Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were papped making out in an In-N-Out parking lot

Embed from Getty Images

Back in November, after the news of Sutton Foster’s impending divorce broke, I predicted that she and Hugh Jackman would launch their relationship in the new year. They wasted no time. During the first week in January, they were photographed on a date night at a Santa Monica restaurant called Father’s Office Pub. It was a classic old school hard launch, with People getting the exclusive photos. Well, now that the cat’s out of the bag, Hugh and Sutton are free to publicly hold hands and make out wherever and whenever they want, and that’s exactly what they’re going to do, damnit! In fact, just last week, they were spotted making out in the parking lot of an In-N-Out in San Fernando.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster got hot and heavy during a low-key dinner date at In-N-Out last week. In photos obtained by Page Six, the new couple could be seen passionately kissing outside the chain burger joint in San Fernando, Calif. At first, the smitten “Music Man” co-stars laughed and repeatedly kissed inside the parked Range Rover. After exiting the car, Jackman walked to the passenger side and opened the door for the “Psych” alum before embracing her. In response, Foster placed her hands on her beau’s face before they shared another smooch and walked into the fast food restaurant. The two Broadway stars kept things casual for the outing with the “Wolverine” actor, 56, wearing a black polo and chinos while Foster, 49, opted for brown joggers and a yellow blouse.

[From Page Six]

Alright, you two, we see you. A little bit of hand-holding in Santa Monica, a whole lot of mackin’ it at an In-N-Out… what, are they playing Hollywood relationship bingo? What’s next? Lunch at the Grove? Frolicking in the sun in Turks and Caicos? Too bad they just missed the Eras Tour because I bet the VIP section would be a stop on the relationship launch tour too. In all seriousness, though, I do hope that whatever they do next, it’s respectful to their exes. I know everyone involved is an adult and they’re all free to do whatever they want now, but still. Even if all is amicable, it still has to suck for their ex-spouses to see pictures of them making out with each other in public.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster spotted passionately making out at In-N-Out drive-thru https://t.co/eTmK9JkDuN pic.twitter.com/tHf4gQeCUK — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images