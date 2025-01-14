Prince William is ‘under huge generational pressure’ as a soon-to-be Millennial king

What’s up with the current crop of “Prince William is ready to be a despotic king” stories? Do you think they’re coming from Kensington Palace, or are these just filler pieces from royalists talking sh-t for the hell of it? A few days ago, In Touch Weekly had a weird piece about William’s big plans to become the “toughest ruler the family has ever seen.” Fox News decided to piggyback on those claims and discuss how Millennial Peggington will be super-tough on Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. What’s really going on here?
As King Charles continues his battle with cancer, his heir, Prince William, is preparing to be the future monarch – and no one will get in his way. British royal expert Hilary Fordwich made the claim, saying that the Prince of Wales feels the future of “The Firm” looming over his head.
“Prince William is dedicated to duty, as imbued in him by Queen Elizabeth II, who tutored him every Sunday regarding his royal duties,” Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “He’s also under huge generational pressure since the increasing public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest for both him and Princess Catherine.”
Fordwich also claimed that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are “wary of his wrath.”
“Harry’s whinge fest ‘Spare,’ with its acerbic accusations against the royal family, particularly his denigration of the Princess of Wales, rendered it the ‘final straw’ as William told those around him,” Fordwich claimed. She noted that William feels he and his wife were “bitterly attacked” in Harry’s tell-all. As for the disgraced Duke of York, William believes he “has put the family in jeopardy” over his controversial ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“As a millennial, he won’t and can’t risk public association with disastrous members of the family who merely serve as distractions from public duty,” Fordwich added.
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William is determined to revamp the monarchy’s reputation. Last year proved to be a “brutal” one for the prince, as he admitted, due to his family’s health saga.
“The last year has been the hardest in his life,” she said. “Yet, he has emerged with renewed energy and purpose. Prince William is very much a self-assured family man. He is also redefining his role as the future heir to the throne. With his revamped relaxed image, he continues to help people through charitable service, using his platform for meaningful good.”
“He supports King Charles, carrying out state and national duties regularly,” Chard continued. “He has surprisingly taken to the role like a duck to water, commanding center stage at every event. His future role as king is in sight. However, he doesn’t believe all his father’s tenets are gospel. He is his own man and wishes to show a more modern, encompassing face to the monarchy.”
[From Fox News]
“He has emerged with renewed energy and purpose.” He hasn’t been seen anywhere since Christmas Day and he constantly goes missing for weeks at a time. “Prince William is very much a self-assured family man.” There we go. There have been rumors for years about the sorry state of the Wales marriage, and I believe almost all of those rumors. I just don’t believe that William would torpedo his “family man” image without some kind of backup plan or complementary narrative. Whatever has happened in the past year, something was negotiated and agreed to by all parties. Kate turns up here and there, the Middletons are in from the cold and the press runs stories about William looking and acting like a hot single guy. Let’s see how long this compromise holds.
Also, I do not get this statement: “As a millennial, he won’t and can’t risk public association with disastrous members of the family who merely serve as distractions from public duty.” What does his Millennial generation have to do with anything? Will and Kate have never seemed of their generation either – they’ve always seemed like throwbacks to a Victorian or Edwardian era.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales throws a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during an event to meet young environmentalists from across Africa and Southeast Asia who are taking part in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme, at Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town, on day one of his visit to South Africa, ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 6
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 04 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (centre) meets with personnel from the Specialist Platoons during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, to hear how they have been transitioning from ceremonial duty back to the Field Army.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Members of The Royal Family, led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, attend the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day.
Featuring: Queen Camilla, William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Members of The Royal Family, led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, attend the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Kim Jong Un is a millennial.
Snort! 🤣
That first picture scared the hell out of me 🤣🤣🤣Is he on the O, he has the Scott Disick look 🙄
Thr royal expert, Hilary Fordwich must have drank Kool- Aid on the British royalty and the William issues
“He is dedicated to duty” had me rolling on the floor laughing. He isn’t dedicated to anything other than hating his escaped scapegoat brother! I think Pegs team and Chuckles team are fighting and this is the result. Peg is going after his cancer stricken father. Chuckles did this stuff to the QEII so Peg has learned well.
