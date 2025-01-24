NYT: The British public doesn’t ‘appreciate’ Prince Harry’s huge victory over NGN

The New York Times published a surprisingly balanced and fair assessment the day after News Group Newspapers settled with Prince Harry in their years-long legal battle. The NYT piece was written by Mark Landler, the paper’s London Bureau chief, not some wannabe royalist. It’s called “What Prince Harry’s Settlement Means for Him and for Britain’s Royal Family,” but really, it’s about how the Windsors and their symbiotic partner, the British press, are grumpy and fuming about Harry’s astounding victory. The biggest tell is the flat refusal by all parties to acknowledge that the Murdochs had to admit partial liability to save themselves from getting reamed in the trial. The British press is trying and failing to make the story into “Harry didn’t want to fight” rather than “The Murdochs blinked and backed down to save their own asses.” Some excerpts from this NYT piece:
How the British press covered Harry’s victory: Prince Harry’s last-minute settlement of a long-running suit with Rupert Murdoch’s tabloids was on the front page of a handful of London papers on Thursday, though conspicuously, not on any owned by Mr. Murdoch. The Sun, which admitted illegal activity by private investigators it hired more than a decade ago to dig up personal information on Harry, didn’t get to the story until Page 6. The Times of London, Mr. Murdoch’s broadsheet, covered it at the bottom of Page 12, next to a report about the failing eyesight of the actress Judi Dench. The Daily Mail, whose publisher, Associated Newspapers, is also being sued by Harry for hacking his cellphone and invading his privacy, reported the news on an inside page, as did The Daily Mirror, whose publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers, lost a phone hacking lawsuit to Harry in 2023.
Dismissive of Harry’s win: Even papers that are not in litigation with Harry, like the right-wing Daily Telegraph, treated the deal dismissively. The Telegraph, in a front-page article, said “Harry climbs down after eight-figure payout,” adding, “His quest to bring down part of the Murdoch empire has ended in a fizzle rather than a bang.” Critics of the press coverage said it played down the significance of what Harry had extracted. Crucially, that included the first admission by News Group Newspapers that unlawful activity had occurred, not just at The News of the World, a tabloid Mr. Murdoch shut down in 2011, but also at The Sun, his flagship British tabloid.
What Harry actually achieved: “If you’re interested in an accountable media, Harry’s was actually an act done in the public interest, at considerable cost to himself,” said Peter Hunt, a former royal correspondent at the BBC. “He’s gotten them to accept something they’ve refused to accept for years. The dispiriting thing for him is that the public don’t appreciate that,” Mr. Hunt added. “A lot of their understanding of what Harry’s up to is through the lens of a media that is implacably hostile to him.”
The years-long smear campaign on the Sussexes: “The blackening of Prince Harry’s name and his wife by large chunks of Fleet Street has been really awful to watch,” Alan Rusbridger, a former editor of The Guardian, said to Channel 4 on Wednesday, referring to London’s traditional thoroughfare for newspaper publishing. “It seems like an almost deliberate tactic to destroy the credibility of somebody who is a threat to them.”
The settlement money: Harry has not said what he plans to do with the money. His legal bills will be formidable, though Daniel Taylor, a media lawyer, said these are usually covered by the party offering the settlement in a separate payment. He has not commented beyond a statement that was read out for him by Mr. Sherborne.
Will the settlement ease Windsor tensions? In one respect, however, Harry’s decision to settle could ease tensions with his family. He said last year that his campaign against the tabloids was a central cause of the rift with his brother, William, and his father, King Charles III. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, where William has his office, declined to comment on the settlement. By joining his brother in taking a deal, Harry will avoid another embarrassing spectacle for the royal family. But Mr. Hunt and other royal watchers cautioned against concluding that this alone will heal a rift that includes painful issues like the family’s treatment of Meghan and the airing of dirty laundry in his memoir, “Spare.” “The damage runs so deep that one court case is not going to be enough to resolve it,” Mr. Hunt said. “The fissures run wide.”
