2022. King Charles said he wished to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas’.
No doubt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be hoping With Love, Meghan is a success as well – possibly proving crucial to their finances. Their $100million deal with Netflix comes to an end this year and may be renewed only if the new show is popular with viewers around the world.
Given the expense of their lifestyle, these earnings are undoubtedly needed. Harry and Meghan need to pay for the mortgage and upkeep on their £12million Tuscan-style mansion with its 13 – and a half – bathrooms, spa, swimming pool, cellar and cinema. But even more costly is their round-the-clock security, which is thought to set them back as much as £3million per year.
It was Harry’s book in 2023 that did the most damage. Critics accused him of betraying his family members, recounting private conversations and making inflammatory claims about their views and behaviour. There have long been rumours that Meghan could follow up her husband’s book with a memoir of her own. Given the damage that she caused with her allegations in the Oprah interview, the prospect of a book is enough to send shivers down spines at the Palace. This is why, surprisingly, insiders hope her new show will cook up some success for the couple. If it turns out to be a flop, there could be a very bitter aftertaste…
Everytime I read about British people fretting over the Sussexes’ finances, I just remember how clueless and out-of-touch all of them are about money. Yes, they got a $100 million Netflix contract… and they fulfilled it, it’s not like Netflix is going to take the money back? Harry’s memoir was also one of the biggest bestsellers of 2023, and I’m sure the paperback is selling well. The Sussexes also have other jobs, investments and revenue streams. Now, do I wish they were more proactive with Netflix? For sure. I worry that they’ve gotten a little bit complacent with how they handle their business with Archewell Productions because they have so much other stuff going on. But they’re doing fine financially. Also: I wish Meghan would write a book, but as the years go on, I know she won’t. The 2022 Netflix series was her memoir. The podcast was her memoir.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
So Mike and z a r a. Peter Phillips
Tom Parker Bowles and ferg ie don’t exploit their royal connections. Also james middleton. Really Eden. Tom and james wrote what the royals are really like.
Omg. I just got it.
The “mental real estate thing”. They are reading people saying she lives rent free in their heads and this is their response. Hahahahahaha
The Windsors have the best life, panhandling the taxpayers everyday of the year 😀😃
They don’t even have to panhandle. The money just comes to them with no effort at all.
The show will be a success because everyone will watch it. Some because they love them/her, others because they hate them/her. A view is a view. Duh.
@Aimee, I agree, the show will be a total super blockbuster!.
That’s the sweet, sweet irony! These idiots are going to contribute to its success!!!
P.T. Barnum once said, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity” Laughing at how much publicity this show has had from the Daily Mail.
Look what we have here, Meghan put these people to work. She’s given the rota material up write about for the next few weeks until the 8 episodes are over. It’s more like the courtiers and royal rota would quietly like her to write a memoir for more material for their job security.
@Anna……………rmbr that the entire series will be dropped on Wednesday 15th. So you’d best believe those parasites on Shithole Isle will binge watch.
And yes, theyll therefore hv weeeeeeeks of content for their coin operations going forward.
And if, as I believe, ARO will also come on stream in tandem with “With Love, Meghan,” PLUS theres M’s personal IG on which she will be posting updates about her life and work……………..I meeeeeeaaaaaaannnnnn! Those fuckers will fattened!!!
@Kingston, yup! It’s gonna be a joyful, celebratory, feeding frenzy for as long as Meghan posts and creates content. They are literally rubbing their hands together. Meghan employs millions.
I’m sure the “tawdry memoir” paid off the mortgage. If you behave like a decent person you don’t have to worry about being mentioned in anyone’s memoirs. They might want to consider that during their whining.
Maybe Charles should have thought about this when he let William drive out his brother. Pulled security from the sussexes. And evicted them
Charles has a lot to Answer for. Charles had an authorized biography where he complained about his parents. Very strongly.
William did not drive his brother out alone.
Charles had and has been throwing Harry under the bus since Harry was born. He was the one who cultivated William deserving all the things and the huge disparity in which they were treated growing up – esp in the media. He leaked numerous stories to the press to distract from both himself and William.
Charles is the one who told Harry that Meghan needed to keep working as him receiving hundreds of millions of pounds a year from the public in addition to the tens of millions from his inherited lands and the tenants he was abusing wasn’t enough to cover them financially.
