Saoirse Ronan ‘gagged’ Paul Mescal & Eddie Redmayne in a viral Graham Norton clip

Over the weekend, Graham Norton had a really great guest lineup on his show: Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmaybe and Saoirse Ronan. Denzel and all the younger actors. Incidentally, Denzel seems to love going on Graham Norton – every time they send Denzel to the UK to promote his films, he must ask to go on Graham’s show. He probably enjoys the vibe and that everything isn’t rehearsed. Speaking of, during one part of the show, Eddie explained his training for The Day of the Jackal (he plays the hired hit man the Jackal) and he described how his trainer told him he could use his phone as a weapon during an attack. Redmayne joked: “Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone.’” Mescal and Graham joked about it too, then Ronan said: “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”

saoirse ronan gagging men we love to see it pic.twitter.com/Oyu5cdlPBq — scarlett 🍒 (@rvdlovess) October 26, 2024

The tweet is right, Saoirse absolutely gagged them. But it’s funny to see people saying sh-t like “this is why Paul Mescal should be canceled!” While Eddie, Graham and Paul were acting like boneheads, they absolutely STFU when Saoirse said that and they realized why they were wrong immediately. You can see it dawn on Paul and Eddie’s faces immediately: “oh sh-t, she’s right.” I haven’t seen what happened after that though – what did Denzel say, because it looks like he was about to praise Saoirse for killing the vibe so spectacularly.