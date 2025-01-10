Brooklyn Beckham on being a nepo baby: ‘I couldn’t help how I was born, at all’

We’ve gently teased Brooklyn Beckham for years, but I do have a soft spot for him. He’s failed on a huge stage repeatedly, but he keeps changing course and trying to find “his thing,” his inspiration, his purpose. It helps that he doesn’t seem like a bad guy at all – he’s pretty harmless overall. His purpose is not football or photography or modeling. But he likes being married (to Nicola Peltz) and he likes being involved with food. Currently, he’s promoting his new hot sauce and eventual condiment line. He recently chatted with Grazia about his nepo-baby status, food and more. Some highlights:
His food business Cloud23. ‘Up until now, people don’t really know what I do. I’ve been working on this project for three years now. And still, everyone’s like, what does he do? He doesn’t work!’
On nepo babies: ‘Obviously I am one. But I couldn’t help how I was born, at all.’ Rather than dwell on it, he says he tries to let criticism slide off him, like egg from a non-stick frying pan. His determination to be Teflon is, he says, down to his parents’ long-standing advice. ‘There’s always going to be people that say rubbish. But as long as you do something that makes you happy and you’re kind to people, that’s all that matters.’ He has grown to accept, he says, ‘that I’m always gonna get it, no matter what I do. And I’m fine with that. It makes me work harder, because I’m like, I’m gonna prove these people wrong.’
His dad’s Netflix series reminded everyone how Brooklyn’s life has been crazy since birth: Watching it now, he recognises that ‘it’s crazy how I was so young. I was literally a baby. And I still remember so many little parts of that…. There’s a lot of me growing up, when my dad was playing for [Manchester] United and my mum was in the Spice Girls, and how hectic it was. I think people realised, a little bit, when that came out, and they’re like, “Oh sh-t, like, he really had it, he was really young.”’
He loves his wife & dogs: The idea of insulating himself with his wife and their dogs seems to appeal a great deal. Angel, Beckham’s three-legged rescue puppy, comes to every shoot he does; he seems reassured by her presence. He says dogs are ‘so much better than humans. Always happy to see you. Always make you feel better.’
He hopes he will be a dad soon. ‘Whenever my wife’s ready. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad. I love that my dad’s young. He was like my mate.’ He does want to replicate his own childhood, he says, in many ways. ‘Just how my dad raised me. So loving. I really know I’m going to be a great dad. My mum and dad were the best mum and dad ever. They did an amazing job. I think I turned out all right.’ That said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to be as hectic as when I was a baby. So that might be a little bit different.’
Putting out a hot sauce: ‘I’ve never been that lazy person to just sit back and just do nothing. I really want to make a name for myself. I want my kids to grow up and be like, “My daddy did that.” That’s what I think about. I worked so hard on not just attaching my name to a hot sauce and just putting it out. I decided every little aspect. I’ve never worked so hard on something,’ he says. He is keen to differentiate it from previous projects which, he says, ‘didn’t turn out the way I had wished. I did enjoy photography for a minute, then I ended up not enjoying it; I wasn’t passionate about it.’
My impression of Brooklyn is that he’s not all that ambitious, actually. Which is fine – as much as I admire go-getters and hustlers, some people aren’t built that way and that’s okay. Some people aren’t about the grind life. Brooklyn doesn’t want to be the best, the greatest whatever. He wants to be a homebody with his wife and dogs. And now he’s dabbling in the condiment industry. Normalize having little to no hustle! And he really wants to be a father. I suspect he wants to be a stay-at-home dad while Nicola works. Which is also fine and something which should be normalized.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Always felt Posh & Becks were good parents. They are a close bunch and that’s nice to see.
They seem to be hands on parents.
He is harmless, but I can see how he irritates people. He’s immensely privileged and doesn’t take anything seriously. He’ll say he’s a chef or a photographer or whatever without really putting any effort into those pursuits while there are people out there who really put in the work and never get any opportunities. I get why that is annoying.
I do too, but wealthy, dilettantes have been flitting around society with minimal credentials or marketable skills for centuries.
We just have instagram accounts now to watch it happen.
That’s the basic problem with nepo babies, isn’t it? Having no interest in hustling isn’t the flex it might be when he only gets to do that because of immense privilege.
All nepo babies do is whine no matter what happens to them – “I was bullied/had mental health problems/failed at whatever subject/got divorced/etc” as if normal humans without such immense privilege don’t have those experiences, as if they’re the first person to ever experience hardship. Plenty of non-nepo babies have those experiences, but they don’t have Mommy or Daddy’s money and status to fall back on. Nepo babies risk nothing, ever and they refuse to admit that.
And the only reason why we hear about it with nepo babies is because they won’t STFU on social media, which is part of the problem. Stop whining on social, live your life whether it’s about hustle or not and give back some of your immense privilege, but in God’s name stop with the Poor Poor Pitiful Me No One Likes Nepo Babies bs. I just can’t with that level of lack of self awareness and self pity!
Plenty of people spend their youth flitting from thing to thing without his privilege. The difference is that the world is watching him because of who his parents are. And judging him based on who his parents are.
I’m torn on this. On the one hand, irritating. On the other, is he obligated to live the life of his parents? On the third hand, his parents could cut off his money and force him to become whatever they think is successful. And the fourth hand, what if they like supporting their child?
