VF: Duchess Meghan apparently ‘undermined’ her staff like a ‘Mean Girls teenager’

Last September, the Hollywood Reporter published a bizarre piece in its “Rambling Reporter” column called “Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan.” The piece read like a Daily Mail hit-piece circa 2018, all about how Meghan storms around the Archewell office in high heels, barking orders and making grown men cry because she’s such a “bully.” The piece was so bizarre and so nasty, it inspired the Sussexes and the Archewell team to actually respond and organize an Us Weekly cover story in which multiple Archewell staffers (current and former) went on the record about how Meghan. They said Meghan is a lovely boss and she isn’t a bully and they enjoy the work they’re doing. The people pushing the “Meghan is a bully” agenda were really mad about that Us Weekly story, remember? They were mad that people went on the record about Meghan and said she was generous and kind. Well, the butthurt people decided to take their unnamed-source asses to Vanity Fair to once again push the agenda. Some excerpts from Vanity Fair’s Sussex cover story:
A former Harpo executive quit because of Meghan? Terry Wood, an executive vice president at Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, was brought in to be what Meghan would later call her “right hand” when Archetypes won a People’s Choice Award in 2022. The source familiar with the production of Archetypes describes Wood’s anger, saying that she yelled at Spotify staffers when Meghan changed her mind about episodes. (Wood did not respond to VF’s request for comment.)
Meghan’s work patterns: The source who worked in media projects says Meghan’s own relationships with employees tended to follow a familiar pattern. She would be warm and effusive at the beginning, engendering an atmosphere of professional camaraderie. When something went poorly, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands—such as a teaser for Archetypes being released five months before the show premiered and before there was any tape to promote—Meghan would become cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible. The source says it was “really, really, really awful. Very painful. Because she’s constantly playing checkers—I’m not even going to say chess—but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.” In practice, they say, that manifested as “undermining. It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls teenager.” Marie had a different experience with Meghan: “She’s just a lovely, genuine person,” she said.
Meghan yells without yelling!! The person who worked in media projects read stories in the tabloids about Meghan “bullying” palace aides and couldn’t imagine such behavior actually happened. After working with her, though, this person realized, “Oh, any given Tuesday this happened.” While it beggars belief that Meghan actually shouted at a palace aide, as has been reported, a person who interacted with her professionally says, “You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice. [It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you.”
People needed therapy after working with Meghan? Two sources say a colleague with ties to Archetypes took a leave of absence after working on three episodes, then left Gimlet altogether. Several others described taking extended breaks from work to escape scrutiny, exiting their job, or undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan. The person who interacted professionally with her says, “I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better.” They added, with the soggy laugh of a plebe rendering judgment on the Duchess of Sussex, “But who am I to criticize Meghan Markle? She’s doing great.”
I’ve always been a person who trusts my gut-level instincts about celebrities (and I’m right about 99% of the time). I play a little game of “can I imagine this person doing what they’re accused of?” With all of the Meghan-is-a-bully stories, I’ve never been able to picture it or believe it whatsoever. The stories run contrary to her energy and everything we know about her. The whole “she yells at people without yelling at them” thing is… just odd. What are we doing here, really? What is she actually being accused of again? Like the British stories, no one has any specifics. She throws people to the wolves! Okay, how? She’s a Mean Girl! What are the specific Mean Girl antics? She undermined me! She’s your boss – are you sure she wasn’t just handing you a task? I needed long-term therapy after working on her podcast for a month! Are you being serious right now? Don’t you understand, she’s Black! Is it really that simple?
Again Meghan is the one being bullied and smeared by anonymous sources who can’t credibly describe how she acted towards them in a way that is bullying. How do you yell without yelling? One employee wasn’t okay with receiving a handwritten thank you note and a thoughtful gift? How is that anything but kind and thoughtful? All of this hatchet job is unbelievable and unsubstantiated and is all they can come up with ??
Honestly, I thought the article was pretty well-balanced rather than a hatchet job. Poorly-written though.
Lady Baden-Baden,
I thought the same thing. Balanced and poorly written. It was all over the place.
Well-balanced? Idiotic.
No way is it well balanced
I get what youre saying but not sure I’d say “balanced”. Schizo maybe lol
Meh. When someone actually has something specific Meghan has done that makes her a bully or a mean-girl, we can talk something beyond tone of voice or whatever other vague things we have here.
As a former journalist, IMO this is a text book hit job, – unnamed sources combined with the picking and choosing facts to present their determined POV. Here are two examples but there are dozens of others that a good editor would have pushed on as “agenda driven”
1. Feelings are not facts
The former Spotify employee says it was challenging to engage Harry, and a person who interviewed for a job with the couple says, “I just felt like he kind of didn’t want to be there doing that at this time…. My expectation was ‘charming receiving line.’ And it was clear he wasn’t that person. At least that day.”
2.Allowing unnamed sources to describe a problem that didn’t exist like a simple concept being “complicated”
The former Spotify source says, “Archetypes was complicated as a podcast concept. You had to explain what the archetype was, then why the woman embodied it, but also how it wasn’t true about her. Every episode was like, ‘This is my friend who has been called that archetype but is not that archetype.
The article went to that neighbor from the Sun story who doesn’t even live in Montecito and had him shit talk Meghan again. Its ad verbatim from the Sun nonsense. It repeated a nasty, vile rumor about Meghan shopping around a divorce book about Harry only to refute in next line. That was done to give more headlines. It said Harry has Oedipal complex and Meghan is raising him. It ended with saying Meghan should walk among mine fields like Princess Diana to make her mark after trying to establish she is surrogate mother figure to Harry in past paragraphs. Spotify employees who were working with Gimlet and fired after Gimlet was discontinued is their source. Also, they interviewed somebody who said they went in wanting to be bffs with Meghan. Every person admits they made errors and Meghan just didn’t entertain their mistakes as small and that’s why they feel hurt? Well Balanced how?
I wonder, “Lady” Baden-Baden, if you would explain what balanced means to you, specifically.
@Lady Baden-Baden — Let’s just say it’s a well-balanced pack of outrageous, unfounded, baseless and blatant lies. I’m willing to work with you on this.
There is nothing we’ll balanced about calling someone a bully with nameless faces on one side and those on the other side who definitely know her, have worked with her and are saying otherwise are people with names to go with their faces. Balanced means that both sides are equal. Both sides aren’t equal because we aren’t even sure if the side claiming she’s a bull are actually real people or liars like Kate and CamillaTomineeIsALiar who started this with their own lie which they conveniently stopped mentioning after the Oprah interview and it being mentioned that there’s evidence that it was Kate who actually made Meghan cry.
@Lady Baden-Baden, This is a hit job on Princess Meghan. That is not balanced writing. This is the first time I seen you and Blargh commenting on CeleBitchy 🤔
That makes me sad @Gingerbee. I’ve been coming to this site on and off for 15+ years. Not frequently for the last few, mind you, as I’m not a fan of the royals. But that’s fine – zero desire to get in an argument about it. We have different opinions on the article, and that’s OK!
If it’s poorly written, how can it be well balanced? Maybe the first paragraph. For example, they say Meghan should work with an organization like the UN like Angelina Jolie does, but fails to mention Meghan did work with UN Women. This article is heavily skewed against Meghan, and Meghan specifically. They go on about Harry’s lawsuit without any context and fail to mention Meghan’s legal victory with the Daily Mail. They begrudgingly say she works hard, that she and her husband love each other with the odd compliment thrown in here and there. They sound pissed off they have a nice house, with multiple fireplaces. I guess they got tired of talking about the bathrooms. It’s not even close balanced. Its BS.
In terms of unnamed sources and not specific examples of what Meghan has done to them – assuming just for a minute that it’s true that Meghan bullied these individuals and if she actually had something like a narcissistic personality disorder, I would understand why the specific employees wouldn’t want to go on the record with their name and/or using an example that would identify themselves to Meghan. My husband worked for a narcissistic boss and before then I coukd have never understand what it’s like to work for a narcissistic boss and the emotional damage and also that they will usually stop at nothing to try to destroy you if they think you have exposed them in anyway. We thought about suing that individual but in the end it honestly didn’t seem worth it because if the emotional toll and the trauma related to the whole thing. I don’t know if that’s the case here, but it doesn’t seem weird to me if anything like that did go on that specific examples wouldn’t be given on the record or names used.
I’ve yelled without yelling. I very rarely get truly angry but, when I do, I’m very measured in my response, in what I see as the problem, and in a low tone of voice so that it’s not entertainment for whoever else might be listening. Because it’s so unexpected, people say it’s kind of scary.
