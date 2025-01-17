Jessica Alba announced the end of her marriage & ‘a new chapter of growth’

Jessica Alba’s divorce is starting to freak me out a little bit. It’s just so… un-Hollywood. In Hollywood, even the most generous and warm divorces have some spice and drama. I mean, a marriage is ending, clearly two people have fought about something, whether it’s infidelity, money, careers, kids. Even if two celebrities manage to be completely mature and loving in their divorce, there’s still drama over divorce lawyers or assets or PR! But not Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. At least not yet. I don’t even get the sense that Alba and Warren are making an effort to position themselves in any kind of way, and neither party seems particularly concerned about their image or their assets. Even TMZ’s announcement about their separation last week didn’t feel one-sided or dramatic. And now this – Jessica Alba has announced on Instagram that her marriage is over. This is what she posted:
“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.”
“I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.
“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”
Hilariously, she didn’t even pin that IG, at least she hadn’t pinned it as of this writing. She just tossed it off like it was a random announcement about some minor gig. So, I have a small theory about this – I think Alba and Warren’s marriage was obviously more like a loose partnership in recent years, and they were basically just staying together for the kids. Maybe they also had a trial separation, or they agreed to spend more time apart. I think Alba is the one who decided to pull the plug, and she expects Cash to not put up much of a fight about anything. Maybe she’s fine with everything she’s built being part of the community property of their marriage too.
Also: People Mag reported exclusively that Alba hired a divorce lawyer. Us Weekly says that Cash and Jessica plan to file for divorce soon and Cash is moving out, but things have slowed down because of the Southern California fires. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Alba’s IG and Avalon Red.
They were married for a long time regardless of who made more money or not it should be split evenly.
He probably agreed to something that both sides see as reasonable.
Alba is not “just” an actress. She has built a huge brand outside of acting and is a boss lady. As such, she is on top of her game career wise, moneywise, has 3 wonderful children and knows that she can get her some whenever she feels like it (or doesnt because she doesnt need a man).
Even if he cheated gambled etc. she probably is in a idgf era of u do u and ill do me.
Hmm so if they already have an agreement, why did she hire a lawyer?
Perhaps the most fitting response to your comment would be the old adage “An attorney who represents himself has a fool for a client.” They have a complex marital estate. Contentious or not, the dissolution should be handled by professionals.
I don’t think it says they have a formal agreement (unless I missed that), but it appears they are more or less in agreement about the end of their marriage. Regardless, there’s really no reason *not* to hire an attorney (Jessica can certainly afford it). It’s just someone to help you navigate the system, prepare & file documents, etc. Plus they have your back in case anything does become contentious.
My guess: dead bedroom followed by Alba and/or Warren finding other sexual partners, even if only briefly, showing them that they’re not actually “okay” or “fine” with no longer being sexually attracted to each other. The whole announcement is giving “we’re great friends, we’re just not in love-love.”