2025 BAFTA nominations: No Angelina, Nicole or Denzel!

I’ll just say it – this awards season is not panning out the way I thought it would, nomination-wise. I knew that Angelina Jolie would have a tough sell to be a contender for her performance in Maria, but I wasn’t expecting her to get shut out of BAFTA and SAG nominations! Same with Denzel Washington’s scenery-chewing performance in Gladiator II – I never thought that Denzel would be snubbed right and left for NOMINATIONS. Exact same situation with Nicole Kidman in Babygirl – she has now been snubbed for a SAG and BAFTA nom, just like Angelina and Denzel. WTF? The BAFTAs released their “shortlists” a few weeks ago, but they released their official nominations today. The silver linings of this year’s awards season is that Conclave and Anora are getting so much love. The big BAFTA nominations:
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Supporting Actor
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Supporting Actress
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Director
Sean Baker; Anora
Brady Corbet; The Brutalist
Edward Berger; Conclave
Denis Villeneuve; Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard; Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat; The Substance
At some point, I’m going to need some heavy-duty analysis of how Yura Borisov has managed to get all of these nominations. I’m not mad about it, I just thought it would be a much harder sell to promote his (outstanding) performance. It’s also so bizarre to me that Jamie Lee Curtis now has a SAG and BAFTA nomination for a role which wasn’t on many people’s radars. What else? A bit surprised to see the BAFTA love for The Apprentice, and I’m not surprised that the BAFTAs went out of their way to recognize British actors like Hugh Grant and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. They also think Saoirse Ronan is British, don’t they? She’s Irish. She just played a Scottish character in The Outrun. Anyway, Anora and Conclave are my girls this year, which probably means that Emilia Perez is taking it.
Jamie but no Pam?! I’d love to see AJ and Pam up there. And of course Denzel. But I’ve only seen conclave so it’s who I like 😂
And the funny thing is Pam is more aligned with the UK because she’s a native Canadian.
What on Earth do the BAFTAs have against Denzel?
He’s black. It’s a British organization. That’s probably reason enough for them 🤷🏽♀️
The British organization excuse is not really useful as most films they nominate are not British. I think it’s just plain racism by that point.
Not that the French Cesars do it right (please stop nominating and giving awards to Polanski) but at least most of the movies nominated are French.
Not to argue against racism in Denzel’s case (who has inexplicably Never been nominated for the award), but the BAFTAs have historically been more inclusive.
I read the headline and immediately thought 🤔💬 No reason to watch then 🤷🏼♀️.
Is Angelina being snubbed because of Brad Pitt? Will any of the Americans go to this awards show?
I have no idea, but it would not surprise me if he still has influence because white men are forgiven for just about everything.
But i think it is more likely that award shows tend to allow only one slot for the mid-age to older woman in the major categories.
Could be.
BP spent quite a lot of time in England last year to film that F1 movie that I would have liked to see, were it not for him. He even somehow, inexplicably, got a dispensation during the writers’ strike.
Totally agree re Conclave and Anora, easily my two favorite movies of the year. I really, really hope Ralph Fiennes gets his long-overdue Oscar but it looks like Adrien Brody has it in the can, boo…
I just watched Anora and it is fantastic, not at all what was I was expecting. Mikey Madison gives a STAH making performance, I can’t wait to see what she does next!
I can’t believe A Complete Unknown got so many nominations. Aside from being incredibly boring and lacking in any meaningful dialog, Timothee Chalamet was giving Adam Sandler doing Bob Dylan on SNL.
I started to watch Anora last night, but turned it off after about 40 mins. I’m no prude and am fine with nudity etc… but at what point does this movie get good and not just feel like I’m watching some soft porn? (genuinely asking :))
When Galina orders Toros to get involved over the phone at the baptism. All Hell breaks lose when Garnick and Igor show up at the house.
It’s literally the 40-45 minute mark when things change completely…my husband said the same thing you did and then ended up loving it as much as I do 🙂
Angelina’s snub is odd.
I mean Kidman was in an erotic thriller there’s that, Jolie however was in a biopic!!😯
If there is one thing the industry love, it’s biopics.😯
I knew Jolie was doomed when Maria didn’t get into SAG.
From Nyad, to Rustin, to Maestro EVERY SINGLE Netflix bio has gotten repped at SAG.
Yet Maria got no love from industry peers.🤔
Sad for Ed Lachman, who also looks like he’ll be ignored for Cinematography.
Watched “Maria” over the weekend. The script was alright, but the director “tank” this movie & Angelina’s chance in a competitive year. He wanted the “vibes” & “feelings”, using too many long distance shots for Angie to show her acting skill, and some close shots were too close & with weird angle so instead of appreciating Angie’s facial expressions or eyes, I was focused on her lips. I wish Angelina could get recognition in awards circle, unfortunately, not with this movie.
Square2 came to say the same thing. Angelina’s performance was solid, but the movie is an absolute snooze fest. It’s infuriating as Maria Callas had such an incredible life and this movie did nothing to show it.