But hasn’t he also learned by now that his father is going to whine about it to Camilla, who will retaliate with such speed and precision that Peg will again not know what hit him.
lol I didn’t say he was smart just learned to be awful from his father. If he were smart he would remember Horsilla has friends in the press also.
Now that they’ve mentioned spare: i still want to know why william looked near tears on the morning of his wedding day and not at all excited.
And taken to the job like a duck to water? Hardly. He spent idk how many years fannying about while pretending to work as an air ambulance and even in the last year we have seen how he refused to step in for his father, leaving older family members to again have to do all the heavy lifting.
The bit that made me laugh was “commanding center stage at every event” – I don’t think so. His body language is always unrelentingly craven and submissive. Embarrassingly so.
Nothing says “commanding center stage” like constantly appearing with your hands clasped over your crotch. He’d look better immediately if he learned to just let his hands hang naturally by his side.
There have been so many articles like this. We are always getting this build up – just you wait, he will be the best PoW ever. Well that didn’t happen so now it’s just you wait, he’s going to be the best king ever! He’s a total “failure to launch”.
and even if it was true that he had taken to the job like a duck to water- ummm, he should? he’s been trained for this his whole life (supposedly.) He’s always known he was going to be king. he SHOULD be good at being a working royal at this point (he’s not, but he should be.)
He supports King Charles, carrying out state and national duties regularly,” Chard continued. “He has surprisingly taken to the role like a duck to water, commanding center stage at every event.
Fact checking the above: complete and utter BS. Will skedaddled when he was needed and expected to stand in for his dad when KC had to withdraw from public facing duties. He reduced his always light schedule into just 71 engagements last year; mainly jollies involving footie and celebs leaving aged and injured relatives to cover for him and the king! During these limited appearances he looked physically diminished, totally unprepared and very awkward and ill at ease.
Camilla jumped right into to do appearances for Charles. William could not have been bothered and he’s about half her age.
@Lady Digby, don’t forget the piss ups. If there wasn’t booze involved in going to Wales to meet Rob McElhenney he wouldn’t have been there at all.
Propaganda has never been so obvious to me as it is with Will & Kate. They literally don’t do anything, they have zero sense of duty, and the absolute bare minimum gets insane praise and articles like this “he has taken to it like a duck to water” – taken to what, exactly?
I see why things fall apart when the propaganda gets a bit too heavy-handed.
The Queen’s propaganda worked because she did. Charles has been a master class at it (sacrificing his personal relationships and any semblance of a soul).
Will and Kate suck at it, and it’s painful to watch.
And they clearly cannot stand each other, so why is every form of press in England trying to make them sound like they have been in love for decades? We watched their wedding.
Imagine having to be puffed up to this level. It feels so artificial. Obvious obvious smack you in the face propaganda. And yeah the emphasis of him as a family man is notable. Looking back, imagine how freaked out he must’ve been when Colbert did a segment on William’s rumored cheating. Like that was mainstream. He must’ve lost it. And it was what, less than a week later that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was revealed. I mean its clear that part of his pr is about separating himself as better than his father Charles and his well-known infidelities. So he’s big on this family man image of a devoted and non-cheating husband. But like the rest of the propaganda it comes across as artificial and pure make-believe.
@Jais Will wants to avoid a disastrous headline like he hasn’t worked at his marriage and then, Will doesn’t work at all! He needs his family man image to best daddy and compete with Harry. Also having a frail wife and young family is his goto excuse for avoiding responsibility. He’d look a total heal dumping her now and also he doesn’t want tabs digging around to find out they’d separated years ago so he wasn’t devoted to her care last year when he said he was
Charles looked and looks like a heel in his treatment of the Sussexes. I don’t think Willy cares if he looks like a heel if or when he wants out of the marriage. I don’t think they live under the same roof.
Hmm. I think he does care. Bc it’s a one-up on his dad. That said, it doesn’t make him care enough to hold his wife’s hand at public events. He has swerved her hand multiple times in front of the cameras! The lividness I would feel if someone did that to me , my god. Although he is able to kiss her neck on a beach for a pre-packaged video. Actually I’m not sure what happened on that beach bc I couldn’t watch the video due to second hand embarrassment but the stills looked like a
like a neck kiss? Just saying, he does care to some extent. Sorry one further thought,
It’s possible they’ve had convos about William not wanting to hold hands in public and Kate still trying it. But we don’t know that. All we see is the hand avoidance and like I said I’d be upset if my husband did that to me in public.