I worked for a company fairly early in my career and had a [male] boss pull my aside to question why I always kept things light & casual, and joked around so much. He complimented me on how knowledgeable I was and what a great performer I was but told me that it would probably be better for me if I acted more seriously/professional and “business like” I agreed to do exactly what he said and act very business like & professional as he requested. Two weeks later, he called me and asked me to stop being so professional and go back to how I normally act. He said that my being serious instead of joking around and acting “businesslike” instead of casual was intimidating. He did confirm that there was nothing wrong with anything I said or did during this experiment, just that I was kind of scary and intimidating, especially to men, when explaining things or answering questions while maintaining a completely professional demeanor
@pottymouth pup – Lol, exactly. They expect women to approach everything with a smile, with a “please” and “if you could” and “sorry to bother you,” and to make everybody comfy and happy, like a teacher in a pre-school. But, act like you’re serious about your business and “Brrrr, scary.”
@Eurydice, when I read that line in the article, I immediately thought, yes, it’s totally possible to “yell” without raising your voice. But also that there are always more precise ways to describe those actions, since what we really mean is by “yell” in that case is not yell at all, but expressed anger. [Or, as you and @Pottymouth highlight, just used a normal voice to express normal professional expectations and been misread as scarier/bitchier/etc. bc misogyny…]
But if I were going to go on any official record describing someone yelling without yelling, I would use those more precise terms like “fumed at me,” “said menacingly/ in threatening tone,” etc. – even “yelled without raising her voice,” – basically, if someone did not actually yell at me, I wouldn’t describe it as yelling in any official complaint, investigation, or media article…because that would be untrue.
And I don’t know whether this particular unnamed source is the same one from the Sept. article complaining about Meghan yelling (my guess is yes and that’s why she’s salty that other colleagues pushed back on the yelling narrative), but if you are complaining that when you say your boss yells at you no one understands you don’t literally mean she yelled at you, you just perceived yelling energy in her tone/words/vibe/whatever, then…it’s on you to clarify – from the start – what you actually mean.
Because, as @Pottymouth points out, women have to perform super “niceness” and “friendliness” just to be considered baseline polite professional. I wouldn’t be surprised if all these salty employees took the job dreaming of being besties with Meghan and are then surprised they are expected to do a real job like real employees.
And if your most descriptive quote is that working with M could be “really, really, really painful,” and vague comparison to chess and checkers, but you can’t say anything specific, then it sure does sound like all of this is just tone-policing M…and I would bet a whole lot of white girl tears when their princess-bestie dreams didn’t get fulfilled.
@Eurydice There are people who do their jobs superficially and focused on just themselves, and those who are completely engaged and mentally invested in the entire project not just their own part. The person who is aggrieved at being yelled at or criticized is likely not to be the same person who would respond, You are right and I understand why you are disappointed/upset. I will make sure in the future that x,y, and z are taken care of and this will not happen again.
I’ve always suspected that Palace staff were getting their backs up over being expected to do their damn jobs when Meghan requested. If she’s using the quiet, measured but specific tone they all likely peed their pants.
Sure sounds like just another hit piece targeting Meghan once again with zero named or credible sources.
This is where I stand. these pieces are tiresome. If Meghan is so awful, why is no one willing to go on the record about her? Instead we get vague accusations like she “undermined” an employee or someone needed “therapy” after working with her. But the people who are willing to put their names out there have nothing but good things to say about her. I don’t think she’s a saint. I’m sure sometimes she is short with a staffer or whatever. But that happens to everyone and no one from other jobs is saying they needed therapy after a month on a job that didn’t involve targeted abuse/harassment.
I take things from people like Serena Williams or her costars on Suits with a grain of salt. They’re her friends, they’re her “equals” in Hollywood, she’s going to be nice to them, right? But when we see that she has used the same makeup artist for at least 7 years now (and I’m assuming she used Daniel Martin for years before that) and that he clearly adores her – when we see that not one person from USA/NBC was willing to go on the record about how awful she was – when we see that the bullying allegations stopped COMPLETELY once she and Harry were moved to BP and separated from W&K/KP – then it does tend to make me think, nah, this isn’t true.
Its also that nothing is concrete. The most concrete thing we’ve heard is that she sends emails early (which has seen been explained/rebuffed) and that apparently, she expects results. THE HORROR. But even if a staffer wished to remain anonymous but they had a concrete story about how she was abusive or something – but there is never anything concrete.
I dont know, I saw this headline and just thought – aren’t you all tired? Aren’t you tired of these same stories and vague allegations and lack of credible….well, anything? Why are you still writing these stories about how horrible this woman is because of REASONS??
If Meghan had been difficult on Suits, it would have been all over the industry a hundred times over by now. 🙄 It’s near-impossible to not be your true self while doing a long-running series. Cast/crew get to know each other well, and something would have gotten out there.
This is why the article is not balanced. The people who say positive things about them provide their names, the people who provide vague criticisms do not. This isn’t watergate here and no one is under criminal investigation. If you can’t give your name to a comment then it is questionable as to being true.
If you look at the response to this piece by royal propagandists it’s clear that the palace & their press partners are keen for their pre Oprah claims of bullying etc to be spread in US media so that they can say see it wasn’t that we were racist to Meghan. SHES the problem. I also think the palace & uk press know that the Uk coverage of Meghan has become a villainous joke to many non royal watchers which is why they are aiming for US media for this stuff. Camilla tominey was bragging about VF being a US mag that the Sussexes had given exclusives too recently (even though VF had plenty of hit pieces on Meghan when she was a publicly funded royal & after).
Rebecca Sannes who used to be their audio head has been a clear source of stories since the Spotify fallout & think she was the source of THR report. Richard Eden reported on various shady things she posted on her SM about podcast producers not getting full credit after Meghan won an award for archetypes so the commentary about archetypes is blatantly her. My guess is the part about the employee who they would be besties with H&M & travel the world was also Rebecca. I can imagine some staff are star gazed & think it will be like it will be like the princess diaries or something & have been disappointed not to become part of their inner circle or that Archewell is like any start up & there’s up and downs.
Like all the reports on alleged staff issues there’s scant detail & it’s mainly suggestive. So it says someone left after 3 eps of Archetypes & that people needed therapy after working with Meghan. But if you look at the reporting in 2022/23 for Spotify & gimlet there were constant reports on Spotify making cuts & Gimlet staff morale being low. So if any truth to these vague anecdotes how do we know the staffer who left wasn’t part of Spotify cuts or poor atmosphere wasn’t Spotify related?
And what’s interesting is the story of Meghan’s alleged bullying behaviour has changed. So Valentine Low in courtiers & THR had her screaming down phones causing staff to shake & reducing grown men to tears. Whereas VF claims she doesn’t scream but it’s same energy as if she was (🤨) & Camilla tominey reports today that she doesn’t scream but claims part of her being a difficult boss was speaking about accountability & not providing an individual feedback on issues in front of all the staff & suggesting to speak to said individual privately. Apparently that’s passive aggressive.
It’s clear there’s no bullying & little detail provided so far doesn’t even suggest a difficult boss. I do think a common issue is some don’t like answering to Meghan as a WOC. Camilla tominey literally said the palace staff were used to working for the queen & looked down on Meghan as a cable actress & thought who are you when she made requests around the wedding.
Meghan could be the best boss in the world but there’s always something a manager does that can be annoying. And sometimes people respond to different management styles better than others. The problem is Meghan could give someone a staff appraisal that is totally fair & has points on room for improvement & because of this bullying smear that could be weaponised by a disgruntled employee. I cannot imagine being comfortable providing constructive feedback or disciplining staff in Meghan’s shoes knowing it could be (unduly) used against me.
So i agree at this point they should probably bring back having a COO or chief of staff that Archewell staff report to to create a bit of distance on things like staff management.
In relation to Harry just wanting to do charity & preferring Meghan make the money did the journalist forget Harry’s role at Better Up & his work with Travalyst?
Wait. Let me understand this clearly, according to Camilla Tominey Meghan is a bad boss, and a bully because someone did not complete the assigned tasks in their role ( this never seems to be in dispute), and instead of dressing them down in public, she spoke to the group at large about accountability in general, and then pull that person to the side to address specifics? If that makes you a bad boss, I deserve jail time. I knew this article was BS but this just sounds like I thought Meghan was going to be my bestie, instead she held me to the standards of my job, provided direct criticism privately, and kept an appropriate distance between us as manager and direct report.
@ABritGuest – interesting that you and @Gem mentioned what was going on with Gimlet, as it ties in with a memory I have from around that time. Back when you could still read X/Twitter without actually joining, and posts were visible in consecutive order, I somehow came across a post with a letter put out by, IIRC, senior management at Gimlet and/or Parcast, to the effect that Spotify had backtracked on significant promises they’d made with respect to how things would operate going forward. I think – I’m not sure – they mentioned something like 30% of staff were being cut. Here’s a WaPo article from slightly later, mid 2023, talking about what’s been going on since then, Spotify further gutting both companies:
https://archive.ph/20230606101806/https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/06/06/spotify-layoffs-podcast-gimlet-media-parcast/
I haven’t really been following this, but back when Bill what’s-his-bucket from Spotify was shooting his mouth off about H&M being grifters, I vaguely wondered if what was going on with Gimlet was a factor. I leaned into the theory that Bill was pissed off first, because he couldn’t convince H&M to dish dirt on the RF, and second, because they chose to terminate their connection with Spotify (possibly because of what they saw was going on with Gimlet?), not the other way around, as he was trying to have people believe.
