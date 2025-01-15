Kamala Harris has apparently refused to invite the Vances to the Naval Observatory

In 2020, after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, Donald Trump and his administration refused to do anything to help the incoming administration. The Bidens were already familiar with the White House, obviously, but Mike Pence apparently refused to invite Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff to the Naval Observatory (the VP’s official residence) during the transition. Then January 6th happened and y’all know the rest. I remember reports that the Secret Service kept VP Harris from moving into the Naval Observatory for weeks/months out of safety concerns and because of the state of the place. Crash cut to four years later. Apparently, VP Harris has not invited the Vances to the Naval Observatory, but she did instruct her staff to provide some information to the Vances.

When JD Vance, his wife Usha and their three young children move into the Naval Observatory residence on Jan. 20, it will be their first time inside the white Queen Anne-style mansion that has been home to vice presidents since the 1970s. Vice President Kamala Harris has not extended an invitation for a formal sit-down or tour, multiple Democratic and Republican sources told CBS News.

In November, Usha Vance, via intermediaries, reached out to staff for the home’s current occupants, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, seeking details including what they would need to childproof it. Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance are all under the age of eight. The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee. But there has since been communication between the Vance team and Navy aides who oversee the residence.

Before Christmas, Navy officials provided an overview of the house to discuss the layout of the residence, logistics and practicalities of the move-in, and to help answer any questions the Vances had, a person familiar with the call said. Usha Vance spoke with Emhoff for about 40 minutes last week, sources said. Harris sources said that arrangements are underway to accommodate the Vance children. Spokespeople for Vance and Harris declined to comment.

But people close to Harris say she was never afforded an opportunity to visit the home before she was sworn in in 2021. However, she took office during the COVID outbreak, just after the Capitol riot — and Donald Trump had refused to admit he had been defeated in the election. Advisers to then-Vice President Mike Pence dispute that an invitation was never offered. They say he quietly gave Harris and Emhoff a chance to visit in the waning days of the Trump administration. The invitation came discreetly because Trump resisted accommodating the incoming administration. No formal sit-down between Pence and Harris ever took place, Democratic and Republican sources said.

People close to Harris defended her decision not to invite Vance to visit, a tradition that was broken during the Trump-Pence administration. Harris’ team has been focused on an overseas trip that was canceled and on the California wildfires.

I was surprised when President Biden immediately invited Trump for a White House sit-down and photocall right after the election, and even more surprised that Trump actually went. That, to me, was the Biden-Harris administration doing the bare minimum of “what is right” for the incoming administration. It also sounds like VP Harris would have been happy to completely blank the Vances throughout the transition, but she had a change of heart because of the Vance kids. It absolutely sounds like Harris directed her people to help out the Vances with logistics and arrangements for the sake of the three Vance kids. It also sounds like Harris is rightly more concerned with what’s happening in her home state than all of this MAGA drama.

PS… Remember when Vance was stalking VP Harris across the country and literally sniffing around her plane?

52 Responses to “Kamala Harris has apparently refused to invite the Vances to the Naval Observatory”

  1. Mcali02 says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:26 am

    I feel sicker and sicker as Jan. 20 approaches. God help us all.

    Reply
  2. Bumblebee says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:32 am

    I wouldn’t want that guy or his staff, in my house, around my personal items. Can you imagine the kinds of thing he would say to the public based on what he saw? Or what he would touch? Ick.

    Reply
    • LongThymeLurker says:
      January 15, 2025 at 12:38 pm

      Won’t someone please think about the couches and their personal safety? I wouldn’t want him near my stuff either.

      Reply
    • bananapanda says:
      January 15, 2025 at 2:06 pm

      Kamala and Doug lived in Blair House for months while the VP residence was renovated – don’t remember exactly why but I do know the Pence’s have like 20 pets or something crazy.

      The Vice President’s house is really nice – it’s an oversized farmhouse/mansion with a wrap around porch, pool, (tennis? not sure) and many acres of Naval property to run around on.

      Reply
    • Visa Diva says:
      January 15, 2025 at 9:02 pm

      Imagine the amount of sage needed after the visit.

      Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:33 am

    I didn’t know that was a thing.. I would vacate early before inviting them in while living there, but that would be me.

    Reply
  4. Libra says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:40 am

    It’s her home until the day it’s not. Her call. Eff protocol.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I wouldn’t want that ugly, hateful, lying couple in my space either.

    Reply
  6. K.W. says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:44 am

    His face in photos is triggering. I don’t know how I’m going to avoid looking at it for four years (or more if that fuckhead is nominated in 2028).

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      January 15, 2025 at 11:03 am

      The next 4 years are going to be a clusterfuck of chaos and bigoted nonsense. And this dude has almost no political experience and no razzle dazzle personality to make up for it. People are going to drive them out with pitchforks after 4 years (if they even make it that long).

      Reply
  7. jan90067 says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:50 am

    Mad love and respect for Kamala and Michelle, who both refused to meet n’ greet Felon 47 and his Criminal Cabal members. I wouldn’t let them into my personal space, let alone want to breathe the same air!

    Reply
  8. Square2 says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:53 am

    I despise the whole families of the next POTUS & VP except the 3 young children.