Fr.
That article was some of the most meaningless word salad I’ve ever seen.
At this point they don’t to employ writers, chat gpt would do a better job.
I genuinely thought that this was AI generated. Not least because I didn’t recognise the byline name on the piece.
🎯
This piece is delusional. Everything said here the opposite is the truth.
That article was like a twisted fairytale trying to convince us this man is actually working or preparing for anything. He had decades to “prepare for” being PoW but didn’t bother.. his future will just be more of the same. These “Emperor who wore no clothes” articles make me laugh..
You can lead a horse to water but you cannot make them drink . An appropriate response to this nonsense on William. Most thinking folks do not believe this nonsense. He is nothing more than an entitled lazy nepo man.
Yo paraphrase Dorothy Parker, you can lead a (media) whore to culture but you can’t make her think.
Lol, I love that answer to “use horticulture in a sentence.”
LOL
these pieces get more and more ridiculous. the less people see of him, the less they care. he is utterly irrelevant, and all this attempted valorization only highlights the fact that he’s a vapid, lazy, inbred, entitled man who has almost nothing to show for his 40+ trips around the sun other than that he’s sired an heir to continue whatever’s left of his family’s name.
He and Kate are well matched in the laziness stakes. Neither has evolved since uni and neither is well suited to a public role. They are not givers, just people who want to bask in attention when it suits them.
There is NOTHING he can do to Harry & Meghan – Harry is a prince in his own right by blood and birth, and Pegs can’t take that away from him. He could remove the Duke of Sussex title, but Meghan is also a princess in her own right having been given that title elsewhere – so no – Pegs’ words are as empty as his diary.
Prince and Princess Henry sounds nice.
Why can’t William be original and state that he’ll lead with compassion, caring and dare I say it empathy? Being a true leader is about care, kindness, building others up and helping them to succeed, which unfortunately none of the current world leaders seem to understand. I am so tired of the constant rhetoric that “strength” is cruel, cold and unfeeling when it’s the exact opposite.
Actually I think empathy was the pre-christmas narrative. He was saying that word a lot. But new year so the new word is strength i guess. More trumpian.
Bingo. Just like Zuckerberg is now all over the media saying that corporate leadership needs to be “more masculine” (!!!), for William and his KP toadies it’s out with “throw some empathy in there” and in with “throw some strongman in there.” He and Kate are perfect for each other – they have no real personalities other than self-regard and making as much time for pleasing themselves with taxpayer money as possible.
Also, Where is William? stories should start up again…Not been seen since Christmas Day? Isn’t he due for a drunken investiture or a pub pull with a celebrity?
Infighting and threats make the monarch look dysfunctional. Threats of removing titles and properties is a huge red flag.
lead what exactly? The Family? You want him to treat his perv uncle with “compassion, care and empathy”? ummm no
Is this a backhanded compliment from the British Media? It feels like Willy Boy is really pissing off the media in the UK. The writing from today and yesterday feels like they’re writing flowery ways to say Peggy’s a dunce and with the hope the UK finishes what started under King George V – abolishing the monarchy.
his father is still King and “in huevo’s way.” What a weird article.
So the Willennial Slumlord Willionaire won’t be seen with Paedrew.
And Harry. Because he was so mean and revealed the (racist) abuse of the Middleton-Wailses to the general public. Mind you, no one ever said Harry *lied*, as there are receipts.
But domestic abuser and drug supplier Uncle Gary is OK.
As is known cheater and sexual abuser Mike Shrek Tindall.
Good to know about the Left-Behinds’ priorities, I guess.
“wary of his wrath” screams anger issues. He needs counseling.
I get the point that William is a millennial and that is the generation he needs to be on his side and to impress. If they think dedication to duty is what is going to get them on side, William has numerous failures of duty already. Having royalist reporters going on about William’s dedication to duty without any examples is just blatant propaganda. Some of their claims are just ludicrous- such as William commanding any event he attends. What if anything will impress millennials about the monarchy. I thought they were mostly indifferent.
