Michelle Obama: Don’t ignore Trump’s ‘gross incompetence & ‘obvious mental decline’

Am I alone in thinking that Michelle Obama’s DNC speech was better than her husband’s back in August? Michelle brought down the house at the DNC, but her husband is the one who has been criss-crossing the battleground states for a few weeks, rallying for Kamala Harris. Michelle came to her first rally of the election cycle on Saturday night, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This was one day after Kamala Harris’s incredible rally in Houston featuring Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.
One of the most profound statements is: “I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn. I hope that you will forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse — all of this while we pick apart Kamala’s answers from interviews that he doesn’t even have the courage to do, y’all.” You know what I appreciate during this election? Democrats have really started saying that Trump is in profound cognitive decline.
The different standards have been driving me crazy, and it’s been gross negligence by the national media to continuously treat Donald Trump like he’s just a normal Republican. Michelle also did something which I guess is needed: she made a direct appeal to men by centering them in the issue of women’s reproductive care. She asked men to think about their wives, girlfriends, sisters, daughters, nieces and mothers and how the men would feel if they saw their loved ones bleeding out in a bathroom or dying from sepsis: “I am asking y’all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously — please. Do not put our lives in the hands of politicians — mostly men — who have no clue or do not care about what we, as women, are going through.” I hope this does something.
That was a great speech and she left nothing on the table!! She let him have it with the truth and facts!! He is in decline and he is unfit to serve.!! I see that early voting is setting records in many states. They tell us that the republicans are voting early too but what we must remember about that is there is a large contingent of republicans who hate trump and I have watched quite a few YouTube videos of republicans who voted republican all their lives but not this time. They voted blue and the voted down the ticket blue too. So there is some hope out there. Stay strong and if you voted make sure your vote was counted. You can go to your states voting section online to make sure it did. I went to mine and could see my vote was accepted.
I can only pray it worked.
I do think her speech at the DNC was better, but also have heard him speak a lot more than her especially in the last two cycles so hers stand out more. I would also like to say can we finally put to bed the ” go high” stuff because this is what she meant. She didn’t get on stage and call him a Cheeto d*ck, a fat bastard, a POS, the r- word, a moron and some of the other things that have been said about Kamala recently at his rallies. In stark, clear, and forceful terms she laid out his ineptitude, his lack of empathy, and his danger. He is an existential threat and the things that they want to do will eventually trickle down to everyone it’ll just start with the people that don’t look like you. She had me in tears towards the end and I feel like that was the same for a lot of people. I hope this next week is just short 30-second ads of her calling out the hypocrisy, repeats of that ” comedian”, and Trump’s rambling on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
You are not alone in thing Michelle Obama’s speech was better than PBO’s because IT.WAS. And he knows it was, that’s why he is constantly has googly eyes for his wife. She is one of my heroes and I am so grateful that she called people out about DT. I loved that she touched on how menopausal women are also affected by the assault on reproductive rights.
This shit is serious, and our very lives are at stake. She broke it down, so it never has to be broken down again and I love her for it, and I am so excited to call Kamala Harris Madam President.
Michelle Obama has consistently made her views on being part of politics (she absolutely does not want to) known. And she still came out in support of MVP, she came preared, she spoke from her heart, and I’m really grateful for that. Each time she does this, some people are like she should run for president, she’s that good. Again, she’s been 100% clear, and because she’s great at explaining Trump’s shortcomings, she is very good at also explaining why Harris should be president. I think a lot of us are totally frustrated!
While Barack can enthrall a big stadium with his skills as an orator, Michelle dazzles with her intellectual brilliance.
I am in awe of both of them and hope they can take a deep breath as soon as this is over, and MVP KH will be MP #47.
Seeing Michelle and listening to her speeches, or the many ones by other Dem women, it’s a source of frustration for me that all these men like Will Lewis/Jeff Bezos or Patrick Soon-Shiong continue to show contempt to the women in their lives, just like the many others engaged in sanewashing and both-siderism.
This speech absolutely needed to be said. Kamala couldn’t do it which is why she took a softer approach the previous night in Houston. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they coordinated their messages. As the candidate, Kamala couldn’t be pointed with reluctant men. For one thing, she would have risked being called “a preachy female” by the likes of James Carville 😝. But Michelle went right in because she has no political ambitions and is so good at calling folks out. It was a truly brilliant speech. I think she gave men reason to stop and think. Do they really want to risk making the women they love “collateral damage” to their rage?
I know many people want to see Michelle Obama in one of the highest government offices. She never will be by her own choice and that’s a good thing because she can say what needs to be said without worrying about her own approval ratings. She is wielding her own power without needing to be in an elected position of power.
How are we all doing, folks? I have legit PTSD from the 2016 election as I bet many other folks do. This whole cycle has been absolutely bonkers. Every time I get excited that she will win I remind myself that I was convinced that Hilary would too and I freak out a little. IDK sorry to vent but (silent scream)! Staying positive! My 18 yo son voted for the first time AND is making sure his friends are too! They are all voting blue all the way down the ballot.
Hi Kate – I too have PTSD from 2016 and from the 4 years of Cheeto. I was thinking negatively and getting too anxious so I knew I needed to put a stop to that. I am voting, I am volunteering to drive voters who can’t drive themselves to their polling places, I am praying, I am manifesting positive vibes and I am hoping that people learned from 2016 not to sit out on this. I am reminding myself that Kamala isn’t Hillary. She didn’t come to public awareness in the same age as Hillary did, when we were supposed to hate and mistrust a woman who was vocal about her husband’s work (I am old enough to remember the term “Billary” during Bill’s presidency) and dare to forge her own political path. I’m delighted to hear of your son’s enthusiasm to vote!
Not doing well. I admit it.
I thought it was an absolutely brilliant speech. Like literally you could study this as a masterwork of rhetoric and the delivery was flawless. I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone in a political speech speak so honestly and with such empathy and understanding about what’s at stake, especially for women. Truly inspirational.
She is fabulous every time we are lucky enough to see her give a speech. I liked her MI speech better because she really got into the details about women and their health. I hope enough people take the time to listen to her entire MI speech!