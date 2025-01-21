Kim Kardashian posted an inauguration pic of Melania Trump on her IG Story

Kim Kardashian has been cozy with the Trump family for years now. I always believed it was purely transactional, that Kim worked an angle with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump so that she could get various pardons for certain people and highlight her work on justice reform. I also believed that Kim’s personal politics veered more to the Democratic Party, but that she was making a point to do the “both sides” sh-t. Well, there’s been a larger “masks off” movement since the election, and I guess Kim is showing us that she’s a full Trumper now. She posted this on her Instagram Story yesterday:

What’s weird is that this was her only post/story, this photo of Melania. Kim didn’t even post a pic of her friend Ivanka (who looked like sh-t) or Jared or anyone else involved in the inauguration. Just a single photo of Melania in that deranged hat. As you can imagine, even people who sort of liked Kim or sometimes defended her are pretty mad. Was this intended as an endorsement? Or a preview of coming attractions?

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images and Kim’s IG.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Kim Kardashian posted an inauguration pic of Melania Trump on her IG Story”

  1. crazyoldlady says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:15 am

    unsurprising. they have a lot in common.

    Reply
  2. Sumodo1 says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:17 am

    Mel has gone completely Evita.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:19 am

    No surprise here that she is a Kartrumpian.

    Reply
  4. Wilma says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:20 am

    I think we’re seeing how many people are opportunistic instead of idealistic.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:20 am

    She and that big headed fool Khloe are showing who they are.

    Kim really thinks she’s untouchable with all of her money and popularity. Let her keep making those ugly duck faces, butchering her face and cozying up to racist Nazis. I hope that her fall is painful and public.

    Reply
  6. JMoney says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:22 am

    Kaiser – this was always Kim and her family. Don’t forget about Kim’s son liking that incel anti Kamala video on YT last year. Or her endorsing Rick Caruso over Karen Bass. Jared Kushner is an investor in skims since the beginning. The Hiltons (whom she grew up with) are staunch conservatives. This is who they’ve always been. Remove the skimpy clothes and honestly it tracks

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      January 21, 2025 at 11:36 am

      To say nothing of their history of cultural appropriation. She has always been terrible.

      Reply
    • Naomi says:
      January 21, 2025 at 11:46 am

      Totally. I mean, I get the sympathy for Kim in the *specific* context of her divorce with Kanye, but just because the divorce occurred when Kanye’s Nazi came out doesn’t mean that the other party (Kim) has progressive politics. We don’t know them as a couple and don’t know why they divorced– though can make some solid conjectures– but it’s safe to say politics was not one of the reasons…

      Reply
  7. Vanessa says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:23 am

    Is anyone really surprised Kim and her family have shown people who they really are for years now . Her eight year old son was posting Kamala conspiracy theories on his YouTube channel just because someone has black kids that doesn’t mean they are not prejudice against black people . Kim and her sister were nothing but cultural vampires once they got wanted now Kim and Khloe are showing their true colors for everyone to see they don’t care anymore .

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:30 am

    The Kardashians have always been Republicans. I don’t get why people are surprised by this.

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      January 21, 2025 at 1:39 pm

      This right here — we know who Caitlin has always been and they are chips off the old block.

      She was straight up doing Cowboy Carter cosplay a couple of weeks ago and not a peep — she got a pass until she went MAGA? She has ALWAYS been MAGA.

      Reply
  9. Mel says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:35 am

    They have been cos-playing black women for years and fetishizing black men also but they cry their tears about their poor choices and everyone wants to pat them on the back because “Oh Kanye is so mean to her” “Tristan keeps cheating on her “. Uhm,Kim ganged up on other women with him, she knew exactly who he was when she married him and she only married him so he could legitimize her fame and get her into the fashion crowd. Khloe is just an insecure mess. They have been a dumpster fire.

    Reply
  10. Sue says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:39 am

    Isn’t she close with Caitlyn? Trump declared yesterday that Caitlyn doesn’t exist. But Cait still seems happy about the dicktator reclaiming power, too. Confusing.

    Reply
  11. TN Democrat says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:40 am

    The wealth a lot of these people have is smoke and mirrors. Loads going out to maintain the lifestyle and all manner of hangers on and taxes. All them are wealthy beyond the wildest dreams of most, but not the untouchable billionaires they claim to be. How many uber wealthy people went bust when the stock market crashed in 1929? How many people are going to be buying overpriced shaping underwear and lipgloss or any of the products they endorse when mango crashes the economy with tariffs and horrific policies targeting immigrants?

    Reply
  12. Rene says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:41 am

    Kim has been friends with Ivanka Trump for years….way before Trump’s 2016 election. Somehow Kim gets a pass with a story of “she was doing it for prison pardons”….uh no! She has been friends with Ivanka for years.

    I really don’t understand the pass the Kardashian’s get. I truly do not.

    Reply
  13. Lucía says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:42 am

    Guys…she has four kids with Kanye West. Nothing remotely surprising about this lmao.

    Reply
  14. Aurora says:
    January 21, 2025 at 11:52 am

    The Kardashians have always been trashy Republicans, just like Caitlyn Jenner. They were just smart enough to keep their mouths shut about it longer than Jenner did.

    Melania looks like she’s about to bust a move and start singing Smooth Criminal in that hat. I can only imagine how much Elon paid her to move back into the White House.

    Reply
  15. GlammaGeeGee says:
    January 21, 2025 at 12:32 pm

    She has a bunch kids from her Nazi ex, so no surprise.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment