I missed these photos last week, but King Charles was out and about on Thursday in Alloa, Scotland. He visited The Gate, a community resource center and food bank. Charles has been all about food banks for a while now. Unlike Prince William and Kate, who always turn up to charities empty-handed, Charles has been doing some kind of program where he provides free (??) refrigerators and freezers to foodbanks so that they can keep more perishable food on hand. As you can see, Charles looked like he was in an especially good mood, and he wore a jaunty kilt for the visit.

Charles and Camilla have been staying at Balmoral/Birkhall since just after New Year’s. It’s their thing, unlike the late QEII, who stayed in Norfolk until halfway through February most years. Charles seems to prefer a Scottish winter, plus I think he just likes how isolated Birkhall is from the hustle and bustle. The thing about being isolated is that it makes day-trip events rather difficult. You can hardly expect a king to mess around with trains, planes and automobiles when he’s simply trying to speak with some peasants at Ye Olde Foodbank. So it turns out that Charles took a private helicopter to and from this foodbank in Alloa. What’s really killing me is that someone had to lay down a “blue carpet” for his majesty. God forbid Charles’s shoes touch grass??

Anyway, remember how Meghan and Harry were called “disaster tourists” for driving to Pasadena to volunteer at a fire relief center? Imagine what people would have said if they had flown into LA on a taxpayer-funded helicopter and made someone lay down a blue carpet for them.

15 Responses to “King Charles took a helicopter to and from a Scottish foodbank last week”

  1. sevenblue says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:16 am

    OMG, he could just stay at home, make a speech through zoom and donate the money he would spend travelling there. They don’t give a sh*t, it is all PR and they can’t still do it right.

  2. Tessa says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:22 am

    Such hypocrisy.

  3. ML says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:22 am

    The carpet looks like a plastic tarp? Is KC unable to deal with waterproofing his footwear?
    I realize he’s not my king in literally every sense of the word, but it would be awesome if his helicopters were taken away or severely curtailed. KC could have one this more efficiently via zoom: have multiple refrigerator/ freezers delivered on the same day with an accompanying zoom calls to the hundreds of charities on the same day. In a workday, he could get so many more delivered to so many more charities instead of taking this stupid helicopter to do this for one! Especially in a streamlined monarchy. During flu season.

  4. Jais says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:31 am

    Aw just a helicopter ride to Ye Olde Foodbank. That made me laugh.

  5. Amy Bee says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:34 am

    I think royals should stop visiting foodbanks.

    • Harla says:
      January 20, 2025 at 8:12 am

      I think the royals should bring truck loads of donations to the food banks. They could work with corporate donors and fully stock the shelves.

  6. T says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:47 am

    But we’re supposed to believe that Meghan is out of touch. I can’t with these people.

  7. Hypocrisy says:
    January 20, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Hell is to good for these people…

  8. tamsin says:
    January 20, 2025 at 10:20 am

    Why are there runners or tarps on the grass? Is Charles too precious to get his shoes wet? Reminds me of the red carpet over soil in Kenya for him and Camilla. I once read that Charles was “unbelievably grand” so I guess he just keeps proving it.

  9. Lady Digby says:
    January 20, 2025 at 10:58 am

    Scottish newspapers were covering the negative responses to KC’s visit from local residents which were a hoot to read but not included in BBC/ ITV/Sky news coverage. The age of deference is long gone. W being lazy and just as out of touch as papa is going to bring the curtains down on the monarchy. Why should we pay to be patronised by super rich toffs who regard royal duties as an imposition ?

  10. kirk says:
    January 20, 2025 at 11:09 am

    Finally! I was waiting for this story to show up, but juxtaposed against the tagline paid for by britmedia to smear Meghan and Harry for helping CA residents fleeing wildfires. So, basically it’s Chuck, the “DISASTER TOURIST” showing up at a Scottish food bank in a kilt. Helicopter use underscores his greenwashing.

  11. Gillian says:
    January 20, 2025 at 11:50 am

    I have no idea why KC insists on wearing a kilt on Scottish visits, it’s so cringeworthy in 2025!!! I’d understand for a ceremony as most Scot’s wear them at weddings/graduations/balls but a tweed jacket and kilt for everyday wear is harking back to Scotland on a shortbread tin era 🤦‍♀️

  12. Lady Digby says:
    January 20, 2025 at 12:57 pm

    Today and every day KC is having a bad heir day!

