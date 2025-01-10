VF: Prince Harry ‘planted a ticking time bomb under the Murdoch empire’

I get the feeling that many Sussex fans have sort of tapped out of paying close attention to the ins and outs of Prince Harry’s lawsuits against the British tabloids. I also get lost in some of the details of the cases, especially Harry’s case against News Group Newspapers (NGN). This is one of Harry’s most long-gestating cases, and that’s mostly because NGN has the resources to throw the kitchen sink at Harry and his legal team. As it turns out, Harry has not wilted – he threw the kitchen sink right back at NGN, and now the whole thing heads to trial on the 20th. Clive Irving wrote a fascinating piece in Vanity Fair about the upcoming trial, the first of its kind against NGN. NGN has successfully settled with all of their victims before any of the hundreds of cases made it to trial. There’s been a real failure to report what kind of settlement offers NGN has made to Harry, which I find interesting. Harry hasn’t leaked anything, and NGN doesn’t want to look weak, like they’re scared of what the trial might reveal so they want to throw millions at the problem. Some highlights from Irving’s “How Prince Harry Planted a Ticking Time Bomb Under the Murdoch Empire.”
NGN’s counsel Anthony Hudson has been exasperated about Harry’s refusal to settle: There had long been doubt about whether Harry would hold out for a trial rather than settle. As Hudson himself explained to the court: “More than 1,300 claims have been settled. NGN has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to settle claims brought against it and more than properly compensated claimants.” He seemed to be arguing that it was unreasonable of Harry to actually do what he always said he intended to do: hold the Murdoch empire publicly accountable for one of the most squalid episodes in the history of British journalism, in which hacking and so-called “blagging”—the obtaining of information through deceptive means—were allegedly widely used to violate the privacy of public figures and in attempts of kompromat against politicians considered hostile to the Murdoch interests.
Harry’s case doesn’t actually involve phone hacking: However, as it has turned out, Harry’s case does not involve phone hacking. He cites 30 articles and 20 incidents, dating between 1998 and 2011, in which he claims that private investigators violated his privacy. Together this involves 16 PIs and 23 journalists. The case does include allegations of blagging, specifically in stories alleging habitual drug use by Harry that his lawyer, David Sherborne, told the judge in December were untrue, even though, according to Sherborne, Rebekah Brooks, the chief executive of the Murdoch papers at the time, had assured Buckingham Palace that they were supported by evidence.
Harry’s lawyers will spend the first weeks of the trial on “generic issues.” Instead, [the first weeks of the trial] will be devoted to what is referred to in a bland technical term as “generic issues.” This is where the real reputational threat to the Murdoch empire lies—like a ticking bomb. Sherborne has all along insisted that the trial should begin, not narrowly with the specific cases, but by drawing on evidence gathered in years of discovery, revealing that the Murdoch tabloid newsrooms allegedly deployed hacking, blagging, and private investigators at such a scale that it became institutionalized and that, Sherborne has argued, this could never have happened without the knowledge and direction of senior Murdoch executives. That charge flows directly into another: that once the scandal was exposed, there was an alleged conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence describing how extensive it was and—critically—to conceal how far up the executive tree the knowledge of it went. In classic forensic terms: Who knew what and when did they know it?
NGN is freaking out: This is the last thing that Murdoch and his top executives want to happen. Hudson has made repeated objections to these generic issues being aired at all, claiming that they are irrelevant to the specific claimant cases of Harry and Watson, and arguing that Sherborne was trying to turn the trial “into something akin to a public inquiry.” Then, in December, when requesting the delay, he complained that there were 200,000 pages of documents for him to digest, many of them witness statements. [The judge] Fancourt, in response, turned that problem back on Hudson and his team: “The defendant did a lot of work but it was rather ill directed in producing an unwieldy and far too detailed schedule.”
I’m reminded of my concerns during Harry’s trial against the Daily Mirror, and how it often felt like the court was doing too much to protect the Mirror rather than the victims of the Mirror’s unlawful actions. The Mirror trial turned out well for Harry though – he won the first part of his case and settled the rest. It feels like this judge, Fancourt, is doing too much to limit Harry and Sherborne’s extensive claims about NGN’s operations, but Clive Irving clearly feels like NGN is panicked about what could be revealed, even with a more limited scope. Once the trial gets going, I wonder if NGN will make another settlement offer to Harry to simply stop the bleeding.
Here’s hoping Harry holds his ground and makes this go to trial so the British public and the world know how truly depraved the Murdochs are.
I think the world knows that Murdoch is depraved what the world wants is for him and all his minions to pay for their depravity. I wish Harry the very best outcome for his standing up to this.
