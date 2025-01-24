Prince William went Full Lurch at two events in Liverpool on Thursday

Prince William worked (“worked”) more this week than he had in the previous three months combined. Funny timing, right? I still believe that the Windsors really thought that Prince Harry would be flying into London for the start of his NGN trial. As it is, Harry stayed in Montecito, negotiated a substantial settlement from NGN over the phone and protected his peace. So the Windsors were all dressed up with no one to thunder-steal. They played themselves, so now they just look randomly busy, like they scheduled a bunch of sh-t this week out of nowhere (because it’s genuinely rare for them to be out this much in any given January). Anyway, William was out on Thursday, doing back-to-back events in Liverpool. The photos indicate that William was fully in his Lurch Era in Liverpool.
Prince William visited Liverpool to spotlight community groups in the area working to support young people.
The Prince of Wales, 42, visited the Toxteth area of Liverpool on Thursday, Jan. 23, stopping by Cycle of Life, a nonprofit cycling organization that helps young people from diverse backgrounds improve their physical and mental health and boost their employment opportunities. The organization, which launched in 2020, was originally founded to provide equal access to cycling and has expanded its reach to help improve young people’s confidence, build relationships and improve access to the city as a whole, according to William’s office at Kensington Palace.
Cycle of Life is based in the Kuumba Imani Millennium Center, and William learned more about the multipurpose, multicultural building upon his arrival. He then joined Cycle of Life participants to take part in building and learning about maintaining bikes with them, and learned about how entrepreneurial cargo bikes worked in action.
Later on Jan. 23, the future king visited Tiber, where he met members of the Tiber Young People’s Steering Group to learn how they came together to lead the construction of a lively community hub — which has seen over 200 young people become a part of the project since its creation in 2005.
Upon his arrival, Prince William met members of the Steering Group and heard about their experiences, including the funding applications, design and construction of a new community building. He then met young men and women on the pitch of the adjoining Football Centre, which Kensington Palace said brings together over 1,200 children and young people weekly. He then took part in a walkabout with members of the community.
[From People]
It feels like People Mag just cut-and-pasted this from Kensington Palace’s email. Honestly though, we always say that Huevo should do more of this kind of easy-breezy work, and now he is. He’s 42 years old and finally doing the sh-t everyone expected him to do since his 20s. Now, I still believe that he was only out and about this week because of Harry. I wonder how much sh-t the family scheduled for the next month to “distract” from Sussex headlines? Also: at least this Liverpool trip didn’t come with more headlines about how William is “channeling Diana.” Those were super-convenient this week, right?
These photos are a MESS.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 23: Prince William, Prince Of Wales smiles as he holds a hot chocolate during his visit to Cycle of Life, a non-profit cycling organisation which helps young people from diverse backgrounds improve their physical and mental health and their employment opportunities through cycling at the Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre in Toxteth on January 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Britain's Prince William meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William speaks with Mark Morrison, Manager of Tiber football centre, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William plays football, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William reacts, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William plays football, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William looks on, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William reacts, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William speaks with Tiber Chairperson Cherise Smith during a visit to Tiber, in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Britain's Prince William speaks with Tiber Chairperson Cherise Smith during a visit to Tiber, in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
Those are some glassy eyes fam
He looks manic the beard needs to go.
Was there even press there? I dont understand that no-one asked him about Harry’s victory for himself and their mum.
There isn’t a free press when it comes to the royals – the palace gets to dictate which questions will be asked. Otherwise, yes, any reporter worth their salt would have asked about the settlement and particularly the Diana apology. I would love to ask him about his own settlement with Murdoch as well – “So, you were bought off with a pitiful million and have publicly referred to your late mom as “paranoid”. Why do you think that Harry was able to have the courage to stand up for his family?”
Oh I’d bet the rota pack traveling with him for this event were given strict orders not to say a word. Makes you think about all those times a “rogue” reporter has asked a question in the past. Makes it clear those were deliberate set-ups bc the royal wanted it to look they were answering a rogue question when really they wanted that info out there. The only truly rogue question was the one Kate got from American reporter Andrea Mitchell about baby Lili. Kate’s face was priceless. Absolute shock at being asked a question. And internal dread as she realized she was going to have to answer.
@Jais, 100% agree. It was the only time they got an actual question from a reporter. You could tell how nervous Kate was, she didn’t know what to say, mumbled somethings. When the royal reporters ask questions, they give a prepared short answer, their team probably wrote down, because they approved the question beforehand.
