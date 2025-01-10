The Sussexes have opened their Montecito home to LA friends evacuating the fires

Throughout the week, the British media has breathlessly reported on the Southern California wildfires and how the fires could affect… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s been five years and British people still don’t understand that Harry and Meghan do not live in Los Angeles and that Montecito is not right next door to LA. The Telegraph and other British outlets have run stories about how the Sussexes “could be evacuated” from their Montecito home. Meanwhile, what’s actually happening is that the Sussexes are opening their mansion to their LA friends who had to evacuate:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting the Southern California community amid rapidly spreading wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. The Duke, 40, and Duchess of Sussex, 43, are offering their support and aid to those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires that erupted beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7. Over 100,000 Los Angeles residents have been forced to evacuate following the Palisades and Eaton Fires, with multiple smaller fires raging. PEOPLE can confirm that the couple have opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate. The couple live about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area. Meghan, who is originally from Los Angeles, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reside in Montecito, a Santa Barbara enclave that has not been evacuated. In addition to assisting their loved ones, they are also working with their Archewell Foundation to determine the most impactful ways to support the community during this crisis. The foundation is also looking for volunteer opportunities to assist with mental health recovery for those needing immediate help and will facilitate long-term recovery efforts.

Additionally, any donations through the foundation have been made to relief efforts. The Sussex family is working with chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (a longstanding partner of Prince Harry and Meghan’s charitable Archewell Foundation) to provide further relief efforts. Harry and Meghan also donated essential supplies, as well as clothing and children’s items.

[From People]

I wonder if Doria Ragland is already in Montecito. Meghan also has a lot of mom-friends in LA, and of course the Sussexes would open their home to their LA friends. Why else would Harry and Meghan have all of those eleventy billion bathrooms? As for the Sussexes’ attempt to direct donations, they did a big update on Sussex.com with links to charities and support on the ground in Southern California. They included links to World Central Kitchen, CAL FIRE, LA Fire Department Foundation, Animal Wellness Foundation and more – you can see their post here.