None of this would have happened without Charles approval and permission. William had no access to money on his own and Charles could have reined in any negative press as well as William’s violence. But he didn’t. Because it didn’t serve his agenda.
Harry and Meghan were getting too much attention. Think about it. Charles made sure Kate knew not to hold a tennis racquet when posing at a tennis patronage. You think he was ok with the amount of positive attention they got from their tours?
Everyone needs to stop giving Charles a break. He’s the one who DID all the things. He just let William be front and center with his “I’m so angry at my brother and that makes me a very strong and bold man!” deal.
Wonder where William learned that “strong men” are always angry. Maybe from his dad who once tried to strangle his valet.
@Friendly Crow…
PREACH…TESTIFY…BECAUSE THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE AND WHAT YOU WROTE ABOUT CHARLES IS THA TRUFF🙏🏾
Friendly crow I agree. Charles and the queen should have told William to back off when he tried to break up harry and Meghan. Charles allowing the bullying was wrong on so many levels . William was clueless since his spiteful behavior was destructive. The wise thing would have been to have harry and an ally and welcome Meghan. Charles is very spiteful and vengeful and blames others and takes no responsibility
The proof that it is the royals, courtiers and medias unfair treatment and actions that has them fearful of any documentary or memoir from Harry and Meghan is that none of the people who treated them fairly and respectfully and were mentioned in their interviews, documentaries or memoir have had any fears or concerns about being mentioned. The Spencer’s have not only not had concerns but they have even gone as far as to support them since they left the UK. They have even celebrated special moments with them and invited them for holidays. The same for friends and former and current employees. The only ones concerned are people who can be put on a list for the racists rhetoric and concerns they had or the friends who still attack them with racism, classism and misogynistic rhetoric.
I thought they weren’t interested in the background characters?
@sadfaceemoji, the background character is actually the front page news and superstar!. They just won’t admit it to embiggen Will and Kate.
@sadfaceemoji: Kinsey Schofield made up that quote. She has no sources in BP or KP.
Harry s memoir is not tawdry. After all the nastiness by the media and the treatment they got by the royals harry set the record straight.
I don’t for a minute believe they want it to be a success. It will be because people are interested in her and what she does.
Same. I don’t at all believe they want it to do well. And while the RF may not want a memoir, the royal reporters would looooove Meghan to write one. Honestly, even I would love it. Her perspective upon entering the RF would be fascinating but also heartbreaking. And I get why she would never want to. My curiosity does not supersede my desire for the sussex family to be safe healthy and happy.
I find the British, their media and royal family as tawdry and low class as their soap operas and sets. And for William and Kate and their dog pee smelling couches to look down on Meghan or the Kardashians, is a great insult.
Atleast they built their careers and wealth from scratch and aren’t taxpayer funded slum lords. Smh
The Brits look down on people earning their own money. For the Posh and their heel-suckers, it’s classier to inherit it. I think this has gotten better over recent decades but they still have a weird relationship with being “self made.”
I say this every single time they write a finances story, it’s like these people don’t believe investing exists. Given the fact that they threw a hissy fit about the Sussexes investing with that ethical investment company in 2021, Meghan giving recent interviews talking about her investments in small women-owned businesses, and the money earned from Netflix, BetterUp, Spare, and any investments they had previously made with their money I’m sure they are fine. I don’t know if the hundred million Netflix estimation is even accurate, but does the British media really think that someone needs a $100 million every 5 years to be able to survive? As for the security costs, they’re only going off of what Harry said he was quoted in the docu series. They have no idea how much their security actually costs.
Based on how much money the royals hoover up from the British people every year they probably do think only ‘new’ earnings count.
I have never been concerned about their finances as I have every faith they are smart investors.
Only yesterday, other Fail articles were correctly acknowledging that the value of H&M’s property has doubled to 29m usd since 2020. So they can’t even be consistent with basic stuff amongst themselves. What a shambles.
Lol, I was just going to post this. It’s not that they can’t be consistent, it’s that they don’t want to be. When it’s an article about H&M’s dire finances, the value of the house goes down. When it’s about how elite and out of touch they are, the value goes up.
Yesterday they had 16 bathrooms, today 13, what’s going on inflation?
