Deborra-Lee Furness had her ‘suspicions’ about Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster



Last week, the news broke that Broadway actress Sutton Foster had filed for divorce from her husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin. For the past year, there have been rumors that Sutton was a factor in Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. Sutton and Hugh co-starred in the revival of The Music Man in 2022. So far, both Hugh and Sutton have remained mum, not giving any official confirmation or rollout as a couple. However, according to a source, Debora-Lee had “suspicions” about the two from the very beginning of the MM production and was not surprised at all when they started dating.

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness had ‘suspicions’ about the actor working with Broadway star Sutton Foster in The Music Man. It comes amid renewed rumors of a romance between the Wolverine actor, 56, and Foster, 49, following her split from her husband Ted Griffin, 53. The Tony-winning Broadway star filed for uncontested divorce from the screenwriter, in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday, Page Six reported. Furness, 68, reportedly had concerns about the pair teaming up for the Broadway production in 2022 – a year before Jackman announced the end of their 27-year marriage. ‘Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘Their relationship is not a secret to her.’ Furness, who shares adopted children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, with Jackman will not address the recent speculation as she refuses to speak publicly about her ex. ‘Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative,’ the source explained. ‘She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh. When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private.’ A second insider added: ‘Time has passed for Hugh to mourn his divorce and now Sutton is over her relationship, they are getting closer to making it official. They aren’t going to shove it down everyone’s throat. They became close friends while working together and got to confide in each other over their individual troubles.’ They continued: ‘Hugh still has tremendous respect for Deborra-Lee. They have kids and that is what is important to them both. The are repairing what they can, and will never talk ill about each other.’ Jackman shocked fans when he filed for divorce from Furness last September. Months later rumors began to swirl that Foster and Jackman had grown close, with insiders this week telling PageSix that they are now ‘in love.’ ‘They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,’ an insider told the publication. ‘They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.

[From The Daily Mail]

I don’t know if Sutton and Hugh hooked up before their marriages officially ended or not, but I do totally believe that there was absolutely something emotionally going on between the two of them during their time in the production together. Affairs – emotional or physical – are always messy. I’m not surprised that Deborra-Lee had “suspicions” or “concerns.” They’d been together for over 27 years, of course she could read her husband. It does sound like all parties involved are trying to keep things private and amicable. There are three children involved here, so for all of their sake, I hope things don’t blow up publicly.

I also love that whoever this source was did their own little “I’d very much like to be excluded from this narrative” on Deborra-Lee’s behalf. She said in an interview earlier this year that she feels “strong and resilient,” and I wish nothing but the best for her. I hope that if this source did come from her camp, that it’s her way of telling people, “No seriously, leave me the f-ck alone, I have nothing further to say.” She’s not responsible for her ex-husband’s actions, so she should be left out of whatever comes next. Hopefully, she’s spent this last year healing and kicking ass.

Embed from Getty Images