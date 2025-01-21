Kim Kardashian posted an inauguration pic of Melania Trump on her IG Story

Kim Kardashian has been cozy with the Trump family for years now. I always believed it was purely transactional, that Kim worked an angle with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump so that she could get various pardons for certain people and highlight her work on justice reform. I also believed that Kim’s personal politics veered more to the Democratic Party, but that she was making a point to do the “both sides” sh-t. Well, there’s been a larger “masks off” movement since the election, and I guess Kim is showing us that she’s a full Trumper now. She posted this on her Instagram Story yesterday:

What’s weird is that this was her only post/story, this photo of Melania. Kim didn’t even post a pic of her friend Ivanka (who looked like sh-t) or Jared or anyone else involved in the inauguration. Just a single photo of Melania in that deranged hat. As you can imagine, even people who sort of liked Kim or sometimes defended her are pretty mad. Was this intended as an endorsement? Or a preview of coming attractions?

Not to throw hate around but I genuinely hope to see the downfall of Kim kardashian pic.twitter.com/M9qocWYdvT — valeria 🪩 (@soitfckingoes13) January 20, 2025

She’s been waiting to let that out! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0NxlQ8hAII — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) January 20, 2025