So yeah, I wonder how the situation with Spotify and Gimlet could tie in to some of what’s (supposedly) being said by people included in this article.
Maybe I’m stupid but I always thought that Vanity Fair was kind of a smart publication. I’m kind of shocked to realized that they just publish such tabloid garbage like that. There is literally nothing to save from this article, it’s utter bullsh*t from start to finish. But if they want to become another stupid tabloid it’s just the perfect article then.
@Lau, no, you’re not stupid at all— VF did used to be a great magazine, but it’s really deteriorated in recent years. It’s sad because I’d been reading it for as long as I can remember.
This article is so stupid and comes out of nowhere. It sounds like the people making the decisions at VF collectively lost their damn minds. I hope that they got payed well to write all of that because it’s truly insane.
With every smear campaign I love Meghan more and more.
Well, since these “writers” are getting opinions about Meghan from people who never met her, I will likewise go on record and say that I thoroughly agree with you. Love her.
The fact that most of their sources bashing Meghan (in particular) for no damn reason remain unnamed throughout the entire thing really leads me to believe that it’s just William and Kate who had nothing better to do than to order this article.
An unnamed source saying she’s a mean girl bc…why? What specific thing? A claim that Meghan talked about this person behind their back. I mean…okay? It makes me laugh bc it feels like someone is trying to brand Meghan as a mean girl. Which is projection. It’s pretty clear that Kate has been called a mean girl ever since she let a lie that Meghan made her cry stand for years. So it’s like they’re trying to put that title on Meghan which is their usual strategy. Except here we’ve got vague sourcing desperately trying to paint that picture…using evidence about she doesn’t yell but has a something something tone and she absolutely definitely talked behind someone’s back🙄. Like come on. There’s so much different video evidences of Kate in a church acting like a mean girl. And being difficult to a bride and then lying to the media that it was the other way around. Like thats some real mean girl ish right there there. And they’re trying real hard to pin that trope on Meghan but there’s nothing there, no real evidence.
I’m really disappointed in Tom from Tom and Lorenzo. He (who has never met or worked with Meghan) is quoted heavily in the article, and repeats all the tabloid talking points, as if he’s forgotten his whole MO is to analyze and break down tabloid narratives, with fashion as his medium. He keeps harping on 1 surprising point: Meghan saying she didn’t google Harry and didn’t know what she was getting into. That’s his reason for hating her? As if one can google “ how to join the British Royal Family” and get a step by step guide? Their whole thing is being inscrutable and unknowable to outsiders. If I recall, they broke down the “balmoral test” episode of the Crown, where the royals applaud themselves when outsiders don’t know their ways.
The talking points he gave were out of the Daily Mail (Meghan shopping a divorce memoir? Seriously? If that were true the British media would be shouting from the rooftops!). Gay white men can be just as misogynistic and have as much misogynoir as cishet men, I swear. So, so disappointing. I think I will stop visiting his site over this. I quit Slate for a lazy, tabloid repeating article that I think was supposed to be snarky. I’ve had it with fake allies. And no, repeating tabloid trash isn’t the same thing as scrutiny, and he should know better.
The part about the divorce memoir really had me rolling my eyes. I mean, if you’re making 💩 up, make it believable 💩!
Tom and Lorenzo have always been haters of Meghan. The fact that they are quoted heavily in this article is why it’s considered a hit piece.
I used to read T&Lo religiously back during their Project Rungay days. When they pivoted to the current iteration of their website, over time it became clear that Tom in particular is a plain old misogynist. He’s petty af on top of that.
I’ve stopped reading for a while, I actually mostly liked Lorenzo but he’s completely overpowered by Tom.
All this to say that Tom’s hard/ hate on for Meghan is nothing new, he will dig into her whenever given the chance. At least he’s getting some pushback in his own comment section.
It is time to stop reading them for good.
Oh, I stopped reading T&L years ago! Too nasty, you know…
I dumped Tom and Lorenzo years ago. I used to love their write ups on Mad Men fashion. They early on started riding the Meghan hate train and I got off immediately.
I was really disappointed to see them delighting in being quoted. The quote about Meghan being someone who looks at the menu online before going to a restaurant, as if they actually know her! And the curtsey anecdote Meghan told—the significant thing about that is that Meghan didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen that day. They seem determined to hate her.
They hate Meghan and adore Kate. I’ve written them off years ago. They blocked me on X maybe 5 years ago because I used the rose emoji in a post about William and kate, lol. (I think that’s what it was, I honestly can’t remember.)
I also stopped going to T&L years ago.
The litmus test being unmitigated Meghan hate, which they gloriously passed with flying colors.
Not liking Meghan is an option, but at least people could try to be fair in criticising her, and not regurgitate talking points from all of the British media sites that come up with misogynoir opinion pieces based on fraudulent fairytale fanfiction.
It is attempted gaslighting to say that because Meghan looks like the kind of person who would do x, she lied when she told you she didn’t do x. Just gross.
That’s my thing. There’s criticism and then there’s lazily falling back on narratives that are from the tabloids. I just expect more from the writers I choose to read so yeah. After watching the way Harris was talked about, I’m gonna have real high standards. As in don’t repeat tabloid narratives about a black woman.
@Becks they blocked me years ago too! It was because I used the #princewilliamaffair hashtag somewhere (not even on THEIR page!). I guess they just blocked everyone who used it. Idiots.
Me again.
I only saw a pic of T&L for the first time today.
If they go around criticising people for how they look, while looking like they do, maybe they shouldn’t.
I have no idea who’s who, and don’t really care, but one of them was wearing a checkered flannel shirt that looked like it was made from leftovers of other checkered flannel shirts. The other one wore a grey shirt with small black butterflies, not exactly the height of fashion in the past few years either.
I think the timing of this story. With the launch of the show and Harry’s lawsuit makes me very suspicious. Can we get someone on record publicly?
The only source from this part of the article that was mentioned by name had lovely things to say about meghan and that tells you enough.
All the rest is made up by probably some random who ia trying to earn a few bucks quickly and probably works no where near the entertainment industry.
THIS. This is attacking her to hurt him before the suit.
@chica, I think Harry’s lawsuit has everything to do with this recent spate of hit stories. It has not only been about denigrating and smearing the Sussexes but as well making them look unreliable, i.e., untruthful.
It’s so very sad that she will never get rid of this particular accusation. It’s out there and keeps coming back even after she clapped back with first hand accounts of employees.
She will get rid of it. Derangers are not admired by all.
I think she will. There needs to be a,lawsuit.
You all really think in California, there would not be multi million dollar lawsuit and civil rights complaints filed if Meghan was the boss from hell? Entire industry knows this is bullshit. Wait and see how shocked people are when none of this impacts Meghan.
I agree. I think ignoring it is best. The show will speak for itself in March. Plus Meghan has been doing work with the fire and that’s more important than a nasty article.
It would be interesting to see the receipts on if the Windsors ever hired a crisis manager and pr firm. I think we know they did. Ala “We can bury anyone.”
So I read this entire article Friday and I have thoughts.. mainly around the amount of quotes from T&L and Lainey( and the person from Montecito who is CLEARLY that Mineards guy). Smacks a little too much of quoting Richard Eden and Camilla Tominey to me. And I don’t know if it was just me but the way they framed Meghan as some overly ambitious schemer always looking for her next come up, and Harry as this hapless well meaning traumatized dude rubbed me the wrong way. It felt like it was venturing a little too much into tropes, with the evidence yet again being she isn’t the person I thought she would be and therefore she is wrong for not meeting my expectations.
She yelled at me without yelling just raised my antenna as a manager. I often heard things like this from people who don’t like direct criticism when they are not performing. You’re not a dog, I don’t have to hide criticism in a treat. And I could just be sensitive given the current environment in the united states, but all the full throttle criticism going for Meghan, and the criticism of Harry being super mild and basically what do you expect from this bumbling English rich guy seemed very microaggressive. Especially when the criticism seemed to be she’s earnest, brings a lot of attention, is friends with wealthy people, and sometimes things she wants to do don’t work out. I don’t think Meghan is perfect or above criticism, but all I came away from that article with was, we thought Meghan would be like this, she wasn’t and it disappoints us and so she sucks, but Harry is like you know a good dude. I don’t know why this article bothered me so much. It’s been ongoing for almost 10 years at this point. They seem to really resent her being happy and not trying to get them to like her. So that, and with Harry’s court cases starting in days I know that it’s going to be even worse. It just really pissed me off though. I guess Penske is going to run through all of their entities with hot pieces though so I guess Rolling Stone is next .
I agree with you. When I was a manager, most of my staff were happy with how they were managed. But I had three staff who were used to doing whatever they wanted and I started putting in expectations. I followed up on those expectations and they did not like it. After a year, one retired, one got a different job and one started following the expectations. But I’m sure lots of people heard about how mean I was. I never raised my voice. I was always warm and kind but I also didn’t let their bullshit get in the way on their jobs being done. Called them out regularly in a professional way.