I’m constantly irritated by the framing of Spare as “Harry airing out the Windsors’ dirty laundry” or “Harry telling his family’s secrets.” Spare was his own story, a memoir of profound grief, sadness, neglect and redemption. These people are not just dismissive of Harry’s legal victories, they’re dismissive of one of the bestselling memoirs of all time. As for the reaction of the Windsors and the British press… the NYT is right to suggest, in a way, that the reactions are connected. I’m not sure if I believe that the Windsors have ordered the press to frame Harry’s victory in this sullen, butthurt way, because I think that reaction is completely organic – they’re mad that the Prince Who Got Away is the one who stood up to them and got one of the most powerful press barons to capitulate. That just happens to scare the sh-t out of the Windsors too. Anyway, the Windsors’ silence is deafening…and hilarious.
They keep repeating that Harry settled “for 10 million pounds” even though that is untrue:
–The BBC reported that NGN agreed to pay both sides’ legal costs, which were estimated to be around 10 million pounds. But that is separate from the actual damages to be paid to Harry (and to Watson)
–Hugh Grant settled for around 10 million pounds; there is no way, given Harry’s willingness to go to trial for all aspects of Murdoch’s current and past media business actions, and knowledge far greater than Grant’s, that Harry settled for a similar amount
I’m sticking to my estimate of “north of 50 million” because Harry really had Murdoch over a barrel and had proven his resolve to see the course. Truth will out eventually
They did the same thing with Meghan and her Daily Mail victory, only reporting on the nominal $1 she requested. They do that to minimize the win and make it seem like it wasn’t worth it to go after the press. That is as intentional as everything else they do. Also, I wish they would stop framing Spare as if he spent the entire book talking about William’s personal hygiene habits or Kate’s grades during secondary school. He was writing his memoir if you were part of his life you were going to get mentioned. He didn’t focus on anything private and personal about them that didn’t also directly have to do with him. If you’re terrified that any mention of you is going to be a negative one, that says more about your character than the fact that someone is writing a book.
I find it hilarious that the British media are all of a sudden claiming that the total amount of both sides’ legal costs will be merely £10 million, when even just weeks ago they were claiming far and wide that “even IF Harry were to win” he could be on the hook for said costs which they inflated to between £20 million and £40 million, depending on which publication was doing the speculation/fearmongering. And gloating about how “misguided” and foolhardy he was to persist with the case as a result. Yet now that there’s a settlement they are still pissed.
They REALLY don’t want to admit that Prince Harry cost Murdoch a pretty penny in both legal costs and damages.
Whatever it was, it will be enough to stop the foolishness about their money drying up and how can they afford to pay for their lifestyle crap.
For me the best thing was NGN having to admit that they had broken the law and done damage, the second best is the apologies. I’m glad that Harry won’t be out of pocket but it is not his job to sort out the British press, that is up to the government and the police.
Well, well, well.
Fleet Street won’t stop until Harry and preferably Meghan are destroyed. Even if it costs them every penny that they’ve got.
It seems they are using bots. I noticed in the dm the some negative comments are upvoted a million times. There is some computer churning up negative votes.
It is definitely bots. This is a pattern in all YouTube videos centered on Harry and Meghan. Her in particular.
For instance I have observed how weekly when The Sun uploads its Royal talk show thing with Matt Wilkinson within 15-20 mins of upload there might be 20 or so comments (mostly hate) and they will already have over 200 likes on the hate comments. That is definitely bot activity. I’m sure a similar operation is employed on all the other hate channels. Definitely on the daily mail’s palace confidential as well. On their channel when they bother to discuss H&M they make sure to start with one of the nasty comments about them before they begin a 15 min bitch fest on them after behaving like sycophants for the royals. They make a point of only discussing negative comments on H&M.
I think this will backfire imo and these actions would take down the monarchy
The BRF, especially Charles and William, look like poodles on diamond encrusted leashes owned by British press barons. It’s a bad look for them on the US for going after a US citizen, Meghan, to stop a lawsuit.
Aquarius, that is a hilarious and spot-on way to describe the RF. Meanwhile, Harry is the beautiful German Shepherd or Tibetan Mastiff, protecting his own family and slaying the dragons one by one. 😂
no one I know has mentioned it, and everyone knows my feelings on the RF, because it hasn’t really been reported over here. It was on failonline for a couple of hours then disappeared, the sun said nothing and I couldn’t bear to look anywhere else. However, threads is now my SM of choice and the support Harry and Meghan are getting there is a joyous thing, from people around the world, us Brits included.
