Kylie Kelce: Don’t ask if we’re gonna keep trying for a boy



Kylie Kelce has had a busy few weeks. At the end of November, she announced that she was pregnant with her fourth daughter. On December 5, launched a podcast called Not Gonna Lie, which dethroned Joe Rogan’s podcast as the number one show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. When Kylie took over the #1 spot, there were a lot of mentions about how her views are “aggressively left,” but she doesn’t talk about politics on the show. Instead, Kylie’s pod is a fun listen because it’s a quick 45 minutes in which she keeps it real by addressing topics like parenting, being an NFL wife, and what a pain in the ass the Elf on the Shelf thing is.

Kylie and Jason Kelce currently have three daughters: Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, 22 months. Naturally, one of the biggest questions they get is whether or not they’ll keep going until they get a boy. On the January 9 episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie talked about her pregnancy, giving a Dos and Don’ts list of rules on how to talk to her and other pregnant people. *Spoiler alert* She wants randos to stop asking if she and Jason are going to try for a boy.

Stop asking if they’re going to try for a boy: “Don’t ask if we’re gonna keep trying for a boy. If another person asks me that, I’ll warning you right now, you might get dropkicked. I don’t need to have a boy. Watch out, world. I do not need to have a boy. We were meant to have all girls.” Don’t comment on a pregnant woman’s size: “This week baby girl has definitely popped, so there’s no more hiding her. Stretchy pants are in full force, as is commentary from friends, family and, of course, perfect strangers… don’t comment on her size. This includes comments like, ‘You’re huge. How much weight have you gained? Are you sure it’s not twins?’ I still can’t believe that people think that women who are building a human being want to hear anything about their size. Newsflash, they don’t. Cut that s— out.” Prepare for honest answers: “Let’s be real here. Asking this question implies that you know she definitely feels like s—, and you need to make sure that you’re prepared to get her honest opinion,” Kylie advised. “And be prepared to receive that in an open minded way.” Mind your own damn business about how a baby is fed: “You know what that is? None of your f—— business. The whole ‘breast is best’ nonsense. The only reason you’re saying that is to take other women down. Sometimes it’s not in the cards. Whether it’s a latch issue or maybe mom has her own medical need where she’s unable to breastfeed. Let’s just mind our damn business.” “Keep your hands to yourself”: “I still can’t believe that people reach out and touch another person’s midsection without asking permission, specifically when strangers do it. That s—’s bananas. Keep your hands to yourself. It’s so simple. Don’t touch someone unless they have given you permission. “ She’s not glowing, okay: “The glow you think you’re seeing is my nausea sweats that you’ve mistaken for glowing. Okay? So I’m not glowing. Don’t tell me that. “I am swollen. I am sweating. I am nauseous. Don’t tell me I’m glowing.”

Asking a couple for the details their family plan is just so damn rude. I have two boys and until my younger one entered kindergarten, we had people ask us all of the time if we were going to try for a girl. Not your business, random preschool teacher or Great Aunt Edna! Kylie also reminded her listeners to mind their own damn business when it comes to baby names, telling them to keep their opinions to themselves. All of this is solid advice, especially the part about not touching a pregnant person’s belly. Like, who still does that in 2025?! And even if you don’t know what to say to someone who is pregnant, you don’t have to default to awkward small talk about how they look or give your thesis on the name they’ve selected. (Although we can totally speculate on their potential name! My money is on Everette.) It’s also nice to hear her tell people that “fed is best.” You wouldn’t believe how many times that topic and circumcision get argued about in online mom groups.

One other thing that Kylie addressed is something that’s subjective: hearing about other moms’ “traumatic birth experiences.” It’s definitely an overshare if unprompted, but Kylie personally “wants to know every detail.” When I was pregnant, I was like this too, especially before my first son was born. I read all of the BabyCenter board posts about people’s different experiences so I’d know what to expect, but I know there are other moms out there that prefer not to know. The unsolicited advice was what annoyed me the most, though. It was overwhelming.