Talking about how nasty he is going to be towards members of his own family doesn’t bode well for his attitude towards his “subjects.” Who needs an angry, vengeful, petty, monarch who is incompetent and has a fragile ego besides? Charles is not the monarch that should be skipped. Seems like it is William.
@Tamsin according to The Times year end summary of RF they had paragraphs listing KC’ s activities despite cancer treatment and then turned to junior. They cited family commitments to wife and three chicks then added he STILL found time to star in 2 documentaries plus receive WhatsApp notifications from Royal Foundation and Earth Shot!! The contrast and comparison between father and son really emphasised William ‘s lack of substantive achievements.
“He’s also under huge generational pressure since the increasing public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest for both him and Princess Catherine.”
—What??
“He is his own man and wishes to show a more modern, encompassing face to the monarchy.”
— What???
What do these words even mean??
Yes exactly what increasing public popularity?? I think these articles are written by an 80 year old royalist.
Is it a typo? It would make sense if you swapped “the” and “increasing” – “increasing the public popularity of the monarchy ranks highest…”
I don’t know I think he’s just planning to transition the British Royals into something more like the Norwegian or Swedish royals. A little more streamlined, a little less buttoned up, a little less pomp and circumstance. Very demure very mindful lol
It’s tough because on the one hand people obviously enjoy the soap opera level drama. Loads of people make a ton of money off it, even to the extent of making shiiit up for clicks $$$. On the other hand, the Brits specifically are tiring of it imo. It has been near non stop in your face since Diana. Endless stories of Megan’s fake bump and Will’s side piece while the world burns …. it can only go on so long
Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, upcoming trial.
Hah! Harry? Wary of his wrath?
🤣🤣🤣🤣
I’m reminded of a certain viral social media clip comparing two brothers to the tune of Earth Wind and Fire’s “September.”
One brother thundered through a daunting obstacle course like Superman with heroic sounding trumpets and a booming bass line. The other brother wobbled on a huge log, in a hard hat, 2 inches from the ground, surrounded by spotters, with background music played by out of tune kazoos.
Bring it on Prince Damian. 😜
“Harry’s whinge fest ‘Spare,’” …
They misspelled international bestseller.
He chats with King Frederik at a football game. He then grows a beard and thinks that makes him sexy and kingly.
He chats with Trump in Paris then is all tough and bully cause that makes him bigly?
Now from his body language and face, I know it must have been painful to do that frolicking video but that’s not what dedicated to duty is supposed to mean.
As a millennial the only king I recognise is Kurt Cobain. Period.
LoL! Kurt Cobain definitely had far more impact on the world than Wandering Willie ever will! RIP!
lol … same guy who can’t be arsed to do more than support his favourite football team like a typical yob and hang out with his toxic rugger bugger cousin in law
I’ve always thought Kate would be content being a country toff and William, well not too sure, certainly not country squire, laird of the manor — because he has absolutely zero interest in any typical country pursuits or any kind of hobby in fact
I despise Charles but he at least has done a s*** tonne of work over the years, rewilding forests, supporting traditional agriculture, small farms, traditional crafts. I cannot tell you one single thing about William
@Hannah well one golden thread through out Will ‘s life is his raging filthy temper. Maybe if he sang in a choir to give pleasure to others, helped train guide dogs, ran errands for elderly neighbours or read novels and learnt a foreign language he’d be better occupied and a lot less cross?
He does hunt & ride.
Cobain = gen x
The thing about these sycophantic royal arse-eaters is that the primary audience for their drivel is not those of us living in the here and now. No……..just as how betty and phillip’s wills wont be made public for decades after we’re all dead and gone (in order to protect and preserve the fantasy public version of their life) so too these obviously ridiculous and hilarious purple proses are for the generations long after us. Its all part of what the royals have done for 1000 years to ensure their continuity and keep the public enthralled.
Its why H&M felt compelled to do their “look-back projects.” As H told Steven Colbert during his promo interviews for Spare, he had to correct the record and ensure that “history gets it right.”
So I decided to read that article and I found it hilarious .
He is the opposite of all this and the idea of Kate and William as King and Queen is laughable .
At the moment in Australia on ABC news there is a gushing story of her visit to the hospital and her remission .
It’s quite vomit inducing from the Royal reporter and the Royalist journo .
Even the ABC is not safe viewing anymore .