I agree with everything you said. This article was just recycling British headlines in a more mainstream magazine ( much like THR) People are getting tired of the constant ganging up on Meghan.
Also, Kate Nicholl is named in Harry’s lawsuit for phone hacking AND she works for Vanity Fair. This article was put out for a reason. And Tina Brown used to be the editor in chief.
This! We knew something like that would come, right? Harry is up to slay the Murdoch-dragon and the press will yell from the sideline (without yelling, of course). Remember Oprah and the bullying-crap the days before? This won’t go away for quite a time. Brace youself for more of the same old BS to come!
Rebecca Sannanes needs to move on and get proper help instead of running to papers about a podcast that ended years ago. Meghan Markle was your boss and you were paid for your services, she was never your friend.
It’s odd that some think you will be besties just by working together. They were right to be cautious considering this person ran to a journalist to slam them.
Yes! As soon as I saw that “it wasn’t Meghan’s idea” line, my mind immediately went to her. We understand that your concept idea was chosen, and we appreciate your role in the project’s success. So we should dub you a “kingmaker,” making you the greatest podcast producer/consultant ever at this point. Right?!?
My guess is that Meghan is a perfectionist and will completely scrap something if it’s not turning out the way she wants. And instead of people accepting that about her they take it personally. It seems really dumb on the employee part.
I also think people mistake kindness for weakness. I believe employees realized she was a really kind and generous employer and tried to take advantage of that and as soon as Meghan caught on she distanced herself from that employee and kept in 100% professional.
When Beyonce was called “bossy” in her earlier career, she said it is my name people are seeing up there. If something goes wrong, they are gonna blame me, so she had to be sure everything is perfect. I don’t even think, Meghan is that perfectionist. She just doesn’t want to give the media anything they can use against her. You know, the media is going after all of her project to find something bad about it. When she was helping that UK women’s charity with clothing line, the royal reporters even investigated if the charity used any cheap work from overseas. Did anyone see RR investigating anything about W&K or their project to that level?
White B!tc#3$ need to go somewhere
I am so glad Meghan’s show was pushed back. All of this was planned to derail the obvious success her show was going to be. Also, seeing that Camilla Tominey had a hand in this piece. This is just nasty work and I am so sick of it and these people.
Tominey is openly bragging she was involved in this and she even tagged Meredith constant about this, when Meredith only ever focused on demonstrating how Tominey is a racist who used a white supremacist as the basis for her terrorist at Grenfell article.
All these anonymous sources are very suspect.
Didn’t Harry dismiss toenail as writing science fiction in Spare?
Tominey being involved in this article says EVERYTHING.
Yeah I saw Tominey tweet something like who would have thunk it about the article and I was like ummmmm who would have thought that there’d be another article with unnamed sources vaguely saying something something about Meghan yelled but didn’t yell and she was taking about me…which yeah she prob was if that person worked for Meghan. Like I’m sure many people have thought okaaaay same old lack of evidence that Meghan is some mean bully. Rinse and repeat. Many people are reading it and going huh okaaaaay? And? What vaguely sourced “Meghan is so scary” meandering mess did I just read?
It’s one part racism. And one part incompetence, which then converts to racism.
The part about being yelled at without screaming – that’s when someone tells you that you did something wrong. Because Meghan is not a doormat, and she is ambitious. But if you are used to just skating by, it doesn’t feel very nice when someone calls you out on it. So you can fix yourself and improve. OR you can cry to the press about the mean black lady who “yelled”at you and hurt your little feelings.
The piece seemed all over the place, too. It was a very weird read.
It was all over the place with lots of lies. Plenty of people who have worked with Meg in the past have all said that the bullying she is accused of is nothing but lies and that she was a kind and pleasant person to work with.
Yeah it very much read like they really didn’t have a single idea where they wanted to go with it, other than rehashing old tabloid garbage, so they just threw all of it at the wall at once.
Poorly written with seemingly the same “sources” as usual but trying a publication that doesn’t yet have the stink of the Fail, still reads like tabloid bs.
It was poorly written. I had to read certain parts more than once because it just didn’t make sense.
It doesn’t hang together because it isn’t true. Much easier to write the simple truth rather than twisting it to make her sound bad.
I choose to believe all of you who say it was poorly written. I have no desire to read the vitriol that these bitter people spew. How they hate it that Meghan is lovely and beautiful, that H&M are happy, and that their family continues to thrive.
The lack of specifics is undermining this story but I do think that Meghan should be more mindful of who she hires because she’s being perceived as a bully by these people.
Where is actual proof.
There’s no proof and I would like some actual stories of bullying. But it is known that some people perceive bullying when there’s none especially when interacting with black people. It could be that the people that Meghan and Harry hire come in with a preconceived notion of how it will be working for Harry and Meghan and leave disappointed when the experience doesn’t live up to their expectations. It is probably up to Meghan and Harry to disabuse those they hire of their expectations before they start the job.
This is just so bizarre to pay for a VF article just to push heavy lies about someone & as you said, it’s never anyone who’s gone on record, always unnamed sources. They can never explain what she did, but just know “she did it”. It’s truly bizarre behavior.
I’m sorry, but someone who resigns a month (3 episodes) into working on a project/podcast bought serious issues to that podcast that were going to cause them to leave no matter who the podcaster was. Someone doesn’t go from being perfectly fine to a gibbering wreck who needs to resign in that period without serious unresolved issues.
Vanity Fair and the culture writer Anna Peele just produced a 8ooo words, a convoluted and constipated piece of writing , basically a version 2 of the British tabloid years long narratives that Meghan is a bully and Harry is a naive child being manipulated by Meghan
Never since college have I seen such a bloated piece of nonsense. It was like they paid by the word, and paragraphs got added as they went along. But I guess if the rent is due, there’s nothing like an H&M story to pay the bills.
I usually don’t bother with this crap, but this showed up on my feed so I braced myself and read the whole thing. The stuff about Harry (he was born royal, has impeccable manners, and would be happy doing charity work for the rest of his life) tracked, I thought. The stuff about Meghan? Really sorry I wasted 15 minutes of my life.
I share your sentiments about gut level instincts. When it comes to the other royals, my gut tells me that there is nothing good about William or Kate (aka Catherine/Katherine?). Their actions reinforce this – no work ethic, no substance to the “work” they claim to do and no transparency.
If I had to get a poster image for Mean Girl ..there’s no contest when Kate’s nasty face is out there.
Same. Will and Kate have always given off bad vibes and I never liked them. I didn’t even watch their wedding.
Harry was one that gave off a genuine and kind vibe. Same with Meghan.
The term “source” has been completely corrupted by the right-wing tabloid press and is therefore no longer of any serious use to other good journalists. Originally, source protection was important for investigative journalism to uncover and tell true, fact-checkable, well-researched and verified stories about powerful politicians and organisations. None of this applies to the source protection of right-wing newspapers. In many cases, one may even wonder whether the “source” even exists and is not a new invention of the right-wing hate campaign against the Sussexes.
I read the whole thing, what a waste of time.
They had an all out attack planned for her launch… but then WLM got moved, so they had column imches to fill. Since it seems the Sussexes don’t talk to Penske Media, who cooperate with Murdoch, VF had to rely on previously published, rehashed stuff from anonymous sources.
“When something went poorly, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands—such as a teaser for Archetypes being released five months before the show premiered and before there was any tape to promote—Meghan would become cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible”
This reminds me of the infamous “Kamala made us proofread all our work and fix mistakes. She was so mean” article. On a serious note, it tells you how people weaponize the workplace against WOC. We go from pet to threat in seconds if a fragile WW feels threatened.
“Meghan yells without yelling!! The person who worked in media projects read stories in the tabloids about Meghan “bullying” palace aides and couldn’t imagine such behavior actually happened. After working with her, though, this person realized, “Oh, any given Tuesday this happened.””
Meghan stands up for herself when need be and demands respect without ever disrespecting anyone. But since she’s a black woman of color, just doing that STILL makes her a mean, scary, angry black woman. These folks grift off attacking the Sussexes even on all days ending in -y, so what else is new? Same sh!t, different day.
The moment I saw Tom and Lorenzo and Lainey were involved, it was a wrap for me. Tom and Lorenzo are racist. Lainey is still mad she couldn’t get near Meghan during her Toronto days.
Exactly the same claims as launched about Kamala. Which always seems to boil down to, I actually did something wrong or screwed something up and my boss didn’t tell me don’t worry we’re still besties it’s okay.
It’s never I called Meghan to say that I unexpectedly slipped and broke my ankle and wouldn’t be able to come into work, and she said who cares! It’s always I had a project to do with clear timelines and I screwed up and she let me know I did, and was visibly frustrated with me which ISN’T FAIR!!!
