Kamala Harris has apparently refused to invite the Vances to the Naval Observatory

In 2020, after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, Donald Trump and his administration refused to do anything to help the incoming administration. The Bidens were already familiar with the White House, obviously, but Mike Pence apparently refused to invite Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff to the Naval Observatory (the VP’s official residence) during the transition. Then January 6th happened and y’all know the rest. I remember reports that the Secret Service kept VP Harris from moving into the Naval Observatory for weeks/months out of safety concerns and because of the state of the place. Crash cut to four years later. Apparently, VP Harris has not invited the Vances to the Naval Observatory, but she did instruct her staff to provide some information to the Vances.
When JD Vance, his wife Usha and their three young children move into the Naval Observatory residence on Jan. 20, it will be their first time inside the white Queen Anne-style mansion that has been home to vice presidents since the 1970s. Vice President Kamala Harris has not extended an invitation for a formal sit-down or tour, multiple Democratic and Republican sources told CBS News.
In November, Usha Vance, via intermediaries, reached out to staff for the home’s current occupants, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, seeking details including what they would need to childproof it. Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance are all under the age of eight. The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee. But there has since been communication between the Vance team and Navy aides who oversee the residence.
Before Christmas, Navy officials provided an overview of the house to discuss the layout of the residence, logistics and practicalities of the move-in, and to help answer any questions the Vances had, a person familiar with the call said. Usha Vance spoke with Emhoff for about 40 minutes last week, sources said. Harris sources said that arrangements are underway to accommodate the Vance children. Spokespeople for Vance and Harris declined to comment.
But people close to Harris say she was never afforded an opportunity to visit the home before she was sworn in in 2021. However, she took office during the COVID outbreak, just after the Capitol riot — and Donald Trump had refused to admit he had been defeated in the election. Advisers to then-Vice President Mike Pence dispute that an invitation was never offered. They say he quietly gave Harris and Emhoff a chance to visit in the waning days of the Trump administration. The invitation came discreetly because Trump resisted accommodating the incoming administration. No formal sit-down between Pence and Harris ever took place, Democratic and Republican sources said.
People close to Harris defended her decision not to invite Vance to visit, a tradition that was broken during the Trump-Pence administration. Harris’ team has been focused on an overseas trip that was canceled and on the California wildfires.
I was surprised when President Biden immediately invited Trump for a White House sit-down and photocall right after the election, and even more surprised that Trump actually went. That, to me, was the Biden-Harris administration doing the bare minimum of “what is right” for the incoming administration. It also sounds like VP Harris would have been happy to completely blank the Vances throughout the transition, but she had a change of heart because of the Vance kids. It absolutely sounds like Harris directed her people to help out the Vances with logistics and arrangements for the sake of the three Vance kids. It also sounds like Harris is rightly more concerned with what’s happening in her home state than all of this MAGA drama.
PS… Remember when Vance was stalking VP Harris across the country and literally sniffing around her plane?
VP pick United States Senator JD Vance Republican of Ohio and Usha Vance after Former US President Donald J Trumps speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Las Vegas, NV – Vice president-elect JD Vance is seen at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Washington, DC – JD Vance gives remarks during an event marking the first anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7th attack against Israel, in Washington.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, speaks about recent statements from John Kelly, former President Trump's chief of staff, that Trump would rule like a 'fascist,' from Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, speaks about recent statements from John Kelly, former President Trump's chief of staff, that Trump would rule like a 'fascist,' from Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC – United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party nominee for President of the US, speaks about recent statements from John Kelly, former President Trump's chief of staff, that Trump would rule like a 'fascist,' from Harris's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.
From left to right: former US President Donald J Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio), the 2024 Republican nominee for Vice President of the US, and Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Senator JD Vance, on the stage after Former President Trump accepted his party's nomination as President of the United States at day four of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
VP pick United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) holds up an "O" after Former US President Donald J Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio), Usha Vance
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 07: United States Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a ceremony honoring the late former US President Jimmy Carter in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
I feel sicker and sicker as Jan. 20 approaches. God help us all.
same. same.
Me, too. Genuine despair.
The People’s March, organized by Women’s March, is happening this Saturday, Jan. 18 in Washington, DC. There will be other People’s Marches all over the country. I’m going to the one in NYC. We can’t break down or put our heads in the sand. We have to show our numbers and our unity. RESIST.
I think these marches will be global…
Me too. So many of us feel the footsteps of doom. But I still hold out hope that America means something to a significant number of people. We have faced true darkness before and survived
I plan on being drunk all day.
Feeling a low level depression. Trying to maintain a moratorium on mainstream news for the sake of my mental health.
I wouldn’t want that guy or his staff, in my house, around my personal items. Can you imagine the kinds of thing he would say to the public based on what he saw? Or what he would touch? Ick.
Won’t someone please think about the couches and their personal safety? I wouldn’t want him near my stuff either.
Kamala and Doug lived in Blair House for months while the VP residence was renovated – don’t remember exactly why but I do know the Pence’s have like 20 pets or something crazy.
The Vice President’s house is really nice – it’s an oversized farmhouse/mansion with a wrap around porch, pool, (tennis? not sure) and many acres of Naval property to run around on.
Imagine the amount of sage needed after the visit.
I didn’t know that was a thing.. I would vacate early before inviting them in while living there, but that would be me.
