Kylie Kelce: Don’t ask if we’re gonna keep trying for a boy

Kylie Kelce has had a busy few weeks. At the end of November, she announced that she was pregnant with her fourth daughter. On December 5, launched a podcast called Not Gonna Lie, which dethroned Joe Rogan’s podcast as the number one show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. When Kylie took over the #1 spot, there were a lot of mentions about how her views are “aggressively left,” but she doesn’t talk about politics on the show. Instead, Kylie’s pod is a fun listen because it’s a quick 45 minutes in which she keeps it real by addressing topics like parenting, being an NFL wife, and what a pain in the ass the Elf on the Shelf thing is.
Kylie and Jason Kelce currently have three daughters: Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, 22 months. Naturally, one of the biggest questions they get is whether or not they’ll keep going until they get a boy. On the January 9 episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie talked about her pregnancy, giving a Dos and Don’ts list of rules on how to talk to her and other pregnant people. *Spoiler alert* She wants randos to stop asking if she and Jason are going to try for a boy.
Stop asking if they’re going to try for a boy: “Don’t ask if we’re gonna keep trying for a boy. If another person asks me that, I’ll warning you right now, you might get dropkicked. I don’t need to have a boy. Watch out, world. I do not need to have a boy. We were meant to have all girls.”
Don’t comment on a pregnant woman’s size: “This week baby girl has definitely popped, so there’s no more hiding her. Stretchy pants are in full force, as is commentary from friends, family and, of course, perfect strangers… don’t comment on her size. This includes comments like, ‘You’re huge. How much weight have you gained? Are you sure it’s not twins?’ I still can’t believe that people think that women who are building a human being want to hear anything about their size. Newsflash, they don’t. Cut that s— out.”
Prepare for honest answers: “Let’s be real here. Asking this question implies that you know she definitely feels like s—, and you need to make sure that you’re prepared to get her honest opinion,” Kylie advised. “And be prepared to receive that in an open minded way.”
Mind your own damn business about how a baby is fed: “You know what that is? None of your f—— business. The whole ‘breast is best’ nonsense. The only reason you’re saying that is to take other women down. Sometimes it’s not in the cards. Whether it’s a latch issue or maybe mom has her own medical need where she’s unable to breastfeed. Let’s just mind our damn business.”
“Keep your hands to yourself”: “I still can’t believe that people reach out and touch another person’s midsection without asking permission, specifically when strangers do it. That s—’s bananas. Keep your hands to yourself. It’s so simple. Don’t touch someone unless they have given you permission. “
She’s not glowing, okay: “The glow you think you’re seeing is my nausea sweats that you’ve mistaken for glowing. Okay? So I’m not glowing. Don’t tell me that. “I am swollen. I am sweating. I am nauseous. Don’t tell me I’m glowing.”
Asking a couple for the details their family plan is just so damn rude. I have two boys and until my younger one entered kindergarten, we had people ask us all of the time if we were going to try for a girl. Not your business, random preschool teacher or Great Aunt Edna! Kylie also reminded her listeners to mind their own damn business when it comes to baby names, telling them to keep their opinions to themselves. All of this is solid advice, especially the part about not touching a pregnant person’s belly. Like, who still does that in 2025?! And even if you don’t know what to say to someone who is pregnant, you don’t have to default to awkward small talk about how they look or give your thesis on the name they’ve selected. (Although we can totally speculate on their potential name! My money is on Everette.) It’s also nice to hear her tell people that “fed is best.” You wouldn’t believe how many times that topic and circumcision get argued about in online mom groups.
One other thing that Kylie addressed is something that’s subjective: hearing about other moms’ “traumatic birth experiences.” It’s definitely an overshare if unprompted, but Kylie personally “wants to know every detail.” When I was pregnant, I was like this too, especially before my first son was born. I read all of the BabyCenter board posts about people’s different experiences so I’d know what to expect, but I know there are other moms out there that prefer not to know. The unsolicited advice was what annoyed me the most, though. It was overwhelming.
She’s right that people shouldn’t keep asking if they’re trying for a boy, but to be honest, giving all their daughters typically masculine sounding names kind of makes it seem like they want one.
