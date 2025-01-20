VF: Why are Prince Harry & Meghan still using their royal titles, huh?

This is the last part of Vanity Fair’s cover story on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or at least the last part I’ll dedicate to this kind of exhaustive coverage. VF hit a lot of hater-specific sweet spots, with lengthy conversations about whether or not Meghan is a bully (eyeroll), whether Harry is too dumb to understand how books work, whether they fulfilled their Spotify contract and whether they’ll get a divorce. So, what’s missing from the hateful narrative? A conversation about their titles, of course. At this point, I do not give a sh-t, but a lot of people seem to care, and I guess this is for them. There’s also a backhanded attempt to compliment Meghan for being so hard-working and for moving through projects so quickly, unlike… the Princess of Wales. The last highlights from this VF piece:
Their titles: “I think ultimately it’s cachet and sets them apart as different and special,” the source familiar with the couple says. “In the US, success, money, fame, all of that stuff exists out here. But a blood title, it’s few and far between.”
The racism inherent within the British monarchy: A Black studies scholar who is also an African American woman noted the way racism is discussed in Harry & Meghan: as the one-off actions of Princess Michael of Kent wearing a blackamoor brooch to a brunch where Meghan was present, or the distant colonialism that still furnishes the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster and the jewels in the family’s tiaras, or Harry saying that the royal family merely had “unconscious bias.” “It’s a very common discursive move,” the scholar says. “Locating racism in individual bad actors or locating it in the past…. Queen Elizabeth becomes a kindly grandmother. She’s in the back of a car [or] her carriage, under a blanket. There’s that story, which is really kind of sweet that Meghan tells in the documentary, but [it] can’t connect that with the larger ideology of England—and thereby Queen Elizabeth—being like, ‘We are the natural rulers of the world.’ And that includes the segregation of people of color.” The cultural critic says this framing makes it so Meghan and Harry “can tell the story of being victims of the system, but it’s all about them being disenfranchised from whiteness and white privilege.”
Harry isn’t an anti-monarchist: The source familiar with the couple says it’s important to note that Harry isn’t an anti-monarchist. “He just didn’t like the way things were run within the institution,” he says. “His issues are about people and behaviors, not tradition.” The source, who is also a person of color, defends Meghan’s right to want a piece of the empire for herself. “If I was in the same position and I was treated the way I was by the institution, it wouldn’t stop me from still feeling that that title is mine and deserved,” they say. “If anything, it would feel like you’re giving in to the pressure to exclude you in the first place. So actually it would probably make me want it even more. Damn well I’m going to slap it on my kids’ names too.”
Meghan’s work ethic: The source familiar with the couple says, “I think there’s one thing that no one could take away from Meghan is how hard she works, how much effort goes into everything that she does. Ultimately that’s all she needs. And I think that’s why American Riviera Orchard probably will be a massive success. Even if in two years’ time it doesn’t exist anymore and she’s on to the next, it will have that moment. There’ll be no way that you can say that it wasn’t successful.”
Meghan keeps it moving: The source familiar with the couple says Meghan’s metabolism for campaigns that she can move on from—Archetypes, the ephemeral 40×40 mentorship program, the forthcoming lifestyle line and show, the wisp of a possible book about a divorce that might never happen—are part of why she’s better suited to celebrity outside the palace. “The royals don’t work like that,” the source says. “How many years has Kate been talking about early childhood development, like 11 now, 12? We still haven’t really seen anything.”
Meghan is held to an impossible standard: If Harry’s burden is the soft oppression of no expectations, Meghan’s might be the opposite: the betrayal of not living up to an unachievable ideal. “I think the whole world was waiting for her to be that person, and then she never jumped,” the source who worked in media says. “Diana walked amongst land mines. Meghan couldn’t even say the word slut.”
“If I was in the same position and I was treated the way I was by the institution, it wouldn’t stop me from still feeling that that title is mine and deserved…If anything, it would feel like you’re giving in to the pressure to exclude you in the first place.” It’s not about “deserved.” It’s not about “earned.” Meghan didn’t do anything to deserve or earn a title, because absolutely none of them did anything to earn or deserve a title. She was given/gifted a title because she married a prince. That’s it. The title didn’t come with a written contract, and the only contingency for the title was “staying married” (and even in the case of divorce, she would probably still have the title). Think of it more like… Meghan is still using her married name, which in this case is her title. You wouldn’t say a married woman is wrong for using her married name, or that she had to do something to “deserve” her married name.
As for Meghan’s work ethic…yeah, she is more suited to the American way of working and completing projects and being able to move on when something doesn’t work out. I think it’s funny that the sole mention of Kate in this fakakta VF piece was a comparison between Meghan’s projects and Kate’s Early Years busywork.