Tom and Lorenzo have also never met Meghan! Why are they being quoted as if they know her and what she’s like? That is not journalism.
Harry’s court case starts Tuesday. NGN is not happy and Murdoch’s tentacles are everywhere. The author of this more-subtle-than-most hit piece littered with errors and ommissions is a freelancer. She’s written for WaPo – hello Will Lewis. There’s a connection between Conde Nast and Murdoch’s News Corps through AI deals, too. Furthermore, VF’s actual royal editor is Katie Nicholl, who’s named in Harry’s UIG upcoming court case against ANL (Nichol worked for The Daliy Fail back in the day). The ‘Montecitan’ quoted sounds like Richard Mineards again, btw (former UK tabloid hack). The timing of this piece is highly suspect and smacks of witness intimidation and vengeance.
Thank you Beth. I suspected the Murdoch/DM tentacles were behind this but you’ve spelled it out.
Link to BBC article detailing just how high stakes next week’s court case is for both side
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c2l00xkgwnyo
They will go to any lengths to hurt Harry as punishment and a warning to others. I
Ditto on “Thank you Beth” for providing actual source data and background info on the players, including the unsourced ones protected in the shadows. Also thank you Lady Digby for the BBC link. My biggest hope for this trial is that Harry and Watson will be able to bring enough substantive data forward that will bring way more reputational damage to the other side as it becomes recognized fact. I would also hope that whatever settlement offer has been made gets revised upward throughout the trial. It’s obvious Harry is willing to lose for public accountability. Who knows? He might be mad enough (and broke enough) to release the other 400 pages of Spare.
It looks like a PR campaign timed to coordinate with the launch of Megan’s new show. Even though her show was postponed, they still went for it.
Generally PR works by submitting and pitching articles to publications and news segments. The PR firms have “an in” with different writers who pick up the topics. Since the royals have a connection with Vanity Fair, it probably got picked up again and syndicated. Once the article pops up, it’s easy to promote via social channels (organic or paid). I don’t work in PR directly, but I’m PR adjacent in digital marketing.
It must be so nice to have lived such a privileged, protected life that you truly believe, “you can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice.”
I think it’s more a privileged, protected life when you CAN’T believe that. That doesn’t refer to this article, but in general. Utter bs, what you wrote. Children of abuse would certainly like a word.
My big takeaway from the article was: so what? Have these staffers ever had a real job before working for H&M? You’re not supposed to tell them no. If your boss gives you the cold shoulder or “yells without yelling” when something goes wrong, you soldier on. Don’t go into a job thinking you’re going to be “besties” with your boss. 🙄
My other takeaway is that the people working with/for them probably get frustrated because the pace is slower. It was alluded to in the story that H&M worry about how every small part of a project will affect them and that slows things down. Again, so what. You’re still getting paid.
There were parts of this article with which I agree – mostly, in the difficulty of being creative and authentic while still being connected to the RF. I do think Archetypes could have been more hard-hitting and direct. I do think it’s a problem for H&M that the entertainment world is more interested in their royalty than in their ideas. It’s like the RF is a persistent piece of sticky chewing gum and must be very frustrating. On the one hand, they want to get rid of it, on the other it’s a shortcut to opening doors. Only time will straighten this out – and 5 years, when more than half was spent setting up a new life, isn’t enough to judge.
As for the rest, my brain reached “voice mail is full” after reading this article. I’m now at 0% capacity for absorbing any more negativity about Meghan.
However there is constant criticism by Meghan and harry. For years. They did not do anything to deserve this abuse. Blame should be squarely on the abusers who were given free rein apparently by Charles and william to hope harry comes crawling back. An example is how they were trashed for helping people who lost homes in the fires
About Meghan and harry
Yes, that’s the “voice mail is full” part.
It’s the establishment using media to want harry to ditch his family and come crawling back. They trotted out tom sr and Samantha for years
Yes, the whole ‘lost royalty’ thing is what makes you interesting. I guess someone was trying to put her in her place. I totally believe they were trying to sell this ‘edgier’ and ‘rebel’ Meghan, who’s finally free from the shackles of the stodgy royal family. But that wasn’t compatible with their lifestyle or brand. Every time she backed away from that (no matter how politely), it frustrated people. It’s just like the ESPY award drama, where people who know nothing about the Invictus Foundation swore he was only getting it because he’s a celebrity. However, upon actually learning about the organization and event, they had a change of heart. I agree with you that the more they build their non-royal brand out, the less confusion there will be.
I don’t believe that the industry is more interested in their connection to the royal family. I would think that if the connection to royalty were the main driving force for the interest in them, the other royals who are above them would be more interesting to those who follow them, including those in the industry. We’ve heard about the multiple times that the others have attempted to get the industry to focus on them over Harry and Meghan without any success. Harry was more than Royal even before Meghan because most people see that he’s better than the others and it’s because of that same reason for Meghan, that people are drawn to them more than them being royals. Being royal isn’t anything that Harry and Meghan can change, they will always be royal. Other than to correct the lies told about them, their focus has been beyond being royals that’s partly why the UK media still continues to link them to the others. They need the others to be connected to Harry and Meghan, not the other way around.
The entertainment industry doesn’t need the other royals, they already have The Crown and all the other fictional reenactments of the royal story. And the reason W&K aren’t interesting to Hollywood is that they’re boring. I’m not saying that the only reason people care about H&M is because they’re royal, but their story would not be compelling to the whole world if they weren’t royal.
I think this article went ahead because the trial involves a lot of the industry characters and even though Meghan’s show was moved, they want to diminish Harry. And it’s no coincidence that the most salacious parts immediately show up in the DM and New York post which are media directly involved in Harry’s lawsuits.
What I come away from all of this nonsense with is Meghan is not supposed to have agency. She would be find if she let you run over her and just took it. She cannot correct you, reprimand you or correct your efforts on her behalf. You know better than her how she should behave and represented.
About 2 times a year you can always count on this nonsense from either a gutter rag, or royalist Last year it was that old Tina woman, this year it is that sagging sales wise vanity fair. The U.K. gutter rags needed new blood to survive, Vanity Fair has just given them plasma for another year of hate and abuse.
At some point I would love to see Meghan give an in-depth interview responding to all this nonsense. I am not a tic for tac person but I would love to see this interview.
I too feel she should have a ” clear the air “sit down chat but this will not happen while Harry has his court case in progress. Anything she says or does will impact and override what he is trying to do in his lawsuit.
“At some point I would love to see Meghan give an in-depth interview responding to all this nonsense. ”
I mean, this is exactly what the tabloids want. There was a story about politician spreading lies about another politician hitting his wife and he said something like, I want him to say in front of the cameras that he wasn’t beating his wife. This is propaganda 101. H&M already authorized their current and former employees to speak about their experience working with her. Meghan giving an interview about how she didn’t bully her employees won’t change anything, except the tabloids will get materials to use for at least a year from the interview and the headlines about Meghan slamming her employees. Also, this is an organized hit job, whatever they do, these articles will still be written. They already run a response with names on record.
This! “I want him to say in front of the cameras that he wasn’t beating his wife. This is propaganda 101.”
No wonder they were mad WLM got pushed back. They dusted off Katie for an appearance and had articles ready to go as well to derail the release. Harry’s lawsuit is moving forward as planned, Invictus is next month and WLM will officially be released in March. They’ll continue to be on the offensive.
Meghan has standards. Very high ones. You’d think that a person with a resume that could even get an interview would know this comes with the job. And even if she does yell, or yells without yelling, is that any different from most Hollywood bosses? Oh, sorry. I mean male bosses.
May I add “white male bosses” . People of color seem to evoke a “who does he/she think they are”?
The first though that sprang to my mind as well.
The most significant way to hurt Harry is to attack Meghan.
That’s all this is. Proving once again how afraid they are of Good King Harry.
How afraid they are of the TRUTH
How afraid they are of the FACTS
How afraid they are of the PROOF
Attacking Meghan is easy.
Attacking truth and facts that have proof backing them? They are scared little minions. And morons. Those are the facts. This is the truth. Their articles alone is the proof.
The article is schizo for sure – it goes from one extreme to the next, praising and then burning, back and forth. I guess the issue is one that a few of us have been saying on here for some time but often get met with hostility: Harry and Meghan need to do something different with their PR. I would say their zenith period was the Oprah interview and everything up to 2023. They seemed to be handled by professionals. In the past couple years, there have been many missteps. At a certain point, you have to think a lot of these articles could’ve been avoided or watered down. This did do damage – I can see it all over social media. How will they respond?
We can argue about their approach to Media interaction, but I honestly don’t think these articles can be avoided. Simply because Harry is suing large media entities. We can’t discount the fact that these entities have a vested interest in the things that he wants to bring light to never coming out. Also, that a very small number of people own mass amounts of media that is disseminated to millions of people.
