Director David Lynch has passed away at 78



Prolific filmmaker, visionary, meditation guru and amateur meterologist David Lynch has passed away at 78. He leaves behind some of the most original, bizarre and entertaining films of the last century. Lynch’s cause of death has not been disclosed although he recently announced that he had emphysema.

David Lynch, an influential director known for his unique and surrealistic films and TV shows including “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78. His death was confirmed via his official Facebook page, where his family wrote: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’” “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.” CNN has reached out to Lynch’s foundation for further comment. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Lynch’s almost-50-year cinematic career was distinguished by a series of distinctive, highly stylized films that often feature surreal situations, fragmented timelines, and supernatural elements. He was awarded the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 and an honorary Oscar in 2019 for “a lifetime of artistic accomplishment.” He was also a four-time Oscar nominee in competitive categories, including three times for best director for 1980’s “Elephant Man,” 1986’s “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” from 2001. In 2024, Lynch announced that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after many years of smoking, and that he was largely “housebound” due to the risks of contracting Covid-19. After sharing the news, Lynch assured his supporters that he planned to keep working, writing that despite his diagnosis, “I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.”

[From CNN]

Lynch’s death hits me for so many reasons. His films were a big part of my Gen X goth teen years. So many of his twisted and beautiful scenes live rent free in my head. I still think about the car crash in Wild at Heart where Sherilyn Fenn’s character picks at her broken skull. The scene in Blue Velvet where Dean Stockwell sings Roy Orbison in Dennis Hopper’s drug den is one of the most iconic in film history. Lynch helped establish the careers of incredible actors like Isabella Rosselini, Naomi Watts and Kyle MacLachlan. What’s more is that he helped popularize transcendental meditation, which has helped so many people, me included. Plus he was an outspoken curmudgeon who always spoke his mind.

Tributes are coming in from so many people who worked with him and were influenced by his work, including actors, directors, film organizations and crew. It was a priviledge and a joy to witness his weird dark genius and he will be missed.

This was Lynch’s last on screen role, as director John Ford in Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