Prince Harry will always be Prince Harry and you can’t take that from him he was born with the title. He does seem to want people to call him just Harry but he can’t really give this title back so that just nuts to expect him too. As for Meg she was gifted the title and she prefers to be called just Meg. Yes her married name and title are all mixed up together so it’s a bit much to be asked to give your name back.
The title section read more like Harry to me. “I’ve earned that title and it is mine” and the “of course I’m going to slap it on my kids.” It is Harry’s title by birth and his children’s title by their births. Period. Harry is making the point that he will always be Prince Harry and his children will always be Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Jamie Lee Curtis is married to a member of the House of Lords, The 4th Baron Haden-Guest, which makes her a baroness – The Lady Haden-Guest. Neither of them uses their title. Makes sense to me, the title means nothing in the US🤷♀️
Jamie is not married to a prince in line to the throne. And Jamie is an actress, meghan is a former one. They are in two different positions. If meghan wants to use her title aka her married name, she can and has every right too. You can’t just drop it and even if she did she wouldn’t be “meghan markle” anymore, she would be Princess Henry so regardless she will still have a title
Cut the nonsense! Jamie isn’t a PRINCESS. She didn’t marry a whole Prince of the blood.
Yeah it’s not the same and most of hereditary peers are not born with those titles and only use them in the House of Lords. You tried though.
That actually made me laugh.
The difference is that no one has said that Jamie shouldn’t use her title.
Meghan is, technically, The Duchess of Sussex (no first name). If she were to divorce, her name would go before the title (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex). But even the damn BRF and their offices don’t get the titles straight anymore (Kate is NOT Catherine, Princess of Wales unless she divorces), so why would the media or anyone else? But yes, she uses her title because it’s her married name. And let’s not forget she’s also a Nigerian princess in her own right, so she could also use that title!
Titles are numerous in England handed down by members of the Aristocracy. When Fergie divorced she retained her title same as Diana even Andrew with his shenanigans has kept Duke of York. It’s clickbait entertainment for tabloids
Yep. And no one is taking any titles away because that would open up the can of worms that is the House of Lords.
This is all about race, as Meghan’s mama put it. I don’t remember people discussing even Fergie’s titles when she is divorced and has no official job in the firm. These people don’t want Meghan and their children to have these titles, that is why they tried their best to oust her from BRF.
Yes, exactly!! You are spot on!!
Funnily enough, Meghan is not the first partially black person to marry into the royal family, Queen Victoria’s grandmother was known as the black Queen.
@sunnyside up, you are talking about hundred years ago. Racist people don’t care who married into the family then, they care what BRF represents now, which is a white family in charge, representing whiteness. That is why Kate was “concerned” about a biracial baby’s skin color and what that would mean for the current monarchy.
Why has VF come after the Sussex’s that is what I want to know, who is behind these attack articles?
I think the title thing is important to HARRY, so Meghan defers to him with royal decisions about these things. (It was reportedly important to Diana.)
The title is on his birth certificate so they can’t take it away, only Harry can do that. His Royal Highness Prince Henry….. They couldn’t even take the HRH away so they could only ask him not to use it. Meghan also has the HRH on Archie’s birth certificate.
Yes, I know that. Although they could go socially and professional by whatever they want. Their legal names and birth certificate names are what they are, but if Harry and Meghan want to be known as Harry and Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor like their children originally were, they certainly could. (FWIW, I think it would be a bad idea.)
My point: Meghan usually gets blamed as being obsessed about titles, but I think it’s HARRY that’s driving it. Maybe it’s the last tie to his family, heritage and culture, or maybe it IS the “cachet” and power, but whatever the motivation, it ain’t Meghan.
The only people who care about the titles are the British press and the Royal Family which leads me to believe that they both had a lot to do with this VF piece. I do get the sense that the idea to do this piece came from the UK rather than VF themselves. I don’t think it will get the traction those involved thought it would get because very little in it is new, most people don’t pay attention to Harry and Meghan, the piece was released on holiday weekend which was dominated by the Tiktok ban and the Trump inauguration.
Why shouldn’t they use their titles? Someone like Fergie who isn’t married to Andrew anymore is still using hers & she similarly was critical of her time with the royal family. They offered to give them back & it was refused. So deal with it. Ultimately they don’t want Archie to be Duke of Sussex one day so that’s the pressure behind title stripping or wanting them to stop using it.
They aren’t using HRH & aren’t publicly funded members of the royal family and yet receive more scrutiny then those who are (this report asks about impact of Archewell work which they don’t do for any publicly funded royal) and are still expected to follow protocol, have regard for the schedules of the publicly funded royals so as not to overshadow & have regard for propriety as members of the royal family. So this would still happen if they stopped using Sussexes title. Why should they then?
“Why shouldn’t they use their titles?”
Right? It’s their married name.
