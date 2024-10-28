Michelle Obama: Don’t ignore Trump’s ‘gross incompetence & ‘obvious mental decline’

Am I alone in thinking that Michelle Obama’s DNC speech was better than her husband’s back in August? Michelle brought down the house at the DNC, but her husband is the one who has been criss-crossing the battleground states for a few weeks, rallying for Kamala Harris. Michelle came to her first rally of the election cycle on Saturday night, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This was one day after Kamala Harris’s incredible rally in Houston featuring Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

One of the most profound statements is: “I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn. I hope that you will forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse — all of this while we pick apart Kamala’s answers from interviews that he doesn’t even have the courage to do, y’all.” You know what I appreciate during this election? Democrats have really started saying that Trump is in profound cognitive decline.

The different standards have been driving me crazy, and it’s been gross negligence by the national media to continuously treat Donald Trump like he’s just a normal Republican. Michelle also did something which I guess is needed: she made a direct appeal to men by centering them in the issue of women’s reproductive care. She asked men to think about their wives, girlfriends, sisters, daughters, nieces and mothers and how the men would feel if they saw their loved ones bleeding out in a bathroom or dying from sepsis: “I am asking y’all from the core of my being to take our lives seriously — please. Do not put our lives in the hands of politicians — mostly men — who have no clue or do not care about what we, as women, are going through.” I hope this does something.