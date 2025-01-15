Paris Hilton volunteered at the Pasadena Humane Society after losing her home



So many of you shared different LA-area animal shelters to donate to, in the comments on the hero story of Max the Dog (who is safely at a rescue center!). One group that several of you mentioned was the Pasadena Humane Society. Well, guess who volunteered at PHS over the weekend? Paris Hilton. I knew Paris was among the celebrities who’d lost their homes in the wildfires, but I didn’t realize that she actually watched her house in Malibu burn down on live TV. I can barely imagine what that must have been like, but Paris managed to put words to it eloquently in an Instagram post of her visiting the wreckage. Even after all that, Paris has set to work pitching in with relief efforts. In addition to spending time at PHS, Paris has also been helping out at Baby2Baby and a Hilton in Montebello, CA that is housing displaced families. And on top of that, she’s launched an emergency fund through her nonprofit. People Mag has all the details:

Two days after revealing the destruction of her home, [Hilton] headed to Pasadena to aid the impacted community. On Monday, Jan. 13, the Simple Life star, 43, posted to X, assisting the Pasadena Humane Society with animals who were found after the wildfires. She revealed there was one cat without a collar in Altadena, Calif., which was heavily impacted by the Eaton Fire. Hilton explained that the cat “has been in the shelter for the last four days 💔.” Adding, “Please share with anyone you know from the Altadena area so we can reconnect this baby with his owner! His animal ID is A519218.” Hilton added that her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, has “contributed to support the shelter’s efforts, and they are “still raising funds to help displaced families and pets.” Noting, “Every donation makes a difference in providing emergency relief, housing, and supplies. If you’re able to donate or volunteer, the Pasadena Humane Society is an incredible charity to support! ❤️🐶😺.” Hilton also posted on Instagram that she “had the privilege of volunteering to support the inspiring impact work” at Baby2Baby and the Hilton in Montebello, Calif., and the Pasadena Humane Society. The Instagram carousel included several images of her and her husband, Carter Reum, with those impacted at different locations. She also revealed she is fostering a dog named Zuzu, “whose family unfortunately had to surrender her after their home was destroyed in the wildfires.” Hilton said, “Fostering is such an important way to help when you’re able to — if you can, please consider giving a temporary or permanent home to animals in need 🏡🐾.” The mother of two said the team “picked up essential items and gifts for the displaced families” who are staying at the Hilton in Montebello. “My heart goes out to them and being able to bring comfort and a smile to their faces is something I will never forget 💔,” she wrote. On Friday, Jan. 10, Hilton posted an Instagram announcing that she is working with 11:11 Media Impact to launch an emergency fund to “support displaced families with young children,” she wrote. That day, Hilton said she would start with a personal contribution of $100,000 and noted that she would match any additional dollars raised up to $100,000. In her Monday, Jan. 13 Instagram post, she announced they had already raised over $600,000 in 3 days. They aim to reach $1 million “to provide cash assistance, housing, and essentials to those affected.” Hilton is working with the emergency relief organization CORE, she said. The donations will provide short-term housing and hotel stays for families, deliver essentials and supplies to evacuation centers and support local animal shelters.

[From People]

Again, I am mighty impressed by Paris having the emotional wherewithal to put in the time to volunteer, set up a fund through her nonprofit, and take on a foster pup, mere days after her house just burned to the ground. I know she has money, and that helps, but I still give her credit for how she’s helping out. And as for little Zuzu, that girl is destined to be a foster fail, right? That sweet face! She looks like she has some Dachshund in her, so it’s highly probable that I’m extra susceptible to her cuteness because she reminds me of my dearly departed My Girl. And I could be projecting, but the expression on Zuzu’s face looks a touch bewildered and concerned, and understandably so! I feel for Zuzu, who likely has no idea what is happening, as much as I feel for her family who had to make the difficult decision to do what was right for Zuzu, even if it broke their hearts.

So here’s the important stuff: links to Pasadena Humane Society, 11:11 Media Impact, and CORE for making donations, if you are able. It’s all paws on deck.