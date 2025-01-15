2025 BAFTA nominations: No Angelina, Nicole or Denzel!

I’ll just say it – this awards season is not panning out the way I thought it would, nomination-wise. I knew that Angelina Jolie would have a tough sell to be a contender for her performance in Maria, but I wasn’t expecting her to get shut out of BAFTA and SAG nominations! Same with Denzel Washington’s scenery-chewing performance in Gladiator II – I never thought that Denzel would be snubbed right and left for NOMINATIONS. Exact same situation with Nicole Kidman in Babygirl – she has now been snubbed for a SAG and BAFTA nom, just like Angelina and Denzel. WTF? The BAFTAs released their “shortlists” a few weeks ago, but they released their official nominations today. The silver linings of this year’s awards season is that Conclave and Anora are getting so much love. The big BAFTA nominations:

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez Best Director

Sean Baker; Anora

Brady Corbet; The Brutalist

Edward Berger; Conclave

Denis Villeneuve; Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard; Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat; The Substance

[From The Evening Standard]

At some point, I’m going to need some heavy-duty analysis of how Yura Borisov has managed to get all of these nominations. I’m not mad about it, I just thought it would be a much harder sell to promote his (outstanding) performance. It’s also so bizarre to me that Jamie Lee Curtis now has a SAG and BAFTA nomination for a role which wasn’t on many people’s radars. What else? A bit surprised to see the BAFTA love for The Apprentice, and I’m not surprised that the BAFTAs went out of their way to recognize British actors like Hugh Grant and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. They also think Saoirse Ronan is British, don’t they? She’s Irish. She just played a Scottish character in The Outrun. Anyway, Anora and Conclave are my girls this year, which probably means that Emilia Perez is taking it.