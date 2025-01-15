Tatler: It’s ‘unlikely’ that Prince Harry will bring his kids to London this month

Prince Harry’s trial against The Sun and News Group Newspapers starts next week. In a recent Vanity Fair article, I was able to get a better idea of how this trial will go down and the legal strategies at play. I’m not sure anyone expects Harry to be in London for the whole trial, which could take well over a month. Harry has the Invictus Games starting on February 6th, so I would assume that Harry’s presence in London, in court, will be timed specifically around that. Meaning, I sort of expect Harry to come to London in late January, and he’ll probably stay for a week or maybe just shy of a week. A lot depends on when he testifies or gives evidence or whatever it’s called in the UK. NGN’s lawyers have threatened to cross-examine Harry for days. All of which to say, Harry will be in London on business, not to see his family and not to bring his children to the UK and put them in danger.
Prince Harry may well be set to return to the UK in the coming months, as his legal battles grind through the law courts. His wife, Meghan Markle, has plenty on her plate at the moment, with the delayed release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan looming in March – but could we see the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, join the Duke of Sussex for a visit home? Unlikely, say sources close to the Sussexes. For one, if Prince Harry were to come to London, it would be to give evidence in front of the High Court in his case against News Group Newspapers – hardly the most child-friendly of holidays for the young royals.
More pressingly, though, a friend of the family has revealed that the Duke won’t be bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his home country due to his concern for their safety. ‘Safe visits would enable his children to know his home country and enable him to better support his charities,’ an insider told Hello!
The Sussexes’ right to a security detail while in the UK has long been at the centre of Prince Harry’s feud with the House of Windsor. The British government saw fit to withdraw Harry and Meghan’s round-the-clock Metropolitan Police security when on British soil after the couple moved to Montecito, a move that Harry has contested.
Explaining why he felt it necessary for his family to receive such protection, Prince Harry spoke candidly about perceived threats to his wife’s life as a result of inflammatory stories in the British press. ‘All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read,’ Harry explained in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial,, ‘and whether that is a knife or acid … they are genuine concerns for me, they are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country.’
“Join the Duke of Sussex for a visit home?” Archie and Lili’s home is Montecito, not London.. Lili was born in California, and Archie has lived in America since before his first birthday. Plus, I’m sure both the kids have school/nursery school. Why in the world would Harry bring his kids to London in the dead of winter? And even if he did, the story would be “King Charles REFUSES to meet with Archie and Lili in a HUMILIATING SNUB to Harry!” At this point, I really do hope that Harry understands that Charles is profoundly committed to being a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather. Anyway, it doesn’t sound like “bringing the kids over” was ever going to be an option. We can expect more of these stories in the coming days and weeks – they’re going to make a meal out of it when Harry stays in a hotel again and Charles “snubs” him for this or that.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
30 Responses to “Tatler: It’s ‘unlikely’ that Prince Harry will bring his kids to London this month”
Why in the world would Harry bring his children to London for this trial. This is just a way for the gutter press to bring up Harry and to start the whole who snubbed whom nonsense!!
And insultingly they are called in this article”his” children not “their” children . They have two parents.
I have never seen an article concerned about William traveling with his kids 😮 Just give Harry the crown 👑 all ready 😍
Bring the kids home? Which home? The one they were evicted from and is now where Prince Egg sneaks in to watch suits and dream of pegging?
Exactly! Their home is in the US. These people are not only delusional but they are pathetic because at this point they’ll write anything to attach the sussexes to a headline
@Smart&Messy, who wrote: … “The one they were evicted from and is now where Prince Egg sneaks in to watch suits and dream of pegging?”
ROTFLMAO! Please, don’t say such insanely clever things like this while I’m drinking coffee! LOL! Now I can’t stop thinking about the housekeeping staff baffled by all of those mysterious ‘stains’ on the Yoga Studio floor. 🙂
Didn’t Harry say because of lack of security, he won’t be bringing Meghan or their children to UK? He did when QE2 was still alive, his father is in charge now and I am sure he doesn’t trust him protecting them.
