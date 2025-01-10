Mail: Duchess Meghan probably has £20K worth of Aquazzura heels!

I’m not a shoe person, I’m a purse person. I love purses and I wish I could buy all of the purses, forever. With shoes, I’ve always prioritized comfort over beauty, and I’ve never been able to walk in high heels either. But I enjoy when women are shoe-people, even if I rarely notice someone’s shoes. For years, we got used to Princess Kate’s lack of interest in shoes – Kate has never been a shoe person or a purse person, nor has she ever been stylish whatsoever. Kate always wore simple heels, usually in beige and never stilettos. Then Prince Harry met Meghan Markle. Meghan is everything – she loves shoes, she loves purses, and she has great style and a big closet. Remember how mad they were? For years, they cried about how Meghan’s style, purses and shoes were breaking royal rules. Then everyone began copying Meghan, and they’re still crying. Well, five years after Meghan left that island, the Mail is still talking about Meghan’s shoes. That girl walked out of their lives wearing Aquazzura stilettos and they’ve never gotten over it.

The Duchess of Sussex loves her Aquazzura shoes. The footwear brand stands out as her undeniable favourite when it comes to her carefully curated outfits. The Italian luxury brand, helmed by designer Edgardo Osorio, has long been a go-to among fashion-forward A-listers. But it’s Meghan who has taken her love for Aquazzura to impressive sky-scraping stiletto heights.

Meghan’s collection doesn’t stop there. With a jaw-dropping 31 different styles, including flats, mid-heels and towering stilettos totalling £20,035, Meghan has proven time and again that Aquazzura’ s signature elegance perfectly complements her refined yet modern style.

Her affinity for Aquazzura has become synonymous with her footwear choices, and any royal style fan will have noticed that the Italian luxury shoe brand has become the royals’ go-to.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail then did a comprehensive photo-editorial of every time Meghan wore Aquazzura, so I had fun trying to find the old photos too. She really did come into the monarchy with a big shoe collection, and I would imagine her shoe closet has grown a lot in the past five years. She has a much bigger closet in that beautiful Montecito mansion. I double-checked the Mail’s math and they’re in the ballpark for Meghan’s Aquazzura collection, although she’s probably gotten more pairs post-UK. Plus, I’m sure she’s got some Monolos and Jimmy Choos as well. Anyway, I love how Meghan still has these people shook. Remember when Kate and Rose Hanbury both turned up in the same Aquazzura bow-tie heels within a day of each other? And it was a style Meghan had worn for years too. LMAO.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:25 am

    Meg was owning those before she met Harry so big deal she used her own money to get them. Funny how that Can’t and one of the others started wearing them but not a peep about the taxpayers footing the bill for theirs.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      January 10, 2025 at 10:43 am

      Not only was Meghan owning shoes *before*, but she owned lots, and so many different styles and designers. Manolos, Jimmy Choos besides Aquazzurra. And bags.

      What she brought to the RF besides her personality and brains was a dowry in any other name.

      So to this day I don’t get why Slumlord billionaire CIII ever thought it was a good idea to have it leaked to the public that there was no money to pay for her outfits — when so many things she wore were her own.

      Reply
  2. Sunnylf says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:37 am

    And none of those shoes are taxpayer funded, so what are they crying about again?!???

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      January 10, 2025 at 10:51 am

      Exactly.. also I would buy tickets just to see Meghan’s shoe closet I bet it’s beautiful 😍

      Reply
      • Tess says:
        January 10, 2025 at 1:17 pm

        I would pay entrance fee to see her shoes collection. Another entrance fee to see her bag collection – and so on.

  3. Dee(2) says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:38 am

    Firstly, why are they always pocket watching this woman? It’s unseemly how interested they are in how much money she has and what she spends it on. That said, I’m more of a purse person too, but I do like her shoes mainly because I know I could never wear them. That’s the thing about finding a brand that you like though. If it’s well made, you can buy multiple styles and have them for years. There are purses that I’ve had for over a decade, that sit nicely in their dust bag until I’m ready to break them out again. She seems to rewear a lot of her shoes and jewelry, so it’s just a nice investment that happens to be something that she also really likes.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      January 10, 2025 at 11:29 am

      They pocket-watch her because – how dare a Black woman have nice things? It really effs up so many people’s world view that Meghan is wealthy and came into her marriage already an accomplished millionaire. The rats and the royals would have preferred that she only has what the royals gave to her…and if Harry is to be believed (and I do), Charles intended to give her nothing.

