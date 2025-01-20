Snoop Dogg & Nelly performed/will perform at Trump’s inaugural balls

Today is the inauguration. I won’t be watching. I’m trying to give as little energy to all of this as possible. Others feel differently, and it’s interesting to watch as various entertainers navigate their desire to cozy up to Donald Trump for his second term. Trump’s first term was a relative desert when it came to celebrities, but this time, it’s going to be different. This should act as a preview of coming attractions too – Snoop Dogg went to Washington over the weekend to perform at the Inaugural Crypto Ball:
Some Snoop Dogg fans are ready to drop him like he’s hot after a controversial appearance. The rapper, 53, on Friday performed at an event in Washington, D.C., where cryptocurrency executives celebrated the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
The Inaugural Crypto Ball, held at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, billed itself on its website as an event “intended to honor the 60th Presidential Inauguration, America’s first ‘crypto president,’ President elect Donald J. Trump, his incoming cabinet and administration.”
The event did not feature an appearance from the president-elect himself, but Trump’s incoming crypto czar David Sacks served as emcee for the gala.
Given it’s about crypto and given Snoop’s whole vibe, I would imagine he showed up because he got a pretty big check and he probably didn’t see it as particularly political. But Nelly? Nelly also decided to perform at one of the inaugural balls held today, and he spoke out about the backlash:
Amid backlash, Nelly is defending his decision to perform at an inaugural ball following President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in on Monday.
The rapper, 50, spoke with Willie D in a YouTube stream Saturday after it was revealed he will perform at the Liberty Ball, one of three official inaugural balls, on Inauguration Day. He said he is “not political” and that his performance isn’t about endorsing Trump.
“I respect the office,” Nelly said. “This isn’t politics. The politics, for me, it’s over. He won. He’s the president. He’s the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world.”
The “Hot In Herre” artist continued: “It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would have asked me to perform, I would have performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would have won and asked me to perform, I would have performed.”
The three-time Grammy-winner, who described himself as an independent, brushed off the criticism he has received, saying, “I’ve been getting backlash my whole career. That don’t bother me.”
When Nelly was asked directly if he is a Trump supporter during the stream, he reiterated, “I support the president of the United States, regardless of who’s in office. I respect the office.”
“I respect the office regardless of who is president” went out the window years and years ago. It’s painful and depressing to watch Snoop and Nelly soft-launch their Trump support or whatever this sh-t is.
The collective bending the knee is just completely mind blowing.
Extreme disappointment
None of this surprised me. Both men, Rick Ross, Soulja boy are garbage and I doubt any of them ever voted. They are all misogynists and have shown for years they don’t give a 💩 about the black community. Nelly has had to settle several lawsuits for SA and hasn’t been relevant in 20 years. Snoop has shown he will do anything for a check and has more in common with Martha Stewart. He’s been rich for a long time and has let the black community know he doesn’t need us anymore to make his money.
Unfortunately Snoop will suffer no real consequences from any of this.
Then Nelly will fit right in. It is practically a prerequisite to have SA in your resume to be close to these republicants. They really, really show are very honest about how little they think of women. Just one look at their respective partners shows that you have to butcher yourself about become a doormat to be in their favor.
@BlueSky Exactly. Now Soulja Boy says they didn’t tell him what it was. Snoop posted telling everyone to kiss his —. I have no words for any of them. I will not support anything they do; hopefully, many people in our community will not. Nelly announced last week that he has a Las Vegas Residency, so let MAGA support him. Plus, what Nelly said yesterday on social media was nothing (if you could even understand it).
I have someone in my family who made a deal with Musk; we don’t talk to him anymore. I don’t trust people that do things for money.
I liked what snoop was doing with his charities and such but this is just plain wrong!! Bye Snoop.
I won’t be watching and I hope to ignore this appalling criminal as best I can these next four years.
My plan too.
My thought for today:
If you let them divide, they will conquer.
Crypto is s form of money. How is it even legal for a president to be involved with crypto??!
For Felon47, laws don’t exist.
Emoluments clause, Saudi or Kuwaiti payments, who cares?
Or money-laundering schemes, or pardoning terrorists.
Or putting corrupt lawyers on the SC, in order to take down constitutional amendments.
Must be nice to be so far above the law.
If you respect the office of the presidency then you don’t support someone who takes the office for the purposes of wiping their ass with the US Constitution and crapping all over the office because you plan to replace it with a dictatorship.
The rich people aren’t gonna save us guys! Keep trying to tell y’all that it’s a club we are not a part of.
I will obviously not be watching this performative mess. This day belongs to MLK and MLK only.
Yes, MLK a truly great American and hero.
I don’t know how other people feel, but to me Snoop is cancelled. He’s a total hypocrite. He called out black artists that performed at Trump’s last inauguration as Uncle Tom’s. So now he is the Chief Uncle Tom as far as I’m concerned. He doesn’t get a pass just because he’s Snoop. I don’t know if other people will feel the way I do, but I don’t flip flop. As for Nelly, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy, they’ve been cancelled, long before Trump. They don’t have any new hits out. They are clout chasing. I guess they need the money more than they need their integrity.
I’m keeping the same energy for them that I had for Jennifer Holiday and Chrisette Michelle, and Three Doors Down. Cancelled. Periodt.
Agreed. My opinion of Snoop has completely changed now.
Disappointed in Snoop.
Didn’t give a -&_€# about Nelly in the first place.
💯 agree
100%
There have been rumors about Snoop and p#imp behaviors forever…his nice guy persona has taken him far, but this money grubbing to entertain the new regime…bye beech
People forget he literally brought two women on leashes to the VMAs. He is garbage. Silent on BLM, voter suppression, etc. The only color he cares about is green.
Snoop sold out a long time ago. Let’s how long Nelly will respect the office of the President.
Trump is not the commander of the country, just the armed forces, which is bad enough.