No shit, Sherlock. Omg. Harry has clearly stated he doesn’t feel it’s safe to bring his kids to the uk. There’s an appeal for the security case but barring that nothing has changed. The end.
I wish him the absolute best with the trial! And of course the children will be home with their beautiful momma 💗
Nothing the Brits say about Harry or Meghan or their family is true anymore and has not been for a very long time.
Tatler wrote this article for clicks. They already knew that Harry wasn’t bringing his children to the UK because he said he won’t unless they get security. Another thing, Harry and Meghan were still in Canada when they lost their security not Montecito. The whole reason why they moved to LA was because Tyler Perry offered them his house and security. And the friends and insiders in this piece are members of the Royal rota.
The BM seems really pressed that a British prince and princess are growing up in the U.S. They just can’t hide the xenophobia when they constantly talk about their accents and the fact they live in California. These kids are culturally American in the same way they would have been culturally British if H&M never left. Also, why do they act like they aren’t actively living in California? They are at the age where they have routines and school and after school activities. You can’t just take them on random week long visits where they would be doing nothing all the time, and every time H&M go anywhere it’s why didn’t they totally disrupt a toddler and child’s life to bring them on a work trip?!!
Here we go again, it’s not like Harry will be on holiday, when he is there.
His family isn’t setting foot in that country, Prince Harry plans his trips there to be as minimal as possible.. 72 hours in England is a long stay for the Prince who travels with just coat hangers lol..
A disgraceful headline to garner clicks and endanger Harry’s family. Nobody in their right mind, even without the security issues created by the media and the palaces, would bring children to visit at the same time as a serious court appearance. Hope Harry flies into London on the wings of all who long for justice and wish him well.
Lol, they might as well say, “It’s unlikely Harry will be traveling to Mars this month.”
Their children. It was be just horrifying if Harry keeps the mother of his children and his beloved wife home. Cringeworthy. It really brings out the racism of Charles, William, Kate et al. and Harry going along with it would be troubling. And will bring up nasty talk about Harry breaking up with Meghan and returning with the children. Disgraceful.
Who would watch them? Aunt and Uncle Wales? Ridiculous
I bet Harry’s Spencers aunts would love some time with the children.
The children would become the Wails’ hotages, more likely. JK, or not.
The kids were on the Xmas card and now these idiots think it’s okay to talk about them because they were “seen”. What would he bring them for, he’s going to a trial. Who would stay with them? It’s 5’oclock somewhere step-grandma? Disconnected King Paw Paw or Uncle Baldy and insecure Aunty Buttons? The only person who probably knows those kids is Eugenie and she doesn’t really live there. Keep swinging rota, keep swinging.
If Charles cared about his Grandkids…he woulda bought his trifiling ass to California…WAY BEFORE THIS…not to mention NOT taking away their London home & security…Harry has shown the 🌍 that he will NOT put up with the British Royal Family’s cruelty & disrespect…and he will CONTINUE to let them folks know they CAN ROCKS BAREFOOTED!😡
The rota rats are desperate for clicks, but they must be daft if they think H&M would subject their children to these racist, rabid dogs.
‘Perceived threats’ ?!?!?!
Yeah, that’s the bit that stood out for me too, Wilma. “Perceived threats”…..that’s criminal misrepresentation of reality, in my never-to-be-humble opinion.
This is a distraction from the actual trial. What a ridiculous article.
“Safe visits would enable his children to know his home country”
The whole British media have lost their collective mind! Since when do kiddos at 5 and 3 years develop the ability to discern the difference between one country and another while on holiday?
It isn’t the children’s home country.
Well of course Harry would bring his kids over to London while he sits in court all day testifying about lying journalists.
What a great idea .
They will be home in the loving and safe care of their loving mother , Harry’s beautiful wife , far away from their evil relatives .
He is very wise to keep his children away from Auntie Cathy. Look what she tried to do to his wife at the late Queen’s pre funeral walkabout.
Leave a comment after you have read the article