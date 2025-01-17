Jessica Alba announced the end of her marriage & ‘a new chapter of growth’

Jessica Alba’s divorce is starting to freak me out a little bit. It’s just so… un-Hollywood. In Hollywood, even the most generous and warm divorces have some spice and drama. I mean, a marriage is ending, clearly two people have fought about something, whether it’s infidelity, money, careers, kids. Even if two celebrities manage to be completely mature and loving in their divorce, there’s still drama over divorce lawyers or assets or PR! But not Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. At least not yet. I don’t even get the sense that Alba and Warren are making an effort to position themselves in any kind of way, and neither party seems particularly concerned about their image or their assets. Even TMZ’s announcement about their separation last week didn’t feel one-sided or dramatic. And now this – Jessica Alba has announced on Instagram that her marriage is over. This is what she posted:

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.” “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

[From Alba’s IG]

Hilariously, she didn’t even pin that IG, at least she hadn’t pinned it as of this writing. She just tossed it off like it was a random announcement about some minor gig. So, I have a small theory about this – I think Alba and Warren’s marriage was obviously more like a loose partnership in recent years, and they were basically just staying together for the kids. Maybe they also had a trial separation, or they agreed to spend more time apart. I think Alba is the one who decided to pull the plug, and she expects Cash to not put up much of a fight about anything. Maybe she’s fine with everything she’s built being part of the community property of their marriage too.

Also: People Mag reported exclusively that Alba hired a divorce lawyer. Us Weekly says that Cash and Jessica plan to file for divorce soon and Cash is moving out, but things have slowed down because of the Southern California fires. Hm.