Amazon bought Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ pod for over $100 million

For a couple of years now, the bottom has dropped out of the podcast industry. Circa 2019-20, everybody was getting a lucrative podcasting deal, tens of millions of dollars were being thrown around for exclusive podcasts. Then the industry retracted, big-time, and only a handful of podcasts are getting those kinds of seven-figure and eight-figure deals these days. So this is sort of a throwback, but I understand why it’s happening. Since 2022, Travis and Jason Kelce have hosted the New Heights podcast. They talk about everything, from football to their relationships to pop culture and everything else. New Heights was a huge success before Travis began dating Taylor Swift last year, but the pod has definitely gone next-level ever since the Swifties became religious listeners (alongside the gossip & entertainment media). Now that Jason is retired from the NFL, people wondered if New Heights would continue or what would happen. Well, the Kelce brothers have struck a NINE-FIGURE deal with Amazon.
Wondery has snapped up the rights to the podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. The podcast studio, owned by Amazon, has signed a distribution and an exclusive, ad-sales representation deal with the podcast from the two brothers turned NFL stars. The deal size was described as being in the nine figures and “very competitive,” according to a person familiar with the matter.
As part of the multi-year deal, Wondery will have global distribution rights to all audio and video episodes of the podcast, the podcast’s back catalog and the right to create international audio adaptations of the podcast.
The brothers launched the podcast in 2022, with Wave Sports + Entertainment, with behind-the-scenes looks at their football careers and their own lives, as well as insights on the season and pop culture. While Jason, then a center for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League, and Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, were already a draw, the podcast entered a new level of the cultural zeitgeist when Travis started dating Taylor Swift and began talking about life with the pop star on the podcast.
New Heights typically ranks as the top sports podcast on Apple and Spotify during football season, and has recently won Ambies, Webbys, and Shorty awards, in addition to podcast of the year at iHeartMedia’s 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.
This is what I mean when I describe Travis as in it to win it. While his career will be just fine if he and Taylor break up, he understands the enormous heat score that comes with being Taylor’s boyfriend. Again, New Heights was already a success pre-Traylor, but I do not believe that Amazon would be shelling out nine-figures on the Kelce Bros’ pod without the Taylor connection. This is all happening in addition to Travis entering the acting world AND hosting a game show AND all of his other lucrative side-gigs and sponsorships.
Photos courtesy of YouTube and Backgrid.
Very smart on his part tbh.
For both of them. Jason just retired from playing and Travis is only two years younger, so this is a really good plan to transition away from being on the field.
It is an enjoyable podcast (and I tend to lean towards more literary/news/feel good/less loud pods), but would barely register 7 figures without the TS connection. Wonder if she admires his hustle or will use it as the excuse to destruct the relationship down the line? At least they didn’t go to spotify with the New Radio supporting actor turned nutter.
Saying they wouldn’t even fetch 7 figures without Swift is crazy work. The podcast exploded when the brothers played each other in the Super Bowl.
I just don’t understand podcast business model economics. Apparently they have around 2 million viewers per episode and at $100 million that’s paying ~$50 per viewer. What is the payback time or plan to recover that from advertising revenue? Baffled.
I read the release and I think they are counting on the increase in viewers from the translations planned.
Another big platform, another questionable voice(s).
It would be so cool if a podcast by people with morals got this kind of payday…. instead the white rich people who lack substance get it.
I hope, at the very least, they invite some guests, or discuss stories that are pro human of all sorts. My expectations, based on their track record, is bottom of the barrel low though.
Have you… ever listened to this podcast? It’s not just about football. A lot of their conversations are heartwarming and funny. There are WAY more problematic podcasts with white men hosts than this one.
I have listened to several episodes (as a die hard Birds fan) and lost interest quickly each time …. and I didn’t catch any episodes that highlighted anything of note. Jason is beloved by many in our city. The day of our parade in 2018 when he showed up in mummers gear (looooong history of white supremacy with that group, let me tell you) I knew he was a willfully ignorant famewhore!ore, Or, knowing famewhore; either way, I still stand by my comment through and through.
Yeah, this is a wild take. How do you know they don’t have morals?
There’s nothing “wild” about evaluating how people show up and who/what they promote. From self-absorbed bores to hardcore outright bigots, I’m not interested. I’m also not surprised that many are.
Peak nepo boyfriend goals
Seriously. I had no idea who these hicks were before one of them started dating Swiftie.
I don’t care for sportsball but they are so entertaining when they go off topic. They were smart to do this now while he is still riding the Swiftie wave.
While he has 100% raised his media profile through the relationship. It doesn’t feel exploitative to me. They have both benefited from the relationship in their own way. And seem to have found that balance to support each other in their respective careers.
They just hit the 1 year mark. Which is longer than other sites predicted they would last.
I just hope his acting debut is better than Cats.
I guess this means they aren’t going away anytime soon. I do wonder how much mileage their podcast has though…where is the viability when they’re no longer in the spotlight? I guess Travis needs to put a ring on it and lock it down because Taylor really is the reason why people are interested in these two dudes.
Well the contract was 3 years and even when they are both retired they can still talk about football, their family, etc I don’t thing they will run out of things to talk about.
I would imagine when they both retire eventually they will head to ESPN and do something similar to the Manningcast with the Manning brothers or be commentators together.
Sports people like listening to players talk about sports. I don’t really know what’s so confusing about that.
I never said I was confused, just that I doubt people will still be interested when they’re no longer high-profile personalities. From the comments here, it doesn’t sound like they talk a lot about sports so I’m dubious about their listeners being a bunch of sports-loving bros—definitely not the same audience as sports radio or the Manning’s pod. I’m assuming Amazon has had these same thoughts hence the three year contract.
@Koots Jason is already retired and hired by ESPN already. And I think Travis just signed another 2 year contract with the Chiefs. I assume he will join Jason in broadcasting when he steps down one day.
Their podcast was successful before Taylor and the Swifties entered the scene. But there is no denying they benefitted from all the attention the relationship has brought. I am not even a real Swiftie and I started watching them curious who is the new guy. And stayed since I found them so ridiculously funny and entertaining together.
As someone who didn’t grow up with a loving sibling. Watching them be supportive, funny and kind to each other. With how freaking adorable Jason’s kids are is heartwarming to watch. I live a little vicariously through their podcast.
I’m one who didn’t listen to the podcast before Travis got with Taylor. I also listen to zero sports podcasts, and very few male host podcasts. But I’ve found it to be an enjoyable show to listen to. They’re funny, they are positive about just about everything, they REALLY care about excellence in football and explain things in a way that is easy to understand for non-football people, and you can tell they care about each other as brothers and their families. I’m sure the boost in the stratosphere came from the association with Taylor, but they for sure don’t exploit that relationship on the show.
I am happy for them. They seem to be good people, and I’d much rather listen to them than the Joe Rogans and Andrew Tates of the world. I am also glad that they’ve been smart to plan for an offramp from football.
Same. They are the only male hosted podcast I listen to. They’re in the same lane as Walz to me, right now. Jason especially being a full on happy girl dad who respects and is impressed by his wife.
They’ve also got a huge presence on YouTube that this deal purchases the back catalog of. I don’t know if that means it’s all moving over to the Amazon platform, or if that means Amazon gets the YouTube royalties?
Last year I realized that everyone from the Kelce family is clearly and directly benefiting financially from association with Taylor may be the reason the relationship lasts. It is a lot harder to complain about the negative impacts of being associated with Taylor when that is the case compared to actors and musicians. Even the team Travis plays for couldn’t was directly benefiting so no complaints there.