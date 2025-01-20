King Charles took a helicopter to and from a Scottish foodbank last week

I missed these photos last week, but King Charles was out and about on Thursday in Alloa, Scotland. He visited The Gate, a community resource center and food bank. Charles has been all about food banks for a while now. Unlike Prince William and Kate, who always turn up to charities empty-handed, Charles has been doing some kind of program where he provides free (??) refrigerators and freezers to foodbanks so that they can keep more perishable food on hand. As you can see, Charles looked like he was in an especially good mood, and he wore a jaunty kilt for the visit.
Charles and Camilla have been staying at Balmoral/Birkhall since just after New Year’s. It’s their thing, unlike the late QEII, who stayed in Norfolk until halfway through February most years. Charles seems to prefer a Scottish winter, plus I think he just likes how isolated Birkhall is from the hustle and bustle. The thing about being isolated is that it makes day-trip events rather difficult. You can hardly expect a king to mess around with trains, planes and automobiles when he’s simply trying to speak with some peasants at Ye Olde Foodbank. So it turns out that Charles took a private helicopter to and from this foodbank in Alloa. What’s really killing me is that someone had to lay down a “blue carpet” for his majesty. God forbid Charles’s shoes touch grass??
Anyway, remember how Meghan and Harry were called “disaster tourists” for driving to Pasadena to volunteer at a fire relief center? Imagine what people would have said if they had flown into LA on a taxpayer-funded helicopter and made someone lay down a blue carpet for them.
King Charles took one of his two helicopter's on his visit to one of the two food banks that he opened.
These two helicopters cost 20x as much as the Food Banks.
And you pay for it all.
#NotMyKing pic.twitter.com/W6EyWj0UD0
— BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 17, 2025
King Charles visited a food bank in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, yesterday.
Here he is leaving.pic.twitter.com/1IsOcPEASK
— Otto English (@Otto_English) January 17, 2025
If our monarch truly cared about the hungry in Scotland he’d make the need for charity to support Scottish food banks obsolete, writes @OurRepublicScot ✍️
Read here: https://t.co/qfJF7YuOJa pic.twitter.com/f7NI29u9lp
— The National (@ScotNational) January 17, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
OMG, he could just stay at home, make a speech through zoom and donate the money he would spend travelling there. They don’t give a sh*t, it is all PR and they can’t still do it right.
You beat me to this!
If he wanted to take his helicopter there he should have filled it with food to bring to the food bank. Refrigerator and freezers do no good if there is nothing to put in them.
Such hypocrisy.
The carpet looks like a plastic tarp? Is KC unable to deal with waterproofing his footwear?
I realize he’s not my king in literally every sense of the word, but it would be awesome if his helicopters were taken away or severely curtailed. KC could have one this more efficiently via zoom: have multiple refrigerator/ freezers delivered on the same day with an accompanying zoom calls to the hundreds of charities on the same day. In a workday, he could get so many more delivered to so many more charities instead of taking this stupid helicopter to do this for one! Especially in a streamlined monarchy. During flu season.
Aw just a helicopter ride to Ye Olde Foodbank. That made me laugh.
I think royals should stop visiting foodbanks.
I think the royals should bring truck loads of donations to the food banks. They could work with corporate donors and fully stock the shelves.
But we’re supposed to believe that Meghan is out of touch. I can’t with these people.
Hell is to good for these people…
Why are there runners or tarps on the grass? Is Charles too precious to get his shoes wet? Reminds me of the red carpet over soil in Kenya for him and Camilla. I once read that Charles was “unbelievably grand” so I guess he just keeps proving it.
Scottish newspapers were covering the negative responses to KC’s visit from local residents which were a hoot to read but not included in BBC/ ITV/Sky news coverage. The age of deference is long gone. W being lazy and just as out of touch as papa is going to bring the curtains down on the monarchy. Why should we pay to be patronised by super rich toffs who regard royal duties as an imposition ?
Finally! I was waiting for this story to show up, but juxtaposed against the tagline paid for by britmedia to smear Meghan and Harry for helping CA residents fleeing wildfires. So, basically it’s Chuck, the “DISASTER TOURIST” showing up at a Scottish food bank in a kilt. Helicopter use underscores his greenwashing.
I have no idea why KC insists on wearing a kilt on Scottish visits, it’s so cringeworthy in 2025!!! I’d understand for a ceremony as most Scot’s wear them at weddings/graduations/balls but a tweed jacket and kilt for everyday wear is harking back to Scotland on a shortbread tin era 🤦♀️
Today and every day KC is having a bad heir day!