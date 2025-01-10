Eden: The Windsors want Duchess Meghan’s Netflix show to be a success

As I said earlier this week, it absolutely feels like both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have already handed out some talking points about the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. “Palace sources” apparently insisted that Meghan “was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed” and “Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate.” There was also some mention of the Waleses think Meghan’s show looks “pretty superficial” and Kardashian-esque, a favorite insult from one Peggy insider. It’s not hard to believe that Prince William and Kate seethe and rage constantly whenever Harry and Meghan do anything. But what does King Charles think? According to Richard Eden at the Mail, Buckingham Palace hopes Meghan’s show is a success… mostly because they don’t want her to write her memoir.

Now, I bring news of the reaction [to the ‘With Love, Meghan’ trailer] from the Palace – and it might surprise you. Courtiers tell me that members of the Royal Family actually hope the American duchess’s eight-part series will be a hit when it is released next Wednesday.

‘Everyone wants it to be a success,’ a Palace source tells me. ‘And that’s because, if it is, she and Harry won’t need to exploit their royal connections again.’

Referring to Harry’s tawdry memoir, the source adds: ‘The last thing anyone wants is another Spare, this time from Meghan.’

The courtier’s comment echoes a magnanimous remark from Harry’s father in his first address to the nation as monarch in 2022. King Charles said he wished to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas’.

No doubt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be hoping With Love, Meghan is a success as well – possibly proving crucial to their finances. Their $100million deal with Netflix comes to an end this year and may be renewed only if the new show is popular with viewers around the world.

Given the expense of their lifestyle, these earnings are undoubtedly needed. Harry and Meghan need to pay for the mortgage and upkeep on their £12million Tuscan-style mansion with its 13 – and a half – bathrooms, spa, swimming pool, cellar and cinema. But even more costly is their round-the-clock security, which is thought to set them back as much as £3million per year.

It was Harry’s book in 2023 that did the most damage. Critics accused him of betraying his family members, recounting private conversations and making inflammatory claims about their views and behaviour. There have long been rumours that Meghan could follow up her husband’s book with a memoir of her own. Given the damage that she caused with her allegations in the Oprah interview, the prospect of a book is enough to send shivers down spines at the Palace. This is why, surprisingly, insiders hope her new show will cook up some success for the couple. If it turns out to be a flop, there could be a very bitter aftertaste…