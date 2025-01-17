Timothee Chalamet got fined after riding a bike to his London premiere



By now you’ve probably seen or heard of those Timothee Chalamet photos getting attention this week. No, I’m not talking about the paparazzi shots of him holding hands with Kylie Jenner in Paris. I’m talking about the images of Timmy strolling up to the London premiere of A Complete Unknown astride an electric Lime bicycle. Not only was the bike his mode of transportation to the event (there was traffic, he said), but the kid even rode the bike on the red carpet. It was fun! He’s the star of the movie, and anyway Timothee has the cache to set the mold for what it means to be a Gen Z movie star. By the next day, Timmy was off to Paris for more film promo duties, including a stop at French talk show Quotidien (if your name is Timothee Chalamet then you’re legally obligated to be fluent in French), where Timmy revealed that in his brief time using the Lime bike in London he’d gotten a £65 fine for parking it incorrectly. Sacré bleu!

Do I think Timothee Chalamet can pay a $79 fine without feeling the pinch? Absolutely. After all, he was mensch enough to offer to cover the $500 lack of permit fine incurred at his own lookalike contest. If nothing else, he has a billionaire girlfriend who could spot him the change. That being said, Timmy’s argument is right! Lime couldn’t buy the kind of publicity Timmy just handed them — for free! When contacted by Forbes, Lime was cagey about whether they even issued the fine, let alone how much it was (most of their fines are no larger than £20). I can’t figure out when they could’ve even reached Timmy. He zipped across the channel tout suite! And no, it didn’t go unnoticed online that Timmy got into trouble for going electric, via bike, while promoting a Bob Dylan biopic that depicts the uproar Dylan faced for going electric, via guitar. In that light, Timmy is so particular with his red carpet moments… could he have planned this whole kerfuffle? I wouldn’t put it past Le Chalamet!