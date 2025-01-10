Mail: Duchess Meghan probably has £20K worth of Aquazzura heels!

I’m not a shoe person, I’m a purse person. I love purses and I wish I could buy all of the purses, forever. With shoes, I’ve always prioritized comfort over beauty, and I’ve never been able to walk in high heels either. But I enjoy when women are shoe-people, even if I rarely notice someone’s shoes. For years, we got used to Princess Kate’s lack of interest in shoes – Kate has never been a shoe person or a purse person, nor has she ever been stylish whatsoever. Kate always wore simple heels, usually in beige and never stilettos. Then Prince Harry met Meghan Markle. Meghan is everything – she loves shoes, she loves purses, and she has great style and a big closet. Remember how mad they were? For years, they cried about how Meghan’s style, purses and shoes were breaking royal rules. Then everyone began copying Meghan, and they’re still crying. Well, five years after Meghan left that island, the Mail is still talking about Meghan’s shoes. That girl walked out of their lives wearing Aquazzura stilettos and they’ve never gotten over it.
The Duchess of Sussex loves her Aquazzura shoes. The footwear brand stands out as her undeniable favourite when it comes to her carefully curated outfits. The Italian luxury brand, helmed by designer Edgardo Osorio, has long been a go-to among fashion-forward A-listers. But it’s Meghan who has taken her love for Aquazzura to impressive sky-scraping stiletto heights.
Meghan’s collection doesn’t stop there. With a jaw-dropping 31 different styles, including flats, mid-heels and towering stilettos totalling £20,035, Meghan has proven time and again that Aquazzura’ s signature elegance perfectly complements her refined yet modern style.
Her affinity for Aquazzura has become synonymous with her footwear choices, and any royal style fan will have noticed that the Italian luxury shoe brand has become the royals’ go-to.
[From The Daily Mail]
The Mail then did a comprehensive photo-editorial of every time Meghan wore Aquazzura, so I had fun trying to find the old photos too. She really did come into the monarchy with a big shoe collection, and I would imagine her shoe closet has grown a lot in the past five years. She has a much bigger closet in that beautiful Montecito mansion. I double-checked the Mail’s math and they’re in the ballpark for Meghan’s Aquazzura collection, although she’s probably gotten more pairs post-UK. Plus, I’m sure she’s got some Monolos and Jimmy Choos as well. Anyway, I love how Meghan still has these people shook. Remember when Kate and Rose Hanbury both turned up in the same Aquazzura bow-tie heels within a day of each other? And it was a style Meghan had worn for years too. LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince Harry plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club,Image: 379733550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Meghan Markle, Credit line: John Rainford/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry plays in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club,Image: 379733552, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Meghan Markle, Credit line: John Rainford/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 100 Days to Peace gala concert at the Westminster Central Hall, London,Image: 385582976, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Prince Harry,Duke of Sussex,Meghan Markle, Credit line: WENN/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
The Queen, accompanied by other senior members of the Royal Family attends a Service to commemorate the Armistice on the centenary of the end of the First World War at Westminster Abbey,Image: 395436346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex,Meghan Markle,Prince Harry,Harry Duke of Sussex, Credit line: John Rainford/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of ‘Oceania’ at the Royal Academy of Arts
Oceania’ is the first ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom. The exhibition will celebrate the art of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, encompassing the vast Pacific region including New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand. ‘Oceania’ will bring together around 200 works from public collections worldwide, spanning over 500 years. The exhibition also marks the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy, which was founded in 1768 ?Äì the same year Captain James Cook set out on his first Endeavour expedition.,Image: 534070736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
173969, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday February 28, 2018. Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534296456, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme ‘Making a Difference Together’, the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.,Image: 534751729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYSFee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon/Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Women’s Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at the Invictus Games 2018 closing ceremony in Sydney.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39354269.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with interview coach Marina Novis, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (left) during a reception at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issues including supporting people living with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality, food scarcity and climate change .,Image: 515509240, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon/Avalon
Meg was owning those before she met Harry so big deal she used her own money to get them. Funny how that Can’t and one of the others started wearing them but not a peep about the taxpayers footing the bill for theirs.
Not only was Meghan owning shoes *before*, but she owned lots, and so many different styles and designers. Manolos, Jimmy Choos besides Aquazzurra. And bags.
What she brought to the RF besides her personality and brains was a dowry in any other name.
So to this day I don’t get why Slumlord billionaire CIII ever thought it was a good idea to have it leaked to the public that there was no money to pay for her outfits — when so many things she wore were her own.
And none of those shoes are taxpayer funded, so what are they crying about again?!???
Exactly.. also I would buy tickets just to see Meghan’s shoe closet I bet it’s beautiful 😍
I would pay entrance fee to see her shoes collection. Another entrance fee to see her bag collection – and so on.
