Jason Kelce’s daughters drew a mascot for his show that he made life size



Jason Kelce has been one busy dude since he retired from football last season. Beyond his popular podcast and brand sponsorships, he’s a football commentator for ESPN. A few weeks ago, Jason added late-night talk show host to his résumé. They Call it Late Night premiered on ESPN on Saturday, January 4. It airs weekly, at 1:00 a.m. on Saturdays. Jason and the production team on TCILN decided that they needed a mascot. So, Jason decided that he would commission the best artists that he knew: his three daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, 23-months.

After presenting an adorable video of the girls each coming up with a part of the design, Jason and his wife Kylie debuted the life-sized action version of this very preschool-inspired mascot on the most recent episode of the show. Without further ado, may I present to you Dragon McFartFartButtButt:

Jason Kelce introduced an official mascot to his new ESPN late-night show — and it was a true family effort! During the Jan. 17 episode of They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center informed his studio audience that he and his producers recently decided that their show needed a mascot. “So we went out and got the perfect design team,” Kelce, 37, revealed. The NFL alum then showed a clip of him at home with his wife, Kylie Kelce, 32, and their three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3 and Bennett, who turns 2 in February. The couple is also expecting a fourth daughter. “Something we thought might be fun is if we created our very own mascot,” Jason explained to his children in the clip. “We need to make our own version of a Swoop,” he continued, referring to the Eagles mascot. “And I thought it might be fun if we all designed it together.” The girls quickly got to work, though not before Elliotte made it clear that their design can under no circumstances involve “sharks.” Jason then showed the illustration to the audience before bringing out a life-sized version of the family-created creature‚ which he also revealed his children named “Dragon McFartFartButtButt.” Kylie — who was also in attendance at the taping, appeared utterly bemused by the life-sized re-creation of her children’s drawing.

[From People]

This is hilarious. I love how they tied it into being better than the Philadelphia Flyers’ famous mascot Gritty. If you watch the video, those girls were really into doing this, too, even though I’m sure they really didn’t have any real understanding of just what they were doing. When Kylie remarks that Bennie’s contribution was an “accidental scribble that looked like legs,” I laughed so hard. I just think it’s hilarious that they actually made it into a life-sized mascot just as it was, without making any changes or “improvements” to make it look more like a traditional mascot. Too funny. Also, I have two elementary-school aged children, so Dragon McFartFartButtButt does not faze me at all. In fact, it sounds like it should be a Cards Against Humanity answer. Welcome to the mascot world, Dragon McFartFartButtButt. I’m sure you’ll fit right in.

Embed from Getty Images