This article was written in Vanity Fair, which is owned by Penske. Penske owns Vanity Fair, deadline, Billboard , the Hollywood reporter, Vibe, Rolling Stone and tons more. Can you see the reach that one company has? And compare that with the various entities that the Murdoch empire owns, that ANL owns, etc. there’s no singular interview, or PR release that’s going to combat the reporting in all of those magazines listed above, The daily Mail, the mirror, The Washington Post, the Sun, the telegraph, the times, Toronto Sun, Sydney morning herald, etc.
Our real concern outside of this for Harry and Meghan is that less than 10 people on this planet can completely control through various media the information we receive.
The bots and derangers were and are after them for years the misstep was the queen and Charles not putting a stop to this. Charles evicted them. Victims should not be blamed.
Yes, the PR situation has been discussed a lot. What hasn’t been offered here is what, exactly, H&M should do differently to make a positive impact. Yes, clap back – but every day, several times a day, in response to every mean thing anyone says? And what should they say? No, I’m not a bully, I’m not an idiot, we’re not grifters, we didn’t bring Netflix cameras to the LA fires, our friends aren’t lying when they say we’re good people. All these attacks are for H&M to respond, so there will be more content for more attacks.
I do think they could market their accomplishments a bit more, but, except for Spare, the things they do, however admirable, aren’t really big enough for the major media. Even Invictus won’t warrant more than an article or two, and that’s only because Harry’s involved. Add to this that 98% of the media is devoted to trashing H&M and PR is just a nightmare.
So yeah I’m not a pr person so I too often feel like okay so what xyz would people like to see? Bc I genuinely don’t know.
Just my 2 cents (but I don’t know them or their plans or other key details), but I would advise a strategy to identify maybe 1 or 2 public appearances per quarter with a charity (they really shine at this), in addition to their planned projects (WLM and Invictus). Fluffy interviews for the major projects, think Today show, Gayle King, People mag, etc.). That would keep them front and center with their good works and positive coverage (the haters will still be there tho). That would be a start to pushing back with proof they’re making an impact of positive change.
I get it though. VF says Harry has a million things he wants to protect and we’ve seen Meghan dial herself down. They also have their lives and kids and personal peace to consider, so maybe they can’t be fully public people with appearances and interviews right now (or maybe ever). That’s the trade off. If people rarely see or hear from you, they will believe the negative stuff every time.
Whilst I do think the promotion of their Netflix projects have been lacklustre & hope Meghan plans to promote With love Meghan in and around its new air date, when it comes to Archewell Foundation & their personal charity work, i do think they’ve been pro active with PR & they’ve been doing a lot of public appearances.
If we look at 2024 H&M had their big trips to Nigeria& Colombia which were profiled in People mag & Harpers Bazaar. Harry did a lot of charity events around Sentebale, WellChild awards, African Parks, the Diana Award & UN & people Mag & hellomag got the fluffy content. Harry also did Scottys little children event in UK which BBC got exclusive coverage of & did a couple of events in uk & Canada to promote Invictus.
H&M visited Texas chapters of their welcome protect & visited Uvalde families which local press covered. Meghan did two further Welcome project visits which Marie Claire got exclusive access to for the thanksgiving dinner& comments from Meghan. Meghan did a visit to Girls Inc which Vanity Fair (boo) got exclusive on. Archewell launched their parents network initiative and H&M did a CBS Sunday interview to promote it. And this isn’t exhaustive.
Hope they keep this energy for 2025
It’s not about PR. Harry and Meghan have to start hiring people who don’t feel intimated by a black woman being in charge. They need to start giving opportunities to people who are new to and up and coming in the business. Hiring well paid and experienced people has only lead to them feeling a sort of way about Meghan. And perhaps Meghan and Harry have to learn to be a little flexible in the workplace. It’s clear that people outside of their business love them but something’s going wrong at their office.
I don’t think that they have something wrong with their office, they have had people that worked for them go on the record about how they are good bosses. So it’s not just their friends saying they’re good people. The issue is the media is focused on them being bad people, specifically Meghan. I mean this very article made a big deal about them having their employees sign NDAs as if that’s somehow outside of the norm for people in their position, to insinuate that it’s because Meghan is such a horrible monster. So if she manages 20 people and one doesn’t like her, is bothered by her management style, or any other variety of things that anyone in management is going to encounter at some point, the media is going to highlight and focus that one person’s experience to the exclusion of everyone else. These people that have these problems are never named, the people that don’t have the problems always are. So it gives the impression that there are multiple people that have a problem with her ( always her), and we can’t rely on the media to be fair and provide clarity.
Well, being intimidated by a Black woman in charge seems like a general entertainment industry issue, if not world-wide issue. But for specific staffing, it might be that Archewell Productions hasn’t really found its focus, so who do you hire? I don’t think we’ve heard criticism lately from the philanthropic side, have we?
There is plenty of evidence that Harry and Meghan are already doing this and have long been doing all of this. I don’t think anything is going wrong at their office. After all, their staff – past and present – already went on record refuting all the lies about Meghan.
The fact is that there is a very powerful cabal of media entities which has been sued/is being sued by H+M or both. And those entities have a world wide reach and very deep pockets. And there will always be craven racists who delight in taking potshots at, and attempting to destroy (and make an example of) a black woman who DARED to think that she was worthy of being treated like a human being, taken seriously, and deserving of happiness and the love of a white royal prince. And to be happy and prosper despite their efforts. That’s basically it.
@Eurydice: No we don’t but they’re not in charge of their foundation. It’s Shauna Nep and James Holt. Perhaps Harry and Meghan should hire somebody to run their production company.
I stopped buying v f a long time ago. Glad I did.
When does Harry’s trial against the Murdoch empire start again? Hum? The Windsors and tabloids have upped the smear campaign heading into the inauguration and trial. Wonder what they fear being revealed? The heir has done 1 event this year and had to be bribed with day drinking. He canceled another event because weather meant he couldn’t show off by zoom, zooming. In 1 day Harry and Meghan did more to meaningfully help their community and didn’t have to day drink or go zoom, zooming. No matter how much muck they muck the Sussexes with, the dull mess will never be anything but a pig in lipstick because of an accident in birth order.
They should sue. I hope they do, it’d put this to bed once and for all. I hope they are both okay, Meg especially. Hold your head high Duchess.
It really baffles me when all this attention is put on “Meghan is a bully” and yet there has not been one credible incident they can produce. Charles, Ann, William, Kate and Andrew have all publicly had hissy fits, displayed anger, totally inappropriate behaviour and not one story about them being angry bullies. Charles is renowned for his bad behaviour and even putting hands on staff. William and Kate have huge fights and throw things (only pillows, not lamps) and that is written as a cute story. Ann is nasty, patronizing and a complete bully. Andrew has fits over his teddy bears. The conclusion they come to is Meghan is a bully. This does not make sense.
There are never any details whatsoever!
@Joanne, there is also some footage of Sophie screaming at a security/driver burly dude.
So the real question for me is, who let loose the dogs of war and why?
Clearly US media got the nod to fully turn on Harry and Meg. I think it will only get worse from here on. Vanity Fair isn’t an old supermarket tabloid, they still have some measure of gravitas. They are still a cultural weathervane. The article is as complimentary as not but no one will remember the “Theyre so hot for each omg!” stuff. The takeaway is she’s a biiitch, he’s a broken lame brain, and they’re grifters down to their last scheme.
Vanity Fair has deteriorated greatly in the past several years. Greatly. Featuring Scam Markle was another mistake of theirs, and also publishing lies written by Katie Nicholl. Not far above tabloid level now. I ended my subscription years ago, but sadly couldn’t resist this story, thinking it would be okay. I broke down and bought a copy. Never. Again.
I think the title alone is a dead give-away of the angle. All the usual suspects seem to be involved. I’m not going to read it, but who is the author?
Anna Peele.
I worked with a Black colleague at a management level who was spoken of the way Meghan is and eventually was run out of the company by an executive. It was all untrue; no diva behavior, no meltdowns, etc. I spoke to friends about it later who all said, “Every Black person has a work related story like this.”
Exactly this. The combination of her blackness and her being a woman is intolerable to these dinosaurs. We saw it in our election(s) and we see it in smaller doses all the time. Our culture hates, fears and is jealous of women. Add in melanin as a multiplier of all those things.
A lot of her sins seem like standard “boss” stuff to me. The part I find hardest to believe is that someone would need extended therapy after working for Meghan. Even if she’s yelling without yelling at you, why not just cut your losses and move on?
Even if she were super boss.and got awards each year She would still be bashed.
The rags should be sending Meghan large checks every year on her birthday. Even though she’s lived a private life for five years she still provides false fodder for their rantings just because she exists. They *need* her just to have *something* to write about. Doesn’t matter if it’s fiction – not to them anyway.
