Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso welcomed their first child at some point

I totally forgot about this, but last April, Henry Cavill confirmed a rumor which was going around at the time: that he and Natalie Viscuso were expecting their first child. Henry and Natalie had, at the time, just appeared on some red carpets together and many had remarked that it looked like Natalie was in the early stages of a pregnancy. I promptly forgot about all of this, and so did a lot of people. Natalie and Henry never announced the birth when it happened, which I suspect was late last year. They just turned up in Australia over the weekend with a baby and a baby stroller. Henry’s team ended up confirming everything to People Mag.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are parents!

A source tells PEOPLE that the Man of Steel star, 41, and his girlfriend have welcomed their first baby together.

No other details, including the child’s name, sex or birthdate, have been shared.

Photos published by The Daily Mail on Saturday, Jan. 18, show Cavill and Viscuso pushing a baby stroller in Australia.

The actor is currently in the country to film the upcoming live-action Voltron movie.

Congrats to them! Henry famously has four brothers, so I am wondering whether they got a boy or a girl. Would Henry even know how to raise a daughter? I would love to know the name too, but I bet it’s probably boring. They don’t seem like the type to name their kid Lettuce or Harleigh Basquiat. If it’s a girl, maybe Elizabeth or Jane? For a boy, something British-y, like Rupert or Simon. Also: the Mail says that Henry and Natalie are engaged, but given how quiet they’ve been in the past year, I would not be surprised if we eventually learn that they quietly got married at some point. They’ve been together for years now!

13 Responses to “Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso welcomed their first child at some point”

  1. Lara K says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:09 am

    Congrats to them! And I love it when celebrities are casually private. Which I actually find many British celebrities to be – they just don’t mention things. Good for them.

    Reply
  2. Lucky says:
    January 20, 2025 at 7:40 am

    Congrats to them!!

    That baby is absolutely not newborn, he/she is sitting up in the stroller. I’d put the age at something like 5 months, minimum.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      January 20, 2025 at 8:21 am

      How can you tell? From the pictures here they are using one of those back facing strollers that are usually used for lying down infants.

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      January 20, 2025 at 10:54 am

      I agree with you. One of the photos I saw showed a chubby little hand sticking out. It was not a newborn hand. I’m happy for them. We will learn details when they choose to release them.

      Reply
    • tyrant_destroyed says:
      January 20, 2025 at 11:17 am

      I think the same. Possibly a late summer baby. I have a niece who is in a similar developmental stage and she was born in late August

      Reply
  3. Aurora says:
    January 20, 2025 at 8:24 am

    Congratulations! Not that’s my business, but I like that he didn’t choose a trophy partner, looks or fame wise. Ms Viscuso is beautiful by all means, but she could be any pretty young woman. She seems to ngaf about looking super hot, despite being with someone who’s widely regarded as the ultimate male s3x symbol. (Good for her!) I bet many starlets, stars and their PR teams have been left very dissapointed!

    Reply
  4. manda says:
    January 20, 2025 at 9:04 am

    Didn’t Henry Cavill used to date really young women? At least this one is in her thirties. I googled her bc I wanted to know her age, and she was featured on an episode of my super sweet 16. Take from that what you will

    Reply
    • TQ says:
      January 20, 2025 at 10:20 am

      Came here to say the same. He went through a string of just out of high school age young women for a while. But great that she’s more age appropriate.

      Reply
      • Tis True Tis True says:
        January 20, 2025 at 12:45 pm

        Meh. He seemed to be meeting women in bars and thus dating women who are of an age to be hanging out in bars.

        Watched The Witcher during lockdown and looking for info on him saw all the pictures of him very drunk stumbling out of pubs. He did seem like he had it together otherwise, so glad to see him maturing out of that phase.

        Hope Highlander is still on track, though. Really want to see that and have zero interest in Voltron.

  5. Danbury says:
    January 20, 2025 at 9:05 am

    After all of his past sketchy pairings, I love this for him. Congrats to them both!

    Reply