Firstly, why are they always pocket watching this woman? It’s unseemly how interested they are in how much money she has and what she spends it on. That said, I’m more of a purse person too, but I do like her shoes mainly because I know I could never wear them. That’s the thing about finding a brand that you like though. If it’s well made, you can buy multiple styles and have them for years. There are purses that I’ve had for over a decade, that sit nicely in their dust bag until I’m ready to break them out again. She seems to rewear a lot of her shoes and jewelry, so it’s just a nice investment that happens to be something that she also really likes.
They pocket-watch her because – how dare a Black woman have nice things? It really effs up so many people’s world view that Meghan is wealthy and came into her marriage already an accomplished millionaire. The rats and the royals would have preferred that she only has what the royals gave to her…and if Harry is to be believed (and I do), Charles intended to give her nothing.
Charles not only intended to give her nothing – he actually followed through and gave her nothing. Of the over £5 million that he purportedly spent on the upkeep of his sons and their households, more than £4.2 million went to William and Kate. What’s more, in the year after H+M married, Charles’ outgoings on the couples went up by a paltry £82,000. That’s it. Meghan paid for her own clothes and jewellery and hair stylists and makeup while doing sterling work for the royals. She worked for them for free. I mean jeez, she paid for the sofa at Nott Cott with her credit card while William and Kate received millions to renovate and furnish TWO houses (KP + Anmer). The bulk of the clothes and shoes and jewellery she wore while she lived in the UK she had owned before she even met Harry. Yet the royals and the media convinced the simple-minded that UK taxpayers were footing the bill.
In the meantime, William and Kate were busy renovating and travelling and hiring new staff. I’ll bet they used this hiring to seize a majority of the budget. And all the while KP was encouraging the media and by extension, the British public to vent their fury at Harry and Meghan for having the audacity to live in a humble home which had been earmarked for renovation due to being so run down, and for which they paid for everything inside the four walls – fittings and furnishings. I wonder how much of it they got back, if any?
That’s why they’re so pissed and continue to treat her like a runaway slave. How dare she escape their clutches and thrive!
All of this.
It is funny watching Harry ready to fight the ground, when Meghan is walking in her heels.
The black Aquazzura bow stilettos are on my wish list. Those British royals didn’t know they could have style until Meghan stepped her foot onto that island.
Endlessly, breathlessly tracking Meghan’s money and prosperity while expecting her to know (their perception of) her place and believing she’s not allowed to live freely by her own benefits.
Meanwhile, how much has Kate spent on identical outfits, buttons, and wiglets?
It’s been 5 years, for the love of god let it go!!!! 5 years and they’re still obsessed with her Shoes??? I wonder if the entire British press could get a group rate for therapy, they certainly need it!
Meghan walked into the Royal family wearing Aquazurra (engagement (Mathilda pumps) and her wedding day) and walked out with her head held high in Aquazurra (bad bitch tour – purist pumps) so when we say they are hee signature heels, they really are
I don’t think Meghan has had to pay for this brand since she joined the Royal Family. If they give free shoes to the occasional YouTuber as PR, I’m sure she gets to pick from their catalogue every season.
Meghan has excellent taste and loves high end and low end fashion. She walked in with this aesthetic and walked out with it. Those gutter rats continuously remind us that they are in awe of this woman and the life she lived before during and after she left that place.
And……so? She paid for them with her own money because we know the royal family (i.e. Charles) gave her squat. so whatever. Wear your expensive heels Meghan.
And she paid for it all just like she paid for the furniture in Frogmore Cottage – with her own money. Cry harder, saltines.
The BM has really been rachetting up the attack articles in the run-up to Harry’s lawsuit going to trial. Many of the articles are superficially ok, but they obviously invite the derangers to hate on the couple in the comments. Much as articles about “B-list actress flaunts her toned legs” invites comments about how the legs in question aren’t at all toned. I understand it’s too late to change the scope of Harry’s current lawsuit, but I wish he could go after them for this explicit and implicit bullying.
This has echoes of Republicans screaming about “welfare queens” owning smartphones and folks below the poverty line owning fridges. How dare a black woman have nice things. Bought with her own money. That she earned. They are obsessed with hating her.
Aw well I’ve got something in common with Kate. I’m not big on shoes or bags. I rewear what I like. Now if I had more money maybe I’d be into it. Anyways, the pocket-watching remains annoying but I enjoyed Kaiser’s trip down memory lane. Meghan’s shoes and style and work ethic really shook them. They’re still playing catch up. Kate and Rose both wearing those shoes crack me up. There are still people who deny that Kate ever copy-keened but come on. Kate style drastically changed after Meghan entered the scene. That’s why I prefer coat dress kate bc at least it something she was doing pre-Meg.
I know who will love this latest tantrum from the press – Aquazzura!