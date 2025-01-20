Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso welcomed their first child at some point

I totally forgot about this, but last April, Henry Cavill confirmed a rumor which was going around at the time: that he and Natalie Viscuso were expecting their first child. Henry and Natalie had, at the time, just appeared on some red carpets together and many had remarked that it looked like Natalie was in the early stages of a pregnancy. I promptly forgot about all of this, and so did a lot of people. Natalie and Henry never announced the birth when it happened, which I suspect was late last year. They just turned up in Australia over the weekend with a baby and a baby stroller. Henry’s team ended up confirming everything to People Mag.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are parents! A source tells PEOPLE that the Man of Steel star, 41, and his girlfriend have welcomed their first baby together. No other details, including the child’s name, sex or birthdate, have been shared. Photos published by The Daily Mail on Saturday, Jan. 18, show Cavill and Viscuso pushing a baby stroller in Australia. The actor is currently in the country to film the upcoming live-action Voltron movie.

Congrats to them! Henry famously has four brothers, so I am wondering whether they got a boy or a girl. Would Henry even know how to raise a daughter? I would love to know the name too, but I bet it’s probably boring. They don’t seem like the type to name their kid Lettuce or Harleigh Basquiat. If it’s a girl, maybe Elizabeth or Jane? For a boy, something British-y, like Rupert or Simon. Also: the Mail says that Henry and Natalie are engaged, but given how quiet they’ve been in the past year, I would not be surprised if we eventually learn that they quietly got married at some point. They’ve been together for years now!

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso were spotted with their newborn baby in Gold Coast, Australia. pic.twitter.com/Hy6RJTT8Rj — 21 (@21metgala) January 18, 2025