I think what those gutter rats are bracing for is the resounding success they know this series will be so they are just trying to get ahead of it. Anyone with any sense about finances would know the Sussexes are financially set and are financially astute. The Sussexes have access to many revenue streams and are cautious with who and what they engage with. Those gutter rats are sour because none of what they predicted for this couple has panned out, their last resort was trying to throw their marriage under the bus and that did not work our for them as well. Those rats are clueless and angry because all of what they hoped for the Sussexes has happened to the Windsors.
These “experts” haven’t got a clue. Netflix doesn’t judge a project with box office numbers. They already have income regulary coming in from billions of dollars in subscription fees. They acquire product like H&M not to bring in money but to keep their library full so subscribers know they have a wide variety of viewing choices. They may never watch something but it’s the knowing it is there that makes them believe their subscriptions have value.
As for security costs, I suspect Harry uses the proceeds from his legal settlements to fund it, since the tabloids are responsible for why H&M need so much security.
It remains so bizarre they give a number for bathrooms but not bedrooms. Most normal descriptions of a home would start with saying how many bedrooms. We are up to 13 bathrooms in this article, which I highly doubt anyway.
Eden usually writes the bitter stuff so I wonder if he got direction from BP this time and not KP.
There seems to be some historical issue with bathrooms and the UK. In the early 1900’s, when Sir Arthur Evans was excavating Knossos, the saying was that the Bronze Age palace of Knossos had more sophisticated plumbing than the UK. And I remember reading an article that in post-WW2 Britain less than half the homes had indoor bathrooms. Maybe this is where the fixation comes from?
When the UK media first discovered that Harry and Meghan had purchased that house, the historical listings stated that the land was 7.3 acres and that the main house had 18 bathrooms and I think the guest house had 2 or 3 bathrooms. Since then, the tabloids (and I include most British media in this – excluding Byline) have used 16, 13, 18, etc., depending on what spin they are attempting to push.
As many have alluded to here on Celebitchy, there are indeed historical reasons for the obsession with the number of bathrooms. It was not uncommon for large houses in the UK to have 15, 20 bedrooms but only a single bathroom, or none at all.
I think it was the wealthy American heiresses who poverty-stricken British aristocrats married whose money enabled many of those properties to finally be fitted with indoor plumbing, including bathrooms. Hence the British media obsession with the Sussexes’ bathrooms. I suspect that even the leftover royals’ homes do not have modern enough or even the number of bathrooms which one would expect. No wonder they were so keen to get a peek inside Frogmore Cottage.
In some countries, more than one bathroom is still seen as a luxury. I know that some countries charge more in property taxes, the higher the number of bathrooms.
First of all why rehash past achievements of Harry and Meghan when Richard sleezen could’ve devoted his time and attention to Catherine
We all know that the British media says one thing and means another
Even if it is not a top ten they’re 🚫 coming 🔙 to Britain and have a backup in Portugal
It’s like Harry stated they’re salivating and wishing that they fail wishing that the marriage ends and when it doesn’t here they are again on to the next topic to try and shut down the Sussex
Yet ignoring the real background characters the 🆕 fab four in Britain
Catherine two articles on the daily fail quickly went to the bottom and side while they had three articles at the top about the Sussex and the 🔥
Lol its always opposite day with these people. They wouldn’t spend millions every year on a smear campaign if they wanted good things for Meghan. I also find it laughable that institution that tried to financially abuse in every way possible is now pretending they don’t want her to have concerns about finances.
I guess the Oprah interview really was damaging, if the RF is still cowering over it after almost 4 year.
Yeah I agree with Kaiser these people don’t understand how Hollywood works. The Royal Family was so arrogant that they thought that it didn’t matter how they treated Meghan. If they didn’t want her to talk about her experience with them they should have respected her and treated her well.
That would have been far too sensible for them,
I love that the bathrooms are consistently used by the British press as some kind of dig because it just makes me scratch my head and think – is there one bathroom per floor at Sandringham and Balmoral? When the family is there together are 15 people sharing one bathroom? they make it sound like no house in the uk has more than one bathroom. I mean I live in a small 1500 sq foot rancher with 3 bedrooms and we have two bathrooms.
I did laugh though when I read a book – I cant remember its name – about the dollar princesses and there was a reference to the american heiresses being shocked at the lack of indoor plumbing in big English country houses.
