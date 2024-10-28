Saoirse Ronan ‘gagged’ Paul Mescal & Eddie Redmayne in a viral Graham Norton clip

Over the weekend, Graham Norton had a really great guest lineup on his show: Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmaybe and Saoirse Ronan. Denzel and all the younger actors. Incidentally, Denzel seems to love going on Graham Norton – every time they send Denzel to the UK to promote his films, he must ask to go on Graham’s show. He probably enjoys the vibe and that everything isn’t rehearsed. Speaking of, during one part of the show, Eddie explained his training for The Day of the Jackal (he plays the hired hit man the Jackal) and he described how his trainer told him he could use his phone as a weapon during an attack. Redmayne joked: “Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone.’” Mescal and Graham joked about it too, then Ronan said: “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”
saoirse ronan gagging men we love to see it pic.twitter.com/Oyu5cdlPBq
— scarlett 🍒 (@rvdlovess) October 26, 2024
The tweet is right, Saoirse absolutely gagged them. But it’s funny to see people saying sh-t like “this is why Paul Mescal should be canceled!” While Eddie, Graham and Paul were acting like boneheads, they absolutely STFU when Saoirse said that and they realized why they were wrong immediately. You can see it dawn on Paul and Eddie’s faces immediately: “oh sh-t, she’s right.” I haven’t seen what happened after that though – what did Denzel say, because it looks like he was about to praise Saoirse for killing the vibe so spectacularly.
I saw this earlier, I hoped it would be posted here as I need clarity. Did she mean girls always need to think of ways to defend themselves or was she being sarcastic because girls are simply quick thinkers?
I absolutely took it as women having to think fast and use anything and everything as a weapon. The men were talking about a scenario where they were struggling to find a weapon and joke “who would think phone”. Women would. We look at everything as how it can be used in case of protection.
And the way she paused to let the men have their laughs as they overtalked her, but still completed her thought and brought them to silence was gold.
I think she meant that women think about what they can use that they have on hand which they could use to defend themselves. I will say that as a woman I don’t really think about this though I have thought I should probably get a whistle. I also always make sure to have my keys in my hand at night before I get to my car so I am not looking for them in my bag in a dark parking lot. I also do have thoughts that cross my mind occasionally of of “if there was a shooting right now, where could I hide and where is the nearest exit?” But she was absolutely right that we always think of safety and what we can do to keep us safe.
I never thought of using my phone, Iphones are pretty flimsy. But with a hard case on it? That could absolutely do some damage.
VilleRose, I was taught in a self-defense class to have my keys in my hands threaded through my fingers (think Wolverine “claws”). This way, they can be a protective “weapon” if needed to “stab” at an attacker.
it was pretty clear she meant that women spend a lot of time in public either trying to avoid predatory men or figure out how to defend themselves should they become a target of an attack.
defend. I think she also said “am I right girls” or something simelar and the woman in the audience applauded, everyone knew what she meant.
I didn’t see the whole thing but I saw a few different clips. One thing that struck me was that Denzel is more of a listener whereas Paul and Eddie were talking over saoirse a lot. And it was just a moment of yeah, been there with two guys barely letting you get a word in. When she had a perspective that was important to hear. But she managed to get it in there! The show looks to be about getting in funny banter and moments but sometimes the guests are so keen to show how funny they are that they forget to take a breather and listen. Notably to the one woman on the couch.
Talking over each other happens all the time on that show. They’re all usually drinking and the mean theme is to get funny anecdotes out of people
She sure shut them up!! Let’s hope those who watched will think about that!!!
Actually, it was Mescal who did the bit about ‘who’s actually gonna think about that’.
Excellent retort, although I do wish that she had said “woman and girls”. Diction matters.
It’s never enough, is it? Women can never just say something and be simply commended. There’s always something else she should have done or said. Diction matters? No, diction does not matter. Not all people are even educated enough to learn the correct diction for whatever society they’re trying to fit in. What matters is that she was able to convey what she wants to and the audience understood her.
Yeah, I saw this on Saturday and they all STFU after her comment. Of course she was 100% right that we as women always have to think about such things. Mescal and Redmayne came off super privileged boneheads in this regard.
But must say Mescal looked very good there. He had a sexy vibe going. Nice to see him in something other than the short shorts!
I love Graham Norton.
I hope to be able to see it !
She slayed and shut them up v quick. They don’t have to think about things like that but women and girls do and I think they got her point. Redmayne said something to that effect.
I love the show but Graham sometimes gives his guests too much freedom and lets the more dominant personalities take over.