This whole discourse is irritating. When are these articles written about men? I am a female director who leads an extensive team. I have high expectations, provide direct feedback, and am human. This means that I am occasionally stern, but more often, I am empathetic, warm, funny, and fair. I can yell without yelling and I know that I am perceived as “scary” by those who don’t know me because my RBF and focus at work mean I don’t always smile at people in the hallway when I’m walking to the bathroom. All this to say, I am a good supervisor who leads a productive team and has a human face. Anyone can be these things. But when it is a woman, it is so easy to write articles blaming women for being “mean,” “pushy,” “demanding,” and, “scary.” The continual double standard used to demean Meghan is not only frustrating to hear because I find her very sympathetic, but it is insulting to women who use their power and voice in the same way men do every.single.day without comment. UGH
And what’s additionally maddening is SO.MANY.WOMEN (mostly white) are jumping on the Meghan hate train with nary a shred of proof, nor any *real* sources to back up these false allegations. What happened to solidarity amongst women? There seems to be a group, 90% of which is in media, to take her down. It’s very disheartening to see them taking sides with the British gutter tabloids and rota to keep spewing this vitriol. No wonder I stopped reading VF years ago, it’s just another garbage tabloid now.
This article was bad and my take away, after excoriating it, is what is the point of it? I said on X it definitely is a missed opportunity because VF does use good writers. They didn’t here because to write a proper analysis of the Sussexes 5 years on would have to mention the Royal family and their failures and pettiness in the wake of Charles’ accession. They can’t do that. Instead it’s back to it’s all Meghan’s fault, she could have been such a great royal duchess if she’d let them crush her. It starts off they’re doing fine but not because of Meghan, and Harry doesn’t want to work and they haven’t changed the world yet because Meghan isn’t bold enough but she’s mean. They even went after her friends for being discreet and blame them for high real estate prices. At first was really outraged. However what is the article supposed to do? Seriously are the Sussexes supposed to please all the critics by doing nothing and everything , go back to England, disappear into the Amazon? The article was nasty, Vanity Fair has really jumped the shark and sunk low, and the Sussexes should go about their life and ignore these clowns.
I know someone who worked VERY closely with her for many years, and I’ve been told that what you see is what you get: she’s hard-working, kind & polite, and extremely professional. The only ‘dirt’ he had to spill about her and Harry was that together they were incredibly earnest and it was clear that they had the same goals in life: family and charity.
This is good hear. I think they still need to make changes in their office but perhaps they already have hence the reliance on old stories from their time with Spotify.
Toronto is a small entertainment industry and had she been horrible there, it would have come out. So it makes no sense that suddenly she does a 180 in personality.
How come they’re always anonymous?
I think maybe Meghan has big ideas about what she wants to do, but, when it comes to executing them lacks experience, and that can make her insecure and react in a way people don’t like. And, having worked in the media business, I can tell you that more experienced people like to feel superior to someone they perceive as knowing less than they do.
Meghan has executed many big projects flawlessly and has decades of experience. That’s why the jealous BRF turned on her, she was too good at her job. Furthermore, she is ANYTHING but insecure, how do you think she survived the royal wood chipper? Good for you that you worked in the media business, so did I and the people I worked with from the CEO down were unequivocally professional, understanding and helpful. It’s called creating a healthy corporate culture.
Outside of acting, Meghan had a successful lifestyle website & a best selling Reitmans line. Meghan’s first project within 3 months of marrying into BRF was a NYT best selling cookbook, she guest edited the fastest selling British vogue edition of all time. Since leaving UK, Meghan’s had a NYT best selling children’s book, an award winning podcast that topped the charts in various markets including USA & UK. Meghan has had a pretty good record of successful projects
May I ask what are you basing this assumption on? We don’t know about everything she has or hasn’t thought of or even tried. This article is asserting things about her (and him) without any names to confirm whether anything they said actually happened.
There is no proof she bullied staff. She’s doing just fine imo with her projects.
People will likely disagree with me here on Celebitchy, but marketing herself professionally in her American media interests as Meghan Duchess Of Sussex is misguided.
I know she has legitimate reasons to: it’s her husband’s name, she doesn’t have a relationship with her father, not using Markle devalues her half-sister’s attempts to cash in, and it’s not like Mountbatten-Windsor is any less fancy. And I understand why she would as a private citizen and mother of her children.
But it sounds awful and awkward in the context of a media personality and is a reminder of everything I hate about aristocracy and monarchy.
She has been moving to that in the commercial stuff already. Her show says Meghan, not the Duchess.
The legitimate reason is because that is her married name. No different from a woman named Jane marrying a Mr. Smith and going by the name Mrs. Jane Smith. She married Harry and became his wife and for her to continue going by Meghan Markle would be going against the vows she took before God, Harry, the church and the world. No matter how her father, or even the other royals behave, that doesn’t change the fact that she married Harry and her last name stopped being Markle the moment they both said “I do”. They are both royals, regardless of where they live and what names they go by should have no bearing on whatever work or philanthropy they do now and in the future. They have done nothing wrong and there is no reason that they should change their names or who they are.
I get really irritated by this. Extremely irritated. Why shouldn’t she be addressed by her correct name and title. No one ever demands this of Sarah Ferguson, who is divorced for 30 years now. Colloquially she is usually referred to as Meghan Markle so this isn’t that big a deal. The same people demanding this, because how dare this biracial American use her correct formal name and title. She hasn’t used it commercially but is allowed to be addressed and identified by her title. The same people demanding she not be the Duchess of Sussex or royalty were quite gleeful about the fact that her maiden name was removed from her son’s birth certificate and replaced with HRH the Duchess of iSussex. I’m calling bullshit on this.
Sorry I irritated you. But I never said it wasn’t allowed. But I don’t especially like it. Personally, I am biracial, Australian, pro-republic and an anti-monarchist. That very much colours my views.
The Fergie argument is a case in point! She was a loathesome woman who had nothing to recommend herself except for her brief marriage to a man descended from William the Conqueror. Her use of the Duchess of York title as she promoted Weight Watchers in a foreign country was mind-bogglingly undignified to witness at the time and showed how full of shit the whole system is.
But that would be giving in to the haters and derangers who don’t think she deserves a title because “racism/misogynoir/somethingsomething”. Like it or not they are part of the BRF and are the only ones who are actually doing good things that the other members of that godawful family SHOULD be doing but aren’t. The Sussexes are the positive side of what it means to be royal, something the others simply don’t “get” because they’re too busy being lazy, jealous, spiteful and deceitful to care. And making huge $$$ doing it.
Meghan is too decent, smart and hard working to be promoting royalty and the trappings of aristocracy in any way. There is no positive side to being royal. They don’t deserve her buying into their imperialist system.
I rather think she wouldn’t care either way, but for how much it means to Harry to keep the kids connected to their heritage.
Obviously, several someones are VERY concerned about what will be revealed in Harry’s lawsuit which start in a couple of days. I suspect this will get worse before the end of all of the testimony in order to distract people from the facts. Once all of that is exposed, there is no way to put that Genie back in the bottle.
Apart from Meghan the mean girl who doesn’t measure up to Diana and can’t say “ slut”. ( it’s some BS in the article), Harry not being smart and wanting Meghan to earn all the money ( yep they said that too), there’s not much to this article. There is also a lack of legitimate criticism like how scattered and unfocused their comms strategy is and not talking up their accomplishments and promoting Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation more. It doesn’t acknowledge how they’ve built everything from scratch and only grouses about the inevitable set backs, which is par for the course when starting new ventures. They made a very glaring mistake , saying one if the goals of Sentebale was “ mental fitness “, while that is clearly stated as BetterUp by Harry, which gets no mention because its a paid job. There’s some of that in there but it’s buried in snark. The article Iid a laundry list of petty complaints like how Montecito gets more tourists and gawkers, so it’s harder to get a reservation at Lucky’s steakhouse and the hiking trails are crowded and it’s all Meghan’s fault. Because her friends don’t spill, it’s a tight lipped quasi aristocracy. Just stupid gripes like this. The article recycles a lot of stale old news and just lacking in any kind of nuance and structure. I could go on and on about how shoddy this piece is. Honestly would have been better written with ChatGPT.
Meghan yells without yelling – I don’t know, is that anything like someone who eats without eating? It’s a complete contradiction in terms. It points to such an extreme bias in the employees’ minds that they can’t even make a logical statement about what it was like to work for her. Tabloid-style writers glory in this kind of vague and desperate word salad – all it has to be is mean-spirited and jealous and they have something to work with!
You know. Somedays I really do wish that Meghan would be that B they keep accusing her of being . Like get up one morning, get all dolled up high heels a must and sit down at her computer at 5am and send off an email to these publications who continue to attack her . I wish she would write dear B, yeah it’s me thee Meghan , that accomplished black woman who married the white English prince and had two children for that all you salty jealous Heifers wish he had wanted to build that life with. Yes , My life , my children, my company, and MY MAN . That’s right you gutter rats : my man . He wanted and still wants me . It’s me he can’t get enough of in and out of the bedroom. It’s me whose smell is his favorite in the world. It’s me who he kisses first thing in the morning and the last thing at night. It’s me that he holds when he wants to hold or be held.