I know I’ve said this before but I’ll keep saying it. No indoor plumbing meant that young servant girls had to haul water up rickety uneven steps to fill the Lords bath. The lack of plumbing was by design—they thought the exploitation of their workers was their right. House servants got bare minimum wages beyond bed and board. No plumbing was about keeping the class system in place. Not to mention what likely happened to those young girls filling the bathtubs of men.
I think some of their bathroom fixation is their outrage at the thought of Meghan as the Lady of the Manor. It’s no surprise to me that they were offered servants quarters in Windsor. I don’t believe they were really offered Kensington Palace apartment next door to the Wales. I think it was offered knowing Harry wouldn’t take it. Not many people want to live next door to a sibling under the best of circumstances. The bathrooms are the symbol of their outrage.
I’m disappointed in Eden. When he described their house, he left off “a Mercedes, and room for a pony!” If you’re going to go all Hyacinth Bouquet, then at least get it right, lol.
I just finished my latest re-watch of the netflix doc last night.
And Tyler Perry’s comment after the Oprah interview sticks in my head.
He said- there was so much more that she could have said…….
I totally wish she would write a memoir.
But by the time she does- i will probably be dead.
It would be a barn burner though.
The Windsors have sadly never wished Meghan well so I doubt it. I think this show will do well & then the press & Windsors will be looking at how to crowbar the Windsors into Meghan’s success like they did with the jam. We’ll see articles about how Charles & Camilla also love gardening. I won’t be surprised if we see similar series from a Windsor on bbc or itv – maybe Kate seeing as she’s only doing things that bring her joy- or from European royals similar to how Camilla & Mary launched podcasts in recent years. Many royal houses looking to be more relatable
Surprising Eden is writing about Meghan on Kate’s birthday- no not really. We all know where their interest truly lies. And that’s why Charles & his team rejected half in half out deal & basically tried to make it impossible for Harry to have a home in the UK by removing security & evicting him from Frogmore. too scared of H&m overshadowing them
ABritGuest, if we’re super lucky, maybe they’ll bring Pippa and her party planning tips. 😆
Charles already had a docuseries of the renovation of his Scotland Dumfries House years ago. Chef Raymond Blanc has a series of KC3’s Royal GardenS and praised Charles to the high heaven. There were also numerous shows on Highgrove House & Gardens and other Royal Houses. BP had no problem with these shows & cooperated with them. As for Willnot, well, only he can make me not watching a show with David Attenborough.
So the whining from BRF & BM about every shows that the Sussex produced was highly hypocritical.
Btw, what’s up with Richard Eden trying
to one up or rather be the new Piers Morgan by mentioning Meghan at every turn, making up elaborate stories about her? It’s Meghan this, Meghan that, that’s all he talks about nowadays. Or has he found out that mentioning Meghan’s name and not Kate’s, gets more clicks and pays the bills like it did for Piers Morgan?. Smh
I saw at least 3 headlines on Youtube trashing the series, or sneering at the series. Hope their watchers know that it hasn’t even aired yet.
This Sounds like Eden is begging her to write a book. He knows there are more skeletons.
Of course they are jealous of the Sussex’s house. After all it is a totally magic house able to rebuild and reconfigure itself to whatever the owners want. Got visitors? Instruct the “house format app” to reconfigure the layout to add another bathroom. Got lots of visitors? Instruct the app to add a couple more bathrooms and a family room for the guests, and augment the kitchen. Maybe there’s even a Doctor Who option where you can make it bigger on the inside than it is on the outside.
No wonder journalist can’t get the layout and the number of rooms correct with the fiendish changes the Sussexes are always making!
Of course the Royals want it to be a success. They’ll be watching to see what she’s promoting so they can add anything similar to their shops and online stores (jam anyone?) At least they’re acknowledging that H&M have a mortgage and our paying it themselves. Gone are the days where that they could imply KCIII was helping them out! 😆
I often wonder if part of the reason why the BRF badly want H&M back is so they can get their greedy mitts on their assets.
Lol what is this headline. “We want Meghan’s Netflix show to be successful so she won’t write a memoir!” How about just say you want it to be successful because you want Meghan to just be successful and you want to be happy for her? I know that won’t happen but it’s just makes the Windsors look so stupid.
At this point I’m just convince British people obsess over how much they like to uh, how shall I say this in polite terms, evacuate their intestines and how much time they like to sit on the porcelain throne. That’s the only thing that makes sense with the number of bathrooms obsession.