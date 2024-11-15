Deborra-Lee Furness’s friend: rumors of Hugh Jackman’s affair are ‘spot on’

For the past year, there have been rumors that Hugh Jackman and Broadway star Sutton Foster had been having an affair. The affair allegedly began while they were co-starring together in the 2022 revival of The Music Man, but the whispers got louder after Hugh and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage last September. Then, last month, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin. After that news dropped, a source close to Deborra-Lee confirmed that she’d had “suspicions” about her husband and his co-worker from the very start of the MM production.
Personally, I felt like the source speaking out for Deborra-Lee was all of the confirmation I needed to know that the rumors were true. All signs pointed to Hugh and Sutton being together, but waiting for the right time to soft launch their relationship. But as they gear up to do so, Deborra-Lee’s friends are not about to let it happen without making some waves first and defending their girl. Gossip blogger Tasha Lustig recently made a video about the Hugh/Sutton/Deborra-Lee drama. In it, she reiterated that she’d known Hugh was “up to no good” by running off with his “mistress.” At the end of the video, she proclaimed that karma would get both Hugh and Sutton for being cheaters while Deborrah-Lee was about to get a “glow up.” One of D-L’s friends got into the comments, calling the video, “spot on.”
A friend of Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, seemingly claimed the rumors of his affair with Sutton Foster are true.
British actress and photographer Amanda de Cadenet appeared to make the bombshell claim in the comments section of an Instagram video alleging Jackman left his wife for Foster after the two fell in love while starring together in “The Music Man” on Broadway.
“You are on point with this one ☝🏻,” de Cadenet claimed in response. “My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI !”
I do really think that Deborrah-Lee is focused on moving on and healing and wants to be left out of the Sutton/Hugh drama. That said, she has some really good friends, and they are clearly so protective of her that they’re not going to go quietly. I bet they’re not really going rogue, though. DL’s an actress and a producer; she knows how to play the PR game. Fear of backlash from “sources” is probably why Hugh and Sutton haven’t started their soft launch yet. I predict it won’t start until after New Year’s. We’ll get dribbles of stories about how they spent the holidays together, love Christmastime in New York, and are really looking forward to what 2025 will bring for them as a couple, blah blah blah. I’m looking forward to seeing what Deborra-Lee’s friends have to say once they’re officially out as being together.
I don’t know, man. Hugh and Deborah were together forever in HWood years and by all accounts had a successful marriage. Sometimes they run their course and life pivots. Sutton is age appropriate, they both seem like awesome people, and clearly these two beautiful musical theater nerds are compatible in a delightful way. Life is short; follow your bliss.
Life is short. So sure, cheat on your spouse. Lie to your spouse, instead of having the courage to “follow your bliss” with integrity. Humiliate them, because yolo. Do whatever you want, at someone else’s emotional expense. Don’t have a shred of honor.
That’s quite the worldview you seem to be advocating. I do not share it.
From the public perspective, how would this look if they didn’t cheat, but just started to fall in love, and then broke up with their significant others before they consummated their feelings? Would it look any different? I don’t think so. I think we have to admit that we don’t know whether they crossed lines or not.
Your way of thinking tends to be how I approach my life. But neither one of us was in their marriage and we don’t know how this all went down. Maybe Hugh was denying and professing his undying love for Deb. That’s a pretty s****y thing to do when you are having an affair. Maybe he gave her an STD or had her sign a post-nup knowing he was leaving. We just don’t know. She’s being quiet and her friends standing up for her isn’t making it messy.
Cheating Is part of a successful marriage? Just because they had a long marriage doesnt mean it was a success. Quantity doesn’t equal quality
If the marriage runs its course, get a divorce. Don’t wait for monkey branching to another relationship. It isn’t cute and it isn’t fair to your wife / husband.
They had a good run. Twenty five years is enough. Life happens.
This wasn’t life happening. This was a man actively choosing not to honor the 25-year commitment to his wife. And instead of breaking that commitment like an honorable person, he did it in a way that would most demean his partner of 25 years.
This is your take? YIKES.
The older I get, the more I agree with you. I was married and we had a good run, but ultimately the people you are in your 20s don’t resemble the people you are in your 50s. I don’t think cheating is a respectful way to end a relationship, but I also don’t think relationships need to last forever to be successful.
Quantity doesn’t equal quality
There’s a way to leave a relationship for another relationship. This is not how you do it. People are left in pain, and while time does make it better, building back a community after the loss of trust in your primary partnership is not easy for everyone. Even though marriages no longer last, people don’t get into them planning to get out. You’re not supposed to be half in. No one operates a relationship that way.
D-L (and Hugh) ought to remind her friends that they have KIDS. Being this messy favors no one. We have no idea what went on during the marriage, when things started to fall apart or what went on with Sutton. I don’t think a whole lot of Cadanet at this point either.
No one knows what their relationship was like except them. Any relationship with a significant age difference is going to have more issues long term. Marriages and relationships run their course and no one should have to stay married and trapped in a relationship without the possibility of divorce. The vib had been off between these 2 for years and she will get half of his fortune and set for life. Sutton is age appropriate and extremely talented. Using “friends” as sources to leak is so tacky and vindictive.
These friends do seem a bit rabid. I would be horrified if anyone announced my impending glow up.
Me, too @Christine! Friends don’t share private convos with the press unless it’s sanctioned in advance.
I hope she Is able to heal and find someone who will truly care for her and not cheat.
The only way I know Amanda deCadenet is from Absolutely Fabulous.
Do we know if they actually cheated? They have divorced their partners and haven’t launched the relationship. Maybe they realised something was developing between them and divorced their partners ASAP.