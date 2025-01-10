The Sussexes have opened their Montecito home to LA friends evacuating the fires

Throughout the week, the British media has breathlessly reported on the Southern California wildfires and how the fires could affect… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s been five years and British people still don’t understand that Harry and Meghan do not live in Los Angeles and that Montecito is not right next door to LA. The Telegraph and other British outlets have run stories about how the Sussexes “could be evacuated” from their Montecito home. Meanwhile, what’s actually happening is that the Sussexes are opening their mansion to their LA friends who had to evacuate:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting the Southern California community amid rapidly spreading wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.
The Duke, 40, and Duchess of Sussex, 43, are offering their support and aid to those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires that erupted beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7. Over 100,000 Los Angeles residents have been forced to evacuate following the Palisades and Eaton Fires, with multiple smaller fires raging.
PEOPLE can confirm that the couple have opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate.
The couple live about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area. Meghan, who is originally from Los Angeles, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reside in Montecito, a Santa Barbara enclave that has not been evacuated.
In addition to assisting their loved ones, they are also working with their Archewell Foundation to determine the most impactful ways to support the community during this crisis. The foundation is also looking for volunteer opportunities to assist with mental health recovery for those needing immediate help and will facilitate long-term recovery efforts.
Additionally, any donations through the foundation have been made to relief efforts.
The Sussex family is working with chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (a longstanding partner of Prince Harry and Meghan’s charitable Archewell Foundation) to provide further relief efforts. Harry and Meghan also donated essential supplies, as well as clothing and children’s items.
I wonder if Doria Ragland is already in Montecito. Meghan also has a lot of mom-friends in LA, and of course the Sussexes would open their home to their LA friends. Why else would Harry and Meghan have all of those eleventy billion bathrooms? As for the Sussexes’ attempt to direct donations, they did a big update on Sussex.com with links to charities and support on the ground in Southern California. They included links to World Central Kitchen, CAL FIRE, LA Fire Department Foundation, Animal Wellness Foundation and more – you can see their post here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Archewell.
How dare they try to help people who are suffering during Kate’s birthday week. Just trying to steal her thunder as usual.
(Joking)
@Genevieve … It’s no joke. Some detractors are actually saying that in comments at DM. As if the Sussexes’ announcement (well, ‘Meghan’s’ announcement, of course) offering aid and shelter to fire victims was deliberately issued to ruin Kate’s birthday. I kid you not.
If Kate’s fans think they’re helping her, this isn’t the way to do it.
Yes I saw that on twitter also. It just makes it easier to block these people when they do it.
You may be joking @Genevieve, but that’s exactly what the BM will do. There was already pre-Bday prep work with comments about KKKate’s past birthdays being overshadowed by the Sussexes. There will also be some “she opens her doors but not to her own father….” handwringing. They’re so predictable AI could do it.
Those doing the hand wringing should consider the fact that Meghan CAN trust strangers not to sell pictures of everything in her house, but CAN’T do the same with her money grubbing father.
Harry and Meghan post about how to support evacuees.
Detractors: Well, why don’t they open up their mansion to people?
Harry and Meghan offer their home to evacuees.
Detractors: Sure they opened their home, but not to family. (Meaning her dad)
*sigh*
Also, Mr. Markle has no reason to do wildfire evacuation. He just moved from Mexico to Thailand.
Made me laugh.
I like how they provide links to other organizations and encourage direct donations instead of being like W&K wanting money sent to their foundation so they can have the credit (assuming they then pass on any money).
Yes! Concrete things you can do.
I’m still in disbelief at how these fires have decimated entire neighborhoods all over Southern California. Meghan and Harry again lead by example and will continue to. I’m sure if they had other properties in California hey would allow people to stay there too.
Chuck and Willy should take note…
Do you follow Martyn Gould? He did a video comparing them to the left behinds who’ve not lifted a single finger up help out ppl in Britain. He’s saying the UK has record low temps and they have some nothing.
They have done something. They’ve housed people in the duchy in drafty houses so they can appreciate the cold weather. (s)
I watched his video, all good points. But I think he’s wrong about the press being 100% behind H&M, unless he means behind them to stab them in the back. And I think he’s wrong about H&M’s actions putting pressure on the RF about inadequate housing on their properties. The questions have already been asked and the RF response has been to gaslight.
I saw their post yesterday – not just thoughts and prayers, but concrete ways to help. Good for them.
You mean they could offer more than a smile and a wave?
Lol, and a Tupperware with 8 brownies.
It’s so heartbreaking seeing all this loss and devastation. Harry and Meghan never cease to amaze me with the size of their hearts and compassion for those who need it. My thoughts and prayers for those affected
I’m not surprised that Meghan and Harry are opening their home to help those affected by this catastrophe. Their site made it easy for my family to make donations to WCK, Baby2Baby and the Animal Welfare Foundation. Meg and Haz are not “thoughts and prayers “ people but “roll up their sleeves “ and jump right in people, which I found helpful as I was feeling overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do, they pointed the way to help.
Very well said, HARLA!!!
I’m not surprised by this. Good for them.
The effort by the Sussexes helping is so Sussex. Proud of the quickness they showed by pointing out sites folks could make direct donations and equality happy they were able to open their doors to friend. Speaks to their character.
Of course they are opening their house to friends and of course they are using their platform to try to help and to guide people towards organizations that are working directly with the victims. That’s just who they are and what we have come to expect from them.
💯👆
Good for Harry and Meghan, they put in the effort. My husband spoke with his former boss yesterday who just moved to CA last year. He and his wife had to evacuate, the church and community center in their town already burned down so they are hoping their home will still be there. It’s unimaginable what the people in CA are going through.
I rent in northern California (which also gets the occasional wildfire) and it’s times like this that I’m glad I can’t afford to buy here. At least my wealth is in financial instruments instead of something flammable.
The Sussexes would of course help those who needed it by opening their home. They are really and truly do want to help people. To bad the rest of the Windsor clan doesn’t understand that.
Like Chef Jose said HArry and Meghan don’t opine they run towards the problem with solutions. Whether its using their fame to make people aware of the resources available to them and how they can help others or even just opening up their home.
If Chef Jose Andres is praising you, you know you’ve done well.
He’s not only an incredible humanitarian, but he doesn’t suffer fools. And H&M are far from fools. They truly believe in living lives of service and using their power to help others.
They’re also pay-it-forward people. Tyler Perry opened up his home to them in their time of need; of course they’re going to open their home to others. It’s just what they do (unlike the left-behinds, who hoard their ill-gotten gains).
I don’t want to know where Doria’s home is, because that woman has had her privacy invaded enough- but i hope her house is okay.
Its “funny” the daily mail will post maps pinpointing their location- like- google street map specific- but somehow cannot note that the fire is 100 miles away from their home.
DailyFail has 3.4 thousand comments, the first 2 pages I read were nasty and snarky so I imagine the rest were equally hateful. Let no good deed go unpunished. Heartless.