    When the next USA Administration is so out of humanity, MVP doesn’t have to reply in kind.

    Reply
  9. Harla says:
    January 15, 2025 at 10:56 am

    Oh so JD is still going to be VP? Given how utterly absent he’s been I assumed that Musk was taking his spot.

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    January 15, 2025 at 11:01 am

    Vance continually called VP Harris trash and the campaign was disgustingly misogynistic. I don’t blame her. Plus she has a home in Brentwood. That is very close to the fires. I am very sure she’s distracted.

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      January 15, 2025 at 12:53 pm

      THIS. I don’t blame her for refusing to entertain a man who incited death threats against her and repeatedly claimed that he was “taking out the trash” whenever he referred to her, and the same goes for his complicit wife who is using the “won’t they think of the children?” angle to attack her now. These vile people showed her no respect, they deserve none.

      They can damn well wait until the 20th, it’s not far off.

      Reply
  11. salmonpuff says:
    January 15, 2025 at 11:01 am

    Mr. Puff and I were noticing that there seems to be a big generational (and gender) gap in how career politicians are approaching the new administration. Biden’s on Team Normal and Respectful Tradition and Harris seems to be on Team F That.

    I’ve also seen the same divide with my nonprofit clients — those run by elders are more “Can’t we all just get along, even if we disagree?” and those run by younger leaders are drawing a pretty deep line in the sand. I’m sure some of that is the long view that you often get with age, but even though I’m no spring chicken, I REALLY don’t get the impulse to make any of these a-holes feel welcome or comfortable in polite society.

    Reply
    • Clear Pink Bunny says:
      January 15, 2025 at 11:51 am

      Even in my family. Husband and I, along with my brother & his wife are all Ef that we aren’t going to give 45/47 the time of day and will keep all news to a minimum going forward.

      My parents, though, Boomers, are more of wanting to keep things normal, especially my mom. She has two brothers that are 45/47 supporters and she just can’t cut them off. When they do get together there is a strict no politics talk policy. It’s the only way the rest of the family can stand them. Although, they do have a trump loving next-door neighbor and they don’t give that family the time of day. So, some progress, I guess…

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 15, 2025 at 11:56 am

      I’m 75 and I would starve to death before breaking bread with any of these Nazis. Can’t speak for other boomers, but we were born right after the war, and we learned about things like the Third Reich and the Holocaust from our parents, grandparents, and in school. I think that’s why Trump didn’t do nearly as well with my demographic as he has in the past.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        January 15, 2025 at 2:47 pm

        This boomer is also in the f*ck them camp. To hell with being polite, where’s that gotten us?

      • Traveller says:
        January 15, 2025 at 5:06 pm

        Also a (late) boomer and I am team “eff them” all the way.
        They deserve to receive as much respect and decorum as they have given which equals nothing.

  12. TheOriginalMia says:
    January 15, 2025 at 11:11 am

    As someone said above, it’s her house until it isn’t. MVP has more on her plate than accommodating the gruesome twosome. Vance has been in DC long enough for this to be a relatively smooth transition. It’s not as if the Vance kids are toddlers who are gonna stick a fork in an electrical panel. Install a fence around the pool. Pick a room for the kids. Pick a color for the walls. Move in on Inauguration Day.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 15, 2025 at 12:00 pm

      Also, MVP has dozens of kids of all ages in her life and has them in her home frequently. Pretty sure it’s safe for all ages. The Vances just want the kind of polite and respectful treatment they consistently refuse to give others. They can eff all the way off.

      Reply
      • TheOriginalMia says:
        January 15, 2025 at 12:05 pm

        Exactly. These ghouls have been insulting, insufferable, disrespectful for damn near a decade and now…now, they want their targets and victims to be understanding and accommodating to them. All of them can F off and when they get there, F off further.

      • BeanieBean says:
        January 15, 2025 at 2:48 pm

        …and the horse they road in on.

  13. Lala11_7 says:
    January 15, 2025 at 11:15 am

    VP Kamala Harris is cut from the SAME cloth as FLOTUS Michelle Obama 🤬

    #YallKnowWhatIMean

    Reply
  14. Truthiness says:
    January 15, 2025 at 12:08 pm

    I wouldn’t invite my stalker into my house either.

    Reply
  15. Saucy&Sassy says:
    January 15, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    I think I would misplace the keys to the place.

    Reply
  16. Walking the Walk says:
    January 15, 2025 at 1:38 pm

    He literally called her stupid, not intelligent, a whore, I can go on. I am glad Black women said TF I am going to sit there and give you any respect. The media ignored the mess with Trump in 2021 and not transitioning or meeting anyone.

    Reply
  17. Lala11_7 says:
    January 15, 2025 at 1:55 pm

    There is a TikToker called “dr.erinharper” who looks so much like VP Harris she made my HEART skip! She did a bit about being at POTUS Jimmy Carter’s funeral and seeing POS Trump behind her that is 😳😜🤬🤪

    Reply
  18. tamsin says:
    January 15, 2025 at 3:32 pm

    Giving them a floor plan would be perfectly adequate.

    Reply
  19. Sue says:
    January 15, 2025 at 3:45 pm

    That’s nice that she’s thinking of J.D. Vance’s wife’s children.

    Reply

