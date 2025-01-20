King Charles took a helicopter to and from a Scottish foodbank last week

I missed these photos last week, but King Charles was out and about on Thursday in Alloa, Scotland. He visited The Gate, a community resource center and food bank. Charles has been all about food banks for a while now. Unlike Prince William and Kate, who always turn up to charities empty-handed, Charles has been doing some kind of program where he provides free (??) refrigerators and freezers to foodbanks so that they can keep more perishable food on hand. As you can see, Charles looked like he was in an especially good mood, and he wore a jaunty kilt for the visit.

Charles and Camilla have been staying at Balmoral/Birkhall since just after New Year’s. It’s their thing, unlike the late QEII, who stayed in Norfolk until halfway through February most years. Charles seems to prefer a Scottish winter, plus I think he just likes how isolated Birkhall is from the hustle and bustle. The thing about being isolated is that it makes day-trip events rather difficult. You can hardly expect a king to mess around with trains, planes and automobiles when he’s simply trying to speak with some peasants at Ye Olde Foodbank. So it turns out that Charles took a private helicopter to and from this foodbank in Alloa. What’s really killing me is that someone had to lay down a “blue carpet” for his majesty. God forbid Charles’s shoes touch grass??

Anyway, remember how Meghan and Harry were called “disaster tourists” for driving to Pasadena to volunteer at a fire relief center? Imagine what people would have said if they had flown into LA on a taxpayer-funded helicopter and made someone lay down a blue carpet for them.

