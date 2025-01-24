Prince William went Full Lurch at two events in Liverpool on Thursday

Prince William worked (“worked”) more this week than he had in the previous three months combined. Funny timing, right? I still believe that the Windsors really thought that Prince Harry would be flying into London for the start of his NGN trial. As it is, Harry stayed in Montecito, negotiated a substantial settlement from NGN over the phone and protected his peace. So the Windsors were all dressed up with no one to thunder-steal. They played themselves, so now they just look randomly busy, like they scheduled a bunch of sh-t this week out of nowhere (because it’s genuinely rare for them to be out this much in any given January). Anyway, William was out on Thursday, doing back-to-back events in Liverpool. The photos indicate that William was fully in his Lurch Era in Liverpool.

Prince William visited Liverpool to spotlight community groups in the area working to support young people. The Prince of Wales, 42, visited the Toxteth area of Liverpool on Thursday, Jan. 23, stopping by Cycle of Life, a nonprofit cycling organization that helps young people from diverse backgrounds improve their physical and mental health and boost their employment opportunities. The organization, which launched in 2020, was originally founded to provide equal access to cycling and has expanded its reach to help improve young people’s confidence, build relationships and improve access to the city as a whole, according to William’s office at Kensington Palace. Cycle of Life is based in the Kuumba Imani Millennium Center, and William learned more about the multipurpose, multicultural building upon his arrival. He then joined Cycle of Life participants to take part in building and learning about maintaining bikes with them, and learned about how entrepreneurial cargo bikes worked in action. Later on Jan. 23, the future king visited Tiber, where he met members of the Tiber Young People’s Steering Group to learn how they came together to lead the construction of a lively community hub — which has seen over 200 young people become a part of the project since its creation in 2005. Upon his arrival, Prince William met members of the Steering Group and heard about their experiences, including the funding applications, design and construction of a new community building. He then met young men and women on the pitch of the adjoining Football Centre, which Kensington Palace said brings together over 1,200 children and young people weekly. He then took part in a walkabout with members of the community.

[From People]

It feels like People Mag just cut-and-pasted this from Kensington Palace’s email. Honestly though, we always say that Huevo should do more of this kind of easy-breezy work, and now he is. He’s 42 years old and finally doing the sh-t everyone expected him to do since his 20s. Now, I still believe that he was only out and about this week because of Harry. I wonder how much sh-t the family scheduled for the next month to “distract” from Sussex headlines? Also: at least this Liverpool trip didn’t come with more headlines about how William is “channeling Diana.” Those were super-convenient this week, right?

These photos are a MESS.