      Reply
      • Magdalena says:
        January 10, 2025 at 11:57 am

        Charles not only intended to give her nothing – he actually followed through and gave her nothing. Of the over £5 million that he purportedly spent on the upkeep of his sons and their households, more than £4.2 million went to William and Kate. What’s more, in the year after H+M married, Charles’ outgoings on the couples went up by a paltry £82,000. That’s it. Meghan paid for her own clothes and jewellery and hair stylists and makeup while doing sterling work for the royals. She worked for them for free. I mean jeez, she paid for the sofa at Nott Cott with her credit card while William and Kate received millions to renovate and furnish TWO houses (KP + Anmer). The bulk of the clothes and shoes and jewellery she wore while she lived in the UK she had owned before she even met Harry. Yet the royals and the media convinced the simple-minded that UK taxpayers were footing the bill.

        In the meantime, William and Kate were busy renovating and travelling and hiring new staff. I’ll bet they used this hiring to seize a majority of the budget. And all the while KP was encouraging the media and by extension, the British public to vent their fury at Harry and Meghan for having the audacity to live in a humble home which had been earmarked for renovation due to being so run down, and for which they paid for everything inside the four walls – fittings and furnishings. I wonder how much of it they got back, if any?

        That’s why they’re so pissed and continue to treat her like a runaway slave. How dare she escape their clutches and thrive!

      • Jais says:
        January 10, 2025 at 12:33 pm

        All of this.

  4. Jan says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:38 am

    It is funny watching Harry ready to fight the ground, when Meghan is walking in her heels.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:39 am

    The black Aquazzura bow stilettos are on my wish list. Those British royals didn’t know they could have style until Meghan stepped her foot onto that island.

    Reply
  6. Lexistential says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:40 am

    Endlessly, breathlessly tracking Meghan’s money and prosperity while expecting her to know (their perception of) her place and believing she’s not allowed to live freely by her own benefits.

    Meanwhile, how much has Kate spent on identical outfits, buttons, and wiglets?

    Reply
  7. Harla says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:49 am

    It’s been 5 years, for the love of god let it go!!!! 5 years and they’re still obsessed with her Shoes??? I wonder if the entire British press could get a group rate for therapy, they certainly need it!

    Reply
  8. Layla says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:52 am

    Meghan walked into the Royal family wearing Aquazurra (engagement (Mathilda pumps) and her wedding day) and walked out with her head held high in Aquazurra (bad bitch tour – purist pumps) so when we say they are hee signature heels, they really are

    Reply
  9. Nikki (Toronto) says:
    January 10, 2025 at 10:57 am

    I don’t think Meghan has had to pay for this brand since she joined the Royal Family. If they give free shoes to the occasional YouTuber as PR, I’m sure she gets to pick from their catalogue every season.

    Reply
  10. Maxine Branch says:
    January 10, 2025 at 11:46 am

    Meghan has excellent taste and loves high end and low end fashion. She walked in with this aesthetic and walked out with it. Those gutter rats continuously remind us that they are in awe of this woman and the life she lived before during and after she left that place.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    January 10, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    And……so? She paid for them with her own money because we know the royal family (i.e. Charles) gave her squat. so whatever. Wear your expensive heels Meghan.

    Reply
  12. Izzy says:
    January 10, 2025 at 12:19 pm

    And she paid for it all just like she paid for the furniture in Frogmore Cottage – with her own money. Cry harder, saltines.

    Reply
  13. Me at home says:
    January 10, 2025 at 12:25 pm

    The BM has really been rachetting up the attack articles in the run-up to Harry’s lawsuit going to trial. Many of the articles are superficially ok, but they obviously invite the derangers to hate on the couple in the comments. Much as articles about “B-list actress flaunts her toned legs” invites comments about how the legs in question aren’t at all toned. I understand it’s too late to change the scope of Harry’s current lawsuit, but I wish he could go after them for this explicit and implicit bullying.

    Reply
  14. Brynne says:
    January 10, 2025 at 12:27 pm

    This has echoes of Republicans screaming about “welfare queens” owning smartphones and folks below the poverty line owning fridges. How dare a black woman have nice things. Bought with her own money. That she earned. They are obsessed with hating her.

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    January 10, 2025 at 12:31 pm

    Aw well I’ve got something in common with Kate. I’m not big on shoes or bags. I rewear what I like. Now if I had more money maybe I’d be into it. Anyways, the pocket-watching remains annoying but I enjoyed Kaiser’s trip down memory lane. Meghan’s shoes and style and work ethic really shook them. They’re still playing catch up. Kate and Rose both wearing those shoes crack me up. There are still people who deny that Kate ever copy-keened but come on. Kate style drastically changed after Meghan entered the scene. That’s why I prefer coat dress kate bc at least it something she was doing pre-Meg.

    Reply
  16. Tess says:
    January 10, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    I know who will love this latest tantrum from the press – Aquazzura!

    Reply

