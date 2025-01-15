Princess Kate’s coat was a new piece from the Italian brand Blazé Milano

The Princess of Wales’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday was a rarity for many reasons. We hadn’t seen Kate venture out in public solo for over a year. She also used the visit to confirm that she received treatment at that same hospital, a rare confirmation of anything to do with Kate’s medical situation. The visit was also a rare moment where no one really talked about her clothes. Usually, there’s an immediate buzz about whatever coat or Sister Wife dress she’s wearing, and there was none of that this week. So it feels bizarre that the Telegraph decided to devote a style article to Kate’s comeback look, but here we are:
The Princess of Wales returned to public life in spectacular style on Tuesday wearing head-to-toe burgundy – one of the season’s most on trend hues, as seen on the catwalks of Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Chloé. Arriving at the engagement at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London’s Chelsea, of which she and her husband are now patrons, the royal looked effortlessly chic in a tonal look that announced that she’s back to business as usual.
As ever, her coat collection continues to be envy-inducing, with a new checked one from the Italian brand Blazé Milano on show here. She’s long been a fan of the brand, whose wool blazers she’s worn in the past.
Meanwhile, underneath her coat she wore one of her fail-safe outfit formulas – a midi skirt paired with a polo neck sweater and court shoes. If the look is giving you deja vu, that’s because she has worn it before: in February 2023 during a visit to Cornwall alongside her husband the Prince of Wales, Kate wore the very same Kiltane cashmere jumper and Edeline Lee skirt, albeit with a mock-croc belt by French brand Ba&sh, a brown Hobbs coat and knee-high leather boots. The best news for any copy-Kates out there? The Kiltane sweater is currently on sale for just £60.
As Catherine’s first solo engagement of the year, and coming after such a long absence from the public stage, her outfit choice was no doubt well thought through. On the one hand, it shows her flying the flag for local design talent. While Kiltane is a heritage brand that champions traditional fabrics and methods, Edeline Lee is one of the hottest designers on the London Fashion Week schedule, showing that the Princess has her finger on the pulse of fashion right now.
Her choice of attire also positions her once again as someone who – gasp – rewears their clothes more than once. And by choosing a relatively low-key yet smart look, she’s ensuring that she is dressed the part, without looking too showy or over-the-top. Burgundy, meanwhile, is universally flattering, while sticking to one colour on her top and bottom also gives the appearance of making her taller and slimmer. Her only questionable decision is perhaps her footwear – would boots have been more sensible considering the weather? – but she is, after all, the poster girl for a classic court shoe.
[From The Telegraph]
TL; DR – Kate repeated a skirt and sweater in a flattering shade of burgundy and she wore a new coat from an Italian brand. Honestly, I did wonder about the coat – it feels like forever since we’ve seen Kate wear something new-to-us. She’s done a hell of a lot of repeats for a while now, almost as if her clothing budget was radically slashed at some point. Anyway, I’ll say something nice: I’ve always thought she looks good in these kinds of blue-reds, and it always pains me when she wears orange-reds.
Speaking of Kate’s fashion, British outlets have been buzzing this year that Kate will finally issue her own “royal warrants.” Royal warrants are the Windsors’ version of sponsorships or endorsements – it’s supposed to be a boost for a brand or company, the fact that they get to proclaim that they have a royal warrant to make the king’s knickerbockers or the princess’s doll wigs. As of yet, Kate has not issued any royal warrants, but many designers and brands would love the boost.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.,Image: 953489853, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.,Image: 953489870, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.,Image: 953490122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales departs from The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.,Image: 953490204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Did Diana ever issue her own warrants? I’d be surprised if Kate did. She sure has plenty of new clothes for someone who never leaves the house.
According to reports Diana never issued warrants.
I’m guessing they can be issued from home so I mean this should be something she can do?
Less stress for the delicate flower,of course!
Looks like Big Blue didn’t make the trip. I wonder what the new rules for the ring are.
Its weird because when you look at the picture where she is raising her hand, there are four rings – the diamond eternity band, the diamond and sapphire eternity band, her gold wedding band, and what looks like another band on the top that could be big blue but I’m not sure (its hard to see in this pic but on social media you can see it.) but you don’t see BB in any of the other pics.