Or they just like the names. It’s not like that’s anything new. Names like Ashley, Lindsay, Terry, and Leslie were all originally seen as masculine names. It’s no one’s business but the people who gave the names and the kids themselves.
Now, I want to have a daughter just to name her Fred. Masculine sounding name? Maybe rethink that.
Fair enough, just a thought.
This is what we’ve come to: common sense and social niceties have to be spelled out for the clueless.
The only options are being even ruder in reply or seething privately, and neither of those are desirable.
Everyone should receive an etiquette book when they turn eighteen; it should be distributed for free AND available in libraries. Or perhaps basic manners, behaving in polite society and internet etiquette should be a high school course. What we’re doing now isn’t sufficient.
Eh, people have been acting like this since forever. My mom got comments like this all this all the time in the 80s, about trying for a boy. It’s rude, but nothing new.
@WHALESNARK
“This is what we’ve come to: common sense and social niceties have to be spelled out for the clueless.” Yes to this; however, I think etiquette should be taught way earlier in kindergarten. When in 18, a lot of behaviors have became habitual & not everyone is willing to learn & change.
I was in a bit of “culture shock” when I heard (some pediatricians & lactation specialists said): 1. Don’t wash/bath your newborn every day, it will dry out their skin. (Umm… most babies will vomit or burp some milk up everyday… ) 2. Breast milk is the best, you shouldn’t supplements formula even if your can’t produce enough milk or your can’t successfully breast feeding. (What? Let the baby starve?)
What Kylie said here were solid points, and I hope people listen to her podcasts really hear what she’s saying, and reflect on it. I just watched “Queer Eye” season 9. In them the guys would ask “May I touch your hair?”, “May I sit down here next to you?” etc. They were very aware of & respect personal space, which was nice to see. (Side note: Jeremiah is a plus addition to this show.)
There was a post on Reddit about a pregnant woman who greatly dislike her MIL constantly rubbing her belly. MIL was relentless no matter how many times she was told to stop. The pregnant woman started booping MIL’s nose every time. MIL was greatly indignant about being touched so personally. I think she finally got it.
I have three girls and I was asked that question A LOT!
I wonder if people ever think through just how insulting those questions are to/about the other children, since – whether intentional or not – it implies that the other children are failed attempts at getting the child the parents really want.
I went to middle school with the oldest girl of six (and by high school, seven) children. Kids 1-6 were all girls and the entire town knew the family just kept having kids because they were “hoping for a boy.”
The younger girls in particular, felt the burden of being disappointments just for being girls.
It is not just rude, but hurtful to make comments like this.
I’m sorry you got them, and I’m glad Kylie is speaking up against it!
Kylie is just so great. I hope her example shows other women that they can defend their personal space and don’t have to please a**holes who ask intrusive questions.
I am not a mom. And am over 50. But i love Kylie’s podcast.
I love that she limits it to 45 minutes. And she’s really funny.
And i’ve loved her guests so far.
I’m especially gleeful her podcast toppled Joe’s! I love her realness.
Hats off to Kylie for doing it a fourth time. I really wish all the best for her. And I don’t get how people still think just because something is visible to the public, the public can discuss it without limitations.
While I love (having) kids, I felt queasy right from the start. It never developed into HG, but yeah. I decided very early on on “one and done”, only to find out after a few more weeks that one was to be 1a and 1b. And even later still that I was having a girl and a boy. So it was all good. The intrusiveness of extended family, friends and general public was awful, but at least our parents had our backs.
I’m the oldest of 4 girls and heard the jokes and insinuations my whole life. People don’t seem to realize how hurtful and insulting those comments are. We heard them and understood them and we were not famous and pre-internet.
I’ll never understand why people want to touch pregnant bellies. The first time someone touched my stomach I was 10 weeks— the baby was the size of a speck of rice. You just rubbed my belly fat.
When I had my first I was weirdly calm and confident about the whole thing until the last month when all of a sudden it really hit me that I was going to have to push out a whole entire human being. Then I got scared. I’d heard a billion stories about childbirth in my life but the reality was overwhelming. So I ask. Do you want to talk about the pregnancy? Do you want the good stories? The funny/scary? The scary/scary?