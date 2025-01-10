Mail: Duchess Meghan probably has £20K worth of Aquazzura heels!

I’m not a shoe person, I’m a purse person. I love purses and I wish I could buy all of the purses, forever. With shoes, I’ve always prioritized comfort over beauty, and I’ve never been able to walk in high heels either. But I enjoy when women are shoe-people, even if I rarely notice someone’s shoes. For years, we got used to Princess Kate’s lack of interest in shoes – Kate has never been a shoe person or a purse person, nor has she ever been stylish whatsoever. Kate always wore simple heels, usually in beige and never stilettos. Then Prince Harry met Meghan Markle. Meghan is everything – she loves shoes, she loves purses, and she has great style and a big closet. Remember how mad they were? For years, they cried about how Meghan’s style, purses and shoes were breaking royal rules. Then everyone began copying Meghan, and they’re still crying. Well, five years after Meghan left that island, the Mail is still talking about Meghan’s shoes. That girl walked out of their lives wearing Aquazzura stilettos and they’ve never gotten over it.

The Duchess of Sussex loves her Aquazzura shoes. The footwear brand stands out as her undeniable favourite when it comes to her carefully curated outfits. The Italian luxury brand, helmed by designer Edgardo Osorio, has long been a go-to among fashion-forward A-listers. But it’s Meghan who has taken her love for Aquazzura to impressive sky-scraping stiletto heights. Meghan’s collection doesn’t stop there. With a jaw-dropping 31 different styles, including flats, mid-heels and towering stilettos totalling £20,035, Meghan has proven time and again that Aquazzura’ s signature elegance perfectly complements her refined yet modern style. Her affinity for Aquazzura has become synonymous with her footwear choices, and any royal style fan will have noticed that the Italian luxury shoe brand has become the royals’ go-to.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail then did a comprehensive photo-editorial of every time Meghan wore Aquazzura, so I had fun trying to find the old photos too. She really did come into the monarchy with a big shoe collection, and I would imagine her shoe closet has grown a lot in the past five years. She has a much bigger closet in that beautiful Montecito mansion. I double-checked the Mail’s math and they’re in the ballpark for Meghan’s Aquazzura collection, although she’s probably gotten more pairs post-UK. Plus, I’m sure she’s got some Monolos and Jimmy Choos as well. Anyway, I love how Meghan still has these people shook. Remember when Kate and Rose Hanbury both turned up in the same Aquazzura bow-tie heels within a day of each other? And it was a style Meghan had worn for years too. LMAO.