K. Harris would look good in the lipstick called SOUR GRAPES.
This sounds more like ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!’, Jan. 😛
Seriously Jan?
Typical right wing hypocrite. Applaud and worship and vote for a bunch of petty bratty shills but call someone reasonably refusing to engage with them sour grapes.
It’s her home until the day it’s not. Her call. Eff protocol.
This.
Norms no longer exist in this country. And the Dems aren’t the ones who wrecked them.
I wouldn’t want that ugly, hateful, lying couple in my space either.
His face in photos is triggering. I don’t know how I’m going to avoid looking at it for four years (or more if that fuckhead is nominated in 2028).
The next 4 years are going to be a clusterfuck of chaos and bigoted nonsense. And this dude has almost no political experience and no razzle dazzle personality to make up for it. People are going to drive them out with pitchforks after 4 years (if they even make it that long).
We can only hope…
Mad love and respect for Kamala and Michelle, who both refused to meet n’ greet Felon 47 and his Criminal Cabal members. I wouldn’t let them into my personal space, let alone want to breathe the same air!
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Seconded! 🙇♀️
Wish others had the courage to refuse to play nice as well.
Seriously, why should these women, brutally disrespected, be held to a higher standard. Just NO!
I despise the whole families of the next POTUS & VP except the 3 young children.
When the next USA Administration is so out of humanity, MVP doesn’t have to reply in kind.
Oh so JD is still going to be VP? Given how utterly absent he’s been I assumed that Musk was taking his spot.
Legally, Musk cannot. That whole pesky Constitution and the natural born citizen piece, so Vance will be the figurehead VP while Musk issues orders.
100%
Vance continually called VP Harris trash and the campaign was disgustingly misogynistic. I don’t blame her. Plus she has a home in Brentwood. That is very close to the fires. I am very sure she’s distracted.
THIS. I don’t blame her for refusing to entertain a man who incited death threats against her and repeatedly claimed that he was “taking out the trash” whenever he referred to her, and the same goes for his complicit wife who is using the “won’t they think of the children?” angle to attack her now. These vile people showed her no respect, they deserve none.
They can damn well wait until the 20th, it’s not far off.
Mr. Puff and I were noticing that there seems to be a big generational (and gender) gap in how career politicians are approaching the new administration. Biden’s on Team Normal and Respectful Tradition and Harris seems to be on Team F That.
I’ve also seen the same divide with my nonprofit clients — those run by elders are more “Can’t we all just get along, even if we disagree?” and those run by younger leaders are drawing a pretty deep line in the sand. I’m sure some of that is the long view that you often get with age, but even though I’m no spring chicken, I REALLY don’t get the impulse to make any of these a-holes feel welcome or comfortable in polite society.
Even in my family. Husband and I, along with my brother & his wife are all Ef that we aren’t going to give 45/47 the time of day and will keep all news to a minimum going forward.
My parents, though, Boomers, are more of wanting to keep things normal, especially my mom. She has two brothers that are 45/47 supporters and she just can’t cut them off. When they do get together there is a strict no politics talk policy. It’s the only way the rest of the family can stand them. Although, they do have a trump loving next-door neighbor and they don’t give that family the time of day. So, some progress, I guess…
I’m 75 and I would starve to death before breaking bread with any of these Nazis. Can’t speak for other boomers, but we were born right after the war, and we learned about things like the Third Reich and the Holocaust from our parents, grandparents, and in school. I think that’s why Trump didn’t do nearly as well with my demographic as he has in the past.
This boomer is also in the f*ck them camp. To hell with being polite, where’s that gotten us?
Also a (late) boomer and I am team “eff them” all the way.
They deserve to receive as much respect and decorum as they have given which equals nothing.
As someone said above, it’s her house until it isn’t. MVP has more on her plate than accommodating the gruesome twosome. Vance has been in DC long enough for this to be a relatively smooth transition. It’s not as if the Vance kids are toddlers who are gonna stick a fork in an electrical panel. Install a fence around the pool. Pick a room for the kids. Pick a color for the walls. Move in on Inauguration Day.
Also, MVP has dozens of kids of all ages in her life and has them in her home frequently. Pretty sure it’s safe for all ages. The Vances just want the kind of polite and respectful treatment they consistently refuse to give others. They can eff all the way off.
Exactly. These ghouls have been insulting, insufferable, disrespectful for damn near a decade and now…now, they want their targets and victims to be understanding and accommodating to them. All of them can F off and when they get there, F off further.
…and the horse they road in on.
VP Kamala Harris is cut from the SAME cloth as FLOTUS Michelle Obama 🤬
#YallKnowWhatIMean
Exactly Lala11_7!
👍
I wouldn’t invite my stalker into my house either.
I think I would misplace the keys to the place.
He literally called her stupid, not intelligent, a whore, I can go on. I am glad Black women said TF I am going to sit there and give you any respect. The media ignored the mess with Trump in 2021 and not transitioning or meeting anyone.
There is a TikToker called “dr.erinharper” who looks so much like VP Harris she made my HEART skip! She did a bit about being at POTUS Jimmy Carter’s funeral and seeing POS Trump behind her that is 😳😜🤬🤪
Giving them a floor plan would be perfectly adequate.
That’s nice that she’s thinking of J.D. Vance’s wife’s children.
LOL, I see what you did there.