Unfortunately, too many don’t know. Even more don’t care. They didn’t build an empire by being unpopular.
I think it’s that they don’t care what Murdoch does. I think most of the world know but a great majority don’t care because it doesn’t affect them personally so they shrug it off.
The world knows all of this because there was a massive public inquiry and criminal trails a few years ago. The inquiry resulted in no action (and the second part that was to examine police collusion was canceled), and all the top brass working for Murdoch were acquitted. I’ll be truly shocked if this ever goes to trial. I fully expect the judge to dismiss it.
@megan, but isn’t this about to go trial in a week or so? The judge hasn’t dismissed it.
There needs to be another Leveson inquiry.
@Nic919 – Exactly! If Leveson 2 hadn’t been shelved there wouldn’t be any need for this to be turned “into something akin to a public inquiry.”
#GogetthemHarry.
ditto
““More than 1,300 claims have been settled. NGN has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to settle claims brought against it and more than properly compensated claimants.”
the fact NGN was in a position to have to settle more than 1,300 claims is an indictment. Also, NGN’s willingness to settle those claims and eagerness to do so for Harry doesn’t point to them trying to “do the right thing” by the people they harmed, the entire point of their willingness (desire) to settle is so they can sweep their nefarious practices under the carpet without the general public being any the wiser or having to change their practices so they can continue to do the same thing & consider settlements just the price of doing business
It takes real courage for Harry to take on the Murdoch empire.
Harry really is brave. That’s what makes him so formidable.
While I hope Harry wins his case I wonder what will change with Murdoch or the other tabloids.
I doubt they will stop hacking or gross invasion of privacy.
I read the VF piece last night, after resisting it for a few hours, because the reporting on the Sussexes has been so… middling recently — when it was not downright unfair and misogynoir.
I’m glad I did, because this goes beyond the Harry vs press lawsuits, and explains Sherborne’s strategy, and what’s at stake. Not only for NGN and/or Murdoch, or Rothermere and ANL, but for the British media and the BRF.
No wonder the Derangers’s numbers have increased, the tone gotten more shrill and threatening — they’re fighting for survival, both the BM and BRF, but especially the lazy, incompetent, unqualified bunch at KP.
As we know by now, Harry is a warrior. Well done, Harry. I love that this begins on the 30th/ a counter against the evil unfolding in Washington DC, same day.
Yes, Murdoch is being protected in a sense by the parameters of the case. And yet it’s still a big deal. Murdoch’s lawyers tried to delay the case even more but the judge said no. I can’t wait.
Go Harry Go!!! Fight fight fight!!!!! Win win win!!!!!!!!
From the link to VF:
“Fancourt had long ago accepted that, in principle, it was relevant to allow Harry’s lawyers to build a picture of the modus operandi of the tabloids. But he was gimlet-eyed on what he would allow Sherborne to introduce in evidence and what he would not. It was therefore inevitable that Hudson would fail in his last-minute bid to keep the allegations from becoming public.”
I believe that Murdoch et al thought they could either get Harry to settle via pressure from the royals or they could better control the amount of information to be revealed at trial. The rich and powerful are accustomed to having the world function in their interest. They don’t really like playing by everyone else’s rules: having someone rich and powerful and driven in court against them must be a nightmare. Go Harry!
Thanks for this!
I am interested in Harry’s case (I have been following all the phone hacking and illegal information gathering claims against the British tabloids for years, not just Prince Harry’s case), but the most explosive part of the NGN trial is the part of the former Labour MP Watson vs NGN/Murdoch, in which former Prime Minister Gordon Brown will testify. Thát is the political bombshell, even the more liberal journalists/press don’t talk about much. That is a political trial! Never before, in modern times, has there been a political trial in the UK. The press/media are distracting the British public from that fact and are choosing to focus on Prince Harry, but it is the Watson case that could prompt the British Parliament/Labour government to create new policies to restrict the British tabloids, something that even the liberal media don’t want (under the guise of free speech/press freedom).
Advisor2U, I knew that the former PM was still in this with Harry, but you gave me a perspective I hadn’t considered. Oh, the media will not be happy when Harry and Watson win!
Wow- thanks!
Fascinating! I’ll expand my reading on this.
I read a book where an old man was attacked by highwaymen and a knight who saw it rode fast on his horse and rescued the old man. It turned out the knight was really King Arthur.
Nowadays, we can’t trust so many news outlets, and deceitful news has led to horrors like Trump. It seems to me that Harry is a lot like that knight in the book, and already a better king than his father will ever be