The rota aren’t allowed to ask questions usually. That’s why we know the question after the oprah interview about whether the royal family was racist was planned and approved ahead of time.
He’s so utterly useless. Photos are priceless, though!
How is his head getting pointier? Never mind. He should be doing this every day, all the time.
What is with the combover fluff?
OMG the fluff is hilarious!!
He looks older than Edward.
He really does. But Edward has a bit more joy in his face.
I was going to say…..he looks just like Edward in some of these pics but older.
What happened to his crusade to end homelessness
he did it, its ended, problem fixed.
Same thing with racism – he fixed it. And climate change – its fixed. And peace in the middle east. etc.
Is he sick? Genuine question. Because he looks absolutely terrible.
So he did these events because Harry was supposed to be in the UK lol. Plus he seems to have done them and there doesn’t seem to be a pub outing after either of them. So it takes the Sussexes to get him out there or a pub outing afterwards. What a putz!
The absolutely hilarious part though is that the Leftover Royals really believe that any “work” engagement they do would EVER get more coverage than Harry and Meghan. Especially if Harry really had been there for his court case. Heck, even if Harry had just been there to wave from the window of a skyscraper, that would get more coverage than anything the rest of them do.
If they were smart (which, we know they’re as dumb as a bag of rocks) they’d actually do nothing during this week or during the upcoming Invictus Games. No one cares about them. They do not sell papers. They do not EVER knock Harry and Meghan off the front pages.
The only way they’d start getting more coverage than the Sussexes is if the press start reporting on all the Chuckles/Camzilla/Willnot/Keen dirty deeds that they’re sitting on. That’s the only way.
The wool (?) overshirt is an interesting fashion choice. I’m not sure it goes with the rest of his seemingly randomly chosen outfit, but it’s different and daring for him? Could work given different styling? The problem is with his scraggly beard and that overgrown combover there’s not much that any clothing can help. If he were my hubs I would be urging him to shave all of it off and go with bald. It’s got to be better than this,
Yesterday was the court date for sentencing of the Southport murderer (the little girls at the Taylor Swift workshop), which was also in Liverpool. That was one of the biggest UK news events of the year, so all the press were there – and not at PW’s little kickabout.
Not the best planning on his part.
That shot of him extending his arm out at something while talking with the community organizers is hilarious. Absolutely extra, just to seem interested and will probably not visit or help raise funds for this organization.
I don’t know how they let him get away with doing nothing. Not even the bare minimum. NOTHING.
Look at the little hairs on his head standing straight up! Those hairs are working overtime up there trying to cover up his shiny egg head.
It must be some tonic that he rubs on his head then does combovers
It’s the obvious disinterest in the people around him which I find hilarious and extremely telling. They look like they couldn’t care less.
Not forgetting, the people of Liverpool HATE the sun newspaper with a fiery passion, I don’t think it’s even sold in Liverpool, so they will be, or should be, firmly in camp Harry.
After the horrendous week the US has had, those photos were exactly what I needed. I LOVE the outfit of the woman next to him in the “walkabout” photo and the expressions on the faces of the People of Color are exactly how I would react. (BTW — why isn’t it just a “walking tour” or “walk” just because a royal (something) is doing it?) Also, his teeth look like he’s smoking.
Can the RF not afford a tub of Ponds cold cream and a bottle of Vaseline intensive care for the body. That man looks dry as a desert and I’m sure he could afford some drug store moisturizers! Ugh.
He really needs to get rid of those few hairs struggling to cling to the top of his head. He’s channeling Tweety Bird.
TWO events in the same day for TOB in January? Unheard of! Yes, definitely not trying to overshadow his brother’s visit at all… I wonder if he is resentful that he exerted himself for no reason. The Windsors had best pace themselves, there’s two months of Invictus, Meghan’s show…and they won’t want to set a dangerous precedent of working in January…
Does he dress in the dark? Love the facial expression of the others in those photos 🤣 it speaks volumes.
What do these organizations get in return for his “work” visits? Does the Royal Foundation support them with grants? Do they see a jump in public donations? What do they get out of it other than being Peg’s props?
Ugh. Shave the wisps off the top already. They serve no purpose.
And for the love of little green apples, please look into moisturizer. That’s some dull, dry skin there.
FFS why doesn’t he just shave the egghead entirely? Those random remaining hairs on his dome are embarrassing.