I think Maria was worth a nomination and should have been nominated at the very least. Very haunting performance by Angelina Jolie
Only members of the cinematography branch pick the nominees for that category. Actors only pick the acting nominees. Everyone gets to vote for everything in the finals but only members of the separate branches vote on the nominees so Maria still has strong chances for cinematography, costume, and production design.
Can someone explain to me the difference between leading vs supporting actor in this context? I’m thinking specifically of Wicked. I thought Cynthia and Ariana were co-leads, but I see Cynthia nominated for led actor and Ariana for supporting. Do the Oscars have a similar definition?
It’s partially a strategic choice to increase the likelihood of one or both of them winning. I also think Wicked is Elphaba’s story, and as the lead protagonist Cynthia is the natural lead actress.
Because Wicked is about Elphaba basically. She has more songs too.
Elphaba is on more scenes than Ariana and Cynthia has more screen time.
I’m more disappointed about Emilia Perez, than any other nominee, because I thought that was a regressive, silly, weird film – it’s the the new Crash/Greenbook lol. Zoe Saldana actually HAS more screen time than (look at screen time stats!) Sophia Karla! That’s messed up she’s only in supporting and is probably going to win.
And I want Anora to win, I liked the Brutalist too. But Emilia Perez is probably going to win loads, and be one of those historical regrets lol!!
I haven’t seen Emilia Perez but everyone who I know has says its terrible so I’m really confused by this.
An old teacher of mine saw EP and said that she thought it shouldn’t have been a musical, that the songs were distracting.
This was a theater teacher who LOVES musicals and goes several times a year to NYC to watch all the shows, so I guess the songs must have been really distracting, lol.
Angelina wasn’t in the longlist and this is why she isn’t nominated. It’s a pity because she’s great in Maria
Happy for Marianne and Saoirse.
Rewatched Conclave last night with the intent of counting all the plot twists. I had counted over a dozen only 20 minutes in so I gave up. Fiennes is absolutely brilliant but I fear he’ll lose out in the end to Adrien Brody’s showier storyline. Brody’s tortured, exploited, outcast architect is a great performance but it is definitely showier than Fiennes’s quiet and exasperated manager. And they both expose Chalamet’s performance as shallow.
Why is this surprising? These are all better films.
The awards should be about film quality, not star power. Angelina, Nicole, Denzel were nothing special, average boring Hollywood drivel that didn’t stand out with anything other than the fact super famous people were in these movies. I’m not saying they are bad actors just that their performaces from the past year were not the ones that really stood out. They weren’t memorable at all.
If you take out the star’s name out of Maria, Babygirl or Gladiator, you get an average forgettable film. Gladiator 2 is not a good film, despite the fabulous CGI and famous actors. Maria is literally average TV drama biopic. Babygirl is the 21st century version of 9 and 1/2 weeks.
On the other hand, Anora and Conclave really stand out. They are creative and innovative, and the performances are trully memorable. I have no idea what the actors’ names are in Anora but I will definitely remember all of them, their characters and that film for a long time. Can’t say the same about any other movie with a big Hollywood name.
I thought Gladiator II was terrible; poor editing, weak dialogue, a patched up work. I like Denzel but generally find, an American accent in movies depicting ancient times, as a detraction.
I am a fan of Adrien Brody and his performance in the Brutalist deserved a nomination. Overall, Conclave presented a well rounded film with expert cinematography, a great script, great acting and enough tension. It is a movie for adults, it should get an award and BAFTA may select Ralph Fiennes as leading actor.
I haven’t watched Angie in Maria but based on the reviews, I am surprised she wasn’t nominated.
I’m mostly bummed about Angelina. Maria is my favorite of Pablo Laurrain’s trilogy and I think Angelina did some of her finest work on screen in that film. It really stayed with me, especially the ending sequence.
I’m also bummed about the Margaret Qualley snub. I thought she was excellent in The Substance. I’m hoping she (along with Pam Anderson) make it in on Oscar nominations morning.
I’m shocked that Emilia Perez beat out Wicked. I absolutely loved Wicked from start to finish and I thought Emilia Perez was mid at best and wildly offensive and problematic at worst. It’s giving Green Book vibes! Perhaps they’re waiting to give Wicked its due when part two comes out next year.
Agree about Anora, for me too. Ive also noticed Mikey Madison since early last year, she’s been under the radar, but a few of us have been noticing her talent for a while. I wasn’t surprised that she was also nominated here and many other award shows.
‘They also think Saoirse Ronan is British, don’t they? She’s Irish’. Yes, she is Irish. I’m not sure BAFTA are doing it here, but the appropriation of Irish people as somehow really British, 100 years after independence, continues. It was there with Cillian Murphy in his Oscar season. It’s time it stopped. They’ve had a century to come to terms with it.
I’m pretty sure everyone knows Saoirse is Irish. It is a Scottish character and filmed in Scotland so it probably got more publicity in the UK than elsewhere. By all accounts, she is brilliant in it and deserving of the nomination.
If Emilia Perez wins best picture I am going to throw something at my television. It is not a good movie. It is full of stereotypes and both trans and Mexican people are unhappy with it. Give it best foreign language film and supporting actress and move on.