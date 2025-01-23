Gwen Stefani: ‘One of the purposes of my life is to be a wife and a mother’



Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheldon have been together for 10 years and married for three-and-a-half. Gwen has always been a devout Catholic, and for the last month or so, she’s promoting two things: her new album, Bouquet, and a prayer app called Hallow (Insert the lame “hallow-back girl” joke of your choosing here). Gwen started writing Bouquet when she and Blake got engaged and dedicated it to him and their “love story.” Gwen sat down for an interview with Today, in which she talks about the album, her musical journey, her favorite memory from No Doubt, her life’s purpose, and more.

Everyone has a purpose: “We all have a purpose. One of the purposes of my life is to be a wife and a mother. But the only time I feel like I’m really contributing to the world is when I’m writing songs.”

On the “magical” collabs on Bouquet: “Yes, yes! This album was magical and special and a miracle. It’s a pure miracle I received these songs. I was like, ‘What? Again? I get more?’ There was one really unexpected collaboration and that was that Blake Shelton hopped on a song called “Purple Irises.” That was pretty special because, you know, everybody wants him. The other huge collab was this producer called Scott Hendricks who is more of a country producer. But it’s not a country record. It’s a Gwen record.

How her dreams have grown throughout her musical journey: “The longer I get to be part of the world and try to fulfill the purpose — my purpose — of making songs, you want it more and more and more. Because it’s got to be over soon. It’s got to be. Once you get that love, once you got to share your life with people, it’s hard to stop. The dream just keeps getting bigger in a way, and the gratitude keeps getting more as well.”

She really loves collaborating with other artists: There’s never been a time where I haven’t like absolutely enjoyed collaborating. Collaboration is when I feel like I shine the most. That’s when like I feel like I’m the best. I would definitely go back in the studio with any collaborator that I’ve ever worked with and write a song. I love writing music. It is the one thing that makes me feel like I’m worthy of something to be on this planet for. I need to keep pressing that button and try to write songs. You want to collaborate, I’m right here, guys.

Her favorite memory from the No Doubt days: “I was sitting on the tour bus, and we had been on tour for a while. I was actually making a baby blanket for my sister. I was like sewing this blanket by hand, everyone else was like doing other stuff — I won’t say what — and I looked out the window and I see all these girls coming to the concert. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that girl, she’s dressed like me.’ It was just this amazing … how is that happening right now? It just made me feel like impossibly good.”

What music she’s listening to now: “I think there’s a lot of good music out there. I kind of went backwards in the last couple of years. As I’ve been writing this record, I rediscovered a lot of the music I was listening to when I was a kid. Back in the station wagon, going to church, listening to soft rock. One of my favorite new artists that my son turned me on to is Zach Top. I love that record so much; such good lyrics and voice and melody. I’m going to come and see the concert.”