It’s me whose food he eats and my spoon he licks. Yes that’ Mrs Harry Windsor/ whales Sussex princess , duchess Meghan . I am that woman and you haters can’t get over it. So you will just have to die salty in the knowledge that he choose me the black woman and not the white English rose or the white American woman. Me , Queen Gloria daughter. . Oh how I wish Meghan would stop being the kind person she is just once and let these people know that she is over their shit .
I often remember when Meghan talked about never really being treated like a black woman until she started dating Harry and immediately as a black woman I fully understood and related with her. As WOC the expectation when we enter any space is to change and adjust who we are to align with everyone else. Us smiling is weakness, while others smiling is just them being kind. Us doing anything outside of smiling and laughing is instantly seen as being the angry black woman. A WOC not yelling at you for making a mistake that will only be seen as her mistake on the world stage is her bullying. While anyone else is seen as showing composure and respect towards their employees in the workplace. I once took two young black employees aside to talk to them in an always calm and respectful manner to explain to them that as black people regardless of how kind, informed or competent they are in a workplace how they do things or say things, they will always be on an uphill battle because people will always unfairly expect more from POC in how we work, respond or speak compared to everyone else there. There is this almost slave like mentality to how we are expected to talk among white folks to be treated as if we belong in the room. We can’t smile too much or question anyone without our entire character being questioned or being the bully for how someone else feels for being ourselves and doing what everyone else does. They have spent nearly ten years telling us that she is a bully with no names besides the lie from Kate, and we are supposed to take them at their word when people with actual names and interactions with her say that she is genuinely a good person. That is the experience of being a person of color, especially a black woman.
So just like others are saying, they are only vaguely alluding to something that sounds like a boss holding an underperforming employee accountable. So basically doing her job. Bullying is frequently targeting someone with the intention to cause harm, not feeling frustrated and holding someone to account. But I’m sure it’s confusing for Vanity Fair and all the
contributors including, once again, Elaine Lui, because I’m 💯 certain that NOBODY who works at Vanity Fair or Lainey Gossip or Us Weekly, Hollywood Reporter has EVER had to hold someone to account. I’m sure it’s all love, and hugs and staff PJ parties and squishies all DAY at those places!! Ugh! Hopefully the sarcasm comes across.
The point of this article is what exactly? Two millionaires live like millionaires and do their best to make life easier for the less fortunate? But it’s a disaster because people ask questions about their tours because Archewall isn’t as huge as the UN when Angelina Jolie does it? Like …what??? Come on, y’all are nit picking!! But why?
Why do you all feel the need to nit pick? It’s 5 years later and they’re still here and still not running back and still fighting and moving forward despite the media continuing to churn out these hit pieces on purpose because Harry is suing the hand that feeds you. The author clearly didn’t even edit to create segues between paragraphs FFS! The Black Princess hasn’t lost and you clearly care. If not, stop writing huge articles like this one.
I find it so interesting when they focus on “talking about people behind their backs.”
I do that. My husband and I discuss work colleagues, or friends of family members of ours, for example. Sometimes it’s because we are frustrated with something they did or said, but that doesn’t mean we don’t like them or think they’re awful people. You talk about the people in your life, including the people you work with or for. It’s a way to sort through your feelings about it, or get around a miscommunication or issue.
If Meghan sometimes does the same, I don’t see what the big deal is. It just depends on the spirit in which it is done. She’s not running to tabloids to blab about it constantly, or drop vague hints. She did one or two interviews, about which she was very open. And even THEN she protected Kate. She owned it. She’s not engaging in insidious gossip like these people are.
From the excerpt alone, I still didn’t see any specific examples of what they’re complaining about–as Kaiser noted. Darned if I’m going to read a full article of bile. The hate campaign continues, I guess.
Anyway I sent an email to Vanity Fair and told them it was time they Cabot proper journalists and a few other things.Suffice to say I had a bit of a rant at them. Well just received an email in reply saying they were very busy with enquires and will get back to me in 48hrs. Now I a a Scottish grandmother of a certain age so this article made me angry so I took to email to complain. I am just at an age were I cannot stand bad treatment of people , I just let go my filter and rant. The only good thing about getting older is you just say what you think, just let people like Vanity Fair have it. I wonder what would happen if you put me in with Donald Trump. I wonder if a Scot’s granny could make him cry 😂😂😂😂
Definition of bullying behaviour.
The repetitive, intentional hurting of one person or group by another person or group, where the relationship involves a balance of power.
Bullying can be physical, verbal, or psychological. It can happen face-to-face or online.
Bullying is usually targeted with an intention to intimidate, offend, degrade or humiliate.
Reasonable actions taken by a supervisor relating to managing a workforce is not considered bullying.
Spreading false accusations, criticism, humiliation, invasion of privacy, destructive rumours, and gossip is bullying (does this sound familiar UK tabloids and experts?)
Constant stories about H&M marital status without evidence is bullying, it is based on rumours and is an invasion of privacy and is intended to hurt.
In the UK, Lord Alli called for a crackdown on “bullying newspapers” calling for a new offence “corporate intimidation” to tackle the bullying of public figures. The governments response was that they had no plans to tighten regulation of the press (hardly surprising is it?).
The VF story is built around an unnamed source who worked in media projects, nothing is said about said source’s working relationship with Meghan. The story is based upon rumour and gossip from the source, no supporting information whatsoever. What do we know about the colleague who took a leave of absence? nothing, did she have other issues? we don’t know. Several other (how many?) took extended breaks (How long?) or went for long term therapy (did the source personally know the person?).
Much can be interpreted from such little information Just remember that Harry’s court case commences this week and this follows a usual tactic of the media to attack Meghan in the hope Harry will back down.
Excellent points, MikeB, about the real story behind the behavior of these employees and so-called “insiders.” Lots of gossip and no real facts about the people making these accusations, or any details about really happened.
We have known for a long time that the royal family is scared of the British media, but it is now obvious that the British government is also terrified of doing anything to control the out-of-control, bullying press!!! We in the U.S. have had a lot of recent experience with bullying presidents and media that go along with his demands because they are afraid of being unfairly accused or called names themselves.
If even governments cannot act because they fear bullies, the democracies in both countries are in serious trouble.
Why can’t they leave her alone. People in the industry saw that she is a genuinely kind and caring person. Harry married a woman with his mother’s characteristics. I started listening to Archetypes again because I wanted to be in a happy place before the new administration takes over. Her voice is calming.
I didn’t read the article , they all make me anxious .
Methinks people are getting very worried about Harry’s lawsuit and they attack Meghan even more .
I often wonder if she regrets marrying Harry because of all the hate it has caused her .
She must love him very deeply and even though I don’t know her , my heart aches for her .
I hope Harry gets his justice and I hope it’s worth it .
When I read this, I wondered what these “extended breaks” employees were taking to avoid being “yelled at.” Sounds like someone is taking two-hour lunch breaks and running errands during the work day and are being found out when the boss shows up! Maybe these people should be doing their jobs and getting photographs if there are none available or working on publicity releases, since they are supposedly give 5 months to do so.
And as far as the Sussexes changing their minds about things, THAT IS WHAT BOSSES DO, AND SINCE THEY ARE PAYING YOU WAGES, YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO MAKE THOSE CHANGES AS DIRECTED! (Instead of just complaining about having to do more work.) Obviously, some of these ex-employees do not know how businesses work.
Also, as is typical with the media stories, the headlines make it sound as if critical comments are causing Meghan and Harry to burst into tears and collapse onto the floor. Obviously, no one who works for these supposed newspapers are observing their reaction, but they use headlines saying Harry and Meghan are “devastated by fresh blows” or are “embarrassed” or “panicked” by these reports! In reality, it is really unlikely that the couple has even read these headlines.
And Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family and are living independently in the United States, so they do NOT have to follow all those stupid “royal protocol” rules someone made up.
Get a life, media folks!
Anonymous sources for a story related to national security are one thing. But for a story like this? Come on.
The people go just short of calling Meghan uppity. It’s appalling.
Black women aren’t allowed to yell. Now they’re saying she yelled without yelling. No … you just hated it when she dared to express dissatisfaction. She’s apparently not allowed to do that, either.
I believe a lot of these ‘sources’ are fictitional characters in the minds of the gossip tabloid writer…I won’t call them journalists because that title’s long gone from most publications! They are GOSSIP HACKS desparate to keep themselves relevant in the workforce to receive a weekly pay checque! Any rubbish will do!
Maybe, just maybe, if a story is slightly true in a miniscule way, it’s highly likely that the person concerned who sees themselves being treated poorly by Meghan or Harry, it’s because they must have had massive egos to start with and thought they could be the dominate one in the job and unable to take directions for a project to be successful!
Aren’t we all over these nameless sources??????
To be successful in any business, you must have the right staff – not ego driven cry babies who weren’t that right staff member!
Meghan & Harry have so many people globally supporting everything they do and this toxicity from the press only makes more people want to be on their team of followers and supporters and this is why they continue to be successful – the right people follow them!
Everyone should just BLOCK Vanity Fair but before doing so, let them know the reason why!