Deborra-Lee Furness’s friend: rumors of Hugh Jackman’s affair are ‘spot on’



For the past year, there have been rumors that Hugh Jackman and Broadway star Sutton Foster had been having an affair. The affair allegedly began while they were co-starring together in the 2022 revival of The Music Man, but the whispers got louder after Hugh and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage last September. Then, last month, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin. After that news dropped, a source close to Deborra-Lee confirmed that she’d had “suspicions” about her husband and his co-worker from the very start of the MM production.

Personally, I felt like the source speaking out for Deborra-Lee was all of the confirmation I needed to know that the rumors were true. All signs pointed to Hugh and Sutton being together, but waiting for the right time to soft launch their relationship. But as they gear up to do so, Deborra-Lee’s friends are not about to let it happen without making some waves first and defending their girl. Gossip blogger Tasha Lustig recently made a video about the Hugh/Sutton/Deborra-Lee drama. In it, she reiterated that she’d known Hugh was “up to no good” by running off with his “mistress.” At the end of the video, she proclaimed that karma would get both Hugh and Sutton for being cheaters while Deborrah-Lee was about to get a “glow up.” One of D-L’s friends got into the comments, calling the video, “spot on.”

A friend of Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, seemingly claimed the rumors of his affair with Sutton Foster are true. British actress and photographer Amanda de Cadenet appeared to make the bombshell claim in the comments section of an Instagram video alleging Jackman left his wife for Foster after the two fell in love while starring together in “The Music Man” on Broadway. “You are on point with this one ☝🏻,” de Cadenet claimed in response. “My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI !”

[From Page Six]

I do really think that Deborrah-Lee is focused on moving on and healing and wants to be left out of the Sutton/Hugh drama. That said, she has some really good friends, and they are clearly so protective of her that they’re not going to go quietly. I bet they’re not really going rogue, though. DL’s an actress and a producer; she knows how to play the PR game. Fear of backlash from “sources” is probably why Hugh and Sutton haven’t started their soft launch yet. I predict it won’t start until after New Year’s. We’ll get dribbles of stories about how they spent the holidays together, love Christmastime in New York, and are really looking forward to what 2025 will bring for them as a couple, blah blah blah. I’m looking forward to seeing what Deborra-Lee’s friends have to say once they’re officially out as being together.