Harry proved his dad wrong about trying to take on the press and made his brother look like a fool. A penny for Charles’ thoughts actually. William’s, we already know will be something ragey. But hey, they’ll always have the yougov surveys telling them that a section of the tabloid-brainwashed public loves them and hates Harry and especially Meghan. Hollow comfort imo.
I haven’t seen any UK media acknowledging that H proved his father wrong. I guess when you’re chosen by God the media knows not to point out when you get it spectacularly wrong.
The Royal Family’s silence confirms their complicity with the ROTA and, as such, confirms once and for all, that the BRF is nothing but a publicly-funded Mafia-like organization. So proud of Harry, who has the guts and gravitas to try and slay that dragon. And vindicate his beloved late mother, Diana.
Prince Harry got Murdoch to bend a knee.. something his family, especially his father will never be able to do because Murdoch and the tabloid press own Chuck and Peggy.
I really wonder what the invisible contract is will be like going forward because nothing was worked. Harry and Meghan will never return to England or as working royals. The press are clearly bored of the others and the family has nothing to give to the press in terms of a scapegoat. They still try with Harry and Meghan but it’s not working. These lawsuits have been successful and the Sussexes are rich. The silence is deafening because they’re trying to figure out their next move. I think that family will be walking on eggshells, more so than before due to this settlement. I believe the press is pissed beyond belief. Harry and Meghan are a force to be reckoned with and they really don’t know what do about it.
If only the late Queen and the King had condemned the racial abuse of Meghan and Archie probably none of this would have happened.
I, too, hate the “airing dirty laundry” narrative. Especially because on those occasions when Harry chooses to say nothing publicly about his family (for example, when he didn’t mention his father or sister-in-law’s health battles while being interviewed about Invictus or something completely unrelated), they throw a tantrum about that, too.
Anyway, the Salt Lick’s choice to trivialize Harry’s win is just one more reason to be glad that he got the hell out and now lives in a country that, by and large, respects him and acknowledges his accomplishments.
As a british person i appreciate What Harry has done, and i’m sure the 1300 people also appreciate What Harry has done his got them to admit their guilt, which the others never managed to do. I have my suspicions that the emails would have shed light on Royal shenanigans that no one want out in the open, which is what the uproar about the oprah interview, Harry’s book Spare is all about. He has pulled back the Curtain which exposes their bad behaviour, how ever it should be noted Their treatment of him which instigating their exit and the follow on treatment shows us the tip of the iceberg and many suspect there is much worse we dont know about. They should take their ball home and count their blessings it didn’t come out in court. But Harry Knows and so does Meghan, so i suspect the rift will never be healed, despite Wiglets best efforts.
They just cannot seem to acknowledge that Harry done a monumental thing. The royal family have never praised Harry for anything even though he achieved more than the heir. Thank goodness Harry has Meghan as they encourage each other in all the endeavours. As for the BM a bunch of lemon suckers.
I took a quick glance into Deranger-land yesterday, and they were fighting for their lives by trying anything they could to spin this against Harry in just this way. Then, when somebody finally jumped in with something very similar to the above from NYT, the inarguable logic and legal realities forced them all into angry silence. It was really something to see.
Lets hope that more people wake up to the reality that The Telegraph and some other broadsheets are just like tabloids and cannot be trusted to be accurate or tell the truth in their reporting.
Harry and Meghan are playing the long game. They know that they are right and the Windsors are a bunch of losers. They keep their lives to themselves and they go on with their projects. They are the winners.
It’s called Damages, that they inflicted since 1996 When he was Just 10ys old Why should he give the money to Charity?
Why does Harry have to donate any part of his settlement? True, he didn’t do this for the money but his day-to-day living costs are high, he has 2 kids that I’m sure he wants to build a legacy for and seriously, why is it our business what he does with his money?
I think Prince Harry should receive an award for his fight to bring the media to account . Peter Hunt said that, “Harry’s was actually an act done in the public interest, at considerable cost to himself.,”