I love parsing news-speak. So, she rewears more than once? Which would mean at least two times? Except she rewore this outfit only once. And the coat is new. But I like the coat on her – double-breasted, lapels, elastic waist on the sides, big plaid – you’d need to be quite slim to wear it.
But she does have a better coat to go with the outfit underneath.
I’m just laughing at how the Telegraph snuck a copy-Kate reference in there. I don’t know if it was meant that way but all it had me thinking was about Kate’s consistent copying over the years. Anyways, I thought she looked good/fine and the boot suggestion was a good one but I hate the cold and wear boots until true spring. And I’m in Ga where it ain’t even that cold.
According to the Royal fashion bloggers her coat is not new. She’s been seen wearing this coat before on car rides to church in Sandringham and Balmoral. It was thought at the time that it was a blazer. But the coat is available and thus it’s custom. She did wear a new bag and earrings both worth over £3000. The Telegraph failed to mention that.
Horrible looking coat, probably one of the ugliest I’ve ever seen her wear. Looked much better without it.
I agree, uninspired pattern, dull colour. Big nothing. Ugh.
And it doesn’t even go with the outfit, unusual for Kate.
Gah! Why are her coats always SO. EFFING.LONG?!?!
Like who told her that’s the length for her?!?! It’s consistently this way regardless who makes them. But it drives me nuts. I think coats are best when you see a peek of the dress or skirt below the hem of the coat.
She has zero fashion sense. Never has. But hire someone
Traditionally in the UK full length coats should be as long or an inch or so longer than the skirt underneath. Kate is nor a trend setter nor is she sufficiently adventurous or stylish to deviate from established codes.
I do not like the coat.
Anyway, what I actually came to say is that apparently Cadbury is losing their royal warrant for the first time since goodness knows when. IIRC businesses can keep using them for a couple of years after the death of the issuer then need to stop ofrget a new royal to give them one. So the queen was a Cadbury chocolate fan but C&C aren’t. Just when I didn’t think I could like them less.
Wasn’t Cadbury sold? I’ve heard complaints that it isn’t as good since it was sold.
Went to Kraft.
The earrings match a necklace she wore while plumping for the Olympic Games in 2012, when she wore a nearly $50,000 cartier necklace with tighter than tight colored jeggings. She appears to have nearly the entire Cartier trinity collection, which would be close to $100,000.
Useful if Carol needs to pawn at some point in the future.
The coat is meh. I like her dress although it’s a bit long.
The Royal Racist keeps working on her rehabilitation.
Too bad she’ll never be rid of that designation as long as I live.
I, too, wear my clothes more than
once.
I hate doing laundry 🧺 but I’m not wealthy enough to not rewear my clothes 🥺
You mean you are not a benefit scroungers like the windsors, shock, horror!!! Poorl you.
‘… flying the flag for local design talent.’???? That Italian coat–their lede–was bespoke. And Italian. Her handbag was also bespoke–Asprey changed the strap for her. That article was simply 🤮 inducing. Just cringe. She’s not a fashion goddess, not a trend-setter, not really stylish at all. She’s just a rich woman of unlimited means.
As for re-wears (i.e., wearing clothes, like the rest of us) it did just occur to me that maybe, just maybe, she really did have some sort of cancer that required surgery & follow-up chemo, leaving her too exhausted to even open her laptop to peruse the shops. 🤷♀️🤔
We all recall when Meghan got trashed for wearing non British designers, even with clothing she owned before she met Harry. But nothing about Italian brand for Kate.
She dresses rather like my mum did in the 50s, the difference was my mum had to make her own clothes, She had a beautifly Harris tweed coat in Emerald green, fitted to the waist, really smart. Loved it when she wore that.
Those curved pocket welts are super weird looking.
Are turtlenecks called polo necks in England?
Yes.
I would call that a polo. Brit.
Not that I consciously look at things when buying stuff in the UK, because so many traditional brands have Royal warrants.
I’d make sure though to never buy anything with Kate’s on it. Brands apply, so it’s a choice they’re making, as it would be my choice to boycott.
Not that it would make a difference, but I can imagine other Squaddies making similar choices, because why should we support racism, among other things we don’t like Kate for.
And that coat is ugly, and uninspired, and too long.
It truly is ugly. Per their website, it’s originally a blazer–they don’t do coats–so to make even more of this plaid is a choice. A bad one.