He doesn’t need his parents money. Nicola Peltz father Nelson Peltz is a billionaire. The man spent millions trying to make his daughter a movie star. He’s been trying to muscle in on Disney studio for years for a board seat. I can imagine part of it is for his daughter to get her more plum roles. Even Michael Bay couldn’t replicate what he did for Megan Fox for Nicola in Transformers.
The beckhams seem to have food and kind kids. I have a soft spot for brooklyn because he tries hard, fails, but tries again at something else. It’s hard to hear how people put you down, critics the failure and personal
projects you believed in, nepo or not. I hope he makes it!!!
The more I see of the Beckham family, the more I like them. That was one of the best nepo baby answers out there (the bars is on the floor), and he just seems harmless and happy.
I hope his marriage and kids turn out just like he hopes despite it being a real anomaly in the celebrity work. Nicola’s family tree is VERY messy, so the deck is definitely stacked against them.
Allison Williams set the gold standard response to questions about nepotism:
“All that people are looking for is an acknowledgment that it’s not a level playing field. It’s just unfair. Period, end of the story, and no one’s really working that hard to make it fair. To not acknowledge that me getting started as an actress versus someone with zero connections isn’t the same — it’s ludicrous. It doesn’t take anything away from the work that I’ve done. It just means that it’s not as fun to root for me.”
“I couldn’t help how I was born”? THAT’S what he gets out of the whole nepo baby discussion? Figures that he would utter the classic cry of the nepo baby, “It wasn’t my fault. I can’t help it.”
“And I’m fine with that. It makes me work harder, because I’m like, I’m gonna prove these people wrong.”
CLASSIC nepo baby line.
He seems like a decent, unproblematic person so I never really like to shit-talk him—but I agree about the lack of ambition beyond being a dad and having a family. As you said: absolutely nothing wrong with that and I wish he’d just embrace it instead of pretending that he’s some workhorse or whatever. He seems to get asked about nepotism in every interview which is probably annoying AF but it would be so refreshing if he didn’t feel the need to fight against the preconceived notions everyone has about him and embraced his humble ambitions.
It’s good for him to acknowledge the nepo baby status but he needs to just take it one step further and acknowledge that his super famous parents have opened doors for him to dabble in his different (failed?) pursuits. I hope he does find his own thing, it can be hard when your parents are so well known and you struggle to figure out where you belong. I don’t doubt he works hard and I don’t think he’s sitting around doing nothing. It’s just he he hasn’t found something to call his own that he’s passionate about.
I thought he sounded ok here. He was asked a question and I think his answer reflects he was asked something rather than trying to intervene in a debate. He likely hasn’t studied beyond his A levels so I think this is as deep as his answer is going to sound while being pleasant enough. I think it’s too much to expect a deeper dive.
He’s not passionate about anything but I think it makes sense that he’s not. Anything he does will look mediocre in comparison to his dad.
The other two siblings don’t seem to get made fun of as much from what I’ve noticed. But maybe they don’t do interviews…
I don’t think he fully understands the nepo baby problem. A large part of his problem though is that he is actively promoting himself and his failed pursuits on social media in the first place. If he just did things quietly it would still annoy people when the media would inevitably find out and publish it but he hasn’t helped himself in any way. As much as he says it was crazy when he was younger that’s also partly his parents seeking publicity for themselves too.
This is the thought I had reading the story and comment above, you don’t have to do everything in public.
The part of Brooklyn’s life that is offensive to me is how much he cozies up to Nelson Peltz, not for being a nepo baby. Nelson bought and paid for Senator Joe Manchin and made sure Manchin voted against his own party, calling him every week like the rent was due. Brooklyn needs a benefactor but Peltz is too beyond the pale for me.
If he had inherited his dad’s looks (before the plastic surgery), I kind of think people might have gone easier on him.
I think he’s another nepo baby that has convinced themselves. That they work harder than anyone else. And their success is based on that not through who their parents are and connections that affords them. Connections that someone who gets off the plane at LAX will never have access to. And works 30x harder than any nepo baby could ever comprehend.
But he did a very smart thing and married an heiress. He could play golf all day and Nicola’s daddy will always pay for their lifestyle. More so than Victoria and David ever would.
But good luck Booky on your ‘projects’.
Re yesterday’s threads on Will being the ultimate Nepo baby; Nepo babies have name recognition, wealth, privilege and access. Doors will open for them but to have a successful entertainment or sports or artist career staying power requires talent, charisma, application and resilience. Michael Douglas and Liza Minelli both have Oscars and are talented and driven to achieve. In the UK we have Stella McCartney, Martin Clunes and Freddie Jones all talented and hard working, off spring of famous parents. Alex Clunes died of cancer when his son was young and Martin credits his cousin, Jeremy Brett for taking him under his wing. The difference with Will is that he knows that he will be king regardless of personal merit. He has had his lifetime to prepare: learn languages, critical history of empire, regular voluntary work, incremental responsibility at work etc. He has chosen to coast because he can with the supine British press applauding him for breathing. He can’t be sacked and press isn’t holding him to account because we all need feedback to improve but why should he when he’s reluctant to put the work in !
He’s not assaulting women, he’s not in and out of rehab, he’s not risking other people’s lives with multiple DUI, he’s literally never in the news except for getting opportunities that most young people never get. Leave this guy alone. Except, maybe his next career could be in charity work.