And if someone like the Nazi Princess gets to use Princess Michael on book covers, and Fergie still uses hers, despite having been divorced for ages, what’s all this about to the Derangers?
As you said, they offered to give it up, but nothing came of it.
It’s because the RF can’t just take a title away on a whim, as it takes an act of parliament — for very specific things like treason. And as long as Paedrew still has his, it’s tough luck for the Derangers.
That said, Archie and Lili are Prince and Princess because it’s their birthright, as grandchildren of a ruling monarch.
Oh man, ITA with that scholar who said that M&H’s story is about being disenfranchised from whiteness and white privilege. It is. I read Spare, and Harry in no way grapples with the racism of the institution of the monarchy or with any of his grandmother’s actions that could’ve sustained this. He limited himself to talking about implicit bias, thus rendering racism an individual trait rather than a systemic one (he does seem to be aware that it’s more systemic in the press, but this isn’t fleshed out).
That said, what’s the alternative – should their children be penalized or is it better to push to integrate them into the existing system? And isn’t the institution likeliest to change by assimilating non-white people and having to create room for that?
The reality is there aren’t easy answers to these questions. They’re complex. But I also don’t think it is the responsibility of the people who are marginalized by the system to do the work of understanding how to change it. I think the institution itself needs to engage in introspection, in self-interrogation, to arrive at those answers. So I don’t see this as a flaw, a shortcoming that should be attributed necessarily or exclusively to H&M. Let’s criticize the institution for failing to show awareness or make a conscious effort to adapt.
Harry said he wrote the book in part to explain their departure to his father and brother. What seems to have been relevant to harry was how Charles and William reacted, or didn’t react, to their popularity and the media attacks. Remember he said he has 400 more pages he can publish. I agree racism is the foundation but perhaps that would be better written by Meghan.
I thought it was an interesting article. In one of the other threads on it, someone pointed out that every bit of negative assessment was then countered by a friendly source. I think the writer only comes to a conclusion in the final paragraph, which ends on blistering note. Rhetorically, well done.
Harry comes off as incredibly naive, while Meghan comes off as hyper aware and inhibited by her image (not a surprise, given her experiences). Not the worst outcome, but this is certainly far from a puff piece.
Its “far from a puff piece?” LOL Of course its far from a puff piece because its intent is to be a hit piece!
I hvnt read this trash article and hv only read the excerpts in some of the threads on this site, but if, as you say: “every bit of negative assessment was then countered by a friendly source” so long as these ‘sources’ remain nameless then as far as any intelligent person is concerned, the british shitmedia and the american shitmedia are very likely to have pulled these “sources” from the arse of the writer and its co-conspirators.
This is all about people not upset that Meghan, a black woman is gifted the title Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry, a prince of the blood. Meghan is also Princess Henry. Countess of Dumbarton of Scotland and Baroness Kilkeel of Northen Ireland. All of them are her married names. Meghan is also the mother of legitimate children who are prince and princess of the blood like their father Harry and in the line of succession to the British throne. As a black woman Meghan should have been is the same position as Nicole Coste, Prince Albert of Monaco’s ex: a public mistress who is the mother of his out of wedlock. As such, the young man is ineligible for the Monaguese throne to be the sovereign prince. As part of the entertainment industry an actress should only be a plaything for a royal. I find funny and pathetic is women, especially American women, think the position and status should be theirs. They wouldn’t have a chance with that class system.
What veins is this sentence. Diana walked among land mines and Meghan can’t even say the word slut. Like what?
Jais, well, if you want to have Meghan and slut in the same sentence, then they accomplished what they set out to do. That was quite pointed IMO. I’m sure whoever came up with that is quite pleased with themselves.
Lol, somehow veins came up. I meant what in the heck is this sentence but u got my meaning. I’m just baffled by it. So what if she didn’t say the word slut? And then if she had, the sentence would read: Diana walked among land mines and Meghan said the word slut. Like what an absurd thing to say.
There are using it because it’s their F—-ing legal name. The end . Now we all know these bit—-s are all real mad because it’s because it’s a black woman and her children with black blood in them that really is making these people cry. If. Meghan was pure white, this would not be an issue
I hope they never give up the titles and think they should even use the HRH. It’s her married name. What is she supposed to do? Pretend it’s not there? Even before they got married some of the Rota were saying she wouldn’t get a title, or that she should be a mistress, not his wife. The title conversation has been constant from day one. The King can remove it if it’s such an hardship. Then she’ll be Mountbatten-Windsor, which they’ll also complain about her using. Another point well made here is if a project or a dynamic isn’t working professionally, then you do move on. Meghan is a hard worker and she is results driven. Also, there is the assumption that every project is supposed to be permanent, but that’s not always the case. The 40×40 seemed very specific. No one ever said it was supposed to be anything other than a birthday commemoration. Anyway, they’re never gonna let up on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.